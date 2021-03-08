Taking Gender Into Account to Better Confront New Security Threats

by and

March 8, 2021

The Indian novelist Arundhati Roy called COVID-19 “a portal,” a window between the world we inhabit and a new one being born. A defining characteristic of the new security environment for the United States — and the globe, for that matter – has been an increase in non-traditional threats: pandemics, climate change, migration, resource scarcity, cyberattacks, disinformation or hybrid warfare.

As the world marks International Women’s Day, the United States must build upon our collective experience over the past year to radically reshape how we manage non-traditional security threats and their disproportionate effects based on gender. That means moving to the next stage in the Women, Peace and Security Agenda (WPS), elevating decision-making on gender and security in the U.S. government, and broadly reimagining 21st century security policy to be more inclusive and equitable.

The particularly pernicious impact of COVID-19 on women, girls and gender minorities has demonstrated that emerging security challenges have a threat-multiplier effect that exacerbates gender inequalities and further exposes pre-existing power imbalances. In the United States, women lost more than 5 million jobs in 2020. In December alone, women accounted for fully 100 percent of America’s net job loss.

Increased caregiving responsibilities without compensation have forced women around the world to cut back on work hours or leave their jobs entirely. With women representing 70 percent of the global health workforce, they have also had greater exposure to COVID-19 on the frontlines. Additionally, the pandemic has amplified the economic vulnerabilities experienced by the LGBTQI community and gender minorities generally, by reducing access to services, increasing isolation, and exacerbating job inequities.

Globally, domestic violence rates have skyrocketed during the pandemic, as women and girls are confined at home with abusers. From Colombia, where cases of intrafamily violence against women aged 29 to 59 rose 94 percent, to France, where reports of domestic abuse increased by more than 30 percent in the first two weeks of lockdown, the pandemic has set back the global response to gender-based violence. In the U.K., an organization warned early in the pandemic that LGBTQI individuals experience a disproportionate share of domestic abuse, and so may be at particular risk during the pandemic.

COVID-19 has also caused an alarming disruption in reproductive health services, and with it, the independence to plan one’s future. Lockdowns have dislocated contraceptive supply chains and caused women to lose access to birth control, a consequence most heavily felt in developing countries and conflict zones. A Guttmacher Institute study estimates this diversion of resources away from reproductive health in low-and-middle-income countries will increase rates of unwanted pregnancies, unsafe abortions, maternal mortality, and sexually transmitted infections, rolling back hard-won gains for women’s safety and empowerment.

Rates of child marriage and female genital mutilation (FGM) are also up around the world. In South Asia, West Africa, and elsewhere, financial strain from the pandemic has led families to pull their daughters from school and arrange transactional marriages. Without an education, more girls are also vulnerable to FGM, with the United Nations warning that rates of FGM are expected to increase by 2 million in the next 10 years due to pandemic-related disruptions in prevention services.

Risks in Rural Areas

While COVID-19 feels like an unprecedented crisis, current trends suggest that non-traditional security threats will continue to escalate in intensity and complexity, with uniquely gendered impacts. As resources dwindle and land becomes increasingly uninhabitable, gender-based violence, exploitation, and displacement will rise. In rural areas across the globe, where women are overwhelmingly tasked with gathering water, intensified droughts will force them to travel further distances, putting them in danger of sexual violence. In communities already facing scarcity and insecurity, climate-related strain will increase the propensity for conflict, directly threatening women’s safety and livelihoods as they are exposed to gender-specific, conflict-related risks.

Finally, as global economies continue to develop and digitalize without the necessary social protections, inequality is likely to persist, especially affecting women and youth, with those from racial minorities or low-income communities at higher risk. Online, we are likely to see an increase in gender-based stalking or harassment; already, the European Union estimates that 1 in 10 women experience targeted cyber violence.

A comprehensive, ambitious approach that fully accounts for the experiences of women, girls and gender minorities, and that empowers them to be active agents of change, is key in preparing for an era of novel shocks. First, as the United States, other governments, and multilateral institutions continue to implement United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security, which marked its 20th anniversary last year, it’s time to look ahead to a WPS 2.0 that tackles new frontiers in security.

Such a next-level framework should address the full range of non-traditional security threats and advocate inclusive and innovative approaches to address differential factors and impacts based on gender. A more comprehensive articulation of how women and gender minorities experience insecurity would modernize metrics for tracking the associated risks of novel threats, update gender-sensitive early warning indicators for broader societal instability, and dedicate financial support to civil society organizations fighting for gender equality and inclusion of the LGBTQI community.

Second, the United States and its allies should follow in the footsteps of institutions like NATO and appoint a Special Representative on Women, Peace, and Security to work in coordination with the White House’s new Gender Policy Council and established structures like the Office of Global Women’s Issues in the State Department. The Office of the Special Representative would act as a focal point for all WPS-related work at the national and global level and coordinate cross-cutting, whole-of-government efforts to integrate the agenda into emerging security areas. Elevating decision-making on gender and security would help mainstream these issues at the national level and create critical links between foreign and domestic policy when tackling gender inequality.

Alternative, Human-Centric Model

Finally, as a leader on the world stage, the United States should fundamentally reimagine what constitutes national and international security. The missing considerations of gender differentials is just one fault of an out-of-date intellectual and institutional architecture built after the Second World War, too focused on state security. Transformative frameworks like Sweden’s feminist foreign policy (FFP) offer an alternative, human-centric model, which approaches gender equality as both an objective in itself and a means towards sustainable global security. Practical successes of this approach include mainstreaming gender equality into the updated Paris Climate Agreement (COP21), leading initiatives like the Call to Action on Protection from Gender-based Violence in Emergencies, and using aid and international development funding for gender-focused efforts like reproductive health.

The Swedish strategy also has been groundbreaking for the intersectional lens it applies to foreign policy decisions. This framework helps draw more attention to the experiences of those most marginalized by militarized security practices and introduces identities of gender, race, and class in foreign policy. By understanding how various forms of inequality and insecurity can exacerbate each other, this approach can help chart more equitable pathways in addressing non-traditional threats through the identification of secondary, interrelated social, economic, and political strains that can perpetuate cycles of vulnerability.

Adapting this model to security strategy can help expand the notion of threats, include long-ignored perspectives, and eventually demilitarize responses to insecurity by tackling its root causes first. For example, an intersectional, gender-sensitive approach can allow for more targeted conflict analysis and detailed early warning systems. This, in turn, can help policymakers develop better preventative mechanisms and address the underlying causes of instability such as social exclusion, economic inequality, or poor governance, before they turn into full-blown conflict.

Arundhati Roy’s COVID-19 portal has helped us see the need to build a new world that is both more equitable and resilient to upcoming shocks. The United States should lead the way in this work. As we rethink what security means in the face of novel threats, prioritizing gender equality is a must.

IMAGE: Norma Rodriguez, mother of Keyla Martinez, a nursing student who died in police custody early on Feb. 7, cries during a press conference at the headquarters of the Committee of Relatives of the Disappeared in Honduras (COFADEH), in Tegucigalpa, on March 4, 2021. Honduras police said Keyla Martinez, 26, was arrested on Feb. 6 for violating the coronavirus curfew in La Esperanza in the country’s west, and claimed officers found her in her cell hours later “trying to kill herself.” The United Nations, European Union and United States urged Honduras to investigate the “violent” death of Keyla and five other young women in just four days.  (Photo by ORLANDO SIERRA/AFP via Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

“Red Lines” in Beirut Blast Investigation: How Exactly Lebanese Politicians Escape Accountability

by and

Germany’s Positions on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Litigation Tracker: Major Decisions Facing the Biden Administration

by , , , and

Taking Gender Into Account to Better Confront New Security Threats

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Feb 27-March 5)

by

Knowns and Unknowns of US Syria Strike: Looming Int’l and Domestic Law Issues

by

China’s Military Tech Ambitions – What’s the U.S.- EU Gameplan?

by

Biden’s Drone Policy Review: Recommendations for a Reset

by

Principles for a 2021 Authorization for Use of Military Force

by , , and

Litigation Tracker: Pending Criminal and Civil Cases Against Donald Trump

by , and

Just Security Obtains Overseas Troop Counts That the Pentagon Concealed from the Public

by , , and

Upcoming Cases Provide Opportunities to Reassess the Application of the Due Process Clause at Guantanamo

by

The “Khashoggi Ban” and What It Does and Doesn’t Mean

by , and

Protecting the Information Space in Times of Armed Conflict

by and

What We Can Learn from Global Policy About Preventing Domestic Extremism?

by

Put Yemen’s Civil Society – and Accountability — at the Center of the Push for Peace

by and

Letting Diplomacy Lead US Counterterrorism: What Would That Look Like?

by

Legal Questions (and Some Answers) Concerning the U.S. Military Strike in Syria

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Feb 14-26)

by

How Biden, Congress, and US Business and Civic Leaders Can Deliver Justice for Jamal Khashoggi

by and

Biden’s First Strike and the International Law of Self-Defense

by

Telegram: A Growing Social Media Refuge, for Good and Ill

by

Is Climate Change a National Emergency?

by

Biden Risks Playing into the Hands of Iranian Hardliners

by

UN Security Council Won’t Respond to Myanmar’s Coup, But the General Assembly Can

by

How a January 6 Commission Can Succeed: What Empirical Research Tells Us

by

Trump’s War Powers Legacy and Questions for Biden

by

Unpacking Biden Administration vs. Congressional Tension in the McGahn Case

by

Families in the Crosshairs of National Security

by and

Lessons from the 9/11 Commission

by

Oversight Board’s First Rulings Show Facebook’s Rules Are a Mess

by and

Facebook’s Unconscionable Action in Australia – and What It Means for the Rest of the World

by

US Can Restore Leadership on Human Rights by Promoting Accountability in Sri Lanka

by and

Comparison of (Similar) Republican and Democratic Draft Legislation on Jan. 6 Commission

by and

Leaving the War in Yemen: The Mostly Good, the Bad, and the Muddled

by

Their Fourteenth Amendment, Section 3 and Ours

by

In Their Own Words: The 43 Republicans’ Explanations of Their Votes Not to Convict Trump in Impeachment Trial

by and

Former UN High Commissioner Pillay Says It’s Time for the Human Rights Council to Act on Sri Lanka

by

Biden Paused Trump’s WeChat and TikTok Bans: Now What?

by

Avoiding Collateral Damage on the Battlefield

by , and

#StopTheSteal: Timeline of Social Media and Extremist Activities Leading to 1/6 Insurrection

by

Uganda’s Museveni Secured His Sixth Term in Office: What the International Community Can Do Now

by and

A Key Step in Preventing a Future SolarWinds

by

Diplomats, Top Experts’ Reactions to Biden Foreign Policy Speech

by

Movie at the Ellipse: A Study in Fascist Propaganda

by

Congress Now Has More Power to Shed Light on Trump’s Abuses of Power

by and

Why Guantánamo Detainees Should Have Access to COVID Vaccines Part I: Law of Armed Conflict and Good Policy

by , and

If the US Wants to Push Back on Authoritarian Agendas at the UN, Get Counterterrorism Right

by and

New Aid for Israeli-Palestinian Peacebuilding Aims at Issues Underlying Security

by

NATO and the Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty: Options for the Biden Administration

by

How to Fix the U.S. Litigation Position in Key Pending Cases

by and

De-platforming Is a Fix, But Only a Short-Term One

by

Transforming the US Human Rights Report to Reflect Gender Rights — and Security

by and

UPDATE: Gaps in Trump’s Pardons Apply to Bannon Criminal Charges As Well

by

The Demise of Arms Control Extends Far Beyond Nuclear Weapons

by and

Shifting Contours, But the Same Solution: Swiftly Returning to the Iran Nuclear Deal

by

De-platforming Following Capitol Insurrection Highlights Global Inequities Behind Content Moderation

by

US Human Rights Policy: How to Really Build Back Better

by and

MLK Believed “No Justice, No Peace”

by

Ousted Autocratic Presidents and Their Backers in the Legislative Branch

by

December Brought Harbingers of the Regulation Social Media Companies Could Soon Face

by

Incitement Timeline: Year of Trump’s Actions Leading to the Attack on the Capitol

by , and

How New Congress Can Shine Light on Trump Era and Persisting Abuses

by

The Promises of FOIA in 2021: A Ready Pathway to Accountability

by

Please Support Just Security With a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

SolarWinds as a Constitutive Moment: A New Agenda for the International Law of Intelligence

by

Pardongate 2.0: Prosecutors and Congress Investigated Clinton’s Pardons. The Same Should Happen to Trump.

by and

Shifting Norms About Secretary of Defense Has Long-Term Consequences: On the Austin Nomination

by , and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Russia’s SolarWinds Operation and International Law

by

Pandemic Consequences: The Acceleration of Confrontational Politics

by and

Beyond the ICC: Repositioning the Core of International Accountability

by , , and

Reviving the US Commitment to Women’s Rights and Gender Equality: The UN Commission on the Status of Women

by and

We Can’t “Look Forward” on the Trump Administration’s Abuses

by

The UDHR, Digital Authoritarianism, and Human Rights after Trump

by and

New Zealand Pushes the Dialogue on International Cyber Law Forward

by

Global Kleptocracy as an American Problem

by and

The Need for More Chris Stevenses

by , and

Data and Democracy: Three Things the Biden-Harris Administration Should Do to Tackle Big Tech

by

How I Came to Support the Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons

by

Revisiting the Office of Legal Counsel’s Override Opinion

by

Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe: Introduction to a Symposium

by and

A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare

by

COVID-19 and International Law Series: Introduction

by , , and

A Letter to President-Elect Biden on Restoring Relations with the Intelligence Community

by and

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

by , and

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

by and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Anca Agachi

Anca Agachi (@AncaAgachi) is Associate Director with the Atlantic Council’s Foresight, Strategy and Risks Initiative, within the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security.

