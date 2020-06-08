The Early Edition: June 8, 2020

Curated summary of up-to-the-minute national security developments at home and abroad.

by and

June 8, 2020

Signup to receive the Early Edition in your inbox here.

Before the start of business, Just Security provides a curated summary of up-to-the-minute developments at home and abroad. Here’s today’s news. 

GEORGE FLOYD PROTESTS

President Trump said yesterday that he had ordered National Guard troops to start the process of withdrawing from Washington, D.C. “now that everything is under perfect control,” retreating after a week of criticism, including from within the military establishment, over his threat to militarize the government’s response to nationwide protests about racism and police brutality sparked by the in-custody killing of an unarmed black man, George Floyd. Announcing his order in a Twitter post, Trump warned that the guardsmen could return: “They will be going home, but can quickly return, if needed. Far fewer protesters showed up last night than anticipated!” Lara Jakes and Helene Cooper report for the New York Times.

A majority of Minneapolis City Council has pledged to dismantle and rebuild the local police department, a day after the mayor refused to support the measure. Nine of the 13 councillors said a “new model of public safety” would be created after members last week discussed ways to overhaul the department, including creating a new public safety operation from the ground up. They said they also were looking to take action through “the police union contract, city ordinances, disciplinary oversight and shifting funds away from the department.” Derek Hawkins, Katie Mettler and Perry Stein report for Washington Post.

Mayor Bill De Blasio announced yesterday that New York City would end its curfew immediately, a day earlier than planned. The curfew, the city’s first since World War II, was initially introduced last week as mass protests expanded. But yesterday De Blasio noted that the demonstrations had become peaceful, and admitted that the N.Y.P.D. had occasionally overstepped its duty in policing the protests. At least two officers have been suspended due to violent misconduct toward protesters in the city. Last Friday, De Blasio said that he would cut the city’s police funding and divert the money to youth and social services. Austin Horn reports for NPR.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) yesterday marched alongside protestors in the D.C. region. Romney said that he was taking part in the demonstration “to make sure that people understand that black lives matter.” The senator later shared a photo of himself at the protest with the caption “Black Lives Matter,” becoming one of the most well-known G.O.P. figures to do so. Paul LeBlanc and Ted Barrett report for CNN.

Over 470 former diplomats and military leaders have criticized Trump over his plans to use the U.S. military to quash nationwide protests, warning American democracy was at risk. “As former American ambassadors, generals and admirals, and senior federal officials, we are alarmed by calls from the President and some political leaders for the use of U.S. military personnel to end legitimate protests in cities and towns across America,” the former officials said in a statement posted on Just Security’s website. “We are concerned about the use of U.S. military assets to intimidate and break up peaceful protestors in Washington, D.C.,” they wrote, pointing to recent incidents that went on last week outside the White House. Ambassador Douglas A. Silliman, Ambassador Deborah A. McCarthy and Thomas Countryman reporting.

A broad new police reform bill being drafted by House and Senate Democrats would ban chokeholds, limit “qualified immunity” for police officers, establish a national misconduct registry, halt the use of no-knock warrants in drug cases and make lynching a federal crime among other considerable changes, according to an outline being passed round on Capitol Hill. The Justice in Policing Act of 2020 is supported on the House side by Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.), chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, and Judiciary Chair Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), and Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) on the Senate side. John Bresnahan reports for POLITICO.

Colin Powell, secretary of state in the George Bush administration, became the latest high-ranking former official to censure Trump for threatening to use the military to deal with the domestic protests. “We have a constitution and we have to follow that constitution, and the president has drifted away from it,” Powell, a former chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters. The president faced growing condemnation from former U.S. military chiefs over the weekend over his handling of mass protests and his threats to deploy troops into American cities following the death of George Floyd. Kadhim Shubber reports for the Financial Times.

Trump told his advisors at one point last week he wanted to send 10,000 troops to the Washington D.C. area to help crack down on protests there and across the country, according to a senior U.S. official. The version of Trump’s demand during a heated Oval Office discussion last Monday shows how close the president may have come to following through on his threat to deploy active duty troops in U.S. cities, despite opposition from Pentagon leadership. Reuters reporting.

Attorney General William Barr has disputed the account, saying Trump never made such demands. “The president never asked or suggested that we needed to deploy regular troops at that point,” Barr said in an interview with CBS’ “Face the Nation” yesterday. “It’s been done from time to time in our history. We try to avoid it, and I’m happy that we were able to avoid it on this occasion.” Aubree Eliza Weaver reports for POLITICO.

One person was shot and wounded and another person was arrested last night in Seattle after a man with a gun drove a vehicle through a crowd of protesters, the police said. Reuters reporting.

The New York Times yesterday announced the resignation of its editorial page editor, James Bennet, four days after publishing a controversial opinion piece from Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) that called for military intervention in the protests. Richard Luscombe reports for The Guardian.

Almost 30 independent experts appointed by the U.N. Human Rights Council are urging the United States to reform its criminal justice system amid a recent spate of killings of African Americans, including at the hands of the police. In a statement issued Friday, they called for American authorities to “address systemic racism and racial bias,” and “to conduct independent investigations into cases of excessive use of force by police officers.” The U.N. News Centre reporting.

The U.S. Marines announced Friday that they would be taking down all public displays of the Confederate flag. “Current events are a stark reminder that it is not enough for us to remove symbols that cause division — rather, we also must strive to eliminate division itself,” the commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. David H. Berger, said in a statement last week. The Marine Corps issued guidance Saturday on the removal of public displays of the Confederate battle flag. J. Edward Moreno reports for the Hill.

Tens of thousands of protesters assembled in cities around the world, often in defiance of coronavirus-related restrictions on mass gatherings, in solidarity with U.S. demonstrations calling for changes to the justice system after the death of George Floyd. Demonstrations were held in Berlin, Paris, London and other areas over the weekend. Ruth Bender and David Winning report for the Wall Street Journal.

Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and nationwide protests “endangers U.S. national security,” Jonathan Tepperman writes in a piece for Foreign Policy.

Live updates on the protests available at CNN, the New York Times, and the Washington Post.

CORONAVIRUS

There are now more than 1.94 million coronavirus infections in the United States and at least 110,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Worldwide, over 7 million people have contracted the virus, with more than 403,000 deaths. Henrik Pettersson and Byron Manley report for CNN.

New York plans to reopen its city today, with an expected 400,000 workers returning to their jobs, a move that not so long ago seemed inconceivable due to the city being one of the world’s coronavirus epicenters. With new Covid-19 infections in New York at approximately 500 per day – half as many from just a few weeks ago – construction sites, manufacturing companies and retail stores are preparing to open for business today, and have in place a number of health and safety measures to help minimize the risk of virus numbers increasing. J. David Goodman reports for the New York Times. 

Some U.S. states have reported a rise in coronavirus cases – California, Utah, Arizona, North Carolina, Florida, Arkansas and Texas – since restrictions have been eased, according to Johns Hopkins University who tabulate a five-day moving average. “It’s a very mixed picture … In some places we have made amazing progress, and there are other places where I remain very concerned about what’s going on,” said Wafaa El-Sadr, an infectious-disease specialist and epidemiologist at Columbia University, adding, “If you take out the impact of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and so on, you’d have a much more worrisome picture of what’s happening in the U.S..” Tala Ansari and Brianna Abbott report for the Wall Street Journal. 

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro threatened Friday to pull the country from the World Health Organization (W.H.O.) due to “ideological bias” and the W.H.O.’s suspension of clinic trials of the touted Covid-19 vaccine hydroxychloroquine. “I’m telling you right now, the United States left the W.H.O., and we’re studying that, in the future. Either the W.H.O. works without ideological bias, or we leave, too,” Bolsonaro said to reporters. AFP reporting.

The Brazilian government stopped publishing data on the country’s total number of coronavirus cases and deaths Friday, removing all data from an official website. The site was temporarily taken offline and returned on Saturday showing numbers only from the last 24 hours, and was followed by Bolsonaro tweeting that 24-hour totals will allow his government to “follow the reality of the country at this moment.” The move has attracted criticism; “The authoritarian, insensitive, inhuman and unethical attempt to make those killed by Covid-19 invisible will not succeed. We and Brazilian society will not forget them, nor the tragedy that befalls the nation,” said Alberto Beltrame, president of Brazil’s national council of state health secretaries. Zack Budryk reports for the Hill. 

New Zealand lifted all coronavirus restrictions today after its final patient affected by the virus was given the all clear, the country’s Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern said in a televised press conference. Although border controls will remain in place, social distancing measures and restrictions on public gatherings are no longer needed, Ardern said. “We are confident we have eliminated transmission of the virus in New Zealand for now [after Kiwis had] united in unprecedented ways to crush the virus.” AFP reporting. 

Chinese officials have further defended the nation’s response to the coronavirus in a lengthy report released yesterday, which states the country “wasted no time” in sharing important information with the W.H.O., including the virus’ genome sequence. The report follows an investigation by the Associated Press that reported the Chinese government waited for at least a week before releasing the genetic map of the virus, which resulted in delays in identifying the virus in a third country. The AP report has been refuted and criticized by Chinese officials, with National Health Commission Chair Ma Xiaowei saying “it seriously goes against the facts … The Chinese government did not delay or cover up anything … Instead, we have immediately reported virus data and relevant information about the epidemic to the international community and made an important contribution to the prevention and control of the epidemic around the world.” AP reporting. 

Britain will from today require all those entering the country from abroad to quarantine for two weeks. The measures will apply to U.K. citizens and foreign visitors and have been condemned by the aviation sector for inflicting further detriment on the hotel and airline industries. British Airways, EasyJet and Ryanair have launched a joint legal action against the government for what they called a “disproportionate and unfair” move. AFP reporting.

A map and analysis of all confirmed cases of the virus in the U.S. is available at the New York Times.

U.S. and worldwide maps tracking the spread of the pandemic are available at the Washington Post.

Latest updates on the pandemic at The Guardian and NBC News. 

U.S. DEVELOPMENTS

Former national security adviser John Bolton plans to publish in June “a scathing memoir” – titled “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir” – about his time in the White House. Bolton is planning to publish even if the White House does not give publication approval, people familiar with the situation have said. Josh Dawsey and Tom Hamburger report for the Washington Post.  

The U.S.’s plan to allow online voting in the 2020 general election – amid growing fears over coronavirus – could enable new opportunities for hacking the voting process. Online state voter registration systems were one of the main targets of Russian hackers in 2016, and has been deemed by the Department of Homeland Security as “high risk.” David E. Sanger, Nicole Perlroth and Matthew Rosenberg report for the New York Times.  

The Department of Justice (D.O.J.) is continuing its criminal case against Bijan Rafiekian, the former business partner of Michael Flynn, President Trump’s former national security adviser, after prosecutors yesterday filed a brief with the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond. Josh Gerstein reports for POLITICO. 

Social media companies and other online platforms should “ignore Trump’s Twitter tantrum executive order … and not cede their private responsibility to reduce harm,” write Ellen P. Goodman and Ambassador (ret.) Karen Kornbluh for Just Security, providing some useful policy suggestions for Congress. 

AFGHANISTAN

The U.S. military has conducted its first air raids against the Taliban in Afghanistan since an agreed ceasefire ended over a week ago. “These were the 1st US airstrikes against (the Taliban) since the start of the Eid ceasefire … We reiterate: All sides must reduce violence to allow the peace process to take hold,” Col. Sonny Leggett, spokesperson for U.S. forces in Afghanistan wrote. Al Jazeera reporting. 

Afghan officials have denounced the Iranian police after a video was released that shows police officers shooting at a car carrying Afghan refugees which caused the car to set ablaze, killing three and injuring four others. Al Jazeera reporting.  

The families of U.S. military troops and personnel injured or killed in Afghanistan have accused two U.S. contractors of paying protection money – $1.7 billion – to the Taliban, resulting in a lawsuit filed last year being amended Friday. Jessica Donati reports for the Wall Street Journal.

IRAN

Iran has stockpiled enriched uranium at almost eight times the limit set in the 2015 nuclear deal, the International Atomic Energy Agency (I.A.E.A.) confirmed Friday, expressing “serious concern that, for over four months, Iran has denied access to the Agency … to two locations.” AFP reporting. 

Iran’s parliament has approved the final seven members of the new government, completing the 22-member government of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi. “My cabinet is now complete with today’s vote. This is vital in implementing our program and delivering on our commitments to our people – who are waiting for actions, not words,” al-Kadhimi said in a Twitter post on Saturday. Al Jazeera reporting. 

U.S. Ambassador Kelly Craft said Friday that a draft U.N. Security Council resolution indefinitely extending the arms embargo against Iran has been shared with Russia, the U.K., France, Germany and Estonia. AP reporting. 

LIBYA

Libya’s Government of National Accord (G.N.A.) has regained control over the key town of Bani Walid in the country’s northwest from the forces of renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar. Saturday’s development came one day after the U.N.-backed government captured the city of Tarhuna, Haftar’s last stronghold in northwestern Libya, which was used as the main launching platform against the capital, Tripoli. Al Jazeera reporting.

Haftar on Saturday proposed a ceasefire and a process to end the civil war. The announcement was unlikely to bring an immediate halt to the fighting, but it offered new evidence of the decisive influence of Turkey, on the other side of Libya’s war, whose intervention in favor of the U.N.-supported government in Tripoli has stymied Russia’s ambitions and shifted the course of the conflict. Declan Walsh reports for the New York Times.

Turkey may extend its cooperation with the G.N.A. with new accords on energy and construction once the country’s conflict is over, presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin was quoted as saying yesterday. After talks with Serraj in Ankara on Thursday, President Tayyip Erdogan pledged to boost Turkey’s support for the G.N.A. to clinch recent military gains against Haftar’s eastern-based Libyan National Army (L.N.A.), which has waged a 14-month assault against the G.N.A. in Tripoli. Turkey has equipped Libya’s internationally recognized government with military support after signing a cooperation deal last year. Reuters reporting.

GLOBAL DEVELOPMENTS

German lawmakers and government officials have voiced concern at reports that President Trump plans to cut the number of U.S. troops stationed in Germany, amid fears it could weaken a key pillar of N.A.T.O. defense in the region. Following Trump’s decision, which would slash the number of U.S. military personnel by 9,500 from the current 34,500 permanently assigned in Germany, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas described Berlin’s relationship with the United States as “complicated.” American allies, including the mayor of Grafenwoehr, whose Bavarian town has been home to U.S. service members for more than 70 years, over the weekend also slammed Trump’s troop decision. Angela Cullen and Arne Delfs report for Bloomberg.

Several thousand Israelis protested on Saturday against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to extend sovereignty over portions of the occupied West Bank, de-facto annexation of land that the Palestinians seek for a state. The demonstration was arranged by left-wing groups and did not seem to be the beginning of a popular mass movement. Roughly half of Israelis support annexation, according to a recent opinion poll. Reuters reporting. 

Featured Articles

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (June 1-5)

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Ignore Trump’s Twitter Tantrum Executive Order and Address Disinformation Instead

by and

If We Could See Ourselves from the Outside

by

The U.S. Constitution and Limits on Detention and Use of Force in Handling Civil Unrest

by

The Military Justice Dimension: Constraints on Military Personnel in Handling Civil Unrest

by

Invoking “Terrorism” Against Police Protestors

by

The President and the Domestic Deployment of the Military: Answers to Five Key Questions

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

White Supremacist Infiltration of US Police Forces: Fact-Checking National Security Advisor O’Brien

by

Far-Right Infiltrators and Agitators in George Floyd Protests: Indicators of White Supremacists

by

Trump’s Empty “Withdrawal” from the World Health Organization

by

Understanding the Michael Flynn Case: Separating the Wheat from the Chaff, and the Proper from the Improper

by

State’s Selective Cooperation with Congress Raises Legal Questions that Demand Answers

by

Leading the Intelligence Community Will Be a Test for Ratcliffe

by and

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Eli Lake’s Omissions and Misleading Facts in Defense of Michael Flynn

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

How the U.N. Can Help Prevent the Spread of Proxy Conflicts

by and

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

by and

The President’s Inversion of the Government’s Ethical Conduct Standards, Right Before Americans’ Eyes

by

Tents at Sea: How Greek Officials Use Rescue Equipment for Illegal Deportations

by and

Mapping the Proliferation of Human Rights Bodies’ Guidance on COVID-19 Mitigation

by

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression

by

To Fix the COVID-19 Testing Gap, Take a Lesson from GM (or the Pentagon)

by , and

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

Anticipating Phase Two of the Trumped Up “Obamagate”

by

The Trump Administration’s Indefensible Legal Defense of Its Asylum Ban

by

Oversight and “Undermining”: Reflections on the Supreme Court Oral Arguments About Subpoenas for Trump’s Financial Information

by

Revisiting Export Controls in the COVID Era

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

Here’s What the New DoD Policy on Civilian Harm Should Include

by and

Grading DODs Annual Civilian Casualties Report: “Incomplete”

by and

Iranian Gunboat Harassment and the Rules of Engagement

by and

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

The Republic of Facebook

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

From “Enemy of the People” to “Essential”: The Pandemic Creates an Opening for the Press

by

Trump’s COVID-19 Immigration Proclamation May Be Legal, But It’s Still an Abuse of Power

by and

Trump’s “Deal of the Century” is Bibi’s Dream Come True

by

Mexico’s Initiative to Ensure Global Access to Medicines, Vaccines and Medical Equipment to Face COVID19

by and

Terrorism During a Pandemic: Assessing the Threat and Balancing the Hype

by

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Zoom and the Problem of Cybersecurity Moral Hazard

by

Russia’s Humanitarian Law Obligations to Civilians in Occupied Ukrainian Territories in the Time of COVID-19

by , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

Healthcare Workers with Chronic Illness on Coronavirus Frontlines: The Need for Accommodations

by

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

There is No Public Health Rationale for a Categorical Ban on Asylum Seekers

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Pompeo’s “Rights Commission” Is Worse Than Feared: 7 Concerns to Watch

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Coronavirus Border Expulsions: CDC’s Assault on Asylum Seekers and Unaccompanied Minors

by

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

How Terrorist Groups Will Try to Capitalize on the Coronavirus Crisis

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Military’s Response to the Coronavirus Crisis: Top 10 Principles

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

Repatriating Foreign Fighters from Syria: International Law and Political Will (Part 1)

by

Universal Health Care is a National Security Issue

by and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Law Enforcement’s Facial Recognition Law-lessness: Comparing European and US Approaches

by

An Ambitious Reading of Facebook’s Content Regulation White Paper

by and

Russian Cyber Attacks Against Georgia, Public Attributions and Sovereignty in Cyberspace

by

What to Watch For in White House’s Annual Report on Use of Military Force

by and

Is the Pardon Power Unlimited?

by , , , , , and

Norm-Skepticism in Cyberspace? Counter-Factual and Counterproductive

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

Let the Rule of Law Rule Law Enforcement: Reflections on the Current Attorney General’s Tenure

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Video of Panel on the “Crisis at the Justice Department”

by

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The CIA in the Age of Trump

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

United Nations Sets Standards on Peaceful Assemblies and the Use of Less Lethal Weapons

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Nat O'Connell

Associate News Editor at Just Security and Legal Fellow at JUSTICE, a law reform and human rights organization based in the UK - Follow her on Twitter (@oconnellnat).

Siven Watt

Assistant News Editor at Just Security and Legal Fellow at JUSTICE, a law reform and human rights organization based in the UK. Follow him on Twitter (@SivenWatt)

Read these related stories next:

The Early Edition: June 5, 2020

June 5, 2020 by and

The Early Edition: June 4, 2020

June 4, 2020 by and

The Early Edition: June 3, 2020

June 3, 2020 by and

The Early Edition: June 2, 2020

June 2, 2020 by and

The Early Edition: June 1, 2020

June 1, 2020 by and

The Early Edition: May 29, 2020

May 29, 2020 by and

The Early Edition: May 28, 2020

May 28, 2020 by and

The Early Edition: May 27, 2020

May 27, 2020 by and

The Early Edition: May 26, 2020

May 26, 2020 by and

The Early Edition: May 22, 2020

May 22, 2020 by and

The Early Edition: May 21, 2020

May 21, 2020 by and

The Early Edition: May 20, 2020

May 20, 2020 by and