U.S.-ICC Relations Under a Biden Administration: Room to Be Bold

by

January 22, 2021

The 2020 U.S. presidential election was closely followed within the international criminal justice community and may prove to be momentous. On the one hand, the re-election of Donald Trump would have meant the continuation of the United States’ unprecedented use of sanction powers on senior International Criminal Court (ICC) officials (as well as visa bans on even more staff and their families) in a bid to punish and deter the Office of the Prosecutor (OTP) from pursuing investigations in Afghanistan and Palestine that might implicate U.S. interests. Although the ICC has remained resolute in the face of such hostility, the sanctions have impacted its operations, not to mention the lives of those directly affected.

On the other hand, the election of Joe Biden offers, at the very least, the possibility of a much-changed relationship between the U.S. and ICC. As a long-serving, influential member of the Foreign Relations Committee, then-Senator Biden was a stalwart and vocal supporter of international criminal justice, including various United Nations tribunals established with strong U.S. support during his senatorial tenure. The Obama-Biden administration oversaw the most positive stages of U.S.-ICC relations with American support of the U.N. Security Council’s referral of Libya, the arrest and transfer of two ICC fugitives, and the expansion of the successful Rewards for Justice program to include ICC fugitives. Considering his record and overall commitment to multilateralist solutions to global problems like atrocity crimes, Biden’s election was an intense relief for many in the field.

A Rule of Law Approach to the ICC that Repudiates Past Practices

Many expect U.S. relations with the ICC under President Biden to look much like the Obama administration’s “positive engagement” policy of evaluating ICC cases on an ad hoc basis and collaborating where interests aligned, with the exceptions of the Afghanistan and possible Palestine investigations. However, putting substance on cases aside for now, the new administration needs to rethink its overall approach to the ICC too.

In constructing its approach, the administration should not forget that returning the rule of law to the White House was a hallmark of the victorious Biden-Harris ticket. Its ICC policy should reflect that same message. Specifically, the first pillar of that policy should be an overarching policy of support for the ICC and its mandate to confront atrocities with the rule of law. The second pillar should be a commitment to approach and articulate disagreements with the ICC in strict accordance with the rule of law (such as by making use of Article 18 of the Rome Statute, which provides avenues for a State to challenge or appeal decisions of the OTP and to communicate on complementarity) not in direct contravention of it. An explicit rule of law approach will put the incoming administration on firmer foundation to support the Court holistically and in situations it finds appropriate, but also allow it to raise objections without unduly damaging the Court. In other words, to oppose without undermining.

This latter point is worth emphasizing. As advocated by former U.S. Ambassadors-at-large for Global Criminal Justice from both Republican and Democratic administrations as well as former American chief tribunal prosecutors, the United States should articulate their opposition, when necessary, primarily in court filings and court appearances rather than press conferences, YouTube broadcasts, and opinion pieces. Overreliance on the latter supports contentions that American administrations only pay lip service to the rule of law.

A rule of law approach towards the ICC also necessitates a repudiation of the previous administration’s policy. Sanctioning lawyers, judges, and courts simply for doing their jobs is, by definition, antithetical to the rule of law. Imposing measures on their families is even more reprehensible. Regardless of how much some in a Biden Pentagon, CIA, or elsewhere may want to reserve all options, the U.S. cannot stand for the rule of law while peddling in practices that destabilize it.

Moreover, U.S. domestic law and long-standing foreign policy deplore such punitive tactics. Domestically, it is a crime in the United States to intimidate or exact revenge on lawyers, prosecutors, and/or judges. Internationally, the U.S. gives millions in grants each year to help human rights defenders (including lawyers and judges) around the globe who face retaliation for doing their jobs, retaliation which often comes in the form of governments using the coercive power of the state (such as financial measures and vexatious charges) to force lawyers and judges to relent.

Rethinking the damaging policies of the previous administration toward the ICC will yield foreign policy credibility, too. The ICC is not an obscure, little-supported institution. 123 countries have ratified the Rome Statute, including 28 of the US’s 29 NATO partners and most of its principal non-NATO allies, including Japan, Brazil, Afghanistan, South Korea, and Australia. So, taking a principled approach will garner the Biden White House much-needed legitimacy after almost all U.S. allies resoundingly rejected Trump’s ICC policy. Then-Senator Biden made a similar argument when the U.S. Senate was considering anti-ICC legislation in 2002, “I do not want to harm U.S. interest overseas. Many of our closest allies in Europe are strong supporters of this Court. This legislation will further complicate our relationship with those friends. Moreover, it takes aim at allies outside of Europe with punitive measures.”

To be clear, lifting the sanction designations and rescinding the executive order are the bare minimum. Reversing the designations yet leaving the executive order in place that authorizes the use of sanctions, as some in Washington predict, is not a reversal but rather an approval of the underlying premise of Trump’s policy. It also puts the new administration in the unenviable position of agreeing that an ICC investigation in Afghanistan is a “national emergency” while not applying the same designation to a global pandemic that has caused severe economic uncertainty – or having to defend the sanctions against a lawsuit thus far successful in court. Anything less than repudiation is political equivocation at the expense of the rule of law.

Unavoidable Truths of the ICC’s Investigation in Afghanistan

The harder question – and the one overshadowing any discussion of the U.S. relationship to the Court – is what policy should replace the disastrously combative approach of the Trump administration. Significant attention will be placed on how the Biden administration answers the question, “what to do with the ICC and Afghanistan?” In determining its answer, policymakers must come to terms with two unavoidable truths.

First, there is no conceivable U.S. policy position that allows the relevant allegations against American personnel to be swept aside without significant cost to both the U.S. and ICC. No matter how brilliant Foggy Bottom, the Pentagon, or the White House may be in proposing creative solutions, the alleged crimes have already been acknowledged and laid bare to the world. President Obama admitted, with misplaced folksiness, that “we tortured some folks” and the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence report on the CIA’s Detention and Interrogation Program added excruciating details to Obama’s admission, with tens of thousands of pages of investigative findings. There are real, living victims who suffered at the hands of American intelligence officials allegedly carrying out a policy of torture and mistreatment that was authored by other Americans thousands of miles away. Even if Biden plans to follow Trump’s lead and ignore realities, there are tangible costs to the United States’ credibility at home, in Afghanistan, and globally if it continues to pursue policies that foster impunity.

It should also be remembered that, although there are significant cases involving U.S. persons in Afghanistan, the ICC’s Afghanistan investigation is mainly about crimes by Afghans against Afghans in Afghanistan. Alleged atrocity crimes by the Taliban, Islamic State, and other militant groups have victimized the Afghan population to a far greater degree than any allegations against Americans. A policy that seeks to avoid or disrupt the investigation of alleged American wrongdoing will invariably undermine the entire ICC investigation by substantiating the narrative that international accountability is only applied against the weak. After years broadcasting that part of its purpose in Afghanistan was to combat Taliban criminality, it would be disingenuous and damaging then for the U.S. to frustrate or fail to support the ICC. It would also be foolish policy. Criminal accountability can help undercut the appeal of these groups by exposing, in a transparent process, professed defenders of the faith as nothing more than mass criminals.

The second unavoidable truth is that the ICC will not back down from its investigations – because it simply cannot. Putting aside the legal and moral justifications for this investigation, to bow to U.S. pressure in whatever form would do lasting and widespread damage to the ICC. Its ability to carry out its mandate anywhere in the world would be compromised. The ICC’s very existence and institutional well-being depends on its standing firm against U.S. pressure. Similarly, the 123 ICC States Parties, while not a monolith, will also realize that the legitimacy of the Court they have long backed necessitates solidarity.

Of course, the United States could take the position that such a crisis of legitimacy is “not our problem.” Yet a wiser analysis is that U.S. interests are best served by a successful ICC, not a lame one. A well-functioning ICC promotes core American values and interests in far greater ways than it jeopardizes them. To ignore this overlay in interests is policy malpractice in the short and long terms.

A policy of ignoring or dismissing the ICC has other undesirable outcomes. Were the OTP to issue an arrest warrant or summons against a U.S. person, it would likely focus on those most responsible for designing and authorizing the use of torture —including the lawyers who provided misleading legal cover – rather than those who relied on such guidance and authority. In such a scenario, an ICC arrest warrant against a former senior American official that is legally binding in all 123 States Parties would be a diplomatic disaster, causing an impasse with many allies, all at once, that could take years to resolve. The U.S. would be wise to avoid such a stalemate by fundamentally altering the trajectory of current U.S.-ICC relations vis-à-vis the Afghanistan investigation.

The Best Way Forward Requires Confronting Another Unavoidable Truth

So what can the United States do to uphold the rule of law, avoid damaging the Court, and prevent diplomatic embarrassments? The only policy choice that benefits both the United States and the ICC – and that also has the most predictable outcome in the shortest amount of time – is for the United States to undertake genuine investigations of the alleged crimes committed by American persons in Afghanistan and related jurisdictions and, where warranted, prosecute.

This statement is not based primarily on legal or moral grounds, although those certainly reinforce the conclusion. Rather, it is an inescapable reality that no other policy position works better in allowing both the United States and the ICC to save proverbial face. The former retains sole jurisdiction over prosecutions and the latter fulfills its mandate while avoiding a continued, likely costly confrontation with the United States. Any policy of hostility, denial, or crafty legal argumentation, in contrast, would damage the United States’ credibility and reputation as well as sacrificing substantive American policy goals. Will anyone listen when an American administration pushes for the importance of justice in conflict or post-conflict situations if the United States does not take its own advice? Will potential foreign investors in a country ravaged by criminality believe the United States can help foster the much-needed rule of law while making excuses for similar American violations of law?

To be sure, a policy that promotes domestic accountability will not be easy. Pursuing complementarity will take significant political courage in the face of many powerful detractors and will require the United States to be transparent about its past transgressions.

Yet there are clear policy benefits in doing so. At a time when its international reputation on such matters is at an all-time low, a policy of complementarity will allow the United States to burnish its image on the rule of law and human rights while keeping its sovereignty intact – given that it will be the United States, not the ICC, investigating and prosecuting any cases involving Americans.

Additionally, the United States has much to gain from a strong international legal order. As former U.S. Army General Wesley Clark forcefully argued,

[t]he United States benefits from its leading role in developing and complying with international law and from the institutions that help enforce that law. [Hostility towards the ICC] is also unnecessary, because U.S. domestic institutions give America the ability to acknowledge its errors and defend its interests without taking actions that place it in the company of rogue states like Burundi and the Philippines, which have threatened United Nations investigators and international prosecutors.

It is an unnecessary self-inflicted wound for the United States to undercut the ICC when it has the capacity to strengthen it, and advance U.S. interests, instead. Yet, as Clark concludes, the U.S. government must acknowledge and address its errors to reap the benefits. General Clark further contends that

American men and women in uniform benefit from the expectation that all parties to a conflict will respect the Geneva Conventions and customary international law in how they conduct hostilities and treat prisoners. When the United States holds itself to these rules, allies that share the same values have greater confidence to work with the United States and defer to U.S. jurisdiction through status of forces agreements while U.S. service members are on their territory.

This point is likely part of the justification for the Australian government’s recent decision to commission a military investigation into allegations against its special forces in Afghanistan. The investigation found compelling evidence that war crimes were indeed committed. Far from leading to the collapse of its reputation and military effectiveness, the Australian government has been lauded for its critical introspection, from which its military will benefit when next deployed. Considering the strong alliance between Australia and the United States on military and security matters, the pressure is now on the United States to follow suit. Otherwise, further perceived attempts by the United States to evade scrutiny will, especially juxtaposed to Australia, do even greater harm to critical American interests.

Of course, some observers will point out the negatives of instituting complementarity proceedings, including the perception of ceding sovereignty to an international court to which the United States is not a party. While there is much to be said in response to such critiques, there is one clear yet often unacknowledged reality about opposition to the ICC generally or to its work specifically: most opposition comes from politicians, bureaucrats, lobbyists, and think tanks in Washington, not the American public writ large.

In fact, all available polling shows solid support among Americans for the ICC and its work, including investigations in Afghanistan of alleged American wrongdoing. Admittedly, Americans have a low level of knowledge about what the ICC is, but the polling shows that the more Americans know about the ICC, the more they support it, the values it represents, and U.S. support for international justice and accountability more broadly.

These poll findings are further substantiated by the outrage from a broad cross-section of Americans (including from existing and former members of the military) to Trump’s pardons of American servicemembers accused and/or convicted of war crimes. The American public recognizes the moral as well as practical costs of such high-profile impunity.

Again, this polling does not necessarily suggest that the United States should defer to the ICC to investigate and prosecute U.S. persons for actions in Afghanistan. Instead, it shows that Americans embrace, rather than reject, the premise of holding fellow Americans criminally accountable for atrocity crimes. The best way to advance American policy goals while honoring these expressed American values is to investigate and, again, where warranted by the facts, prosecute the crimes alleged in the ICC’s Afghanistan investigation.

Room to Be Bold

The Biden administration has many international issues and crises to juggle, and there should be no illusion that the ICC is near the top of the list. Nevertheless, the policy calculus on sanctions is straightforward: a full repudiation of Trump’s ICC policy fits within Biden’s rule of law message and provides a quick win with allies and stakeholders that does not ostracize many others.

The real test of his leadership will be deciding what to do with the Afghanistan investigation. The easy choice would be to fight, deny, or dance around the issue legally. The better choice for America is to push forward with real accountability at home.

Americans often take pride in our exceptional leadership in creating the Nuremberg and Tokyo tribunals and later in helping establish international tribunals for the former Yugoslavia, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, and Cambodia, not to mention fostering accountability elsewhere. The United States was also integral to the drafting of the Rome Statute.

The next chapter of the American story in international criminal justice is being written right now and has taken a dramatic turn for the worse. The country faces the prospect of being labelled a gravedigger of international criminal justice – or, at the very least, betraying its long-standing role as a leader in international accountability. Let us hope that these options will motivate the Biden administration to find the political will to make bold, necessary decisions.

Image: Antony Blinken speaks during his confirmation hearing to be Secretary of State before the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee on January 19, 2021 (Alex Edelman-Pool/Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

The Demise of Arms Control Extends Far Beyond Nuclear Weapons

by and

Principles for a 2021 Authorization for Use of Military Force

by , , and

Shifting Contours, But the Same Solution: Swiftly Returning to the Iran Nuclear Deal

by

Gaps in Trump’s Pardons: How the Biden Administration Can Still Pursue Justice

by

De-platforming Following Capitol Insurrection Highlights Global Inequities Behind Content Moderation

by

On Biden’s Planned Summit: Humility, Not Hubris, Can Save Democracy

by

What Should Be Addressed in Austin’s Confirmation Hearing for Defense Secretary?

by

US Human Rights Policy: How to Really Build Back Better

by and

MLK Believed “No Justice, No Peace”

by

History Shows the Senate Can Hold an Impeachment Trial After Trump Leaves Office

by

Ousted Autocratic Presidents and Their Backers in the Legislative Branch

by

Impeachment Defense, the Constitution, and Bill of Rights

by

Military Personnel and the Putsch at the U.S. Capitol

by and

December Brought Harbingers of the Regulation Social Media Companies Could Soon Face

by

Questions to Guide an Investigation of the Capitol Attack

by

Incitement Timeline: Year of Trump’s Actions Leading to the Attack on the Capitol

by , and

How New Congress Can Shine Light on Trump Era and Persisting Abuses

by

The Promises of FOIA in 2021: A Ready Pathway to Accountability

by

20 Most Read Just Security Articles in 2020

by

Please Support Just Security With a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

SolarWinds as a Constitutive Moment: A New Agenda for the International Law of Intelligence

by

Pardongate 2.0: Prosecutors and Congress Investigated Clinton’s Pardons. The Same Should Happen to Trump.

