Five Takeaways from Talking Feds’ Mueller Preview Panel

by

July 12, 2019

As we prepare for the upcoming congressional testimony of Special Counsel Robert Mueller, we thought it would be helpful to tune into the Talking Feds podcast, which taped a series of live shows in Washington, D.C., this week, co-sponsored by the American Constitution Society and Georgetown Law’s Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection. On Thursday, there were two live panels focusing on Mueller, including one that previewed his upcoming testimony. Hosted by Washington Post opinion columnist and former Deputy Assistant Attorney General Harry Litman, the panel featured former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe; Ron Klain, former chief of staff to Vice President Joe Biden, Matt Miller, former senior Justice Department official; and Tim Lynch, former deputy general counsel to the House Oversight Committee. Here, in brief, are five key takeaways from their discussion to bear in mind in the coming weeks.

Congress: Don’t Swing for the Fences
Lynch set the tone of the conversation early with an important insight: “If you try to swing for the fences, oftentimes it falls flat. What they need to do is use this opportunity as a reset button. Barr was successful in his misinformation campaign around the report, and so this is an opportunity—since most Americans haven’t read the report—to educate the public….”

It is unfortunately true that the Mueller report was received with confusion or indifference by much of the American public. Thanks, in large measure, to Attorney General Bill Barr’s PR campaign on behalf of President Donald Trump and the long delay in the report’s release, some people were led to believe that Mueller’s work exonerated the president. By honing in on the report’s most damning revelations about the president’s conduct, Democrats in Congress will try to disrupt that exculpatory narrative and to shift the needle of public perception. Matt Miller made the point bluntly that there was a time when the Mueller investigation was broadly seen as an “existential threat” to the Trump administration, but that time has now passed. Democratic members have to acknowledge that is the current political state of play regardless of whether they support impeachment or not.

Mueller is Going to be a Reluctant Witness

Andrew McCabe emphasized that Mueller “is going to be a reluctant witness. On his best and most cooperative days, the director is not a strong witness because he’s dramatic or he’s verbose or because he lays out a narrative in a way that other witnesses do. He’s a strong witness because he knows his facts, he’s been impeccably prepared, and he’ll answer questions directly.” As such, McCabe counseled direct, leading questions that would lay out the elements of criminal obstruction of justice and demonstrate that the president’s conduct satisfies them.

Lynch proposed a more indirect strategy of asking Mueller to describe the substantial evidence of obstruction he uncovered in “his own words.” If he proves to be a more forthcoming witness than many anticipate, such a strategy could work well, but members should be ready to pursue both approaches.

The GOP Strategy Will Likely Have Two Elements: Confuse and Delay

“Poor questioning,” the appearance of a “food fight” and “partisan bickering” will all impede the effectiveness of the hearing in shifting public perception. As such, Republicans can be counted upon to use their questioning time to make speeches that muddy the waters. Repeating false assertions about the investigation’s underpinnings and its conclusions has worked well as a strategy in the weeks since the report’s release, and there is no reason to suppose that it will be abandoned during the two hours that Mueller faces each committee. The only limiting factor to that approach is the risk of appearing hysterical in contrast to composed Democrats and a no-nonsense witness.

There is also, as Klain pointed out, the possibility that some Republican members will ask questions designed to solicit answers that are helpful to them. “I think he will give more answers that are helpful [to Republicans] than people believe,” he added.

Don’t Forget the Deputies

Congress should remain resolute in its insistence that Mueller’s deputies — Aaron Zebley and James L. Quarles III — appear before the committees, albeit behind closed doors. The panelists expressed the view that the deputies may prove more forthcoming than Mueller in response to questions about the management of the investigation itself. Specifically, Democrats must determine why the investigation concluded when it did, why Mueller did not take the president to court to compel an interview, and why such matters as the connections between the Trump Campaign, WikiLeaks, Cambridge Analytica and Russia are only half-addressed in Volume I of the final report. Insight into the internal discussions within the investigation could be a critical component in framing the oversight agenda going forward.

