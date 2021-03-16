Chart: Comparing Pelosi’s Draft Legislation on Jan. 6 Commission to Other Bills and Prior Commissions

by and

March 16, 2021

On Monday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi publicly released a discussion draft of legislation to establish a “9/11-type Commission” to investigate the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack. Speaker Pelosi’s Dear Colleague letter confirmed reports that this draft was sent to Republican leadership for feedback last month.

Just Security previously compared two bills already introduced in the House of Representatives that would create an independent commission to investigate the attack on the Capitol. Drawing heavily on the legislation that established the National Commission on Terrorist Attacks Upon the United States (the 9/11 Commission), existing bills and Speaker Pelosi’s discussion draft would all establish a bipartisan commission with a broad mandate to inquire into the circumstances and causes of the Jan. 6 attack, official responses, and government preparedness. In mid to late January, Rep. Rodney Davis (R-IL) introduced H.R. 275, and Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) introduced H.R. 410. The former currently has 30 cosponsors; the latter has 12. Remarkably, half of the Republican cosponsors of H.R. 275 voted against certifying election results on Jan. 6, 2021. Neither bill is cosponsored by a member of the opposite political party.

Appointment provisions have been a sticking point in discussions surrounding the Jan. 6 Commission. Like the 9/11 Commission, both House bills provide for the equal appointment of commissioners by Democratic and Republican Members of Congress. Under these proposals, no more than five of the ten commissioners can be members of the same political party. Speaker Pelosi’s draft differs significantly from this approach. It calls for an 11-member commission with three commissioners, including the Chair, appointed by the President. The eight remaining appointments would be evenly split between House and Senate leaders of both parties, with the Vice Chair selected by the Republican leaders of the House and Senate. The three appointments that would be filled by President Biden, however, would result in a seven-four breakdown of members appointed by Democrats and Republicans, respectively. One model for an uneven partisan split is the commission created to investigate the 2008 financial crisis.

All proposals give the Commission power to hear testimony, collect evidence, and subpoena witnesses and documents. However, Speaker Pelosi’s proposal specifically limits subpoena enforcement to civil contempt, whereas the earlier bills and the 9/11 Commission simply state that failure to comply may be punished as “contempt of court.” Speaker Pelosi’s proposal also does not include additional enforcement mechanisms – specifically, referral to a U.S. Attorney – that are common to both House bills and the 9/11 Commission. Moreover, Speaker Pelosi’s draft gives subpoena power to the Chair of the Commission, whereas the House bills and 9/11 Commission require the agreement of the Chair and Vice-Chair. In all cases, a subpoena could also be issued following a vote by a majority of the members of the Commission. Notably, under the membership provisions included in Speaker Pelosi’s discussion draft, this means that Democrat-appointed members would always be able to exercise control over the Commission’s subpoena power.

Also similar to the 9/11 Commission, the bills provide for a final report detailing the findings, conclusions, and recommendations for corrective measures that have been agreed to by a majority of the Commission. Both require the final report to be submitted to Congress and the President 18 months after enactment of the legislation. Speaker Pelosi’s proposal instead imposes a deadline of December 31, 2021.

Speaker Pelosi’s proposal is also unique in its inclusion of “congressional findings.” Among other findings, the draft highlights a Department of Homeland Security Bulletin that stated: “[S]ome ideologically-motivated violent extremists with objections to the exercise of governmental authority and the presidential transition, as well as other perceived grievances fueled by false narratives, could continue to mobilize to incite or commit violence.” The addition of this language has been controversial in early discussions of the legislation.

Both Speaker Pelosi’s draft and H.R. 410 include more detail on the facts and circumstances relevant to the investigation. H.R. 410 directs the Commission to consider the “impact, if any, of the race of the attackers on the response of law enforcement,” and “the flow of assets to insurrectionist and domestic terrorist organizations.” Speaker Pelosi’s proposal includes even more specificity, directing the Commission to investigate forces that led to the motivation and organization of the insurrectionists, including technology, online platforms, and foreign influence campaigns. Speaker Pelosi’s draft also details the Commission’s authority to review intelligence, Federal, State, and local law enforcement agency policies for sharing information. Compared to the House bills already introduced, Speaker Pelosi’s proposal includes additional detail with respect to the Commission’s power to obtain official data. It specifically says that the Commission may secure information from any Federal department or agency, “including any underlying information that [may be in the possession of] the intelligence [or law enforcement] community.”

All bills also provide the view of Congress on the experiences and professional backgrounds that appointees to the Commission should possess. While H.R. 410 includes a depth of experience in racial justice as a valuable qualification, H.R. 275 does not. In contrast, H.R. 275 includes expertise in online disinformation, but H.R. 410 does not. Speaker Pelosi’s discussion draft does not explicitly include the terms “racial justice” nor “online disinformation,” but it includes a broader range of experiences than either bill and notes that commissioners should have experience in at least two of the desired areas. As noted above, the draft also provides elsewhere that the Commission will investigate the role of online platforms in “the motivation, organization, and execution” of the attack. In addition to the categories common to existing House bills, Speaker Pelosi’s draft lists civil rights, civil liberties, and privacy; counterterrorism; cybersecurity; and technology. Speaker Pelosi’s draft also dropped “public administration,” which was included in 9/11 Commission legislation and both House bills. H.R. 275, unlike H.R. 410 and Speaker Pelosi’s proposal, would also allow up to two Members of Congress or other officers or employees of the federal government to serve on the Commission. Lastly, the language used to describe the attack differs among the proposals, with H.R. 275 calling the events a “domestic terrorist attack” and H.R. 410 using the phrase “insurrectionist attack.” Speaker Pelosi’s draft adopts the “domestic terrorist attack” language.

The chart below (also available as PDF) details the major provisions of all three 1/6 Commission proposals and the 9/11 Commission legislation. Key differences are in bold.

Chart: Comparing Pelosi’s Draft Legislation on Jan. 6 Commission to Other Bills and Prior Commissions by Just Security on Scribd

 

Image: Al Drago/Getty

 

Featured Articles

In India, US Defense Secretary Austin Must Not Overlook Its Democratic Decline

by and

It’s Never Too Late to Say “I’m Sorry”: Sovereign Apologies Over the Years

by and

Legally Sliding into War

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (March 6-12)

by

Litigation Tracker: Pending Criminal and Civil Cases Against Donald Trump

by , and

Making Inclusive Uniform Service More Resilient through Congressional Support

by and

The Global Fragility Act Could Give US Assistance and Diplomacy a New Start for Countries in Conflict

by

Why Reconciling Domestic and Global Human Rights Policy Is a US National Security Imperative

by

Germany’s Positions on International Law in Cyberspace Part II

by

Iraq’s Legal Responsibility for Militia Attacks on U.S. Forces: Paths Forward

by

El Salvador Needs to Stop Prosecuting Obstetric Emergencies as Homicides

by

“Red Lines” in Beirut Blast Investigation: How Exactly Lebanese Politicians Escape Accountability

by and

Germany’s Positions on International Law in Cyberspace Part I

by

Litigation Tracker: Major Decisions Facing the Biden Administration

by , , , and

Taking Gender Into Account to Better Confront New Security Threats

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Feb 27-March 5)

by

Knowns and Unknowns of US Syria Strike: Looming Int’l and Domestic Law Issues

by

China’s Military Tech Ambitions – What’s the U.S.- EU Gameplan?

by

Biden’s Drone Policy Review: Recommendations for a Reset

by

Principles for a 2021 Authorization for Use of Military Force

by , , and

Just Security Obtains Overseas Troop Counts That the Pentagon Concealed from the Public

by , , and

Upcoming Cases Provide Opportunities to Reassess the Application of the Due Process Clause at Guantanamo

by

The “Khashoggi Ban” and What It Does and Doesn’t Mean

by , and

Protecting the Information Space in Times of Armed Conflict

by and

What We Can Learn from Global Policy About Preventing Domestic Extremism?

by

Put Yemen’s Civil Society – and Accountability — at the Center of the Push for Peace

by and

Letting Diplomacy Lead US Counterterrorism: What Would That Look Like?

by

Legal Questions (and Some Answers) Concerning the U.S. Military Strike in Syria

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Feb 14-26)

by

How Biden, Congress, and US Business and Civic Leaders Can Deliver Justice for Jamal Khashoggi

by and

Biden’s First Strike and the International Law of Self-Defense

by

Telegram: A Growing Social Media Refuge, for Good and Ill

by

Is Climate Change a National Emergency?

by

Biden Risks Playing into the Hands of Iranian Hardliners

by

UN Security Council Won’t Respond to Myanmar’s Coup, But the General Assembly Can

by

How a January 6 Commission Can Succeed: What Empirical Research Tells Us

by

Trump’s War Powers Legacy and Questions for Biden

by

Unpacking Biden Administration vs. Congressional Tension in the McGahn Case

by

Families in the Crosshairs of National Security

by and

Lessons from the 9/11 Commission

by

Oversight Board’s First Rulings Show Facebook’s Rules Are a Mess

by and

Facebook’s Unconscionable Action in Australia – and What It Means for the Rest of the World

by

US Can Restore Leadership on Human Rights by Promoting Accountability in Sri Lanka

by and

Comparison of (Similar) Republican and Democratic Draft Legislation on Jan. 6 Commission

by and

Leaving the War in Yemen: The Mostly Good, the Bad, and the Muddled

by

Their Fourteenth Amendment, Section 3 and Ours

by

In Their Own Words: The 43 Republicans’ Explanations of Their Votes Not to Convict Trump in Impeachment Trial

by and

Former UN High Commissioner Pillay Says It’s Time for the Human Rights Council to Act on Sri Lanka

by

Biden Paused Trump’s WeChat and TikTok Bans: Now What?

by

Avoiding Collateral Damage on the Battlefield

by , and

#StopTheSteal: Timeline of Social Media and Extremist Activities Leading to 1/6 Insurrection

by

Uganda’s Museveni Secured His Sixth Term in Office: What the International Community Can Do Now

by and

A Key Step in Preventing a Future SolarWinds

by

Diplomats, Top Experts’ Reactions to Biden Foreign Policy Speech

by

Movie at the Ellipse: A Study in Fascist Propaganda

by

Congress Now Has More Power to Shed Light on Trump’s Abuses of Power

by and

Why Guantánamo Detainees Should Have Access to COVID Vaccines Part I: Law of Armed Conflict and Good Policy

by , and

If the US Wants to Push Back on Authoritarian Agendas at the UN, Get Counterterrorism Right

by and

New Aid for Israeli-Palestinian Peacebuilding Aims at Issues Underlying Security

by

NATO and the Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty: Options for the Biden Administration

by

How to Fix the U.S. Litigation Position in Key Pending Cases

by and

De-platforming Is a Fix, But Only a Short-Term One

by

Transforming the US Human Rights Report to Reflect Gender Rights — and Security

by and

UPDATE: Gaps in Trump’s Pardons Apply to Bannon Criminal Charges As Well

by

The Demise of Arms Control Extends Far Beyond Nuclear Weapons

by and

Shifting Contours, But the Same Solution: Swiftly Returning to the Iran Nuclear Deal

by

De-platforming Following Capitol Insurrection Highlights Global Inequities Behind Content Moderation

by

US Human Rights Policy: How to Really Build Back Better

by and

MLK Believed “No Justice, No Peace”

by

Ousted Autocratic Presidents and Their Backers in the Legislative Branch

by

December Brought Harbingers of the Regulation Social Media Companies Could Soon Face

by

Incitement Timeline: Year of Trump’s Actions Leading to the Attack on the Capitol

by , and

How New Congress Can Shine Light on Trump Era and Persisting Abuses

by

The Promises of FOIA in 2021: A Ready Pathway to Accountability

by

Please Support Just Security With a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

SolarWinds as a Constitutive Moment: A New Agenda for the International Law of Intelligence

by

Pardongate 2.0: Prosecutors and Congress Investigated Clinton’s Pardons. The Same Should Happen to Trump.

by and

Shifting Norms About Secretary of Defense Has Long-Term Consequences: On the Austin Nomination

by , and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Russia’s SolarWinds Operation and International Law

by

Pandemic Consequences: The Acceleration of Confrontational Politics

by and

Beyond the ICC: Repositioning the Core of International Accountability

by , , and

Reviving the US Commitment to Women’s Rights and Gender Equality: The UN Commission on the Status of Women

by and

We Can’t “Look Forward” on the Trump Administration’s Abuses

by

The UDHR, Digital Authoritarianism, and Human Rights after Trump

by and

New Zealand Pushes the Dialogue on International Cyber Law Forward

by

Global Kleptocracy as an American Problem

by and

The Need for More Chris Stevenses

by , and

Data and Democracy: Three Things the Biden-Harris Administration Should Do to Tackle Big Tech

by

How I Came to Support the Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons

by

Revisiting the Office of Legal Counsel’s Override Opinion

by

Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe: Introduction to a Symposium

by and

A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare

by

COVID-19 and International Law Series: Introduction

by , , and

A Letter to President-Elect Biden on Restoring Relations with the Intelligence Community

by and

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

by , and

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

by and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Margaret Shields

Maggie Shields (@Maggie_Shields1) is a Student Staff Editor at Just Security and a JD student at NYU School of Law.

Heather Szilagyi

Heather Szilagyi (@HJSzilagyi) is a Student Staff Editor at Just Security and a JD student at NYU School of Law.

Read these related stories next:

Side by side images of Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis on the Rachel Maddow Show; Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance speaking with media outdoors; and NY Attorney General Letitia James speaking at a podium.

Litigation Tracker: Pending Criminal and Civil Cases Against Donald Trump

March 13, 2021 by , and

Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld is seen on a television monitor as he testifies before the bipartisan September 11 commission, formally known as the National Commission on Terrorist Attacks Upon The U.S., on Capitol Hill March 23, 2004 in Washington, DC. Photographers can be seen kneeling on the floor with cameras and officials sit at tables around the room.

How a January 6 Commission Can Succeed: What Empirical Research Tells Us

February 24, 2021 by

Secretary of Defense Donald H. Rumsfeld gives his opening remarks before the 9-11 Commission on March 23, 2004. He sits next to two others testifying.

Lessons from the 9/11 Commission

February 20, 2021 by

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), confer during a ceremony awarding former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole the Congressional Gold Medal at the U.S. Capitol on January 17, 2017 in Washington, DC.

Civil Society Orgs’ Letter to Schumer: Disqualify Trump via 14th Amendment

February 18, 2021 by

U.S. Air Force Gen. Richard Myers, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense Paul Wolfowitz; and U.S. Secretary of Defense The Honorable Donald H. Rumsfeld, listen and answer questions for members of the 9-11 Commission, on Capitol Hill, March 23, 2004.

Comparison of (Similar) Republican and Democratic Draft Legislation on Jan. 6 Commission

February 17, 2021 by and

Statues in front of the US capitol building. Behind the statues, flags at the US Capitol fly at half-mast to honor US Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, on January 8, 2021, in Washington, DC. Sicknick died from injuries sustained during the attempted coup on January 6th.

Their Fourteenth Amendment, Section 3 and Ours

February 16, 2021 by

A circle chart shows the Senate’s votes during Trump’s second impeachment. 57% convict; 13% critical of Trump on merits, but did not convict; 19% neutral on Trump on merits and did not convict; and 11% support Trump on merits and did not convict.

In Their Own Words: The 43 Republicans’ Explanations of Their Votes Not to Convict Trump in Impeachment Trial

February 15, 2021 by and

The Senate floor during the start of the impeachment hearing on January 11, 2021.

Questions for Senators to Ask the Legal Teams During the Impeachment Trial

February 12, 2021 by and

The Senate floor during the start of the impeachment hearing on January 11, 2021.

Time to Reconsider the 14th Amendment for Trump’s Role in the Insurrection

February 11, 2021 by

Insurrectionists storm the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021. They waive Trump flags, American flags, police flags, and other white supremacy flags.

#StopTheSteal: Timeline of Social Media and Extremist Activities Leading to 1/6 Insurrection

February 10, 2021 by

A bus passes a bus stop on Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest with an ad from the Federal Bureau of Investigation seeking information related to violence at the U.S. Capitol, on January 9, 2021 in Washington, DC. Two people walk past in face masks.

To Prevent Domestic Terrorism, the US Needs Community Reporting That Protects Civil Liberties

February 9, 2021 by and

Roger Stone speaks with Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio during a demonstration the night before the December 12th “Stop The Steal” rally in Washington DC.

EXCLUSIVE: New Video of Roger Stone with Proud Boys Leaders Who May Have Planned for Capitol Attack

February 6, 2021 by and