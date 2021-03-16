When War Criminals Run the Government: Not Too Late for the International Community to Vet Sri Lankan Officials

by and

March 16, 2021

(Editor’s Note: This is the latest in a series on the spotlight placed on allegations of war crimes and other abuses in Sri Lanka during the February 22 to March 23, 2021, session of the United Nations Human Rights Council. The series includes voices from former U.N. officials, international NGOs, human rights litigators, and researchers. Find links to the full series, as installments are published, at the end of the first article, Spotlight on Sri Lanka as UN Human Rights Council Prepares Next Session.)

The United Nations Human Rights Council’s deliberations over yet another resolution on Sri Lanka this month has cast renewed attention on repeated failures to achieve any semblance of accountability for past atrocities, and on the deteriorating human rights situation over the past year following the return to power of accused war criminal Gotabaya Rajapaksa as president. The lack of accountability and concerns about future violations have rightfully received the bulk of the attention. But there is another question worth bringing to the fore – namely, how did an alleged war criminal return to power – and relatedly, should the human rights system have done more to prevent such individuals from taking official power again?

These inquiries are centered around the legal concepts known as “vetting” and “lustration,” and they deserve increased attention. It is not just the election of Rajapaksa. Since his return to power, after having served as the defense minister who commanded the violent final phase of the country’s decades-long war that killed countless civilians, he has appointed a slew of other compromised individuals who face “credible allegations” of international crimes, including war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Rajapaksa, for example, immediately appointed his brother, former wartime President Mahinda Rajapaksa, as prime minister, and named other relatives and family associates to top cabinet positions. The large number of individuals with credible allegations against them who now occupy top positions in the government raises concerns about militarization of the government. It also all but eliminates any chance that those who suffered violations will obtain justice in the near term for the crimes committed against them.

The appointments involve so many high-level positions that they have even been described by Yasmin Sooka from the International Truth and Justice Project (ITJP) as “amount[ing] to a coup by stealth.” And had efforts to vet or ban alleged war criminals from public service been robustly in place, Sri Lanka would likely look very different today.

Key Concepts in Vetting

Vetting and lustration have taken many forms in transitioning societies around the world, including through the “denazification” process of Germany following World War II but also in post-communist Eastern Europe and in Libya, Egypt, and Iraq. While there is no agreement on the precise legal definitions of vetting and lustration (also known as “screening” or “administrative justice”) and the terms are often used interchangeably, for our purposes, a few key concepts are critical.

First, these processes are aimed at removing, barring, and/or screening out individuals from public service who have been implicated in certain activities, such as human rights violations or international crimes, that would undermine the integrity and professionalism of the public institutions. The U.N., for example, has recognized the importance of vetting “to screen out individuals associated with past abuses” in societies transitioning from periods of mass conflict or human rights violations.

Second, in addition to restoring faith in government institutions, these processes aim to address the needs of survivors. As Martha Minow has observed, “The continued presence and exercise of power by people who participated in the regime of atrocity ironically provides both constant reminders and routinized forgetting of what happened.”

Finally, balanced against the needs of survivors are due process concerns of the accused. Lustration, which stems from the idea of “purification,” has at times been associated with purges that screen, bar, or remove entire categories of individuals, groups, or institutions from public office. Blanket or “wholesale purges,” however, may run the risk of infringing on the rights of the accused if the net is cast too broadly and indiscriminately. Vetting has become an umbrella term in the field to distinguish from such blanket purges while seeking to screen individuals and simultaneously ensure procedural safeguards are in place.

The 2015 U.N. Human Rights Council Resolution 30/1, which intended to give Sri Lanka the opportunity to dispense justice itself, identified the importance of incorporating “the vetting of public employees and officials” as part of a “comprehensive approach to dealing with the past.” While the need to establish rigorous vetting systems has been discussed, as noted in the most recent report from the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), Sri Lanka has failed to implement such measures.

