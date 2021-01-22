The Demise of Arms Control Extends Far Beyond Nuclear Weapons

by and

January 22, 2021

The foundations of global strategic stability have been crumbling, especially but not only between the United States and Russia. With the U.S. withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty in August 2019 and from the Open Skies Treaty (OST) in November 2020, the United States sacrificed two more opportunities to engage and modify outdated arms agreements to address today’s realities. That makes the Biden administration’s proposal yesterday to extend the New START treaty with Russia for five years, an idea the Kremlin also has floated, that much more crucial. Otherwise, it would expire on Feb. 5, and the world would lose the one remaining agreed framework for nuclear verification measures with Russia. That, in turn, would increase the uncertainty and the likelihood of mistrust and miscalculation between two countries that still hold the world’s largest nuclear weapon stockpiles by far.

But even with that extension, it is clear that the longstanding architecture of bilateral arms control is disintegrating, and strategic stability has become an even more complex objective to obtain. Technologically, the “grey zones” that exist below the threshold of military conflict are ripe for exploitation — the use of drones, cyber, and disinformation campaigns, for example, have dramatically altered the battlefield. New rules regarding red lines and what constitutes “a military attack” within these grey zones have yet to be determined.

New approaches to finding strategic stability would have to include not only traditional missile defenses, but also rules of the road related to the malignant use of non-traditional military means as well as new technologies of defense to include cyber developments in the grey zones. In addition, technology is evolving to allow non-state actors to wage war almost as effectively in some areas as the most well-armed states. And both bilateral and multilateral mechanisms are disintegrating.

Unfortunately, multilateral mechanisms to negotiate in these spaces, such as the Conference on Disarmament, have ossified or become obsolete. Whereas the conference and its predecessor organizations made formidable contributions to international arms control in negotiating the Treaty on the Nonproliferation of Nuclear Weapons (1968), the Biological Weapons Convention (1972), the Chemical Weapons Convention (1993), and the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (1996), it confronts insurmountable structural and procedural challenges. Not only does its membership reflect the geopolitical and military realities of the 1970s, it can only take up one issue at a time, and all decisions, whether substantive or procedural, require consensus. More problematic, Russia and China have no interest in engaging in a meaningful dialogue to address these grey zones; waging war below the threshold of actual military conflict is currently their only means to challenge U.S. military dominance.

Furthermore, the breakdown in bilateral nuclear arms control and the rise of asymmetric threats is only one part of the problem. The demise of multilateral arms control – nuclear and other – may also be imminent.

Fragile Mechanisms to Stop the Spread of Nuclear Weapons

The nuclear nonproliferation regime, for instance, appears increasingly fragile. The recent conclusion of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, currently signed by 84 states, may appear like bold progress to some. To others, it harkens further fragmentation in support for the original nuclear grand bargain, codified by the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty (NPT) and further buttressed by the oversight of the International Atomic Energy Agency. This bargain of nuclear haves and have-nots, with its promise of eventual full disarmament, was always a time-limited fix to the promise and perils of nuclear fission. The fragmentation of support indicated by the nuclear ban treaty – as Durward Johnson and Heather Tregle noted in Just Security, the signatories included none of the states with nuclear weapon capability — and the increasingly widespread availability of nuclear knowhow could hasten the implosion of the NPT, unless creative, long-term solutions can be conceived of and implemented.

What is true for nuclear weapons is even more acute for chemical and biological weapons. The Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) is steadily losing importance as advances in chemistry make the instrument outdated. Russia’s use of Novichok agents not listed in the CWC for political assassinations and the use of widely available industrial chemicals to kill or intimidate large numbers of civilians in Syria and Iraq have exposed weaknesses in the treaty and eroded the no-use norm.

Advances in biotech make the Biological Weapons Convention seem quaint in its simplicity, and it never was buttressed by a verification protocol or multilateral organization like the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons to verify states’ compliance. Treaties barring the development or use of chemical or biological weapons remain a nice-to-have, but they no longer address the scope of the problem.

All of these agreements and negotiating arrangements are anachronistic.  As the means of power are increasingly democratized and sovereign borders are no bulwark against these threats, we must rethink the importance of collective solutions in managing threats. Whereas previously only states possessed the capability to make war, now small groups and individuals have the ability to incite mass disruption or deliver deadly weapons on a previously inconceivable scale.

Climate Change in the Equation

And in this complex morass of limited rules and seemingly unlimited technological potential, climate change will become a driver for states to seek greater military might. States without large armies will see arable land and freshwater sources disappear, increasing their motivation to defend what they have. As a result, they may reach for the foremost equalizer – nuclear weapons. This becomes increasingly probable as the nonproliferation regimes erode due to technological advances and insufficient attention to their support.

States with lesser military capability would more probably reach for cheaper asymmetric weapons to level the playing field, such as cyber. However, the most recent U.S. Nuclear Posture Review states that the United States may use nuclear weapons in response to a non-nuclear attack; this policy shift makes a nuclear deterrent the only true equalizer.

Reducing tensions and weapons of mass destruction (WMD) in the Middle East was seen as key to progress in strengthening the NPT. This is now a pipe dream. The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran Deal, albeit limited in scope and duration, provided the one positive sign that the Middle East’s potential WMD proliferation powder keg could be defused. The Trump Administration’s withdrawal from the agreement without a plan B not only threw our European and Russian partners in the agreement under the bus, it also injected even greater uncertainty into a region rife for arms racing and tired of living up to NPT commitments that others in the region never signed onto. Hopefully, this problem can begin to be effectively addressed in the Biden administration, and secretary of state nominee Antony Blinken made clear in his confirmation hearing this week that it would be a priority.

Lastly, the United States also must confront the precipitous loss of intellectual horsepower in understanding how to negotiate and verify a new generation of arms control instruments. A significant gap exists between the expertise pertinent to existing treaties and their respective verification protocols and technical procedures and what comes next.

Knowledge Gap

Bridging that gap will require bringing traditional arms control treaty negotiation and verification experts together with their much younger policy and technology cohorts to devise integrated solutions for the next generation of arms control instruments. As one example, prior to the U.S. decision to exit the Open Skies Treaty, Defense Department experts were looking at a range of options to update and improve the treaty’s wherewithal to address today’s world, including taking into account the application of new procedures and technologies. In each instance, updating and modernizing the objectives, obligations, and measures for verification should include a more diverse range of expertise than is currently available.

One positive note will be if savvy and knowledgeable young cadres of experts demonstrate quickly that they not only understand the historical approach to addressing these dangers, but also can muster creative ideas to address the threats in today’s world through the constructive application of new technologies. Perhaps this next generation will understand better than their forebearers that one state’s insecurity begets another’s.

Greta Thunberg’s message of “shame on you” to the older generations for leaving a climate crisis to her generation pertains not only to rising sea levels and temperatures. She could have extended the same message to the precarious situation we are leaving to the next generation in strategic instability and international insecurity. As with climate change, so with arms control: clinging to outdated notions of sovereignty will only make everyone less secure.

IMAGE: Russian nuclear missile rolls along Red Square during a military parade marking the 75th anniversary of Nazi defeat, on June 24, 2020 in Moscow. (Photo by Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

The Demise of Arms Control Extends Far Beyond Nuclear Weapons

by and

Principles for a 2021 Authorization for Use of Military Force

by , , and

Shifting Contours, But the Same Solution: Swiftly Returning to the Iran Nuclear Deal

by

Gaps in Trump’s Pardons: How the Biden Administration Can Still Pursue Justice

by

De-platforming Following Capitol Insurrection Highlights Global Inequities Behind Content Moderation

by

On Biden’s Planned Summit: Humility, Not Hubris, Can Save Democracy

by

What Should Be Addressed in Austin’s Confirmation Hearing for Defense Secretary?

by

US Human Rights Policy: How to Really Build Back Better

by and

MLK Believed “No Justice, No Peace”

by

History Shows the Senate Can Hold an Impeachment Trial After Trump Leaves Office

by

Ousted Autocratic Presidents and Their Backers in the Legislative Branch

by

Impeachment Defense, the Constitution, and Bill of Rights

by

Military Personnel and the Putsch at the U.S. Capitol

by and

December Brought Harbingers of the Regulation Social Media Companies Could Soon Face

by

Questions to Guide an Investigation of the Capitol Attack

by

Incitement Timeline: Year of Trump’s Actions Leading to the Attack on the Capitol

by , and

How New Congress Can Shine Light on Trump Era and Persisting Abuses

by

The Promises of FOIA in 2021: A Ready Pathway to Accountability

by

20 Most Read Just Security Articles in 2020

by

Please Support Just Security With a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

SolarWinds as a Constitutive Moment: A New Agenda for the International Law of Intelligence

by

Pardongate 2.0: Prosecutors and Congress Investigated Clinton’s Pardons. The Same Should Happen to Trump.

by and

Shifting Norms About Secretary of Defense Has Long-Term Consequences: On the Austin Nomination

by , and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Russia’s SolarWinds Operation and International Law

by

Pandemic Consequences: The Acceleration of Confrontational Politics

by and

Beyond the ICC: Repositioning the Core of International Accountability

by , , and

Reviving the US Commitment to Women’s Rights and Gender Equality: The UN Commission on the Status of Women

by and

Representation at the Top: The Importance of Race in the Austin Nomination Debate

by

We Can’t “Look Forward” on the Trump Administration’s Abuses

by

The UDHR, Digital Authoritarianism, and Human Rights after Trump

by and

Addressing Our Whole-of-Government Deficit in National Security

by

New Zealand Pushes the Dialogue on International Cyber Law Forward

by

Global Kleptocracy as an American Problem

by and

The Need for More Chris Stevenses

by , and

Climate Change, National Security, & the New Commander-in-Chief

by

Data and Democracy: Three Things the Biden-Harris Administration Should Do to Tackle Big Tech

by

Getting the T’s and C’s Right: The Lessons of Intelligence Reform

by and

How I Came to Support the Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons

by

Revisiting the Office of Legal Counsel’s Override Opinion

by

Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe: Introduction to a Symposium

by and

How to Restore Ethics to the U.S. Department of State

by

A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare

by

The Urgent Need to Restore Independence to America’s Politicized Immigration Courts

by

COVID-19 and International Law Series: Introduction

by , , and

A Letter to President-Elect Biden on Restoring Relations with the Intelligence Community

by and

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

by , and

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

by and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

by

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Is the United States Heading for a Rural Insurgency?

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

by and

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Ambassador Thomas Graham Jr.

Executive Chairman of Lightbridge Corporation USA. Former General Counsel and Acting Director of the U.S. Arms Control and Disarmament Agency. Follow him on Twitter (@tgrahamjr).

Elizabeth "Libby" Turpen

President of Octant Associates, LLC, and an adjunct at the Institute for Defense Analyses.

Read these related stories next:

Shifting Contours, But the Same Solution: Swiftly Returning to the Iran Nuclear Deal

January 21, 2021 by

Blinken Sails Through Queries on Iran, China, Russia, NATO, and More in Secretary of State Confirmation Hearing

January 20, 2021 by

Myanmar people gather for refreshment at a teashop in Yangon on August 31, 2018 many hangout to chat and browse Facebook with their mobile phones.

De-platforming Following Capitol Insurrection Highlights Global Inequities Behind Content Moderation

January 20, 2021 by

People walk past missiles manufactured by Lockheed Martin displayed during the Association of the United States Army (AUSA)Annual Meeting and Exposition in Washington, DC, October 13, 2014.

Toward A More Responsible US Arms Trade Policy: Recommendations for the Biden-Harris Administration

January 19, 2021 by , , , , , , , and

U.S. Army (retired) General Lloyd Austin speaks after being formally nominated to be Secretary of the Department of Defense by U.S. President-elect Joe Biden at the Queen Theatre on December 09, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. Behind him is a banner with the seal of the President-Elect.

What Should Be Addressed in Austin’s Confirmation Hearing for Defense Secretary?

January 19, 2021 by

Reconsidering the Digitalization of International Criminal Justice

January 19, 2021 by

Pro-democracy protesters hold up a sign showing a meme of U.S. President Elect Joe Biden and "No 112" on them during a rally at the Nonthaburi Police Station on December 08, 2020 in Bangkok, Thailand.

US Human Rights Policy: How to Really Build Back Better

January 19, 2021 by and

A Capitol Riot and Big Tech Takes a Stand: But Is It the One We Want?

January 15, 2021 by

A phone with social media logos for Linkedin, YouTube, Pinterest, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

December Brought Harbingers of the Regulation Social Media Companies Could Soon Face

January 12, 2021 by

Presidential guards with large weapons stand guard near a campaign poster leaning against a wall with children sitting on top. The poster shows incumbent president during his opening campaign rally for the presidential election in Bangui, on December 12 2020.

Alarms Raised in Central African Republic: Pre-Election Fighting Threatens Civilians and Fragile Peace

December 25, 2020 by , , and

U.S. Army SSG. Tyler Laliberte embraces his family after returning from a 9-month deployment to Afghanistan on December 10, 2020 at Fort Drum, New York.

Military Families are Gunning for Peace this Holiday Season

December 23, 2020 by

A SolarWinds sign and logo sits on top of the SolarWinds office building in Brno in the Czech Republic.

Top Expert Backgrounder: Russia’s SolarWinds Operation and International Law

December 21, 2020 by