by and

Shifting Norms About Secretary of Defense Has Long-Term Consequences: On the Austin Nomination

by , and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Russia’s SolarWinds Operation and International Law

by

Pandemic Consequences: The Acceleration of Confrontational Politics

by and

Beyond the ICC: Repositioning the Core of International Accountability

by , , and

Reviving the US Commitment to Women’s Rights and Gender Equality: The UN Commission on the Status of Women

by and

Representation at the Top: The Importance of Race in the Austin Nomination Debate

by

We Can’t “Look Forward” on the Trump Administration’s Abuses

by

The UDHR, Digital Authoritarianism, and Human Rights after Trump

by and

Addressing Our Whole-of-Government Deficit in National Security

by

New Zealand Pushes the Dialogue on International Cyber Law Forward

by

Global Kleptocracy as an American Problem

by and

The Need for More Chris Stevenses

by , and

Climate Change, National Security, & the New Commander-in-Chief

by

Data and Democracy: Three Things the Biden-Harris Administration Should Do to Tackle Big Tech

by

Getting the T’s and C’s Right: The Lessons of Intelligence Reform

by and

How I Came to Support the Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons

by

Revisiting the Office of Legal Counsel’s Override Opinion

by

Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe: Introduction to a Symposium

by and

How to Restore Ethics to the U.S. Department of State

by

A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare

by

The Urgent Need to Restore Independence to America’s Politicized Immigration Courts

by

COVID-19 and International Law Series: Introduction

by , , and

A Letter to President-Elect Biden on Restoring Relations with the Intelligence Community

by and

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

by , and

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

by and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

by

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Is the United States Heading for a Rural Insurgency?

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

by and

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Christopher "Kip" Hale

Christopher “Kip” Hale (@kiphale) is currently a lead lawyer for a non-governmental organization doing criminal investigation of atrocity crimes in conflict zones. Previously, Kip served as senior counsel of American Bar Association (ABA) Center for Human Rights in Washington, D.C., and was the founding director of the ABA’s International Criminal Court Project.

Read these related stories next:

Side by side photos of Roger Stone, Paul Manafort, and George Papadopoulos. The photos of Manafort and Papadopoulos are yellowed prison photos.

Gaps in Trump’s Pardons: How the Biden Administration Can Still Pursue Justice

January 20, 2021 by

Reconsidering the Digitalization of International Criminal Justice

January 19, 2021 by

Lessons from Benghazi: Accountability for the U.S. Capitol Attack

January 14, 2021 by , and

The ICC seal on a window at the International Criminal Court Building in The Hague. The windows act as mirrors, reflecting more of the ICC complex across from it.

Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe Series: Remedying the Corporate Accountability Gap at the ICC

January 11, 2021 by

Statues in front of the US capitol building. Behind the statues, flags at the US Capitol fly at half-mast to honor US Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, on January 8, 2021, in Washington, DC. Sicknick died from injuries sustained during the attempted coup on January 6th.

Q&A with Steve Vladeck and Rolf Mowatt Larssen on Democracy, Insurrection, and Where We Go From Here

January 8, 2021 by

Face masks with two most popular candidates for Uganda's Presidential election, incumbent President Yoweri Museveni and Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, the pop star-turned-opposition leader, printed on them are sold in Kampala, Uganda, on January 4, 2021.

Ugandan Human Rights Lawyer Fights Charges on Eve of Presidential Election

January 6, 2021 by and

International Criminal Court (ICC) chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda and deputy prosecutor James Stewart speak with another prosecutor during the initial appearance of Patrice-Edouard Ngaissona of the Central African Republic, at the ICC in The Hague on January 25, 2019, following his extradition from France on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

ICC Associates Win Temporary Reprieve from Draconian US Sanctions

January 5, 2021 by

Acting Defense Secretary Christopher C. Miller address media at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C. November 17, 2020.

Pentagon Moves Undermine Counterterrorism Strategy

January 5, 2021 by and

The cap of the United States Capitol Building

How New Congress Can Shine Light on Trump Era and Persisting Abuses

January 4, 2021 by

File folders in a filing cabinet

The Promises of FOIA in 2021: A Ready Pathway to Accountability

January 4, 2021 by

Ivanka Trump watches Donald Trump speak during a news briefing on coronavirus on March 20, 2020 in Washington, DC. Neither wear face masks.

Purpose, Not Specificity, Limits the Pardon Power: A Rejoinder to Rappaport

December 28, 2020 by

Mike Pence, Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Tiffany Trump, and others sit in the front row at the first US Presidential Debate at Hofstra University September 26, 2016 in Hempstead, New York.

Pardongate 2.0: Prosecutors and Congress Investigated Clinton’s Pardons. The Same Should Happen to Trump.

December 22, 2020 by and