What Vetting Might Look Like Now

So, how might the vetting have played out regarding Sri Lanka, and what might be possible now or going forward? Several elements are in play: 1) determining whether disqualifying acts, such as atrocities, had taken place, 2) identifying the alleged perpetrators, and 3) addressing procedural concerns, including due process, who decides, and what standards should apply.

On the threshold question of whether there were acts that would be considered disqualifying, there can be little doubt. The acts in question have been repeatedly described by authoritative official bodies as war crimes and crimes against humanity. In the final months of the island’s 26-year-long civil war alone, hundreds of thousands of Tamil civilians were caught in the fighting in 2009 as the government launched its final offensive against the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE). During this period, civilians were trapped in so-called “No Fire Zones,” where they were regularly subjected to artillery fire and indiscriminate shelling by the government. There was repeated bombing of makeshift hospitals set up to treat the wounded and dying, along with attacks on food distribution points; making matters worse, the government also imposed severe restrictions on humanitarian assistance, including food and proper medical supplies, that led to extreme suffering. Conservative estimates state that as many as 40,000 civilians were killed during this time period. Given the gravity of the violations and abuses, it seems straightforward to classify the acts as disqualifying.

On the second question – who are the alleged perpetrators? – the answer is: the very people now in power. While there is strong evidence that both sides of the conflict are responsible for committing grave human rights violations during the long war, the current vetting concern is with government forces implicated in abuses who have now taken on official posts. The U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michele Bachelet recently said that since 2020, “at least 28 serving or former military and intelligence personnel [have been appointed] to key administrative posts.” ITJP has documented that in the absence of vetting, “loyal military officers exert control over the COVID response, the police, the intelligence services, the prisons, foreign policy, airports, sea ports, customs, utilities, agriculture, fisheries, land development, wildlife protection, and last but not least, the Bribery Commission.”

The third question is whether there are sufficient procedural safeguards for the accused to justify some level of screening. As a starting point, whatever vetting process is developed, it cannot be designed by the alleged abusers or a domestic process that they control. Independent review is required, and given the failure of domestic efforts, there is a need for international involvement. Next, a “reasonable ground to believe” standard of proof drawn from the practice of U.N. fact-finding bodies, including ones for Sri Lanka, could be used. U.N. investigations, including those concluded in 2011 and 2015, have indeed used this approach and found prima facie evidence of international crimes and other gross violations of human rights perpetrated by the Sri Lankan military. Other independent reports and numerous dossiers in the public record reinforce these findings. Even the previously established domestic Paranagama Commission, which has been soundly criticized for its pro-government tilt, found in 2015 that there were “credible allegations, which if proved to the required standard, may show that some members of the armed forces committed acts during the final phase of the war that amounted to war crimes giving rise to individual criminal complicity.”

Perpetrators in Power Reinforces Need

In this context, such prima facie evidence should suffice to result in vetting that would screen, bar, or remove individuals alleged to have committed atrocities. The government of Sri Lanka has argued that accusations of international crimes committed by military “war heroes” are “false and unsubstantiated allegations” that have not been proven in a court of law. For the vetting purposes, the insistence on criminal convictions in Sri Lanka is misplaced. Strikingly, all indications are that the current government is intent on obstructing investigations and prosecutions rather than allowing independent bodies to pursue final adjudication. The fact that the alleged perpetrators are the ones making the decisions to delay adjudication is only further evidence of the need for vetting by independent actors.

There is precedent – albeit limited in the Sri Lankan context – for vetting and international action despite the lack of criminal convictions. In October 2018, after a vetting process, the U.N. demanded the immediate repatriation of the commander of Sri Lanka’s contingent to the peacekeeping force in Mali, Lt. Col. Kalana Amunupure, based on the emergence of credible evidence that implicated him in the commission of war crimes in the final phases of active conflict. And the absence of vetting can also have consequences: the U.N. suspended an entire contingent of Sri Lankan peacekeepers after the Sri Lankan Army had attempted to deploy them to Lebanon without the proper human rights vetting.

Furthermore, while not directly framed as a vetting process, there are relevant parallels between vetting and sanctions. Several of the recent Rajapaksa government appointments have drawn condemnation by numerous civil society and human rights organizations, countries, and international bodies including the European Union and the OHCHR. In February 2020, for example, following the appointment of General Shavendra Silva as commander of the Sri Lankan Army, the United States took the additional step of “blacklisting” the official for “gross violations of human rights” due to the credible accusations of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in 2009.

All this is to say that, with a domestic screening process now out of the question, there is a crucial role for international actors to play when it comes to vetting. Some may question the value of vetting right now when there is no clear immediate power to enforce screening in Sri Lanka. But there is power in naming specific individuals. While the international community could have had a “vetted” list in place long ago, it is still possible for the U.N. and human rights system to create one now. As the vetting of the U.N. peacekeeping forces shows, vetting can and has been done in the past despite domestic unwillingness.

Instead of waiting, the international community should create a robust vetting system now, with the screening process undertaken by international bodies to compile the names of those implicated in prima facie human rights violations. If such a vetting had been in place previously, it would have identified most if not all of the individuals now taking on government positions. That would have made the “stealth” nature of the power grab more difficult as it would have been clear to all that alleged perpetrators (from an independently vetted list) were taking power once again. And just as importantly, developing such a list of individuals now would still signal to survivors that there is at least some measure of recognition of the atrocities they have suffered.

IMAGE: Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa (2R) and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa (2L) leave after the new cabinet swearing-in ceremony at the Buddhist Temple of the Tooth in the ancient hill capital of Kandy, some 116 km from Colombo on August 12, 2020. Gotabaya Rajapaksa retained the powerful defense portfolio and gave other key jobs to his close family in a 26-member cabinet. (Photo by LAKRUWAN WANNIARACHCHI/AFP via Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

In India, US Defense Secretary Austin Must Not Overlook Its Democratic Decline

by and

It’s Never Too Late to Say “I’m Sorry”: Sovereign Apologies Over the Years

by and

Legally Sliding into War

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (March 6-12)

by

Litigation Tracker: Pending Criminal and Civil Cases Against Donald Trump

by , and

Making Inclusive Uniform Service More Resilient through Congressional Support

by and

The Global Fragility Act Could Give US Assistance and Diplomacy a New Start for Countries in Conflict

by

Why Reconciling Domestic and Global Human Rights Policy Is a US National Security Imperative

by

Germany’s Positions on International Law in Cyberspace Part II

by

Iraq’s Legal Responsibility for Militia Attacks on U.S. Forces: Paths Forward

by

El Salvador Needs to Stop Prosecuting Obstetric Emergencies as Homicides

by

“Red Lines” in Beirut Blast Investigation: How Exactly Lebanese Politicians Escape Accountability

by and

Germany’s Positions on International Law in Cyberspace Part I

by

Litigation Tracker: Major Decisions Facing the Biden Administration

by , , , and

Taking Gender Into Account to Better Confront New Security Threats

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Feb 27-March 5)

by

Knowns and Unknowns of US Syria Strike: Looming Int’l and Domestic Law Issues

by

China’s Military Tech Ambitions – What’s the U.S.- EU Gameplan?

by

Biden’s Drone Policy Review: Recommendations for a Reset

by

Principles for a 2021 Authorization for Use of Military Force

by , , and

Just Security Obtains Overseas Troop Counts That the Pentagon Concealed from the Public

by , , and

Upcoming Cases Provide Opportunities to Reassess the Application of the Due Process Clause at Guantanamo

by

The “Khashoggi Ban” and What It Does and Doesn’t Mean

by , and

Protecting the Information Space in Times of Armed Conflict

by and

What We Can Learn from Global Policy About Preventing Domestic Extremism?

by

Put Yemen’s Civil Society – and Accountability — at the Center of the Push for Peace

by and

Letting Diplomacy Lead US Counterterrorism: What Would That Look Like?