The Stakes are Real, Act Like It

Democrats owe it the American people to be well prepared when they question Mueller. The House Judiciary Committee is roughly twice the size of the House Intelligence Committee, with the result that many of the most junior members are unlikely to speak due to the time constraints. This is unfortunate as several freshmen Democrats this year have already outshone the old guard as incise questioners. Those members who do get a chance to participate should coordinate with one another to avoid repetition. They should also resist the urge to make grandstanding speeches, and, instead, keep their lines of inquiry focused. Overly ambitious questioning, particularly when exchanges are limited to five minutes, can derail the hearing’s momentum and rarely produces useful testimony.

Even if impeachment and removal remain as far off the table at the end of Mueller’s testimony as they appear to be today, Democrats must remember that they are shaping issues and narratives that will be central to the 2020 election. “A lot of our democratic norms are on the ballot,” Klain concluded. “If Trump gets four more years and continues to go down the path that he is [on], ideas like an independent Justice Department or a federal law enforcement agency that’s insulated from politics will be eroded … beyond comprehension, beyond measure.” In order other words, in 16 months we will hold a national referendum on the rule of law in the United States. In light of that fact, even if the hearings with Mueller are not the home runs some might hope for, it is important that the committees get on base. 

Featured Articles

Why the ICC’s Judgment in the al-Bashir Case Wasn’t So Surprising

by

The Distorter-in-Chief is Hosting a Summit on Distortion on Social Media

by

Now is the Time to Repeal the 2002 AUMF

by

We Treat America’s Wartime Detainees Better Than Migrant Children

by

Policing, U.S. Style: With Little Idea of What Really Works

by and

Trump’s “Unalienable Rights” Commission Likely to Promote Anti-Rights Agenda 

by , and

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

The Massive Perils of the Latest U.N. Resolution on Terrorism

by

Self-Defense in International Law: What Level of Evidence?

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (July 1-5)

by

Unpacking the State Dept Acknowledgment that 2001 and 2002 AUMFs Don’t Authorize War Against Iran

by and

Trumping Transatlantic Relations, EU Struggles to Get Its House in Order

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (June 24-28)

by

Anticipating the President’s Way Around the War Powers Resolution on Iran: Lessons of the 1980s Tanker Wars

by

The Missing Piece in US-Iran Drone Dispute: Navigational Freedoms and the Strait of Hormuz

by

Looking to 2020: A Presidential Pledge for Gender Parity in National Security Appointments

by and

Did Trump and His Team Successfully Obstruct Mueller’s Investigation?

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Aborted U.S. Strike, Cyber Operation Against Iran and International Law

by

U.K. Court Nixes Saudi Arms Sales–What it Means for the US and Other EU Countries

by and

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Journalist Watchlist Raises Specter of Civil Rights-Era Secret Surveillance

by

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

by

Open Memo 2: The Impeachment Roadmap from 1974 to 2020

by

Defense Policy Bill Should Require Reporting of Ex Gratia Payments

by

What’s In the New Draft National Defense Authorization Act

by , and

Unfinished Business: What Mueller Didn’t Cover, But Congress Can

by

Focusing on Armed Non-State Actors: Protecting Education in Armed Conflict

by

An “Emergency” Arms Deal: Will Congress Acquiesce in Another Blow to Its Authority?

by and

EXCLUSIVE: Draft Charter of Pompeo’s “Commission on Unalienable Rights” Hides Anti-Human Rights Agenda

by

A Side-by-Side Comparison of Barr’s vs. Mueller’s Statements about Special Counsel Report

by

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

Time to Bring Women and Children Home from Iraq and Syria

by

The Missing Bill Barr Obstruction Analysis

by

Bolton’s Stated Predicate for War With Iran Doesn’t Work

by

A Critique of Defense Dept General Counsel Ney’s Remarks on the Law of War

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

How Impeachment Proceedings Would Strengthen Congress’s Investigatory Powers

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

Indictment of Assange for Espionage Directly Threatens Press Freedoms

by

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Bill Barr’s Extreme Views on War Powers Mean Congress’s Window to Stop War with Iran is Now

by , and

ICC Prosecutor Signals Important Strategy Shift in New Policy Document

by

What Congress Should Ask Robert Mueller When He Testifies

by , and

Why Robert Mueller Is Right that the Obstruction Statutes Apply to the President

by

Why the Arms Trade Treaty Matters – and Why It Matters That the US Is Walking Away

by

The Mazars USA Subpoena as an Existential Threat to President Trump

by

The Failures of the Mueller Report’s Campaign Finance Analysis

by

The Pentagon’s 2018 Civilian Casualties Report: What’s In It and What’s Next

by and

Amid the Nadler-Barr Standoff: Some History of Struggles Over Hearing Processes

by

Barr and Congress: Is the Focus on Criminality Too Narrow?–Five Experts Weigh In

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Trump Administration’s New Cuba Policy Threatens Discord With U.S. Allies

by and

Gutting the Substance of a Security Council Resolution on Sexual Violence

by

Climate Change: Our Greatest National Security Threat?

by

The International Criminal Court Decision on Afghanistan: Time to Start a New Conversation

by

The ICC’s Afghanistan Decision: Bending to U.S. or Focusing Court on Successful Investigations?

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

The Hidden Issue in Huawei’s Suit Against the United States

by

A Legislative Shot at Internet of Things Security

by

Body Counts Are Terrible Way for the Public to Assess US Counter-Terrorism Operations

by

What Comes Next: After Supreme Court Reduced Obstacles to Suing International Organizations

by

The US-Philippines Defense Treaty and the Pompeo Doctrine on South China Sea

by

Citizenship-Stripping and ISIS Members: The Recent UK Experience

by

I Helped Write the Exec Order on Public Reporting of Lethal Operations. Here’s What Trump Has Undone.

by

Report of the Independent UN Commission of Inquiry on Gaza Strip – An Initial Evaluation of a Problematic Report

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Trump’s Invoking Obama Signing Statement as Reason Not to Report to Congress on Khashoggi Murder: A Roundup of Expert Views

by

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

Executive Agreements: International Lawmaking Without Accountability?

by , and

Annotation of the Pentagon Report to Congress on Detainee Abuse by U.S. Partners in Yemen

by

Terrorists and the Southern Border: Myth and Reality

by

Ruminations on RICO and Asset Forfeiture in the Trump Business Empire

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Trump’s Bookkeeper: How Prosecutors Could Easily Prove Tax Crimes for Hush Money Reimbursements

by

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

Accountability Fatigue: A Human Rights Law Problem for Armed Forces?

by

Annotation of Sec. Pompeo’s Certification of Yemen War: Civilian Casualties and Saudi-Led Coalition

by

The Technicolor Zone of Cyberspace, Part 2

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Just Security

We are a forum on law, rights, and U.S. national security. You can follow on Twitter @just_security.

Read these related stories next:

Did Trump and His Team Successfully Obstruct Mueller’s Investigation?

June 25, 2019 by

Annie Donaldson is Not the President’s “Alter Ego”

June 24, 2019 by and

Congress, Don’t Get Distracted: New Laws Aren’t Needed to Make It a Crime to Accept Foreign Election Help

June 17, 2019 by

Unfinished Business: What Mueller Didn’t Cover, But Congress Can

June 11, 2019 by

A Side-by-Side Comparison of Barr’s vs. Mueller’s Statements about Special Counsel Report

June 5, 2019 by

The Missing Bill Barr Obstruction Analysis

June 3, 2019 by

Mueller’s Message: The Obstruction That Nearly Halted Criminal Case Against Russians

May 29, 2019 by

Unsealed Documents in Special Counsel Mueller’s Investigation [Updated]

May 29, 2019 by

Loopholes Allow Foreign Adversaries to Legally Interfere in U.S. Elections

May 28, 2019 by

Bill Barr’s Dangerous New Powers

May 28, 2019 by and

How Impeachment Proceedings Would Strengthen Congress’s Investigatory Powers

May 28, 2019 by

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

May 22, 2019 by