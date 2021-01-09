Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Dec 19-January 8)

Attack on the U.S. Capitol
- Q&A with Steve Vladeck and Rolf Mowatt Larssen on Democracy, Insurrection, and Where We Go from Here
by Kate Brannen (@K8brannen)
- The Attack on the Capitol: Why It’s Not a Surprise
by Vasabjit Banerjee (@vasabjit_b)
- Why D.C.’s Mayor Should Have Authority Over the D.C. National Guard
by Elizabeth Goitein (@LizaGoitein) and Joseph Nunn (@josephanunn)
- Risk of Election-Related Violence Remains, Here’s What Could Reduce It
by Kyle Murphy (@kyle_a_murphy)
25th Amendment and Impeachment
- The Constitution’s Option for Impeachment After a President Leaves Office
by Michael J. Gerhardt (@MichaelGerhard8)
- The Incapacitation of a President and the Twenty-Fifth Amendment: A Reader’s Guide
by Harold Hongju Koh, Phil Spector, Matthew Blumenthal, Sameer Jaywant, Chris Looney, Richard Medina and Nathaniel Zelinsky
2020 Election and the Courts
- Judges Doing What Judges Do: A Unified Theory of the 2020 Election Season
by Samuel Issacharoff
- The System Is Not Working: The Lopsided Election Result, Not The Courts, Saved Our Democracy
by Jonathan Manes (@jmmanes)
Martial Law
- Invoking Martial Law to Reverse the 2020 Election Could be Criminal Sedition
by Claire O. Finkelstein (@COFinkelstein) and Richard Painter (@RWPUSA)
Accountability
- How New Congress Can Shine Light on Trump Era and Persisting Abuses
by Jennifer Ahearn (@jenahearn)
- The Promises of FOIA in 2021: A Ready Pathway to Accountability
by Austin Evers (@AREvers)
Pardon Powers
- Purpose, Not Specificity, Limits the Pardon Power: A Rejoinder to Rappaport
by Frank O. Bowman, III (@FOBowman3)
- Can a Pardon Be a War Crime?: When Pardons Themselves Violate the Laws of War
by Gabor Rona (@GaborRona1)
- Pardongate 2.0: Prosecutors and Congress Investigated Clinton’s Pardons. The Same Should Happen to Trump.
by Jared Davidson and Aditi Juneja (@AditiJuneja3)
Immigration/Refugees/Family Separation
- Father-Son Separation at US Border Illustrates Lasting Harm That Demands Redress
by Beth Van Schaack (@BethVanSchaack)
Withdraw of U.S. Troops/Military Deployment
- Pentagon Moves Undermine Counterterrorism Strategy
by Matt Castelli (@CastelliMatt) and Colonel (ret.) Bob Wilson
- Military Families are Gunning for Peace this Holiday Season
by Heather Aliano (@heatheraliano)
U.S. Veterans
- Let’s Not “Fight Like Hell” Without a Strategy: At the VA, Put First Principles First
by T. Nelson Collier (@TNelsonCollier)
Israel-Palestine & COVID
- Israel is Legally Obligated to Ensure the Population in the West Bank and Gaza Strip Are Vaccinated
by Eyal Benvenisti (@EBenvenisti)
International Criminal Court
Uganda/Human Rights Defenders
- Ugandan Human Rights Lawyer Fights Charges on Eve of Presidential Election
by Noah Novogrodsky and Adam Severson
Biden Nominations: Defense Department
- Shifting Norms About Secretary of Defense Has Long-Term Consequences: On the Austin Nomination
by Jessica Blankshain (@jblankshain), Max Margulies (@mzmargulies) and Danielle Lupton (@ProfLupton)
Central African Republic
- Alarms Raised in Central African Republic: Pre-Election Fighting Threatens Civilians and Fragile Peace
by Abdoul Aziz Sali, Anjli Parrin (@anjliparrin), Kate McFarland and Brandon Vines (@TheDonVines)
Saudi Arabia’s Mohamed bin Salman in U.S. Courts
- Why the State Dept Should Reject Saudi Crown Prince MBS’s Claimed “Immunity”
by Michael Eisner (@Mikeyeis) and Jack Steele
SolarWinds Hack
- SolarWinds as a Constitutive Moment: A New Agenda for the International Law of Intelligence
by Asaf Lubin (@AsafLubin)
- Top Expert Backgrounder: Russia’s SolarWinds Operation and International Law
by Michael Schmitt (@Schmitt_ILaw)
Corporate Liability: Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe Series
- Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe Series: Meet the “John Does” – the Children Enslaved in Nestlé & