by Norman L. Eisen, Ryan Goodman, Siven Watt, Francois Barrilleaux, Sasha Matsuki and Arava Rose
October 4, 2023
This repository contains a collection of information for researchers, journalists, educators, scholars, and the public at large. This particular repository is part of a much larger collection – the Trump Trials Clearinghouse – which contains similar documents and information related to other criminal and civil trials involving former President Donald Trump.
The repository and other parts of the Trump Trials Clearinghouse will be continually updated. If you think the repository is missing something, please send recommendations for additional content by email to lte@justsecurity.org.
Indictment of Trump and 18-codefendants (Aug. 14, 2023)
General
- SPGJ final report (complete publication) (Sept 8, 2023)
- Order directing the complete publication of the SPGJ final report on Sept. 8, 2023 (Aug. 28, 2023)
- SPGJ final report (partial publication) (Feb. 16, 2023)
- Order directing partial release of SPGJ final report (Feb. 13, 2023)
- Court order dissolving the SPGJ and setting hearing on question of publication for Jan. 24, 2023 (Jan. 9, 2023)
- DA Willis letters to Georgia officials, including Governor Brian Kemp, Lieutenant Governor and President of Georgia’s Senate Geoff Duncan, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, and Georgia's Attorney General Chris Carr, regarding the investigation and seeking documents (Feb. 10, 2022)
- Court order approving DA Willis request to impanel a SPGJ (Jan. 24, 2022)
- DA Willis letter to Fulton County chief judge to impanel a special purpose grand jury (SPGJ) (Jan. 20, 2022)
Trump and Latham motions to quash SPGJ’s report, preclude use of its work and evidence, and disqualify DA Willis Office
- Trump notice of appeal to the Supreme Court of Georgia regarding court order denying Trump and Latham motion to quash and disqualify (Aug. 4, 2023)
- Order denying Trump and Latham motion to quash, preclude and recuse (July 31, 2023)
- Supreme Court of Georgia dismissal of Trump petition for writ of mandamus and prohibition regarding court order denying Trump and Latham motion to quash, preclude and disqualify (July 17, 2023)
- Trump petition to the Supreme Court of Georgia for writ of mandamus and prohibition regarding court denying Trump and Latham motion to quash, preclude and disqualify (July 13, 2023)
- Trump motion for reconsideration of order denying Trump motion to file a reply to the State of Georgia and media intervenors responses in opposition to Trump and Latham motion to quash, preclude and recuse (May 24, 2023)
- Order denying Trump request to reply to State of Georgia and media responses in opposition to Trump and Latham motion to quash, preclude and recuse (May 19, 2023)
- “Bipartisan” collection of former federal and state prosecutors submitted an amicus brief opposing all relief sought by Trump and Latham (May 19, 2023)
- Trump leave to file a reply to the State of Georgia and media intervenors responses in opposition to Trump and Latham motion to quash, preclude and disqualify (May 16, 2023)
- Media intervenors brief in opposition to Trump and Latham motion to quash, preclude and disqualify (May 15, 2023)
- State of Georgia response to Trump and Latham motion to quash, preclude and disqualify (May 15, 2023)
- Scheduling order regarding Trump and Latham motion to quash, preclude and disqualify (May 1, 2023)
- Cathleen Latham motion to join Trump motion to quash, preclude and disqualify (April 28, 2023)
- Scheduling order on responses to Trump motion to quash, preclude and disqualify (March 27, 2023)
- Trump motion to quash SPGJ final report; preclude any State prosecuting agency from using any evidence derived from the SPGJ work; and to disqualify the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office from further investigation into/prosecution of alleged interference with the 2020 general election in Georgia (March 20, 2023)
State of Georgia motions to disqualify counsel
- State of Georgia modification of its second motion to disqualify counsel Kimberley Debrow (May 10, 2023)
- 8 fake electors opposition to State of Georgia second motion to disqualify counsel Debrow, and motion for sanctions (May 5, 2023)
- State of Georgia second motion to disqualify counsel Kimberley Debrow (April 18, 2023)
- 11 fake electors request for a certificate of review of order on motion to disqualify counsel Debrow and Pierson (Dec. 5, 2022)
- Order sealing attachments referenced in footnote 4 of order on State of Georgia motion to disqualify counsel Debrow and Pierson (Nov. 30, 2022)
- Order on State of Georgia motion to disqualify counsel Debrow and Pierson (Nov. 30, 2022)
- Order canceling Nov. 18, 2022 hearing on State of Georgia motion to disqualify counsel Debrow and Pierson (Nov. 14, 2022)
- Order sealing unredacted 11 fake electors response in opposition to State of Georgia motion to disqualify counsel Debrow and Piersom (Nov. 10, 2022)
- 11 fake electors response in opposition to State of Georgia motion to disqualify counsel Debrow and Pierson (Nov. 10, 2022)
- Order directing hearing on Nov. 18 regarding State of Georgia motion to disqualify counsel Debrow and Pierson (Oct. 24, 2022)
- State of Georgia motion to disqualify counsel Kimberly Debrow and Holly Pierson from representing all 11 fake electors together (Oct. 3, 2022)
Other motions to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, and motions to quash DA subpoenas
- Order denying 11 fake electors request for reconsideration of order denying motions to quash subpoenas and disqualify the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, or in the alternative, for a certificate of immediate review (Aug. 25, 2022)
- 11 fake electors motion for reconsideration of order denying motion to quash subpoenas and disqualify the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, or in the alternative, for a certificate of immediate review (Aug. 16, 2022)
- Order granting Senator Burt Jones motion to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, and denying 11 fake electors motion to quash subpoenas and disqualify the DA’s Office (July 25, 2022)
- Jones brief in support of motion to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney’s Office (July 22, 2022)
- Transcript of hearing on Jones motion to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney’s Office (July 21, 2022)
- State of Georgia opposition to Jones motion to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney’s Office (July 19, 2022)
- 11 fake electors motion to quash subpoenas, and motion joining
- Jones motion to disqualify the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office (July 19, 2022)
Charging Instrument
- Indictment of Trump and 18 co-defendants (Aug. 14, 2023)
Bonds
- Donald Trump surety bail bond paperwork (Sept. 5, 2023) [signed Aug. 24]
- David Shafer surety bail bond paperwork (Aug. 28, 2023)
- Harrison Floyd, Magistrate Court order asserting that the Magistrate Judge does not have the authority to examine, receive, or commit bail on indicted cases assigned to a Superior Court judge, directing the return of the case to the assigned Superior Court Judge for next (Aug. 25, 2023)
- Mark Meadows Bond Order (Aug. 24, 2023)
- Jeffrey Clark Bond Order (Aug. 24, 2023)
- Trevian Kutti Bond Order (Aug. 24, 2023)
- Rudy Giuliani Bond Order (Aug. 23, 2023)
- Sidney Powell Bond Order (Aug. 23, 2023)
- Robert Cheeley Bond Order (Aug. 22, 2023)
- Michael Roman Bond Order (Aug. 22, 2023)
- Stephen Lee Bond Order (Aug. 22, 2023)
- Cathleen Latham Bond Order (Aug. 22, 2023)
- Shawn Still Bond Order (Aug. 22, 2023)
- John Eastman Bond Order (Aug. 21, 2023)
- Kenneth Chesebro Bond Order (Aug. 21, 2023)
- Scott Hall Bond Order (Aug. 21, 2023)
- Donald Trump Bond Order (Aug. 21, 2023)
Scheduling
- Amended case specific scheduling order regarding 17 co-defendants (Sept. 29, 2023)
- Jeffrey Clark motion to extend deadlines for production and motions (Sept. 26, 2023) [behind paywall]
- Case specific scheduling order regarding 17 co-defendants (Sept. 14, 2023)
- Amended case specific scheduling order regarding Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell (Sept, 6, 2023)
- Trump initial response in opposition to State of Georgia motion to clarify or, in the alternative, partially set aside Aug. 24 case specific scheduling order regarding Kenneth Chesebro (Aug. 30, 2023)
- State of Georgia motion to clarify or, in the alternative, partially set aside Aug. 24 case specific scheduling order regarding Kenneth Chesebro (Aug. 29, 2023)
- Case specific scheduling order regarding Kenneth Chesebro (Aug. 24, 2023)
- Trump response in opposition to State of Georgia pretrial scheduling order and motion to specially set trial (Aug. 24, 2023)
- Jeffrey Clark response and objection to State of Georgia motion for entry of pretrial scheduling order (Aug. 17, 2023)
- State of Georgia motion for entry of pretrial scheduling order (Aug. 16, 2023)
Speedy Trial and Severance
- Order of severance regarding Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell (Sept. 14, 2023)
- State of Georgia briefing (following Sept. 6 hearing on Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell motions for severance) on how to logistically try all defendants together (Sept. 12, 2023)
- Trump waiver of right to speedy trial in exchange for severance (Sept. 12, 2023) [behind paywall]
- Harrison Floyd motion for severance from other co-defendants and their counts (except Trevian Kutti and Stephen Lee) (Sept. 11, 2023)
- Trevian Kutti request not to be included in oct. 23, 2023, trial, or motion for severance (Sept. 8, 2023)
- Sidney Powell motion for immediate order of severance (Sept. 8, 2023)
- David Shafer supplement to motion for severance (Sept. 8, 2023)
- Rudy Giuliani motion for severance or continuance (Sept. 8, 2023)
- Jeffrey Clark motion of severance process (Sept. 6, 2023)
- Mark Meadows motion for severance and to stay proceedings pending final federal decision on removal (Sept. 6, 2023)
- Video of hearing on Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell respective motions for severance (Sept. 6, 2023)
- Court notice of motion hearing on Sept. 6, 2023, on Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell respective motions for severance (Sept. 5, 2023)
- Scott Hall motion for severance from Oct. 23, 2023, trial and from the allegations unrelated to him (Sept. 5, 2023)
- Robert Cheeley motion for severance from co-defendants demanding speedy trials (Sept. 5, 2023)
- David Shafer motion for severance from motion for severance from co-defendants demanding speedy trials (Sept. 5, 2023)
- John Eastman motion for severance from co-defendants demanding speedy trials (Sept. 5, 2023)
- Kenneth Chesebro motion to sever his case from Sidney Powell (Sept. 1, 2023)
- Order denying the State of Georgia motion to advise defendants of effects of speedy trial demand (Sept. 1, 2023)
- Ray Smith motion for severance of defendants into “manageable groups” for trial (Aug. 31, 2023)
- Kenneth Chesebro response to State of Georgia motion requesting the court to advise defendants of the effects of filing a speedy trial demand (Aug. 31, 2023)
- Trump motion for severance from co-defendants demanding speedy trials (Aug. 31, 2023)
- State of Georgia motion for court to advise defendants of effects of speedy trial demand upon evidentiary and procedural rights and brief in support (Aug. 30, 2023)
- Kenneth Chesebro motion for severance from all co-defendants (Aug. 30, 2023)
- Sidney Powell motion for severance from all co-defendants (Aug. 30, 2023)
- Sidney Powell demand for a speedy trial (Aug. 25, 2023)
- State of Georgia motion to specially set trial to commence for all defendants on Oct. 23, 2023 (Aug. 24, 2023)
- Kenneth Chesebro demand for speedy trial (Aug. 23, 2023)
Discovery
- State of Georgia notices and reservation of rights pertaining to discovery (Sept. 27, 2023)
- State of Georgia motion for a protective order over discovery materials (Sept. 27, 2023)
- State of Georgia demand for discovery and written notice of intent to offer alibi defense (Sept. 20, 2023)
- Kenneth Chesebro first compliance with discovery obligations (Sept. 20, 2023)
- Jenna Ellis motion to amend her discovery due date (Sept. 14, 2023)
- Rudy Giuliani demand for discovery (Sept. 8, 2023) [behind paywall]
- State of Georgia notice of initial batch of discovery (Aug. 25, 2023)
- Kenneth Chesebro consolidated motions and demands for discovery (Aug. 23, 2023)
Motions to dismiss indictment, quash counts, and demurrers
Kenneth Chesebro
- Kenneth Chesebro general demurrer to count 1 (RICO) for failure to allege the continuity requirement (Sept. 26, 2023)
- Kenneth Chesebro general demurrer based on First Amendment protections (Sept. 18, 2023)
- Sidney Powell motion to adopt (1) Ray Smith motion to quash the indictment (general and special demurrers) and (2) Kenneth Chesebro general demurrer based on First Amendment protections (Sept. 25, 2023)
- State of Georgia response to Kenneth Chesebro general demurrer based on First Amendment protections (Sept. 27, 2023)
- Kenneth Chesebro motions to quash counts of the indictment (Sept. 18, 2023): (1) count 9; (2) counts 11 and 17; (3) counts 13 and 19; (4) count 15
- Trump motions to adopt Kenneth Chesebro motions to quash counts of the indictment (Sept. 18, 2023): (1) count 9; (2) counts 11 and 17; (3) counts 13 and 19; (4) count 15
- State of Georgia combined response to Kenneth Chesebro motions to quash counts 9, 11, 13, 15, 17 and 19 of the indictment (Sept. 27, 2023)
- Kenneth Chesebro motion to dismiss indictment under O.C.G.A. § 16-3-20(5) & (6) (justification grounds) (Sept. 12, 2023)
- Kenneth Chesebro general demurrer to count 1 (RICO) of the indictment (Sept. 7, 2023)
- Misty Hampton motion to adopt Kenneth Chesebro general demurrer to count 1 (RICO) of the indictment (Sept. 14, 2023) [behind paywall]
- State of Georgia response to Kenneth Chesebro general demurrer to count 1 (RICO) of the indictment (Sept. 27, 2023)
- Kenneth Chesebro motion to dismiss the indictment based on the Supremacy Clause (Sept. 5, 2023)
- Trump motion to adopt Kenneth Chesebro motion to dismiss the indictment based on the Supremacy Clause (Sept. 11, 2023)
- Misty Hampton motion to adopt Kenneth Chesebro motion to dismiss the indictment based on the Supremacy Clause (Sept. 18, 2023) [behind paywall]
- State of Georgia response to Kenneth Chesebro motion to dismiss the indictment based on the Supremacy Clause (Sept. 27, 2023)
Sidney Powell
- Sidney Powell special demurrer (Sept. 27, 2023)
- Sidney Powell general demurrer and motion to dismiss counts 1, 32-37 of the indictment for prosecutorial misconduct and Napue violations (Sept. 27, 2023)
- Sidney Powell general demurrer and motion to dismiss Count 1 (RICO) of the indictment (Sept. 15, 2023)
- Misty Hampton motion to adopt Sidney Powell general demurrer and motion to dismiss Count 1 (RICO) of the indictment (Sept. 14, 2023) [behind paywall]
- Trump motion to adopt Sidney Powell general demurrer and motion to dismiss count 1 (RICO) of the indictment (Sept. 18, 2023)
- State of Georgia response to Sidney Powell general demurrer and motion to dismiss Count 1 (RICO) of the indictment (Sept. 27, 2023)
- Sidney Powell general demurrer and motion to dismiss counts 32-37 and related acts (Sept. 13, 2023)
Chesebro and Powell Motions to Adopt
- Kenneth Chesebro motion to adopt Ray Smith general demurrer (Sept. 27, 2023) [behind paywall]
- Sidney Powell motion to adopt Kenneth Chesebro general demurrer to count 1 (RICO) for failure to allege the continuity requirement (Sept. 27, 2023)
- Sidney Powell motion to adopt (1) Ray Smith motion to quash the indictment (general and special demurrers) and (2) Kenneth Chesebro general demurrer based on First Amendment protections (Sept. 25, 2023)
Motions to suppress and exclude
- Kenneth Chesebro motion to suppress evidence obtained in violation of Georgia search warrant law (O.C.G.A. § 17-5-32) (Sept. 21, 2023)
- Kenneth Chesebro motion to exclude his legal memos and affiliated correspondence (Sept. 20, 2023)
Motions re: Grand Jurors and Unindicted Co-Conspirators
- Order regarding Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney powell motions to speak with grand jurors and unseal special purpose grand jury transcripts (Sept. 19, 2023)
- Video of hearing on Kennneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell motions related to grand jury, and motion to disclose unindicted co-conspirators (Sept. 14, 2023)
- State of Georgia response to Kenneth Chesebro motion to speak with grand jurors (Sept 14, 2023)
- State of Georgia response in opposition to Kenneth Chesebro motion to unseal special purpose grand jury transcripts, recordings and report(s) (Sept. 14, 2023)
- Court notice of Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell motions hearings regarding grand jury and disclosing indicted co-conspirators (Sept. 11, 2023)
- Sidney Powell motion to adopt Kenneth Chesebro Aug. 28 motion to speak to Grand Jurors and Aug. 30 motion to disclose unindicted co-conspirators (Sept. 1, 2023)
- Kenneth Chesebro motion to disclose unindicted co-conspirators and others known to the grand jury (Aug. 30, 2023)
- Kenneth Chesebro motion to unseal special purpose grand jury transcripts, recordings and report(s) (Aug. 28, 2023)
- Kenneth Chesebro motion to speak with grand jurors (Aug. 28, 2023)
Speedy Trial and Severance
- Order of severance regarding Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell (Sept. 14, 2023)
- State of Georgia briefing (following Sept. 6 hearing on Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell motions for severance) on how to logistically try all defendants together (Sept. 12, 2023)
- Sidney Powell motion for immediate order of severance (Sept. 8, 2023)
- Video of hearing on Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell respective motions for severance (Sept. 6, 2023)
- Court notice of motion hearing on Sept. 6, 2023, on Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell respective motions for severance (Sept. 5, 2023)
- Kenneth Chesebro motion to sever his case from Sidney Powell (Sept. 1, 2023)
- Kenneth Chesebro response to State of Georgia motion requesting the court to advise defendants of the effects of filing a speedy trial demand (Aug. 31, 2023)
- State of Georgia motion for court to advise defendants of effects of speedy trial demand upon evidentiary and procedural rights and brief in support (Aug. 30, 2023)
- Kenneth Chesebro motion for severance from all co-defendants (Aug. 30, 2023)
- Sidney Powell motion for severance from all co-defendants (Aug. 30, 2023)
- Sidney Powell demand for a speedy trial (Aug. 25, 2023)
- Kenneth Chesebro demand for speedy trial (Aug. 23, 2023)
Scheduling
- Status conference hearing in State of Georgia v. Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell (Sept. 29, 2023)
- Amended case specific scheduling order regarding Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell (Sept, 6, 2023)
- Trump initial response in opposition to State of Georgia motion to clarify or, in the alternative, partially set aside Aug. 24 case specific scheduling order regarding Kenneth Chesebro (Aug. 30, 2023)
- State of Georgia motion to clarify or, in the alternative, partially set aside Aug. 24 case specific scheduling order regarding Kenneth Chesebro (Aug. 29, 2023)
- Case specific scheduling order regarding Kenneth Chesebro (Aug. 24, 2023)
Discovery
- Sidney Powell motion for State of Georgia to produce Brady material (Sept. 27, 2023)
- State of Georgia notices and reservation of rights pertaining to discovery (Sept. 27, 2023)
- State of Georgia motion for a protective order over discovery materials (Sept. 27, 2023)
- State of Georgia demand for discovery and written notice of intent to offer alibi defense (Sept. 20 2023)
- Kenneth Chesebro first compliance with discovery obligations (Sept. 20, 2023)
- State of Georgia notice of initial batch of discovery (Aug. 25, 2023)
- Kenneth Chesebro consolidated motions and demands for discovery (Aug. 23, 2023)
Voir Dire and Jurors
- Amended order on jury exemptions, excusals, or deferments regards Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell trial (Sept. 25, 2023)
- Order on voir dire procedure for Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell trial (Sept. 15, 2023)
- Order on motion to use juror questionnaire (Sept. 15, 2023)
- Order on jury exemptions, excusals, or deferments regards Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell trial (Sept. 15, 2023)
Donald Trump, Case No.: 23SC188947 (filings in state court)
- Trump notice to court that he will not seek removal to federal court (Sept. 28, 2023)
- Trump initial notice regarding removal of his prosecution to federal court (Sept. 7, 2023)
Mark Meadows, Case No.: 1:23-cv-03621
Removal
- Court order denying Meadows motions to stay (Sept. 12, 2023)
- State of Georgia response in opposition to Meadows district court motion for stay of remand order pending appeal to 11th Circuit (Sept. 12, 2023)
- Court order for Government response to Meadows motion for stay of remand order pending appeal to 11th Circuit (Sept. 11, 2023)
- Meadows motion to stay district court remand order pending appeal to 11th Circuit (Sept. 11, 2023)
- Meadows notice of appeal to 11th Circuit (Sept. 8, 2023)
- Court order denying jurisdiction for removal, remanding case, and terminating all pending motions (Sept. 8, 2023)
- State of Georgia supplemental briefing on removal (Aug. 31, 2023)
- Meadows supplemental briefing on removal (Aug. 31, 2023)
- Meadows notice bringing to court's attention scheduling order and filings in the main criminal case, reinforcing the need for prompt removal decision (Aug. 31, 2023)
- Court order requiring parties to submit supplemental briefings (Aug. 29, 2023)
- Minute entry of Meadows removal evidentiary hearing on Aug. 28, 2023 (Aug. 28, 2023)
- Transcripts of Aug. 28 evidentiary hearing (part 1) (part 2)
- State of Georgia witness list for removal evidentiary hearing (Aug. 28, 2023)
- Meadows witness list for removal evidentiary hearing (Aug. 28, 2023)
- State of Georgia exhibit list for removal evidentiary hearing (Aug. 28, 2023)
- Meadows exhibit list for removal evidentiary hearing (Aug. 28, 2023)
- Meadows reply to state of Georgia response to Meadows notice of removal (Aug. 25, 2023)
- Amicus Curiae in support of remand of Meadows and Clark removal, by former judges, prosecutors, and state and federal executive officials (Aug. 25, 2023)
- State of Georgia subpoena upon Brad Raffensperger to appear before the court’s removal evidentiary hearing on Aug. 28, at 10AM, and certificate of service notifying Meadows of the subpoena (Aug. 24, 2023)
- State of Georgia subpoena upon Frances Watson to appear before the court’s removal evidentiary hearing on Aug. 28, at 10AM, and certificate of service notifying Meadows of the subpoena (Aug. 24, 2023)
- State of Georgia response to Meadows notice of removal (Aug. 23, 2023)
- Meadows notice regarding a prompt evidentiary hearing (Aug. 18, 2023)
- Court order for evidentiary hearing on Meadows notice of removal (Aug. 16, 2023)
- Meadows notice of removal (Aug. 15, 2023)
Appeal to 11th Circuit of district court order denying removal, Case No.: USCA 11, 23-12958
- Meadows reply brief on district court order denying removal (Sept. 28, 2023)
- Court dismissal notice to Mark Meadows counsel if civil appeal statement and a motion to file documents are not filed within 14 days, Oct. 10, 2023 (Sept. 26, 2023)
- State of Georgia initial brief (Sept. 25, 2023)
- Amicus brief for former judges, prosecutors, and state and federal officials in support of State of Georgia (Sept. 25, 2023)
- Motion to file amicus brief by constitutional law scholars and former state attorneys (and proposed amicus brief) (Sept. 25, 2023)
- Meadows initial appeal brief on district court order denying removal (Sept. 18, 2023)
- Order accepting Meadows withdrawal of motion to stay district court remand order (Sept. 14, 2023)
- Meadows withdrawal of 11th Circuit motion to stay district court remand order pending appeal (Sept. 14, 2023)
- Order directing oral arguments in Meadows motion to stay district court removal remand order pending appeal (Sept. 13, 2023)
- Meadows letter to 11th Circuit notifying it of district court order denying his motion to stay remand order, and State of Georgia post-Sept. 6 hearing brief on how to logistically try all defendants together (Sept. 13, 2023)
- Order granting expedited review and setting deadlines for briefs (Sept. 13, 2023)
- Amici curiae response in opposition to Meadows 11th Circuit request for injunctive relief in his emergency motion (Sept. 13, 2023)
- Meadows responsive briefing to 11th Circuit Sept. 12 question on whether § 1442(a)(1) applies to former federal officials (Sept. 13, 2023)
- State of Georgia responsive briefing to 11th Circuit Sept. 12 question on whether § 1442(a)(1) applies to former federal officials (Sept. 13, 2023)
- State of Georgia response in opposition to Meadows emergency motion for stay pending appeal and for expedited review (Sept. 13, 2023)
- Order directing State of Georgia response to Meadows emergency motion for stay pending appeal and for expedited review, and parties’ responsive briefings to court’s question on whether § 1442(a)(1) applies to former federal officials (Sept. 12, 2023)
- Mark Meadows emergency motion for stay pending appeal and motion for expedited review (Sept. 11, 2023)
- Meadows notice of appeal to 11th Circuit (Sept. 8, 2023)
Emergency motion for immediate removal or order prohibiting his arrest
- Court order denying Meadows aug. 22 emergency motion (Aug. 23, 2022)
- State of Georgia response in opposition to Meadows Aug. 22 emergency motion (Aug. 23, 2023)
- Court order directing State of Georgia response to Meadows Aug. 22 emergency motion (Aug. 22, 20223)
- Meadows emergency motion (Aug. 22, 2023)
Motion to dismiss charges based on Supremacy Clause immunity
- Meadows corrected memorandum in support of motion to dismiss charges (Aug. 19, 2023)
- Meadows motion to dismiss charges (August 18, 2023)
Jeffrey Clark, Case No.: 1:23-cv-03721
Removal
- Order denying removal petition, remanding case to state court (Sept. 29, 2023)
- Clark preemptive demand for federal jury trial (Sept. 19, 2023)
- Minute entry of Clark removal evidentiary hearing (Sept. 18, 2023)
- Clark waiver of appearance at removal evidentiary hearing (Sept. 18, 2023)
- State of Georgia exhibit list for removal hearing (Sept. 18, 2023)
- Former U.S. Attorney General Edwin Meese declaration in support of Clark removal (Sept. 16, 2023)
- State of Georgia subpoena of former Justice Department official Joseph Hunt (Sept. 15, 2023)
- Clark declaration in support of removal (Sept. 14, 2023)
- Clark reply in support of removal (Sept. 14, 2023)
- State of Georgia response in opposition to Clark notice of removal (Sept. 8, 2023)
- Court order granting State of Georgia motion for extension of time to file response to Clark’s notice of removal (Aug. 31, 2023)
- State of Georgia motion for extension of time to file response to Clark notice of removal (Aug. 30, 2023)
- Amicus Curiae in support of remand of Clark and Meadows removal, by former judges, prosecutors, and state and federal executive officials (Aug. 25, 2023)
- Court order directing removal evidentiary hearing on Sept. 18, 2023 (Aug. 24, 2023)
- Clark notice of removal (Aug. 21, 2023)
Emergency motion for stay of state proceedings pending removal, and order prohibiting his arrest
- Court order denying Clark motion for an emergency stay (Aug. 23, 2023)
- State of Georgia response to Clark emergency motion (Aug. 23, 2023)
- Court order for State of Georgia to respond to Clark emergency motion (Aug. 22, 2023)
- Clark emergency motion (Aug. 21, 2023)
David Shafer, Case No.: 1:23-cv-03720
- Order denying removal petition, remanding case to state court (Sept. 29, 2023)
- Order allowing exhibits 4 and 5 of Shafer exhibit list for removal evidentiary hearing (Sept. 21, 2023)
- Shafer exhibit list for removal evidentiary hearing (Sept. 20 2023)
- Minute entry of removal evidentiary hearing (Sept. 20, 2023)
- Professor Todd Zywicki supplemental declaration in support of Shafer removal (Sept. 19, 2023)
- Bradley Carver supplemental declaration in support of Shafer removal (Sept. 19, 2023)
- Shafer amended notice of waiver of appearance at removal evidentiary hearing (Sept. 18, 2023)
- Shafer notice of waiver of appearance at removal evidentiary hearing (Sept. 18, 2023)
- Shafer reply in support of removal (Sept. 15, 2023)
- Order denying appearance of Professor Todd Zywicki at removal evidentiary hearing via videolink (Sept. 14, 2023)
- Still, Shafer, Latham joint motion for Professor Todd Zywicki to appear as witness via video link at removal evidentiary hearing (Sept. 14, 2023)
- State of Georgia response in opposition to Shafer notice of removal (Sept. 7, 2023)
- Court order directing removal evidentiary hearing on Sept. 20, 2023 (Aug. 29, 2023)
- Shafer notice of removal and request for habeas (Aug. 21, 2023)
Cathleen Latham, Case No.: 1:23-cv-03803
- Order denying removal petition, remanding case to state court (Sept. 29, 2023)
- Latham amended exhibit list for removal evidentiary hearing (Sept. 22, 2023)
- Minute entry of removal evidentiary hearing (Sept. 20, 2023)
- Latham exhibit list for removal evidentiary hearing (Sept. 20, 2023)
- Latham amended notice of waiver of appearance at removal evidentiary hearing, (Sept. 18, 2023)
- Latham reply in support of removal (Sept. 15, 2023)
- Order denying appearance of Professor Todd Zywicki at removal evidentiary hearing via videolink (Sept. 14, 2023)
- Still, Shafer, Latham joint motion for Zywicki to appear as witness via video link at removal evidentiary hearing (Sept. 14, 2023)
- State of Georgia response to Latham notice of removal (Sept. 7, 2023)
- Order directing evidentiary hearing on Sept. 20, 2023 (Aug. 29, 2023)
- Latham notice of removal (Aug. 25, 2023)
Shawn Still, Case No.: 1:23-cv-03792
- Order denying removal petition, remanding case to state court (Sept. 29, 2023)
- Still amended exhibit list for removal evidentiary hearing (Sept. 22, 2023)
- Order allowing exhibits 4 and 5 of Still exhibit list for removal evidentiary hearing (Sept. 21, 2023)
- State of Georgia response regarding Still exhibits 4 and 5 (Sept. 21, 2023)
- Minute entry of removal evidentiary hearing (Sept. 20, 2023)
- Still exhibit list for removal evidentiary hearing (Sept. 20, 2023)
- Still amended notice of waiver of appearance at removal evidentiary hearing (Sept. 19, 2023)
- Still notice of waiver of appearance at removal evidentiary hearing (Sept. 15, 2023)
- Still reply in support of removal (Sept. 15, 2023)
- Order denying appearance of Professor Todd Zywicki at removal evidentiary hearing via videolink (Sept. 14, 2023)
- Still, Shafer, Latham joint motion for Professor Todd Zywicki to appear as witness via video link at removal evidentiary hearing (Sept. 14, 2023)
- Order granting Still motion to consolidate evidentiary hearings (Sept. 11, 2023)
- State of Georgia response to Still motion to consolidate evidentiary hearings (Sept. 8, 2023)
- Still motion to consolidate evidentiary hearings with David Shafer and Cathleen Latham on Sept. 20, 2023 (Sept. 8, 2023)
- State of Georgia response to Still notice of removal (Sept. 5, 2023)
- Court order directing evidentiary hearing on Sept. 18, 2023 (Aug. 25, 2023)
- Still notice of removal (Aug. 24, 2023)
Substantive Offenses
- Criminal Attempt GA Code § 16-4-1
- Criminal Solicitation GA Code § 16-4-7
- Conspiracy to Commit a Crime GA Code § 16-4-8
- Forgery GA Code § 16-9-1
- Computer Theft GA Code § 16-9-93(a), Trespass GA Code § 16-9-93(b), and Invasion of Privacy GA Code § 16-9-93(c)
- Violation of Oath by Public Officer GA Code § 16-10-1
- False Statements and Writings, Concealment of Facts, and Fraudulent Documents GA Code § 16-10-20
- Conspiracy to Defraud the State GA Code § 16-10-21
- Impersonating a Public Officer GA Code § 16-10-23
- Perjury GA Code § 16-10-70
- Influencing Witnesses GA Code § 16-10-93
- RICO Act GA Code § 16-14-1 et seq.
- Interference with Primaries and Elections Generally GA Code § 21-2-566
- Unlawful Possession of Ballots GA Code § 21-2-574
- Intentional interference with Performance of Election Duties GA Code 21-2-597
- Conspiracy to Commit Election Fraud GA Code § 21-2-603
Procedural
- Demand for Speedy Trial GA Code § 17-7-170
- Procedure for Trial of Jointly Indicted Defendants GA Code § 17-8-4
- Time Limits and Exclusions 18 U.S.C. § 3161
- Federal officers or agencies sued or prosecuted (Removal) 28 U.S.C. § 1442
Coffee County Relevant Statutes
- Superintendent Defined GA Code § 21-2-2(2)(35)(A)
- Powers and Duties of Superintendents GA Code § 21-2-70
- Local Election Official Defined GA Code § 21-2-105
- Voting Machines Examination and Approval GA Code § 21-2-324
- Inspection of Voting Machines GA Code § 21-2-327(c)
- Protection of Voting Machines against Molestation or Injury GA Code § 21-2-328(b)
- Public Exhibition of and Instruction on Sample Voting Machine GA Code § 21-2-330
- Limitation on Public Inspection GA Code § 21-2-379.24(g)
Rules and Regulations of the State of Georgia
- Preparation for and Conduct of Primaries and Elections Subject 183-1-12
Other Relevant Statutes
Public Resources, Expert Backgrounders and Guidance
- Andrew Warren, Siven Watt and Norman L. Eisen, Removal of Criminal Cases to Federal Court: 25 FAQ’s, Just Security (Aug. 28, 2023)
- Ryan Goodman, Norman L. Eisen, Siven Watt, Allison Rice, Francois Barrilleaux, Beth Markman and Michael Nevett, Chart: Names of the “Unindicted Co-Conspirators” in Fulton County, Georgia Indictment, Just Security (Aug. 25, 2023)
- Norman L. Eisen, Michael Nevett, Francois Barrilleaux, Beth Markman and Sasha Matsuki, Quick Reference Guides for the Fulton County Election Interference Charges, Just Security (Aug. 24, 2023)
- Norman L. Eisen, Joshua Kolb, Joshua Stanton, Andrew Warren and Siven Watt, What to Expect When You’re Expecting a Trump Trial in Fulton County, Just Security (Aug. 16, 2023)
Analysis
- Norman L. Eisen, Joshua Kolb and Andrew Warren, Answering Judge Jones’ Question About Removal of Meadows’ Case, Just Security (Aug. 30, 2023)
- Walter Shaub, Norman L. Eisen and Joshua Kolb, The Hatch Act Bars Meadows’ Removal Bid, Just Security (Aug. 27, 2023)
- Norman L. Eisen, Paras Shah, Tiffany Chang, Michelle Eigenheer, Allison Mollenkamp and Clara Apt, The Just Security Podcast: The Trump Indictment in Georgia, Just Security, (Aug. 17, 2023)
- Erica J. Hashimoto, The Fulton County DA’s Options: Multi-Defendant Trial(s) and the Paths Ahead, Just Security (Aug. 15, 2023)
- Jim Sergent and Bart Jansen, Timeline: How 18 Other People Got Caught Up in Donald Trump's Georgia Indictment, USA Today (Aug. 25, 2023)
- Holly Bailey, Amy Gardner, Patrick Marley and Jon Swaine, Trump’s Georgia Co-Defendants, Their Charges and Mug Shots, The Washington Post (Aug. 24, 2023)
- Nik Popli, These Are the 19 People Charged in the Georgia Election Interference Case, Time Magazine (Aug. 18, 2023)
- Norman Eisen, E. Danya Perry, Joshua Stanton and Madison Gee, Why Mark Meadows’ removal bid is an uphill climb, The Brookings Institution (Aug. 17, 2023)
- Bill Rankin, Annotated: The Fulton County, Georgia Grand Jury indictment of Donald Trump, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (Aug. 16, 2023)
- Janie Boschma, Curt Merrill and Abby Turner, Former President Donald Trump’s Fourth Indictment, Annotated, CNN (Aug. 15, 2023)
- Mark Berman and Shayna Jacobs, Here are the Charges Trump Faces in Georgia in the 2020 Election Case, The Washington Post (Aug. 15, 2023)
- Graham Kates, Timeline: The Trump investigation in Fulton County, Georgia, CBS News (Aug. 15, 2023)
- Alan Feuer, Luke Broadwater, Ben Protess and Jonah E. Bromwich, The Trump Georgia Indictment, Annotated, The New York Times (Aug. 15, 2023)
- Ivan Pereira, What's in the Sweeping Trump Racketeering Indictment in Georgia, ABC News (Aug. 15, 2023)
- Norman Eisen and Amy Lee Copeland, This Indictment of Trump Does Something Ingenious, The New York Times (Aug. 15, 2023)
- Norman Eisen et al., Fulton County, Georgia’s Trump Investigation, An analysis of the reported facts and applicable law: Second edition, The Brookings Institution (Nov. 14, 2022)
- Jennifer Rubin, A Single District Attorney in Georgia Has the Best Case Against Trump, The Washington Post (Jan. 11, 2022)
- Trump special grand jury probe in Georgia, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (undated)
- Donald Trump, Truth Social post calling Fani Willis "crooked, incompetent, & highly partisan," Truth Social (Aug. 21, 2023)
- Trump Campaign, Statement on Fulton County Grand Jury Investigation, Fox5Atlanta (Aug. 14, 2023)
- Donald Trump, Truth Social post saying "I MADE A PERFECT PHONE CALL," Truth Social (Aug. 14, 2023)
- Donald Trump, Truth Social post calling Atlanta "one of the most dangerous cities anywhere," Truth Social (Aug. 14, 2023)
- Donald Trump, Statement through Save America PAC, The Hill (Sept. 19, 2022)
- Read the Full Transcript and Listen to Trump’s Audio Call with Georgia Secretary of State, CNN (Jan. 3, 2021)