Priya Swyden

Priya Swyden (@priya_swyden) is a Young Global Professional at the Atlantic Council’s Foresight, Strategy and Risks Initiative.

Read these related stories next:

Fair Shots for All: At WTO, US Must Prioritize Vaccine Access for Lower-Income Countries Over Drug Company Profits

March 9, 2021 by and

Legal blind justice Themis metal statue with scales on chains

Litigation Tracker: Major Decisions Facing the Biden Administration

March 8, 2021 by , , , and

People gather at a candle-light vigil on March 04, 2021 in Bangkok, Thailand, for anti-coup protesters who have been killed in Myanmar following the military coup on February 1st. They carry flowers, candles, and flags and banners.

National Security This Week at the United Nations (Feb 26-March 5)

March 5, 2021 by

Supporters of Trump arrive at the U.S. Capitol January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. They do not wear face masks. Many wear Trump clothing. One woman holds a sign with Rosie the Riveter reading, “Women for Trump: make America great again.”

Gender and Right-Wing Extremism in America: Why Understanding Women’s Roles is Key to Preventing Future Acts of  Domestic Terrorism

March 5, 2021 by , and

A woman crosses a street with her child during clashes between security forces and anti-government protesters in the northern city of Tripoli, on January 29, 2021.

Robust Gender Analysis Will Be Key to Effective US Policy Development

March 4, 2021 by and

Members of the Proud Boys join supporters of US President Donald Trump as they demonstrate in Washington, DC, on December 12, 2020. They dress in black and yellow with bullet-proof vests. A few wear masks but the majority do not. Trump supporters in the background waive American flags and Trump banners. A few wear face masks but many do not.

COVID-19 and Terrorism in the West: Has Radicalization Really Gone Viral?

March 4, 2021 by and

Leaders of the Associations of Families of the Disappeared of the North-East in Sri Lanka leave a meeting with President Maithripala Sirisena in Jaffna, June 12, 2017.

Heeding Victims’ Voices: The Struggle of Tamil Families of the Disappeared in Sri Lanka

March 3, 2021 by

People walk down a flooded street as they evacuate their homes after the area was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas. A number of people use rowboats and small motorized boats as well. The flooding appears to be up to people’s waists in some areas of the street and to their knees in the more shallow areas.

Is Climate Change a National Emergency?

February 25, 2021 by

Demonstrators from several environmental groups including Extinction Rebellion and Sunrise Movement demand broad action at a youth-led climate strike near City Hall on December 6, 2019 in New York City. A large banner reads, “Climate Change” but “Climate” is crossed-out and “System” is written in its place to read “System Change.” Youth carry additional signs reading, “Respect your mama” with an Earth symbol; “We cannot say we did not know;” “Hey Exxon, stop burning my future;” “No more excuses;” and more.

How Domestic Civic Movements Could Reshape US Foreign Policy

February 25, 2021 by

Iraqi Yazidis attend a candle-lit vigil in the Sharya area, some 15 kilometres from the northern city of Dohuk in the autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan region on August 3, 2020, marking the sixth anniversary of the Islamic State (IS) group's attack on the Yazidi community in the northwestern Sinjar district. They hold signs reading, “Support women survivors from ISIS captivity,” “We will not give u; we will not stop until all kidnapped are returned,” and more. One person wears a face mask, but the other two in the photo do not.

Intersecting Religious and Gender-Based Persecution in Yazidi Genocide Case: A Request for an Extension of Charges

February 24, 2021 by and

French Jihadist Melina Boughedir carries her son as she arrives to court in the Iraqi capital Baghdad on February 19, 2018. She walks into a wooden caged area.

Families in the Crosshairs of National Security

February 22, 2021 by and

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), addresses the Munich Security Conference (MSC) Special Edition: "Beyond Westlessness: Renewing Transatlantic Cooperation, Meeting Global Challenges". Behind him is the WHO flag and a WHO banner.

National Security Last Week at the United Nations (Feb. 12-19)

February 19, 2021 by