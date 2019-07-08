One Key Instrument to Confront China and Climate Change

by and

July 8, 2019

During the first night of the initial Democratic debates for the 2020 election, candidates were asked to name the biggest geopolitical threat to the United States. Of the 10 contenders on stage, four identified China and three named climate change. On the second night, in response to different questions, many of the other 10 candidates also cited the dangers of China and climate change to U.S. interests and national security. What many of these aspirants to the nation’s highest office may not yet grasp is that the United States has an opportunity to begin tackling both risks through one action: investing in renewable energy and green technology.

Democratic and Republican leaders alike have increasingly realized the degree to which China poses a threat, not only in security terms but also economically and technologically. The energy field is a prime example. China has already set in motion an unparalleled financial investment in green technology. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency, China is now the world’s largest producer, exporter, and installer of solar panels, wind turbines, batteries, and electric vehicles. Further, China maintains hundreds of thousands of patents on renewable energy technology, with approximately 29 percent of the world’s total patent registrations as of 2016. At the same time, China has invested heavily in African mining infrastructure in an effort to dominate mineral markets that are crucial for future technology manufacturing and development.

China also has exploited another component of the clean energy mix: nuclear power. Through its Belt and Road Initiative, China has hatched an ambitious plan to sell upwards of 30 nuclear reactors by 2030 — at the estimated sum of 1 trillion yuan ($145.52 billion). While the United States remains the global leader in nuclear energy technology and innovation, China’s nuclear ambitions clearly are resolute.

As China builds and extends its economic dominance, Congress is slowly coming around to the risk that climate change poses to national security. It’s a danger the scientific community first identified in the 1970s and that the Defense Department has long cited as a critical threat for its role in spurring conflicts over water, usable land, and other resources.

Many of the current Democratic field of candidates have presented plans and positions that identify climate change and renewable energy as top priorities, not only for the potential to deal with global warming, but also for the economic potential. For instance, U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren articulated during the debate how her plan could rejuvenate manufacturing within the United States through investment in green technology. Warren told the audience, “There’s going to be a worldwide need for green technology — ways to clean up the air and clean up the water. And we can be the ones to provide that. We need to go 10-fold in our research and development in green energy going forward.”

Former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro also identified China and climate security during the debates as priority strategic challenges facing the nation, and other candidates are thinking critically about the future of climate and renewable energy policies.

But if these candidates view China as a major competitor and want to establish the United States as a leader in addressing global warming and developing green energy, it is time to bridge the partisan divide on these issues. The government needs to truly focus investment on this field and on the associated research and development necessary to surpass China’s efforts.Fortunately, Congress now is openly discussing global warming and its effects, in part because the Pentagon has raised the specter of the impact on military operations. That creates an opportunity for all the 2020 presidential candidates to address the climate crisis as both a national security and economic issue. In addition to advancing global security and addressing climate change, green technology research and development, not to mention manufacturing and services, could generate more jobs for Americans.

Some experts have indicated that nuclear energy could work in tandem with renewables, while also serving as a clean technology bridge allowing the United States to shrink its use of fossil fuel. Still, steadily decreasing public support for nuclear energy because of concerns about how to safely operate reactors and store the resulting waste has made it extremely challenging for Congress to even ensure a future for the existing array of reactors, which account for an estimated 19 percent of U.S. energy production. With a string of nuclear plant closures scheduled to take place before 2025, the U.S. will need a major injection from alternate sources to meet growing U.S. energy demand.

Democratic presidential candidates have expressed varied support of nuclear power, whether by maintaining existing plants or by expanding research and development of advanced nuclear technologies. Both Warren and U.S. Senator Cory Booker voted to include funding for the latter in the North American Energy and Security Infrastructure Act of 2016. Other candidates have adopted a tougher stance, leaning against nuclear technologies. Senator Bernie Sanders, for example, has called for a ban on new nuclear construction. Former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris are among those who have yet to publicly state their positions on building new nuclear power plants.

As the candidates continue to develop their 2020 platforms, they must come to grips with the need to compete with China militarily and economically for America’s long-term security. They should consider the clear nexus between those demands and the potential security and prosperity that green technology can deliver for the United States.

To be sure, U.S. political leaders will need to find ways of balancing the imperative of maintaining an edge over China with that country’s role as a crucial trading partner for the United States and its allies. China is the United States’ largest trading partner in goods, with 2018 imports from the Asian behemoth exceeding half a trillion dollars.

But the path to competing effectively with the Chinese juggernaut — and ensuring the United States is well-positioned to remain a geopolitical leader — runs directly through investment in green technology and clean and renewable energy. That carries the potential to address two major issues with a singular and focused offensive.

IMAGE: This aerial photo shows solar photovoltaic modules on a hillside in a village in Chuzhou, in eastern China’s Anhui province on April 13, 2017.
Solar panels, which convert sunlight into electricity, are a key player in the fast-growing renewable energy sector, which also includes water- and wind-generated electricity. Unlike energy from fossil fuels such as oil, coal and gas, the generation of electricity by so-called photovoltaic (PV) panels does not release planet-harming carbon dioxide. (Photo by STR/AFP/Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

Self-Defense in International Law: What Level of Evidence?

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (July 1-5)

by

Unpacking the State Dept Acknowledgment that 2001 and 2002 AUMFs Don’t Authorize War Against Iran

by and

Trumping Transatlantic Relations, EU Struggles to Get Its House in Order

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (June 24-28)

by

Anticipating the President’s Way Around the War Powers Resolution on Iran: Lessons of the 1980s Tanker Wars

by

The Missing Piece in US-Iran Drone Dispute: Navigational Freedoms and the Strait of Hormuz

by

Looking to 2020: A Presidential Pledge for Gender Parity in National Security Appointments

by and

Did Trump and His Team Successfully Obstruct Mueller’s Investigation?

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Aborted U.S. Strike, Cyber Operation Against Iran and International Law

by

U.K. Court Nixes Saudi Arms Sales–What it Means for the US and Other EU Countries

by and

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Journalist Watchlist Raises Specter of Civil Rights-Era Secret Surveillance

by

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

by

Open Memo 2: The Impeachment Roadmap from 1974 to 2020

by

Defense Policy Bill Should Require Reporting of Ex Gratia Payments

by

What’s In the New Draft National Defense Authorization Act

by , and

Unfinished Business: What Mueller Didn’t Cover, But Congress Can

by

Focusing on Armed Non-State Actors: Protecting Education in Armed Conflict

by

An “Emergency” Arms Deal: Will Congress Acquiesce in Another Blow to Its Authority?

by and

EXCLUSIVE: Draft Charter of Pompeo’s “Commission on Unalienable Rights” Hides Anti-Human Rights Agenda

by

A Side-by-Side Comparison of Barr’s vs. Mueller’s Statements about Special Counsel Report

by

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

Time to Bring Women and Children Home from Iraq and Syria

by

The Missing Bill Barr Obstruction Analysis

by

Bolton’s Stated Predicate for War With Iran Doesn’t Work

by

A Critique of Defense Dept General Counsel Ney’s Remarks on the Law of War

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

How Impeachment Proceedings Would Strengthen Congress’s Investigatory Powers

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

Indictment of Assange for Espionage Directly Threatens Press Freedoms

by

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Bill Barr’s Extreme Views on War Powers Mean Congress’s Window to Stop War with Iran is Now

by , and

ICC Prosecutor Signals Important Strategy Shift in New Policy Document

by

What Congress Should Ask Robert Mueller When He Testifies

by , and

Why Robert Mueller Is Right that the Obstruction Statutes Apply to the President

by

Why the Arms Trade Treaty Matters – and Why It Matters That the US Is Walking Away