by

Legal Questions (and Some Answers) Concerning the U.S. Military Strike in Syria

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Feb 14-26)

by

How Biden, Congress, and US Business and Civic Leaders Can Deliver Justice for Jamal Khashoggi

by and

Biden’s First Strike and the International Law of Self-Defense

by

Telegram: A Growing Social Media Refuge, for Good and Ill

by

Is Climate Change a National Emergency?

by

Biden Risks Playing into the Hands of Iranian Hardliners

by

UN Security Council Won’t Respond to Myanmar’s Coup, But the General Assembly Can

by

How a January 6 Commission Can Succeed: What Empirical Research Tells Us

by

Trump’s War Powers Legacy and Questions for Biden

by

Unpacking Biden Administration vs. Congressional Tension in the McGahn Case

by

Families in the Crosshairs of National Security

by and

Lessons from the 9/11 Commission

by

Oversight Board’s First Rulings Show Facebook’s Rules Are a Mess

by and

Facebook’s Unconscionable Action in Australia – and What It Means for the Rest of the World

by

US Can Restore Leadership on Human Rights by Promoting Accountability in Sri Lanka

by and

Comparison of (Similar) Republican and Democratic Draft Legislation on Jan. 6 Commission

by and

Leaving the War in Yemen: The Mostly Good, the Bad, and the Muddled

by

Their Fourteenth Amendment, Section 3 and Ours

by

In Their Own Words: The 43 Republicans’ Explanations of Their Votes Not to Convict Trump in Impeachment Trial

by and

Former UN High Commissioner Pillay Says It’s Time for the Human Rights Council to Act on Sri Lanka

by

Biden Paused Trump’s WeChat and TikTok Bans: Now What?

by

Avoiding Collateral Damage on the Battlefield

by , and

#StopTheSteal: Timeline of Social Media and Extremist Activities Leading to 1/6 Insurrection

by

Uganda’s Museveni Secured His Sixth Term in Office: What the International Community Can Do Now

by and

A Key Step in Preventing a Future SolarWinds

by

Diplomats, Top Experts’ Reactions to Biden Foreign Policy Speech

by

Movie at the Ellipse: A Study in Fascist Propaganda

by

Congress Now Has More Power to Shed Light on Trump’s Abuses of Power

by and

Why Guantánamo Detainees Should Have Access to COVID Vaccines Part I: Law of Armed Conflict and Good Policy

by , and

If the US Wants to Push Back on Authoritarian Agendas at the UN, Get Counterterrorism Right

by and

New Aid for Israeli-Palestinian Peacebuilding Aims at Issues Underlying Security

by

NATO and the Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty: Options for the Biden Administration

by

How to Fix the U.S. Litigation Position in Key Pending Cases

by and

De-platforming Is a Fix, But Only a Short-Term One

by

Transforming the US Human Rights Report to Reflect Gender Rights — and Security

by and

UPDATE: Gaps in Trump’s Pardons Apply to Bannon Criminal Charges As Well

by

The Demise of Arms Control Extends Far Beyond Nuclear Weapons

by and

Shifting Contours, But the Same Solution: Swiftly Returning to the Iran Nuclear Deal

by

De-platforming Following Capitol Insurrection Highlights Global Inequities Behind Content Moderation

by

US Human Rights Policy: How to Really Build Back Better

by and

MLK Believed “No Justice, No Peace”

by

Ousted Autocratic Presidents and Their Backers in the Legislative Branch

by

December Brought Harbingers of the Regulation Social Media Companies Could Soon Face

by

Incitement Timeline: Year of Trump’s Actions Leading to the Attack on the Capitol

by , and

How New Congress Can Shine Light on Trump Era and Persisting Abuses

by

The Promises of FOIA in 2021: A Ready Pathway to Accountability

by

Please Support Just Security With a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

SolarWinds as a Constitutive Moment: A New Agenda for the International Law of Intelligence

by

Pardongate 2.0: Prosecutors and Congress Investigated Clinton’s Pardons. The Same Should Happen to Trump.

by and

Shifting Norms About Secretary of Defense Has Long-Term Consequences: On the Austin Nomination

by , and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Russia’s SolarWinds Operation and International Law

by

Pandemic Consequences: The Acceleration of Confrontational Politics

by and

Beyond the ICC: Repositioning the Core of International Accountability

by , , and

Reviving the US Commitment to Women’s Rights and Gender Equality: The UN Commission on the Status of Women

by and

We Can’t “Look Forward” on the Trump Administration’s Abuses

by

The UDHR, Digital Authoritarianism, and Human Rights after Trump

by and

New Zealand Pushes the Dialogue on International Cyber Law Forward

by

Global Kleptocracy as an American Problem

by and

The Need for More Chris Stevenses

by , and

Data and Democracy: Three Things the Biden-Harris Administration Should Do to Tackle Big Tech

by

How I Came to Support the Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons

by

Revisiting the Office of Legal Counsel’s Override Opinion

by

Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe: Introduction to a Symposium

by and

A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare

by

COVID-19 and International Law Series: Introduction

by , , and

A Letter to President-Elect Biden on Restoring Relations with the Intelligence Community

by and

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

by , and

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

by and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Sondra Anton

Sondra Anton (@sondra_anton) is is a JD candidate at Harvard Law School (HLS), and a student attorney in the International Human Rights Clinic at HLS.

Tyler Giannini

Tyler Giannini is Clinical Professor at Harvard Law School (HLS) and Co-Director of its International Human Rights Clinic.

Read these related stories next:

In India, US Defense Secretary Austin Must Not Overlook Its Democratic Decline

March 16, 2021 by and

It’s Never Too Late to Say “I’m Sorry”: Sovereign Apologies Over the Years

March 16, 2021 by and

Flexible Partnerships Can Help Make NATO Fit for Purpose

March 12, 2021 by and

In Haiti’s Political Crisis, US Should Support Democracy and Human Rights

March 11, 2021 by and

Why Reconciling Domestic and Global Human Rights Policy Is a US National Security Imperative

March 11, 2021 by

Grave stones of some of the sixteen Afghan villagers who were killed in the March massacre are pictured in the grave-yard in Panjwai district of Kandahar province on November 4, 2012. Colorful fabrics are strung across the grave stones and also laid on the ground partially covering the graves.

Why We Prosecute Wartime Misconduct

March 10, 2021 by

El Salvador Needs to Stop Prosecuting Obstetric Emergencies as Homicides

March 10, 2021 by

Fair Shots for All: At WTO, US Must Prioritize Vaccine Access for Lower-Income Countries Over Drug Company Profits

March 9, 2021 by and

A wide view of the Security Council meeting on peace and security in Africa, with a focus on countering terrorism and extremism in Africa.

How Can Member States Improve the UN’s Global Counterterrorism Strategy?

March 9, 2021 by and

People gather at a candle-light vigil on March 04, 2021 in Bangkok, Thailand, for anti-coup protesters who have been killed in Myanmar following the military coup on February 1st. They carry flowers, candles, and flags and banners.

National Security This Week at the United Nations (Feb 26-March 5)

March 5, 2021 by

Sri Lanka Army Commander Shavendra Silva reviewing troops headed to Mali as U.N. peacekeepers on Nov. 6, 2019, at the at the Vijayabahu Infantry Regiment (VIR) Headquarters at Boyagane, Sri Lanka.

UN Should Suspend Sri Lanka from Peacekeeping Over Human Rights Abuses

March 5, 2021 by

A police personnel wearing a face mask crosses a street on foot as military personnel on motorcycles ride in lines toward him as they take part in a rehearsal for the Independence Day Parade in Colombo on February 3, 2021.

Highlighting Sri Lanka’s Abuses to the UN in Reviews and Strategic Litigation

March 4, 2021 by