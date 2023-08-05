Just Security was on an abbreviated schedule this past week due to annual hiatus. Below are the articles we published over the week.
Trump January 6th Indictment
- Comparing the Trump Indictment and the January 6th Select Committee’s Final Report
by Tom Joscelyn (@thomasjoscelyn)
- An Overlooked January 6 Charge: The “Stop the Count” Scheme
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) and Andrew Weissmann (@AWeissmann_)
Trump Classified Documents Indictment
- National Security Implications of Trump’s Superseding Indictment: A Damage Assessment 2.0
by Tess Bridgeman (@bridgewriter) and Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw)
DoD Law of War Manual
- Department of Defense Issues Update to DoD Law of War Manual on Presumption of Civilian Status and Feasible Precautions to Verify Military Objectives
by Caroline Krass
Social Media / Polarization
- The Meta Studies: Nuanced Findings, Corporate Spin, and Media Oversimplification
by Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) and Paul M. Barrett (@AuthorPMBarrett)