by

The Mazars USA Subpoena as an Existential Threat to President Trump

by

The Failures of the Mueller Report’s Campaign Finance Analysis

by

The Pentagon’s 2018 Civilian Casualties Report: What’s In It and What’s Next

by and

Amid the Nadler-Barr Standoff: Some History of Struggles Over Hearing Processes

by

Barr and Congress: Is the Focus on Criminality Too Narrow?–Five Experts Weigh In

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Trump Administration’s New Cuba Policy Threatens Discord With U.S. Allies

by and

Gutting the Substance of a Security Council Resolution on Sexual Violence

by

Climate Change: Our Greatest National Security Threat?

by

The International Criminal Court Decision on Afghanistan: Time to Start a New Conversation

by

The ICC’s Afghanistan Decision: Bending to U.S. or Focusing Court on Successful Investigations?

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

The Hidden Issue in Huawei’s Suit Against the United States

by

A Legislative Shot at Internet of Things Security

by

Body Counts Are Terrible Way for the Public to Assess US Counter-Terrorism Operations

by

What Comes Next: After Supreme Court Reduced Obstacles to Suing International Organizations

by

The US-Philippines Defense Treaty and the Pompeo Doctrine on South China Sea

by

Citizenship-Stripping and ISIS Members: The Recent UK Experience

by

I Helped Write the Exec Order on Public Reporting of Lethal Operations. Here’s What Trump Has Undone.

by

Report of the Independent UN Commission of Inquiry on Gaza Strip – An Initial Evaluation of a Problematic Report

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Trump’s Invoking Obama Signing Statement as Reason Not to Report to Congress on Khashoggi Murder: A Roundup of Expert Views

by

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

Executive Agreements: International Lawmaking Without Accountability?

by , and

Annotation of the Pentagon Report to Congress on Detainee Abuse by U.S. Partners in Yemen

by

Terrorists and the Southern Border: Myth and Reality

by

Ruminations on RICO and Asset Forfeiture in the Trump Business Empire

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Trump’s Bookkeeper: How Prosecutors Could Easily Prove Tax Crimes for Hush Money Reimbursements

by

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

Accountability Fatigue: A Human Rights Law Problem for Armed Forces?

by

Annotation of Sec. Pompeo’s Certification of Yemen War: Civilian Casualties and Saudi-Led Coalition

by

The Technicolor Zone of Cyberspace, Part 2

by and

View all »
July 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Bishop Garrison

Co-founder and President of the Rainey Center, a public-policy research organization in Washington D.C., and Director of National Security Outreach at Human Rights First. Follow him on Twitter (@BishopGarrison).

David Gargaro

Associate Fellow for Energy at the Rainey Center, a public-policy research organization in Washington D.C. Follow him on Twitter (@David_Gargaro)

Read these related stories next:

Cyberattack Attribution and the Virtues of Decentralization

July 3, 2019 by

Looking to 2020: A Presidential Pledge for Gender Parity in National Security Appointments

June 27, 2019 by and

Scientists Are Aiding Apartheid in China

June 18, 2019 by

Congress, Don’t Get Distracted: New Laws Aren’t Needed to Make It a Crime to Accept Foreign Election Help

June 17, 2019 by

To Congress: If Russians Seek to Provide Dirt, Make it a Requirement to Report!

June 13, 2019 by

‘Flying Ginsu’ Missile Won’t Resolve U.S. Targeted Killing Controversy

May 16, 2019 by

The Pentagon’s 2018 Civilian Casualties Report: What’s In It and What’s Next

May 2, 2019 by and

To Battle Russian Disinformation, Ukraine Mimics … Russia

April 17, 2019 by

Climate Change: Our Greatest National Security Threat?

April 17, 2019 by

National Security at the United Nations This Week

March 22, 2019 by

Trump and the Demise of the Presidential Records Honor System

March 22, 2019 by

The US-Philippines Defense Treaty and the Pompeo Doctrine on South China Sea

March 11, 2019 by