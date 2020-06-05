The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

Statement by Former U.S. Ambassadors, Military Officers, Senior Officials

by , and

June 5, 2020

Retired members of the US diplomatic corps, many of whom had seen first hand in non-democratic countries the use of the military as a tool to suppress public protest, were alarmed this week at what seemed steps in that direction on the streets of Washington.  The following letter expresses their concern at such measures and their support for the US military’s proud tradition of staying outside of politics.  It is addressed to national, state and local leaders, and has been endorsed by more than 250 former officials from the diplomatic, military and other services, as listed below.

For others who want to add their names to the list, you can send an email.

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

The United States is passing through a period unlike any our country has experienced before. Our population, our society, and our economy have been devastated by the pandemic and the resulting depression-level unemployment. We deplore the brutal killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis which has provoked more widespread protests than the United States has seen in decades.

As former American ambassadors, generals and admirals, and senior federal officials, we are alarmed by calls from the President and some political leaders for the use of U.S. military personnel to end legitimate protests in cities and towns across America.

Many of us served across the globe, including in war zones, diplomats and military officers working side by side to advance American interests and values. We called out violations of human rights and the authoritarian regimes that deployed their military against their own citizens. Our values define us as a nation and as a global leader.

The professionalism and political neutrality of the U.S. military have been examples for people around the world who aspire to greater freedom and democracy in their own societies. They are among our nation’s greatest assets in protecting Americans and asserting American interests across the globe.

Cities and neighborhoods in which Americans are assembling peacefully, speaking freely, and seeking redress of their grievances are not “battlespaces.” Federal, state, and local officials must never seek to “dominate” those exercising their First Amendment rights. Rather they have a responsibility to ensure that peaceful protest can take place safely as well as to protect those taking part. We condemn all criminal acts against persons and property, but cannot agree that responding to these acts is beyond the capabilities of local and state authorities.

Our military is composed of and represents all of America. Misuse of the military for political purposes would weaken the fabric of our democracy, denigrate those who serve in uniform to protect and defend the Constitution, and undermine our nation’s strength abroad. There is no role for the U.S. military in dealing with American citizens exercising their constitutional right to free speech, however uncomfortable that speech may be for some.

We are concerned about the use of U.S. military assets to intimidate and break up peaceful protestors in Washington, D.C. Using the rotor wash of helicopters flying at low altitude to disperse protestors is reckless and unnecessary. The stationing of D.C. Air National Guard troops in full battle armor on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial is inflammatory and risks sullying the reputation of our men and women in uniform in the eyes of their fellow Americans and of the world.

Declaring peaceful protestors “thugs” and “terrorists” and falsely seeking to divide Americans into those who support “law and order” and those who do not will not end the demonstrations. The deployment of military forces against American citizens exercising their constitutional rights will not heal the divides in our society.

We urge the President and state and local governments to focus their efforts on uniting the country and supporting reforms to ensure equal police treatment of all citizens, regardless of race or ethnicity.

Ultimately, the issues that have driven the protests cannot be addressed by our military. They must be resolved through political processes.

Anne H. Aarnes
Senior Foreign Service Officer, USAID (ret)

Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley
Ambassador (ret)

Cynthia H. Akueth
Ambassador (ret)

Leslie Alexander
Ambassador (ret)

Ricardo Aponte
Brigadier General, USAF (ret)

Hilda Arellano
Senior Foreign Service Officer (ret)

Raymond Arnaudo
Senior State Department Official (ret)

Liliana Ayalde
Ambassador (ret)

Daniel Baer
Ambassador (ret)

Jess L. Baily
Ambassador (ret)

Robert C. Barber
Former Ambassador

Donna Barbisch
Major General, USA (ret)

Denise Campbell Bauer
Ambassador (ret)

James A. Beaver
Senior Foreign Service Officer, USAID (ret)

Robert Mason Beecroft
Ambassador (ret)

Colleen Bell
Ambassador (ret)

William Bellamy
Ambassador (ret)

Virginia L. Bennett
Senior Foreign Service Officer (ret)

Rob Berschinski
Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State

James Bever
Senior Foreign Service Officer (ret)

John Beyrle
Ambassador (ret)

J.D. Bindenagel
Ambassador (ret)

Jack R. Binns
Ambassador (ret)

James Keogh Bishop
Ambassador (ret)

Stephen J. Blake
Senior Foreign Service Officer (ret)

Barbara Bodine
Ambassador (ret)

Michele Thoren Bond
Ambassador (ret)

Eric J. Boswell
Ambassador (ret)

Spencer P. Boyer
Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State

Aurelia E. Brazeal
Ambassador (ret)

Ken Brill
Ambassador (ret)

Carol Moseley Braun
Ambassador (ret)

Steven A. Browning
Ambassador (ret)

David P. Burford
Major General, USA (ret)

Peter Burleigh
Ambassador (ret)

Nicholas Burns
Ambassador (ret)

William J. Burns
Ambassador
Former Deputy Secretary of State

Prudence Bushnell
Ambassador (ret)

Michael A. Butler
Senior Foreign Service Officer (ret)

Anne Callaghan
Senior Foreign Service Officer (ret)

Robert J. Callahan
Ambassador (ret)

Piper A. W. Campbell
Ambassador (ret)

Judith B. Cefkin
Ambassador (ret)

Robert F. Cekuta
Ambassador (ret)

Wendy J. Chamberlin
Ambassador (ret)

Karen L. Christensen
Senior Foreign Service Officer (ret)

Herman J. Cohen
Ambassador (ret)

Maura Connelly
Ambassador (ret)

Elinor Constable
Ambassador (ret)

Frances D. Cook
Ambassador (ret)

Suzan Johnson Cook
Ambassador (ret)

Thomas Countryman
Senior Foreign Service Officer (ret)

Ertharin Cousin
Ambassador (ret)

Philip E. Coyle III
Former Associate Director, Office of Science and Technology Policy, White House

Christopher D. Crowley
Senior Foreign Service Officer, USAID (ret)

John Danilovich
Ambassador (ret)

Luis C. deBaca
Ambassador (ret)

Jeffrey DeLaurentis
Ambassador (ret)

Greg Delawie
Ambassador (ret)

Christopher W. Dell
Ambassador (ret)

Richard T. Devereaux
Major General, USAF (ret)

James Dickmeyer
Senior Foreign Service Officer (ret)

John Dickson
Senior Foreign Service Officer (ret)

Elizabeth L. Dibble
Senior Foreign Service Officer (ret)

Kathleen A. Doherty
Ambassador (ret)

John Douglass
Brigadier General, USAF (ret)
Former Assistant Secretary of the Navy

Mary Draper
Senior Foreign Service Officer (ret)

Paul D. Eaton
Major General, USA (ret)

William A. Eaton
Ambassador (ret)

Luigi Einaudi
Ambassador (ret)

Harriet L. Elam-Thomas
Ambassador (ret)

Susan M. Elliott
Ambassador (ret)

Nancy H. Ely-Raphel
Ambassador (ret)

John Feeley
Ambassador (ret)

Gerald M. Feierstein
Ambassador (ret)

Robert J. Felderman
Brigadier General, USA (ret)

Jeffrey Feltman
Senior Foreign Service Officer (ret)

Judith R. Fergin
Ambassador (ret)

Susan F. Fine
Senior Foreign Service Officer (ret)

Jon Finer
Former Chief of Staff, Department of State

Thomas Fingar
Former Assistant Secretary of State

Lauri Fitz-Pegado
Former Director of the Foreign Commercial Service

Laurie S. Fulton
Ambassador (ret)

Julie Furuta-Toy
Ambassador (ret)

James I. Gadsden
Ambassador (ret)

Larry Garber
Senior Foreign Service Officer, USAID (ret)

P. Garza
Ambassador (ret)

Walter E. Gaskin
Lieutenant General, USMC (ret)

Robert Goldberg
Senior Foreign Service Officer (ret)

Christopher E. Goldthwait
Ambassador (ret)

Edward W. Gnehm
Ambassador (ret)

Gordon Gray
Ambassador (ret)

Douglas C. Greene
Senior Foreign Service Officer (ret)

Kevin P. Green
Vice Admiral, USN (ret)

Theresa Grencik
Senior Foreign Service Officer (ret)

Ken Gross
Ambassador (ret)

Michael Guest
Ambassador (ret)

Nina Hachigian
Ambassador (ret)

Anne Hall
Ambassador (ret)

Suneta L. Halliburton
Senior Foreign Service Officer (ret)

Pamela Hamamoto
Ambassador (ret)

William P. Hammink
Senior Foreign Service Officer, USAID (ret)

David Harden
Senior Foreign Service Officer, USAID (ret)

Robert A. Harding
Major General, USA (ret)

Douglas A. Hartwick
Ambassador, (ret)

