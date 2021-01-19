Toward A More Responsible US Arms Trade Policy: Recommendations for the Biden-Harris Administration

by , , , , , , , and

January 19, 2021

In recent years, U.S. arms sold and transferred abroad have been used to commit gross violations of human rights and international humanitarian law (IHL) and fueled widespread civilian harm, corruption, and humanitarian crises in countries from Yemen and Egypt to Nigeria and the Philippines. The Trump administration has made U.S. complicity in such harm the norm, regularly promoting arms transfers to corrupt, rights-abusing, authoritarian governments in a militarized approach to foreign policy that has undermined human rights and that few Americans believe makes the country any safer.

The Biden-Harris administration has an opportunity to reject this approach and strengthen respect for human rights in U.S. arms transfer policy. While we may have differing priorities and views on the efficacy of weapons sales as a tool of U.S. foreign policy, we all agree that the Biden-Harris administration should enact the following urgent reforms to ensure that U.S. arms do not continue to fuel human rights violations, civilian harm, corruption, and criminal violence.

Immediately pause and review all notified arms transfers ahead of delivery. The Biden-Harris administration should halt all pending arms sale contracts and deliveries in order to conduct a thorough review of the risks of these transfers. The review should be designed to ensure compliance with existing law prohibiting the export of defense articles and services to countries that have engaged in a consistent pattern of gross violations of human rights or violations of end-use agreements, unless exceptional circumstances exist and Congress has been notified, as well as to comprehensively consider risks of human rights abuses, civilian harm, corruption, and misalignment with U.S. foreign policy objectives.

In particular, the State Department will need to act on Day 1 to stop the pending sales of precision-guided munitions and bombs to Saudi Arabia, notified in late December 2020, and the controversial sales of F-35s, armed drones, and bombs totaling $23 billion to the United Arab Emirates, in which contracts may not yet have been signed. The administration should also suspend deliveries even where contracts or licenses have been issued, such as the $8.1 billion in “emergency” arms sales to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates announced in May 2019. Any military support to these governments, including arms transfers, must be conditional upon an end to their military activities in Yemen, accountability for their violations of U.S. and international laws, and their support for a durable peace agreement there. 

Recommit to the Arms Trade Treaty. In April 2019, President Donald Trump effectively “unsigned” the Arms Trade Treaty (ATT), walking away from the first legally binding global treaty to regulate the international trade in conventional arms. President Joe Biden should recommit to the ATT by immediately rescinding the Trump administration’s letter to the United Nations stating that the United States did not intend to ratify nor fulfill the obligations of the Treaty, and should pursue swift ratification of the treaty, as indicated in the Democratic Party platform.

Develop and release a new Conventional Arms Transfer Policy. In 2018, the Trump administration introduced a revised Conventional Arms Transfer (CAT) policy that emphasized economic justifications for arms sales to the detriment of human rights and other legitimate policy considerations. Within the first six months of the Biden administration, the State Department should develop and release a new CAT Policy directive that prioritizes human rights and IHL in decisions over U.S. arms sales. The new policy directive should establish a threshold for withholding arms when it is likely and foreseeable—whether intentional or unintentional—that defense articles, services, or crime control equipment would facilitate human rights violations, atrocity crimes, or indiscriminate or disproportionate civilian harm; bolster authoritarian governance; or run a high risk of fueling corruption. 

Apply the Leahy laws to arms sales and include human rights in terms of sale. Although the Leahy laws specifically prohibit assistance to security force units that have violated human rights, the executive branch does not currently vet most arms transfers under the Leahy laws due to its narrow interpretation of “assistance,” limiting its application to cases where weapons systems and services have been provided via military aid programs. The Biden administration can strengthen consideration of human rights and civilian harm in the pre-sale decision-making process by applying the Leahy laws to arms sales as well as through the inclusion of human rights, IHL, and anti-corruption and transparency measures in standard terms of sale. Biden should issue a new presidential decision directive making clear that the Leahy laws apply to the sale and transfer of defense articles and services, and should certify in any notification of arms sales to Congress that the proposed recipient has not engaged in a consistent pattern of gross human rights abuses. 

Require a risk assessment of all planned transfers. Prior to issuing letters of offer and acceptance or licenses, the State Department should conduct an assessment of the risks that the equipment could contribute to human rights abuses and violations of IHL, erode democratic and civilian control over the military, fuel corruption, incite aggression, exacerbate arms races, or be subject to unauthorized transfer to third parties. At a time of increased social protest against illiberal, populist, and authoritarian regimes, the State Department should apply this assessment with particular rigor over any proposed transfers of crowd control equipment. These conditions should be reviewed at all stages of the transfer and delivery process. Risk assessments should be included in formal notifications to Congress, and Congress should be notified of any updates or changes to assessments pre-delivery.

Strengthen end-use monitoring to include human rights, corruption, and civilian harm. End-use monitoring programs do not currently monitor whether U.S.-origin weapons are being used in the commission of human rights abuses, violations of IHL, or other acts of civilian harm. Biden should make clear in the new presidential decision directive that use of U.S.-origin defense articles or services in the commission of gross violations of human rights or IHL constitute end-use violations under the Arms Export Control Act. The State Department should develop new end-use monitoring programs that track the actual use of U.S.-origin items, including human rights violations, IHL violations, and civilian casualties, and require the suspension of additional support in the case of violations for both Direct Commercial Sales (through the Blue Lantern program) and Foreign Military Sales (through the Golden Sentry program). The Export Administration Regulations should be revised to require end-use monitoring of munitions exports under the jurisdiction of the Commerce department (i.e., items formerly on the U.S. Munitions List) as well as the suspension of transfers if there are credible reports that such articles or services have been used in violation of end-use agreements, including in the commission of gross violations of human rights or IHL. These end-use requirements should be included in all standard terms of sale, letters of offer and acceptance, and export licenses.

Restore State Department authority and human rights safeguards over firearms licensing. As President-elect Biden promised during his campaign, the Biden administration should immediately restore State Department regulatory authority over firearms and other munitions, which was transferred to the jurisdiction of the Department of Commerce under the Trump administration. The Biden administration should also restore congressional notifications of firearms exports worth $1 million or more. Until this occurs, the Biden administration should improve how the Commerce Department regulates the sale of firearms that have moved to their purview, including through the use of so-called “crime control” considerations which most directly apply human rights considerations. The Biden administration should also task the State Department Inspector General with conducting an investigation into whether firearms exported to foreign security forces have been used in the commission of human rights abuses and criminal activity.

Revise drone export policies. In July 2020, the Trump administration reinterpreted the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) in a move designed to allow defense contractors to sell more armed drones abroad. The final rule, announced on Jan. 12, amends the Export Administration Regulations (EAR) licensing review policy to eliminate the “presumption of denial” for many of these exports. Expanded drone exports are likely to fuel conflict and civilian harm and facilitate surveillance by rights-abusing governments. The Biden administration should take steps to reverse this rule and revise U.S. policies on the export of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) to limit the further proliferation of such items as well as to strengthen pre-sale conditions and post-sale monitoring of UAS on the basis of human rights and civilian harm risks.

Ban the use, production, and transfer of antipersonnel landmines and cluster munitions. The Trump administration abandoned longstanding U.S. commitments to stop the production and use of antipersonnel landmines and cluster munitions, which cause unacceptable harm to civilians both at their time of deployment and for decades afterwards. The Biden administration must immediately reverse the Trump administration’s 2020 policy permitting landmine production, transfer and use, as well as the 2017 policy allowing the use of cluster munitions.  The Biden administration should also swiftly accede to the Mine Ban Treaty and the Convention on Cluster Munitions.

Work with Congress to reform the Arms Export Control Act. The Biden administration should work with Congress to reform the Arms Export Control Act to enhance congressional oversight and increase transparency over arms transfers. In particular, such reforms should provide for affirmative congressional approval for a subset of risky sales — a concept originally proposed by then-Senator Biden in 1986. Biden should also support efforts to introduce stronger human rights conditions into the arms transfer process, such as Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar’s Stop Arming Human Rights Abusers Act, Senators Bob Menendez, Patrick Leahy, and Tim Kaine’s SAFEGUARD Act, Senator Patty Murray’s Values in Arms Export Act, and Senator Ben Cardin’s Enhancing Human Rights Protections in Arms Sales Act.

Biden pledged a foreign policy that would restore U.S. moral leadership. Ending U.S. complicity in human rights abuses, civilian harm, and humanitarian crises through the structural reform of the arms transfer process is an essential first step.

Image: Missiles manufactured by Lockheed Martin are displayed during the Association of the United States Army (AUSA)Annual Meeting and Exposition in Washington, DC, October 13, 2014. Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

 

Featured Articles

What Should Be Addressed in Austin’s Confirmation Hearing for Defense Secretary?

by

US Human Rights Policy: How to Really Build Back Better

by and

MLK Believed “No Justice, No Peace”

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (January 9-15)

by

History Shows the Senate Can Hold an Impeachment Trial After Trump Leaves Office

by

Ousted Autocratic Presidents and Their Backers in the Legislative Branch

by

Lessons from Benghazi: Accountability for the U.S. Capitol Attack

by , and

Impeachment Defense, the Constitution, and Bill of Rights

by

Military Personnel and the Putsch at the U.S. Capitol

by and

December Brought Harbingers of the Regulation Social Media Companies Could Soon Face

by

Questions to Guide an Investigation of the Capitol Attack

by

Incitement Timeline: Year of Trump’s Actions Leading to the Attack on the Capitol

by , and

Impeachment, Incitement and What (Nearly) Happened on January 6th

by

Tragedy at the Capitol: Four Questions that Demand Answers

by

Q&A with Steve Vladeck and Rolf Mowatt Larssen on Democracy, Insurrection, and Where We Go From Here

by

The Constitution’s Option for Impeachment After a President Leaves Office

by

How New Congress Can Shine Light on Trump Era and Persisting Abuses

by

The Promises of FOIA in 2021: A Ready Pathway to Accountability

by

20 Most Read Just Security Articles in 2020

by

Why the State Dept Should Reject Saudi Crown Prince MBS’s Claimed “Immunity”

by and

Please Support Just Security With a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

SolarWinds as a Constitutive Moment: A New Agenda for the International Law of Intelligence

by

Pardongate 2.0: Prosecutors and Congress Investigated Clinton’s Pardons. The Same Should Happen to Trump.

by and

Shifting Norms About Secretary of Defense Has Long-Term Consequences: On the Austin Nomination

by , and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Russia’s SolarWinds Operation and International Law

by

Pandemic Consequences: The Acceleration of Confrontational Politics

by and

Beyond the ICC: Repositioning the Core of International Accountability

by , , and

Reviving the US Commitment to Women’s Rights and Gender Equality: The UN Commission on the Status of Women

by and

Biden Must Stick to His Pledge to End US Support for the Yemen War

by and

Representation at the Top: The Importance of Race in the Austin Nomination Debate

by

We Can’t “Look Forward” on the Trump Administration’s Abuses

by

The UDHR, Digital Authoritarianism, and Human Rights after Trump

by and

Addressing Our Whole-of-Government Deficit in National Security

by

New Zealand Pushes the Dialogue on International Cyber Law Forward

by

A Commander’s Duty to Punish War Crimes: Past U.S. Recognition

by

Global Kleptocracy as an American Problem

by and

The Need for More Chris Stevenses

by , and

Climate Change, National Security, & the New Commander-in-Chief

by

Data and Democracy: Three Things the Biden-Harris Administration Should Do to Tackle Big Tech

by

Getting the T’s and C’s Right: The Lessons of Intelligence Reform

by and

Not a Coup at DOD: How Acting Sec. Miller’s Reorganization May Improve Special Ops Oversight

by

Mali: The “Good” Coup d’État?

by

How I Came to Support the Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons

by

Revisiting the Office of Legal Counsel’s Override Opinion

by

Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe: Introduction to a Symposium

by and

How to Restore Ethics to the U.S. Department of State

by

A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare

by

The Urgent Need to Restore Independence to America’s Politicized Immigration Courts

by

COVID-19 and International Law Series: Introduction

by , , and

A Letter to President-Elect Biden on Restoring Relations with the Intelligence Community

by and

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

by , and

Destroying Federal Documents During a Presidential Transition Is a Federal Crime

by

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

by and

We Cannot Condone the Myanmar Government’s Lies with Silence

by and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

by

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Is the United States Heading for a Rural Insurgency?

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

by and

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

Exploring Some Limitations to the ICC’s Ability to Charge US Officials with Contempt

by

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Annie Shiel

Senior Advisor for U.S. Policy & Advocacy, Center for Civilians in Conflict (CIVIC). Research Program Manager, Stanford University. Follow her on Twitter (@annieshiel).

Seth Binder

Advocacy Officer at POMED; former Program Manager and Research Associate at the Center for International Policy’s (CIP) Security Assistance Monitor program; Co-author of “The Moroccan Spring and King Mohammed VI’s Economic Policy Agenda: Evaluating the First Dozen Years,” a chapter in The Birth of the Arab Citizen and the Changing of the Middle East - Follow him on Twitter (@seth_binder).

Jeff Abramson

Jeff Abramson (@jeffabramson) is a senior fellow for arms control and conventional arms transfers at the Arms Control Association and also directs the Forum on the Arms Trade.

William Hartung

William D. Hartung (@WilliamHartung) is the director of the Arms and Security Program at CIP and a senior adviser to the center's Security Assistance Monitor.

Rachel Stohl

Managing Director at the Stimson Center and directs the Center's Conventional Defense Program Follow her on Twitter (@rachelstohl).

Diana Ohlbaum

Senior Strategist and Legislative Director for Foreign Policy at the Friends Committee on National Legislation, Chair of the Board of the Center for International Policy - Follow her on Twitter (@dohlbaum).

Adam Isacson

Adam Isacson (@adam_wola) has worked on defense, security, and peacebuilding in Latin America since 1994. He now directs the Washington Office On Latin America (WOLA)’s Defense Oversight program, which monitors U.S. cooperation with Latin America’s security forces, as well as other security trends.

Brittany Benowitz

Chief Counsel of the American Bar Association's Center for Human Rights. The opinions expressed are those of the author. The statements have not been approved by the ABA House of Delegates or Board of Directors and should not be construed as representing ABA policy.

Daniel R. Mahanty

Director of the U.S. program at the Center for Civilians in Conflict (CIVIC). He previously served 16 years at the U.S. Department of State. Follow him on Twitter (@danmahanty).

Read these related stories next:

Women wait with children in a ward at a malnourishment treatment centre in Yemen's northern Hajjah province on November 22, 2020. The beds the children lie in are covered in netting, and the walkways between beds are very small since the beds are crowded together.

Biden Must Stick to His Pledge to End US Support for the Yemen War

December 14, 2020 by and

An F-35A fighter aircraft of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force taking part in a military review at the Ground Self-Defence Force's Asaka training ground in Asaka, Saitama prefecture. October 14, 2018

Proposed UAE Arms Sale Raises National Security Concerns

December 1, 2020 by

A policeman stops US Actress Mia Farrow and Theary Seng, head of the Centre for Social Development, as they attempt to enter the Tuol Sleng Genocide museum in Phnom Penh, 20 January 2008. They hold white flowers and people with cameras crowd around them.

Cambodian Rights Activist and 55 Others Face Trial as Crackdown on Dissent Intensifies

November 25, 2020 by and

Egyptian members of the press sit outside the headquarters of the journalists syndicate in Cairo on January 25, 2009 with their cameras on the ground, in protest against police interference in their work. Many hold images of police brutality.

How to Fight Truth Decay: Protect the Truth Tellers

November 23, 2020 by

How to Restore Ethics to the U.S. Department of State

November 13, 2020 by

Parchment paper reading, “The Good Governance Papers: A Collection of Essays in favor of public integrity and the rule of law as written upon at Just Security Fall 2020”

Good Governance Paper No. 23: Rebuild and Renew the Diplomatic Corps

November 2, 2020 by

Acting US Attorney General Matthew Whitaker and Senior Adviser Jared Kushner arrive at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, on December 7, 2018.

Loyalty Above All: The “Shallow State” of the Trump Administration

November 2, 2020 by and

COP 23 United Nations Climate Conference In Bonn, Germany

Think Beyond the Beltway — Bring Mayors and Governors to the Foreign Policy Table

October 20, 2020 by and

Kashmiri women journalists hold placards as they protest against the continued communication blockade by the Indian authorities after the revocation of special status of Kashmir on October 3, 2019 in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian administered Kashmir, India. Signs read, “End communication blockade,” “End information clampdown,” “End communication blockade in Kashmir,” and “Communication blockade 60 days and counting…”

Amnesty International Calls for India to Lift Account Freeze to Resume Vital Human Rights Work

October 10, 2020 by

Trump looks out from the Truman Balcony as he arrives at the White House upon his return from Walter Reed Medical Center, where he underwent treatment for Covid-19, in Washington, DC, on October 5, 2020. He does not wear a face mask.

Shaky Hands in the Oval Office

October 9, 2020 by

Pakistani children and activists carry placards during a peace walk to mark Human Rights Day in Karachi on December 9, 2012. Signs read, "Do you know your human rights?" and "Human Right #26 The Right to Education"

Reclaiming the Universal Declaration of Human Rights from the Pompeo Commission – Part 2

September 23, 2020 by

A monitor displays the words Commission on Unalienable Rights behind Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as he speaks without a face mask during a news conference at the State Department in Washington,DC on July 15, 2020.

Reclaiming Human Rights from the Pompeo Commission – Part 1

September 22, 2020 by