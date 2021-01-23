Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (January 16-22)

Democracy and Human Rights Policy
- On Biden’s Planned Summit: Humility, Not Hubris, Can Save Democracy
by Tracey Gurd (@traceygurd1)
- US Human Rights Policy: How to Really Build Back Better
by Francisco Bencosme (@bencosmef) and Sarah Margon (@SarahMargon)
Attack on the U.S. Capitol and Global Impact
- The American Insurrection Was a Gain for Dictators, and a Loss for Zimbabweans
by Themba Mzingwane (@Mzithemba)
Social Media: De-platforming
- De-platforming Following Capitol Insurrection Highlights Global Inequities Behind Content Moderation
by Rebecca Hamilton (@bechamilton)
Authorization for Use of Military Force
- Principles for a 2021 Authorization for Use of Military Force
by Tess Bridgeman (@bridgewriter), Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw), Stephen Pomper (@StephenPomper) and Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck)
Arms Control and Arms Trade
- The Demise of Arms Control Extends Far Beyond Nuclear Weapons
by Ambassador Thomas Graham Jr. (@tgrahamjr) and Elizabeth Turpen
- Shifting Contours, But the Same Solution: Swiftly Returning to the Iran Nuclear Deal
by Shervin Ghaffari
- Toward A More Responsible US Arms Trade Policy: Recommendations for the Biden-Harris Administration
by Annie Shiel (@annieshiel), Seth Binder (@seth_binder), Jeff Abramson (@jeffabramson), William Hartung (@WilliamHartung), Rachel Stohl (@rachelstohl), Diana Ohlbaum (@dohlbaum), Adam Isacson (@adam_wola), Brittany Benowitz and Daniel R. Mahanty (@danmahanty)
Racial Justice
- MLK Believed “No Justice, No Peace”
by Yuvraj Joshi (@yuvrajjoshi)
Pardons
- Gaps in Trump’s Pardons: How the Biden Administration Can Still Pursue Justice
by Andrew Weissmann (@AWeissmann_)
Biden Nominations
- Blinken Sails Through Queries on Iran, China, Russia, NATO, and More in Secretary of State Confirmation Hearing
by Viola Gienger (@ViolaGienger)
- What Should Be Addressed in Austin’s Confirmation Hearing for Defense Secretary?
by Kate Brannen (@K8brannen)
Coronavirus
- Strengthening the Global Dimension of Biden’s COVID-19 Rescue & Recovery Plan
by Hardin Lang (@HardinLang1) and Richard Ponzio (@RichardPonzio)
Refugees and Asylum Seekers
- Salvaging US Refugee Law in 2021: The Case for Tackling the Problem of Discretionary Asylum
by Zora Franicevic, Ian M. Kysel and Thomas Shannan
International Criminal Justice
- Reconsidering the Digitalization of International Criminal Justice
by Deyaa Alrwishdi (@deyaa_alrwishdi)
International Criminal Court
- U.S.-ICC Relations Under a Biden Administration: Room to Be Bold
by Christopher “Kip” Hale (@kiphale)
Images [from left to right]: Alex Edelman-Pool/Getty; JULIO CESAR AGUILAR/AFP via Getty; Chip Somodevilla/Getty;
JEKESAI NJIKIZANA/AFP via Getty; The Circus on SHOWTIME via Wikimedia Commons; Alexandria Detention Center; Alexandria Detention Center; OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty