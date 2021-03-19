Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (March 13-19)

Attack on U.S. Capitol
- Pluses and Minuses of Pelosi’s Draft Jan. 6 Commission Proposal
by Andy Wright (@AndyMcCanse) and Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw)
- Chart: Comparing Pelosi’s Draft Legislation on Jan. 6 Commission to Other Bills and Prior Commissions
by Margaret Shields (@Maggie_Shields1) and Heather Szilagyi (@HJSzilagyi)
Racial Justice
- Turtle Island Project: Prose Meets Policy for Stronger U.S. National Security
by Adom Cooper (@HouseCoop)
U.S. Armed Conflicts
- Legally Sliding into War
by Rebecca Ingber (@becingber)
U.S. Foreign Policy: India and Pakistan
- In India, US Defense Secretary Austin Must Not Overlook Its Democratic Decline
by Allie Funk (@alfunk) and Amy Slipowitz (@amy_slip)
- Biden Must Press Pakistan to End Persecution of Religious Minorities
by Qasim Rashid (@QasimRashid)
U.S. Human Rights Policy
- Changing the Narrative on Atrocity Prevention
by Matthew Levinger
- Is There a New Era for Human Rights on the Horizon?
by JoAnn Kamuf Ward (@JoAnnKWard) and Jamil Dakwar (@jdakwar)
- It’s Never Too Late to Say “I’m Sorry”: Sovereign Apologies Over the Years
by Daniella Stoltz and Beth Van Schaack (@BethVanSchaack)
Terrorism
- Fixing “Material Support” — Lessons from the Houthi Terror Designation
by Paul Carroll (@PaulicyCarroll)
- When Terrorists Traffic Their Recruits
by Jayne Huckerby (@jaynehuckerby)
Yemen
- The Fight for Marib Threatens Millions of Lives in Yemen
by Scott Paul (@ScottTPaul)
Central and Eastern Europe
- Is the US Doubling Down on Division in Bosnia and Herzegovina?
by Kurt Bassuener (@KurtBassuener) and Valery Perry
- The Noxious Nexus of Money and Politics Takes Another Turn in Central and Southeastern Europe
by Richard Kraemer (@RichardKraemer7) and Albin Sybera (@ASybera)
- Safeguarding Democracy Among Eastern Europe’s Three Seas
by Tsvetan Tsvetanov (@TsvetanTsvetan9) and Pavel Valnev (@PValnev)
Sri Lanka
- When War Criminals Run the Government: Not Too Late for the International Community to Vet Sri Lankan Officials
by Sondra Anton (@sondra_anton) and Tyler Giannini
Ethiopia
- Ethiopia, Take a Lesson from Sudan and Stop the War in Tigray
by Cameron Hudson (@_HudsonC)
United Nations
- National Security This Week at the United Nations (March 12-19)
by Sruthi Venkatachalam
Images [from left to right]: Patrick Smith/Getty; Damir Sagolj/Getty; AFP via Getty Images;
Yawar Nazir/Getty; LAKRUWAN WANNIARACHCHI/AFP via Getty; Daniel Berehulak/Getty