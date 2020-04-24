The Early Edition: April 24, 2020

Curated summary of up-to-the-minute national security developments at home and abroad.

by

April 24, 2020

Signup to receive the Early Edition in your inbox here.

Before the start of business, Just Security provides a curated summary of up-to-the-minute developments at home and abroad. Here’s today’s news.  

CORONAVIRUS

Covid-19 has infected more than 2.7 million people and killed at least 190,000 worldwide, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has reported almost 50,000 deaths and 870,000 cases. Henrik Pettersson, Byron Manley and Sergio Hernandez report for CNN.

Almost all of the hospitalized coronavirus patients in the New York City area had at least one major chronic health condition, and most — 88 percent — had at least two, according to a new study. Though previous research has shown chronic conditions like obesity, high blood pressure and diabetes are common risk factors for severe Covid-19, the prevalence of serious medical conditions in these patients was remarkable: only 6 percent of them had no underlying health conditions. Roni Caryn Rabin report for the New York Times.

New figures released yesterday by New York, the epicenter of the outbreak in the United States, suggest that one fifth of New York City residents have contracted the coronavirus. Officials estimate that statewide, 2.7 million residents — or 13.9% of the state’s population — have been infected. That tally greatly outpaces the officially confirmed number of cases in the state. “This basically quantifies what we’ve been seeing anecdotally and what we have known,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) told a news conference yesterday, “but it puts numbers to it.” Colin Dwyer reports for NPR.

The Pentagon and the intelligence community are more forcefully looking into the prospect that adversaries could use the novel coronavirus as a bioweapon, according to defense and intelligence officials, in a move that reflects the national security apparatus’ evolving understanding of the virus and its dangers. Officials stressed that the shift does not mean they consider the virus was purposefully created to be weaponized — the intelligence community is still probing the virus’ potential origins, but there is currently no hard intelligence or scientific proof to support the theory that it spread from a lab in China, people briefed on the matter said. Natasha Bertrand, Daniel Lippman and Lara Seligman report for POLITICO.

President Trump was lambasted by the medical community yesterday after suggesting research into whether coronavirus might be treated using ultraviolet lights or by injecting disinfectant into the body. At yesterday’s White House coronavirus task force briefing, Trump remarked on research by the Department of Homeland Security that said the virus appeared to weaken faster under exposure to sunlight, heat and humidity. Robert Reich, a professor of public policy at the University of California at Berkeley and a former labor secretary, said Trump’s briefings were “actively endangering the public’s health,” adding: “Boycott the propaganda … Listen to the experts … And please don’t drink disinfectant.” David Smith reports for The Guardian.

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence yesterday did not rule out the possibility that they might extend social distancing and other mitigation measures past their current end date on May 1. The pair acknowledged during yesterday’s White House briefing that all the countermeasures and precautions to curb the spread of the virus are working. If they go on, “by early summer we could be in a much better place as a nation,” Pence said. Philip Ewing reports for NPR.

Governors yesterday slammed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s suggestion that state and local governments should file for bankruptcy rather than seek financial aid from the government — an approach New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo labeled “one of the really dumb ideas of all time.” “You want to see the market fall through the cellar?” Cuomo asked during a press conference in the New York state Capitol yesterday. “Let New York State declare bankruptcy … Let Michigan declare bankruptcy … Let Illinois declare bankruptcy … Let California declare bankruptcy. You will see a collapse of this national economy.” Nick Niedzwiadek reports for POLITICO Magazine.

The House yesterday approved a $484 billion package to help small businesses and hospitals and expand testing, bringing the total spending response to the crisis to an unprecedented near $3 trillion. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), who argued that the relief bill needed to include money for states and cities, was the only Democrat to vote against the measure, which does not include the additional funding for states and local governments that Democrats had sought. Lauren Egan reports for NBC News.

The House voted yesterday to set up a new investigative committee to keep an eye on Trump’s implementation of nearly $3 trillion in coronavirus relief measures, a move they said would safeguard the huge sums flowing to businesses, hospitals and individual taxpayers. “It will be laser-focused on ensuring that taxpayer money goes to workers’ paychecks and benefits and it will ensure that the federal response is based on the best possible science and guided by health experts — and that the money invested is not being exploited by profiteers and price gougers,” said Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) in remarks on the House floor. Kyle Cheney reports for POLITICO.

Remdesivir, a drug thought to be one of the best prospects for treating Covid-19, showed no benefit in results from a hotly anticipated clinical trial that were mistakenly posted to the World Health Organization (W.H.O.)’s website yesterday. The draft documents posted to the W.H.O. website — and then quickly removed — suggest that the experimental drug did not help patients enrolled in a randomized clinical trial in China, and caused significant side effects in multiple people that led them to end treatment. Just under 14% of those on remdesivir died, compared with nearly 13% of those not taking the treatment. Donato Paolo Mancini and Hannah Kuchler report for the Financial Times.

Lawyers for the ousted director of a federal agency tasked with developing a coronavirus vaccine said yesterday he will file a whistleblower complaint with the Department of Health and Human Services’ inspector general over his reassignment. “The administration is now making demonstrably false statements about Dr. [Rick] Bright, one of the nation’s leading vaccine, drug and diagnostic experts,” reads a statement from his lawyers Debra Katz and Lisa Banks. “In our filing we will make clear that Dr. Bright was sidelined for one reason only — because he resisted efforts to provide unfettered access to potentially dangerous drugs, including chloroquine, a drug promoted by the Administration as a panacea.” Emma Tucker reports for The Daily Beast.

The Trump administration pressed for “nationwide” access to a malaria drug lauded by Trump as a Covid-19 treatment “with limited physician oversight,” according to a person familiar with the allegations of Dr. Bright. Dan Diamond reports for POLITICO.

The chair of the House Energy and Commerce health subcommittee indicated yesterday that she would hold hearings into the exit of Dr. Bright. Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-Palo Alto.) said that among the witnesses she would like to call are the secretary of health and human services, Alex Azar II, and an assistant secretary, Dr. Robert Kadlec, who supervised Dr. Bright. Maggie Haberman, Sheryl Gay Stolberg and Kenneth P. Vogel report for the New York Times.

The U.S. is starting to divert its W.H.O. contributions to other health-focused bodies, marking an escalation in Trump’s fight with the U.N. agency. The move is part of the Trump administration’s efforts to punish the W.H.O. after freezing payments to the global health body pending a “review” of its response to the coronavirus pandemic. Laura Kelly reports for the Hill.

China yesterday announced it was planning to donate $30 million in additional funding for the W.H.O. in the battle against Covid-19, one week after the Trump administration halted its own contributions. In announcing the donation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang defended the W.H.O. and said the agency under the leadership of Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has been “actively fulfilling its duties and upholding an objective, scientific and impartial stance.”Gerry Shih reports for the Washington Post.

The W.H.O. said it would launch a “landmark collaboration” today to accelerate development of safe, effective drugs, tests and vaccines to prevent, diagnose and treat Covid-19. The Geneva-based agency, in a short statement issued late last night, said the project with partners aims to make technologies against the disease caused by the new coronavirus “accessible to everyone who needs them, worldwide,” but gave no details. Reuters reporting.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan yesterday disclosed that his government was using a system, originally meant to track down terrorists by the spy agency I.S.I., to trace the suspected coronavirus cases in the country, as the number of the Covid-19 patients continues to rise. International rights groups such as Amnesty International have repeatedly accused the I.S.I. of utilizing its surveillance programs to capture rights activists alongside legitimate security targets. Al Jazeera reporting.

CORONAVIRUS: OPINION AND ANALYSIS

Three key takeaways from yesterday’s White House coronavirus briefing are provided in an analysis by Amber Phillips for the Washington Post.  

“The Chinese government has no one to blame but itself” for the growing conspiracy theories about the origins of Covid-19, argues David Ignatius for the Washington Post, who explains how China can “put the truth on lockdown.” 

Attempts to sue China for its role in the spread of coronavirus are not conducive to effective accountability, even if legally possible, comments John B. Bellinger III for the Washington Post, who supports accountability through means such as diplomatic pressure and U.S.-led investigations into Beijing’s role.

A map and analysis of all confirmed cases of the virus in the U.S. is available at the New York Times.

U.S. and worldwide maps tracking the spread of the pandemic are available at the Washington Post.

Latest updates on the pandemic at The Guardian and NBC News.

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

U.S. and Danish officials yesterday confirmed that the U.S. will open a consulate in Greenland and give the country $12 million in development aid. The announcement follows talks last year that President Trump wanted to buy Greenland from Denmark, and has been characterized by the Trump administration as an attempt to hinder Chinese and Russian interests. Carol Morello reports for the Washington Post. 

Trump is to nominate retired Army general Anthony Tata as the new under secretary of defense for policy, after John Rood was fired from the position in February. Tal Axelrod reports for The Hill.

A U.S. warship has travelled through the Taiwan Strait – an area separating Taiwan from mainland China – twice this month, U.S. and Taiwanese officials confirmed today, after growing tension between China and Taiwan. Al Jazeera reporting. 

The United Nations (U.N.) and the European Union (E.U.) have said Israel’s plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank would have “devastating” consequences and “constitute a serious violation of international law.” The recent formation of an emergency government between Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz includes formal plans to appropriate parts of the West Bank from as soon as July, which U.N. special Middle East envoy Nickolay Mladneov said yesterday would “deal a devastating blow to the two-state solution, close the door to a renewal of negotiations, and threaten efforts to advance regional peace.” Al Jazeera reporting. 

The leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp Gen. Hossein Salami yesterday warned the U.S. that it “will answer any action by a decisive, effective and quick counteraction,” which was in response to threats made by Trump a day earlier that the U.S. Navy will “destroy” Iranian gunboats that harass them. AP reporting. 

The two-week ceasefire between Yemeni Houthi rebels and the Saudi-led coalition ended yesterday and rebels have refused to engage in peace talks unless the five-year blockade is lifted. Senior leader of the Iranian-back Houthi group, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, said yesterday: “Our proposal was very simple … We asked them to leave our country, lift the blockade, stop bombing … Very simple.” Sune Engel Rasmussen and Saleh al-Batati report for the Wall Street Journal.  

Featured Articles

Russia’s Humanitarian Law Obligations to Civilians in Occupied Ukrainian Territories in the Time of COVID-19

by , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

Ceding Our Place on the International Stage

by

Great Expectations: AFRICOM’s New Quarterly Report on Civilian Casualties

by

Healthcare Workers with Chronic Illness on Coronavirus Frontlines: The Need for Accommodations

by

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

US Ramps Up War in Somalia, Killing More Civilians

by

The Dancer: President Trump, the Anti-Lockdown Posture, and Dr. Fauci’s Ace Card

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (April 13-17)

by

There is No Public Health Rationale for a Categorical Ban on Asylum Seekers

by

Congress Should Take Steps to Protect the Independence of Inspectors General

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Pompeo’s “Rights Commission” Is Worse Than Feared: 7 Concerns to Watch

by and

An Abuse of Presidential Authority and American Power: Halting U.S. Funding for the World Health Organization

by

Governors and Mayors, Beware: Lawsuits Opposing Coronavirus Mitigation Orders Are a Real Threat

by

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

U.S. Security Aid Is a Faith-Based Policy

by and

Contingency Planning: Conducting the Census When Knocking on Doors Isn’t Safe

by and

Coronavirus Border Expulsions: CDC’s Assault on Asylum Seekers and Unaccompanied Minors

by

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (April 6-10)

by

9/11 All Over Again

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Beware, Lobbyists: The Future of FARA Under a Biden Presidency

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

How Congress Can Save Lives, Protect Rights, and Exert U.S. Leadership Globally in Response to Coronavirus

by and

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

How Much Liberty Must We Give Up? A Constitutional Analysis of the Coronavirus Lockdown Proposals

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (March 30-April 3)

by

How Terrorist Groups Will Try to Capitalize on the Coronavirus Crisis

by

The World’s Landmine Challenge Demands Presidential Action

by

US Burns Credibility in Grenell Quest for Foreign Policy Win, as Kosovo Government Falls

by and

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

Threats to Democracy Spread with the Virus, We Must Keep Both in Check

by

Intelligence, Surveillance, and Ethics in a Pandemic

by

Beware of Political Manipulation in Assessing Success Against the Coronavirus

by

How to Think About the Right to Privacy and Using Location Data to Fight COVID-19

by

Negotiating a Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy in a Time of COVID-19

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Human Rights Guidelines for the Fight Against COVID-19

by

COVID-19 and International Law: Must China Compensate Countries for the Damage?

by

The Right Way to Reform the U.S. President’s International Emergency Powers

by

Military’s Response to the Coronavirus Crisis: Top 10 Principles

by

Coronavirus, Public Perceptions and the Dangers of “News Deserts”

by

What the UN Security Council Can Do on Coronavirus: A Global Goods Coordination Mechanism

by

COVID-19 and Violent Conflict: Responding to Predictable Unpredictability

by

Pompeo’s Commission on Unalienable Rights Looks to Be a “Win-Win” for China

by and

We Badly Need Congress to Act. We Don’t Need Congress to Act in Person.

by

War with Coronavirus and Lack of “Armor” for Medical Personnel

by and

Use the Defense Production Act to Flatten the Curve

by

Trump Administration Has Not Earned Privilege to Speak Anonymously — Especially During a National Crisis

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

Repatriating Foreign Fighters from Syria: International Law and Political Will (Part 1)

by

The Legally Troubling Treatment of COVID-19 Meetings as Classified

by

The “Interests of Justice” at the ICC: A Continuing Mystery

by

Lessons Ignored: John Bolton’s Bogus Defense of “Streamlining” Away Our Bio-Readiness

by

Highlights of Expert Panel on COVID-19 from Harvard, MIT, Mass General Hospital

by

Universal Health Care is a National Security Issue

by and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

Peace in Afghanistan: Showmanship over Substance

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Law Enforcement’s Facial Recognition Law-lessness: Comparing European and US Approaches

by

An Ambitious Reading of Facebook’s Content Regulation White Paper

by and

Why the 2020 Election Will Be A Mess Part II: Beyond Russian Disinformation

by , and

Russian Cyber Attacks Against Georgia, Public Attributions and Sovereignty in Cyberspace

by

Revised Justice Department Policy Still Silences Immigration Judges

by

Telegram’s Cryptocurrency Could Have a Terrorism Problem

by

Facebook Bylaws for Takedown Oversight Board: Questions of Independence

by and

The Gravity of Michael Ellis’ Promotion to Senior Director for Intelligence at the White House

by

Iraqi Militias Split Over New Iran-Backed Head, Reflecting Wider Divisions

by

The Middle East Peace “Vision” From an Old CIA Hand

by

The U.S.-Taliban Accord: Can the Afghan Government Rise to the Occasion?

by

What to Watch For in White House’s Annual Report on Use of Military Force

by and

Is the Pardon Power Unlimited?

by , , , , , and

Norm-Skepticism in Cyberspace? Counter-factual and Counterproductive

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

The FBI and Apple Redux

by

Let the Rule of Law Rule Law Enforcement: Reflections on the Current Attorney General’s Tenure

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Video of Panel on the “Crisis at the Justice Department”

by

Sudan Takes Two Big Steps toward Normalizing Relations: USS Cole and Bashir

by

Senators Call for Prosecution of Gambian Paramilitary Fighter in US Custody

by

For Free Expression in Iran, the U.S. Can Act to Keep the Internet On

by and

U.S. Issues Travel Ban on Sri Lankan Military Leader

by

Three Dozen Questions for Congress (and News Media) to Ask Attorney General Barr

by , and

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

White House ‘1264 Notice’ and Novel Legal Claims for Military Action Against Iran

by

Why the US Military Needs to Rethink How It Investigates Civilian Harm

by

Instagram Content Removals in Iran Highlight Questions Over Facebook’s New Oversight Board

by

Exclusive: New Unredacted Emails Show How Deeply OMB Misled Congress on Ukraine

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The CIA in the Age of Trump

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

United Nations Sets Standards on Peaceful Assemblies and the Use of Less Lethal Weapons

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

The Soleimani Strike and War Powers

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Exclusive: Unredacted Ukraine Documents Reveal Extent of Pentagon’s Legal Concerns

by

Most Read/Popular Just Security Articles of 2019

by

The Application of International Law to Cyberspace: Sovereignty and Non-intervention

by

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

The Specter of Interventionism is Haunting Latin America

by

Trump’s Aim to Go Big on Nuclear Arms Control Should Begin by Extending New START

by

With Supreme Court Mired in Dark Money, Time for Large Dose of Transparency

by

The Spencer Standoff with Trump over Gallagher Distracts from the Navy’s Real Problems

by

Here’s the Proof that Trump’s “No Quid Pro Quo” Call Never Happened

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Go See The Report, Then Let’s Put Torture to Bed For Good

by , , and

Congress Must Act to Protect Those Who’ve Supported Us in Syria

by and

Interpol Proves Critics Right in Choosing Turkey to Host General Assembly

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

The Rio Treaty: Paving the Way for Military Intervention in Venezuela?

by

Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation

by and

Abandoning Open Skies: Trump Would Be Squandering More of Our Security Inheritance

by and

Turkey’s (Latest) Invasion of Syria: Aggression, Proportionality, and Legal Consequences for NATO and Third-Party States

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

The Netherlands Releases a Tour de Force on International Law in Cyberspace: Analysis

by

The Real Decline of OLC

by

Congress Wakes Up, Finally Decides to Tackle Kleptocracy

by

Greg Craig: The Government’s Latest Swing at FARA Enforcement & What Comes Next

by and

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

France’s Major Statement on International Law and Cyber: An Assessment

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Nat O'Connell

Assistant News Editor at Just Security and Legal Fellow at JUSTICE, a law reform and human rights organization based in the UK - Follow her on Twitter (@oconnellnat).

Read these related stories next:

The Early Edition: April 23, 2020

April 23, 2020 by and

The Early Edition: April 22, 2020

April 22, 2020 by and

The Early Edition: April 21, 2020

April 21, 2020 by

The Early Edition: April 20, 2020

April 20, 2020 by

The Early Edition: April 17, 2020

April 17, 2020 by

The Early Edition: April 16, 2020

April 16, 2020 by

The Early Edition: April 15, 2020

April 15, 2020 by

The Early Edition: April 14, 2020

April 14, 2020 by

The Early Edition: April 13, 2020

April 13, 2020 by

The Early Edition: April 10, 2020

April 10, 2020 by

The Early Edition: April 9, 2020

April 9, 2020 by

The Early Edition: April 8, 2020

April 8, 2020 by