Patricia M. Haslach
Ambassador (ret)

William J. Haugh
Senior Foreign Service Officer (ret)

Patricia M. Hawkins
Ambassador (ret)

John Heffern
Ambassador (ret)

Christopher R. Hill
Ambassador (ret)

William H. Hill
Ambassador (ret)

Richard E. Hoagland
Ambassador (ret)

Heather Hodges
Ambassador (ret)

Karl Hoffmann
Ambassador (ret)

Christopher J. Hoh
Senior Foreign Service Officer (ret)

Thomas C. Hubbard
Ambassador (ret)

Karl Hoffman
Ambassador (ret)

Vicki J. Huddleston
Ambassador (ret)

Cameron R. Hume
Ambassador (ret)

David R. Irvine
Brigadier General, USA (ret)

Susan S. Jacobs
Ambassador (ret)

Jeanine Jackson
Ambassador (ret)

Bonnie Jenkins
Ambassador (ret)

Dennis Jett
Ambassador (ret)

Susan R. Johnson
Senior Foreign Service Officer (ret)

Elizabeth (Beth) Jones
Ambassador (ret)

Deborah K. Jones
Ambassador (ret)

James R. Jones
Ambassador (ret)

Mosina H. Jordan
Ambassador (ret)

Theodore Kattouf
Ambassador (ret)

Richard D. Kauzlarich
Ambassador (ret)

Ian Kelly
Ambassador (ret)

Stephen R. Kelly
Senior Foreign Service Officer (ret)

Laura Kennedy
Ambassador (ret)

Scott Kilner
Senior Foreign Service Officer (ret)

Hans Klemm
Ambassador (ret)

John Koenig
Ambassador (ret)

Eleni Kounalakis
Ambassador (ret)
Lt. Governor of California

Daniel C. Kurtzer
Ambassador (ret)

Harold Hongju Koh
Former Legal Advisor, Department of State

Jimmy Kolker
Ambassador (ret)

Karen Kornbluh
Ambassador (ret)

Thomas C. Krajeski
Ambassador (ret)

Mark P. Lagon
Ambassador (ret)

David J. Lane
Ambassador (ret)

Joyce Leader
Ambassador (ret)

Barbara A. Leaf
Ambassador (ret)

Richard LeBaron
Ambassador (ret)

Michael C. Lemmon
Ambassador (ret)

Steven J. Lepper
Major General, USAF (ret)

Barry Levin
Senior Foreign Service Officer (ret)

Suzi G. LeVine
Ambassador (ret)

Melvin Levitsky
Ambassador (ret)

Dawn Liberi
Ambassador (ret)

Hugo Llorens
Ambassador (ret)

Carmen Lomellin
Ambassador (ret)

Douglas Lute
Lieutenant General, USA (ret)
Ambassador (ret)

Edward Marks
Ambassador (ret)

Deborah R. Malac
Ambassador (ret)

Eileen A. Malloy
Ambassador (ret)

Steven R. Mann
Ambassador (ret)

Randy Manner
Major General, USA (ret)

Neils Marquart
Ambassador (ret)

Frederick H. Martin
Major General, USAF (ret)

Carlos E. Martinez
Brigadier General, USAF (ret)

Vilma S. Martinez
Ambassador (ret)

Dennise Mathieu
Ambassador (ret)

Jack F. Matlock, Jr.
Ambassador (ret)

R. McBrian
Senior Executive Service (ret)

Deborah McCarthy
Ambassador (ret)

Nancy McEldowney
Ambassador (ret)

Joseph V. Medina
Brigadier General, USMC (ret)

James D. Melville
Ambassador (ret)

James Michel
Ambassador (ret)

Kevin Milas
Senior Foreign Service Officer (ret)

Richard Miles
Ambassador (ret)

David A. Morris
Major General, USA (ret)

Cameron Munter
Ambassador (ret)

Allan Mustard
Ambassador (ret)

James D. Nealon
Ambassador (ret)

Susan B. Niblock
Senior Foreign Service Officer (ret)

Thomas M. T. Niles
Ambassador (ret)

Crystal Nix-Hines
Ambassador (ret)

Walter North
Ambassador (ret)

Richard G. Olson
Ambassador (ret)

Adrienne S. O’Neal
Ambassador (ret)

Robert M. Orr
Ambassador (ret)

Ted Osius
Ambassador (ret)

Beth S. Paige
Senior Foreign Service Officer, USAID (ret)

Maurice Parker
Ambassador (ret)

Mike Parmly
Senior Foreign Service Officer (ret)

Lynn Pascoe
Ambassador (ret)

David Passage
Ambassador (ret)

Robert Pearson
Ambassador (ret)

June Carter Perry
Ambassador (ret)

Pete Peterson
Ambassador (ret)

James D. Pettit
Ambassador (ret)

Nancy Bikoff Pettit
Ambassador (ret)

Annie Pforzheimer
Senior Foreign Service Officer (ret)

John R. Phillips
Ambassador (ret)

William M. Phillips III
Senior Intelligence Officer (ret)

Thomas R. Pickering
Ambassador

Stephen Pifer
Ambassador (ret)

Joan Plaisted
Ambassador (ret)

Gale S. Pollock
Major General, USA, CRNA, FACHE, FAAN (ret)

Michael C. Polt
Ambassador (ret)

Azita Raji
Ambassador (ret)

David Rank
Senior Foreign Service Officer (ret)

Stephen J. Rapp
Ambassador (ret)

Charles Ray
Ambassador (ret)

Frankie A. Reed
Ambassador (ret)

Helen Reed-Rowe
Ambassador (ret)

Susan Reichle
Senior Foreign Service Officer (ret)

Arlene Render
Ambassador (ret)

Robert B. Robertson
Ambassador (ret)

Harold L. Robinson
Rear Admiral, CHC USN (ret)

Peter F. Romero
Ambassador (ret)

Frank Rose
Former Assistant Secretary of State

Doria Rosen
Ambassador (ret)

Christopher W.S. Ross
Ambassador (ret)

Leslie V. Rowe
Ambassador (ret)

Stapleton Roy
Ambassador (ret)

William A. Rugh
Ambassador (ret)

Robin Renee Sanders
Ambassador (ret)

Janet A. Sanderson
Ambassador (ret)

Richard J. Schmierer
Ambassador (ret)

John M. Schuster
Brigadier General, USA (ret)

Teresita C. Schaffer
Ambassador (ret)

Thomas Schieffer
Ambassador (ret)

Brenda Brown Schoonover
Ambassador (ret)

Eric P. Schwartz
Former Assistant Secretary of State

Kyle Scott
Ambassador (ret)

Stephen A. Seche
Ambassador (ret)

Theodore Sedgwick
Ambassador (ret)

Daniel Serwer
Senior Foreign Service Officer (ret)

Thomas A. Shannon, Jr.
Ambassador

Mattie R. Sharpless
Ambassador (ret)

Dana Shell Smith
Ambassador (ret)

John Shattuck
Ambassador (ret)

David B. Shear
Ambassador (ret)

Douglas A. Silliman
Ambassador (ret)

Emil Skodon
Ambassador (ret)

Walter Slocombe
Former Undersecretary of Defense

Madelyn E. Spirnak
Senior Foreign Service Officer (ret)

Sylvia G. Stanfield
Ambassador (ret)

Monica Stein-Olson
Senior Foreign Service Officer, USAID (ret)

Andrew Steinfeld
Senior Foreign Service Officer (ret)

Barbara Stephenson
Ambassador (ret)

Kathleen Stephens
Ambassador (ret)

Cynthia Stroum
Ambassador (ret)

Joseph G. Sullivan
Ambassador (ret)

Howard J.K. Sumka
Senior Foreign Service Officer (ret)

Paul R. Sutphin
Senior Foreign Service Officer (ret)

William L. Swing
Ambassador (ret)

Strobe Talbott
Former Deputy Secretary of State

Francis Taylor
Brigadier General, USAF (ret)
Former DHS Under Secretary

Paul D. Taylor
Ambassador (ret)

Patrick H. Theros
Ambassador (ret)

Harry Thomas
Ambassador (ret)

Kurt W. Tong
Ambassador (ret)

Michael S. Tulley
Senior Foreign Service Officer (ret)

Andrew Turley
Major General, USAF (ret)

Alan Van Egmond
Senior Foreign Service Officer, USAID (ret)

Alexander Vershbow
Ambassador (ret)

Melanne Verveer
Ambassador (ret)

Shari Villarosa
Ambassador (ret)

Marcelle M. Wahba
Ambassador (ret)

Edward S. Walker
Ambassador (ret)

Jenonne Walker
Ambassador (ret)

Jake Walles
Ambassador (ret)

Mark S. Ward
Senior Foreign Service Officer (ret)

Earl Anthony Wayne
Ambassador

Melissa Wells
Ambassador (ret)

Joseph W. Westphal
Ambassador (ret)
Former Under Secretary of the Army (ret)

Bisa Williams
Ambassador (ret)

Ashley Wills
Ambassador (ret)

Frank G. Wisner
Ambassador

Tamara Cofman Wittes
Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State

John S. Wolf
Ambassador (ret)

Kevin Wolf
Former Assistant Secretary of Commerce

Burke M. Wong
Attorney-Advisor, Department of Justice

Mark F. Wong
Senior Foreign Service Officer (ret)

Kenneth Yalowitz
Ambassador (ret)

Susumu Ken Yamashita
Senior Foreign Service Officer, USAID (ret)

John Yates
Ambassador (ret)

Mary Carlin Yates
Ambassador (ret)

Johnny Young
Ambassador

Marie L. Yovanovitch
Ambassador (ret)

Joseph Y. Yun
Ambassador (ret)

Uzra Zeya
Senior Foreign Service Officer (ret)

Jane Zimmerman
Senior Foreign Service Officer (ret)

Peter B. Zwack
Brigadier General, USA (ret)

 

Photo credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images

  

Featured Articles

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Ignore Trump’s Twitter Tantrum Executive Order and Address Disinformation Instead

by and

If We Could See Ourselves from the Outside

by

The U.S. Constitution and Limits on Detention and Use of Force in Handling Civil Unrest

by

The Military Justice Dimension: Constraints on Military Personnel in Handling Civil Unrest

by

Invoking “Terrorism” Against Police Protestors

by

The President and the Domestic Deployment of the Military: Answers to Five Key Questions

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

White Supremacist Infiltration of US Police Forces: Fact-Checking National Security Advisor O’Brien

by

Don’t Let Trump Say the “American Carnage” of 2020 is What He Claimed in 2016. It’s Not.

by

Far-Right Infiltrators and Agitators in George Floyd Protests: Indicators of White Supremacists

by

Trump’s Empty “Withdrawal” from the World Health Organization

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (May 23-29)

by

[UPDATED with link to and thoughts on the Flynn/Kislyak Transcripts] Understanding the Michael Flynn Case: Separating the Wheat from the Chaff, and the Proper from the Improper

by

Trump’s Executive Order Targets Twitter, Capitalizing on Right-Wing Grievance

by

State’s Selective Cooperation with Congress Raises Legal Questions that Demand Answers

by

Leading the Intelligence Community Will Be a Test for Ratcliffe

by and

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Eli Lake’s Omissions and Misleading Facts in Defense of Michael Flynn

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

How the U.N. Can Help Prevent the Spread of Proxy Conflicts

by and

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

by and

The US Cannot Withdraw from the WHO Without First Paying Its Dues

by

The President’s Inversion of the Government’s Ethical Conduct Standards, Right Before Americans’ Eyes

by

Tents at Sea: How Greek Officials Use Rescue Equipment for Illegal Deportations

by and

Mapping the Proliferation of Human Rights Bodies’ Guidance on COVID-19 Mitigation

by

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression

by

To Fix the COVID-19 Testing Gap, Take a Lesson from GM (or the Pentagon)

by , and

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

Anticipating Phase Two of the Trumped Up “Obamagate”

by

The Trump Administration’s Indefensible Legal Defense of Its Asylum Ban

by

Oversight and “Undermining”: Reflections on the Supreme Court Oral Arguments About Subpoenas for Trump’s Financial Information

by

Revisiting Export Controls in the COVID Era

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

Why No One Ever Really Wins a Proxy War

by and

Here’s What the New DoD Policy on Civilian Harm Should Include

by and

Grading DODs Annual Civilian Casualties Report: “Incomplete”

by and

Iranian Gunboat Harassment and the Rules of Engagement

by and

Barr Ignores Settled Justice Department Policies in Run-Up to 2020 Elections

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

The Republic of Facebook

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

From “Enemy of the People” to “Essential”: The Pandemic Creates an Opening for the Press

by

Trump’s COVID-19 Immigration Proclamation May Be Legal, But It’s Still an Abuse of Power

by and

Trump’s “Deal of the Century” is Bibi’s Dream Come True

by

Mexico’s Initiative to Ensure Global Access to Medicines, Vaccines and Medical Equipment to Face COVID19

by and

Keeping an Eye on the Hand of Justice: Bill Barr and Targeting Joe Biden

by and

Terrorism During a Pandemic: Assessing the Threat and Balancing the Hype

by

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Zoom and the Problem of Cybersecurity Moral Hazard

by

Russia’s Humanitarian Law Obligations to Civilians in Occupied Ukrainian Territories in the Time of COVID-19

by , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

Great Expectations: AFRICOM’s New Quarterly Report on Civilian Casualties

by

Healthcare Workers with Chronic Illness on Coronavirus Frontlines: The Need for Accommodations

by

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

There is No Public Health Rationale for a Categorical Ban on Asylum Seekers

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Pompeo’s “Rights Commission” Is Worse Than Feared: 7 Concerns to Watch

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Coronavirus Border Expulsions: CDC’s Assault on Asylum Seekers and Unaccompanied Minors

by

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

How Congress Can Save Lives, Protect Rights, and Exert U.S. Leadership Globally in Response to Coronavirus

by and

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

How Terrorist Groups Will Try to Capitalize on the Coronavirus Crisis

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Military’s Response to the Coronavirus Crisis: Top 10 Principles

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

Repatriating Foreign Fighters from Syria: International Law and Political Will (Part 1)

by

Universal Health Care is a National Security Issue

by and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Law Enforcement’s Facial Recognition Law-lessness: Comparing European and US Approaches

by

An Ambitious Reading of Facebook’s Content Regulation White Paper

by and

Russian Cyber Attacks Against Georgia, Public Attributions and Sovereignty in Cyberspace

by

What to Watch For in White House’s Annual Report on Use of Military Force

by and

Is the Pardon Power Unlimited?

by , , , , , and

Norm-Skepticism in Cyberspace? Counter-factual and Counterproductive

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

Let the Rule of Law Rule Law Enforcement: Reflections on the Current Attorney General’s Tenure

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Video of Panel on the “Crisis at the Justice Department”

by

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The CIA in the Age of Trump

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

United Nations Sets Standards on Peaceful Assemblies and the Use of Less Lethal Weapons

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Ambassador Douglas A. Silliman

Former U.S. Ambassador to Iraq and Kuwait, and former senior advisor in the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs in the U.S. Department of State.

Ambassador Deborah A. McCarthy

Expert on U.S. foreign and national security policy with over 30 years of diplomatic experience. Former U.S. Ambassador to Lithuania and Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Economic and Business Affairs. Follow her on Twitter (@AMB_DMcCarthy).

Thomas Countryman

Foreign Service Officer for 35 years, most recently Acting Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security. Follow him on Twitter (@TMCountryman).

Read these related stories next:

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

June 5, 2020 by

If We Could See Ourselves from the Outside

June 4, 2020 by

The U.S. Constitution and Limits on Detention and Use of Force in Handling Civil Unrest

June 3, 2020 by

A demonstrator walks in front of a row of military police members wearing riot gear as they push back demonstrators outside of the White House, June 1, 2020 in Washington D.C.

The Military Justice Dimension: Constraints on Military Personnel in Handling Civil Unrest

June 3, 2020 by

Donald Trump, William Barr, Mark Meadows, and Kayleigh McEnnany outside of St John's Episcopal church across Lafayette Park in Washington, DC on June 1, 2020.

Trump’s Moves Are Right Out of the Authoritarian Playbook

June 3, 2020 by

National Guard with riot gear stand between protestors and the White House during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody, on June 2, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Invoking “Terrorism” Against Police Protestors

June 3, 2020 by

Members of the National Guard join police in holding a line on the fourth day of protests on May 29, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The President and the Domestic Deployment of the Military: Answers to Five Key Questions

June 2, 2020 by

Red and blue Lights of police car in night time.

White Supremacist Infiltration of US Police Forces: Fact-Checking National Security Advisor O’Brien

June 1, 2020 by

A demonstrator confronts police as he protests the death of George Floyd, in Los Angeles, California on May 29, 2020.

Don’t Let Trump Say the “American Carnage” of 2020 is What He Claimed in 2016. It’s Not.

June 1, 2020 by

Protests

Far-Right Infiltrators and Agitators in George Floyd Protests: Indicators of White Supremacists

May 30, 2020 by

Two U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors fly above Syria in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, Feb. 2, 2018.

The Fatal Flaw in DOD’s Latest Civilian Casualties Report

May 14, 2020 by

Fictitious malicious coding in a 1970 dot matrix font on a computer screen.

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

May 12, 2020 by and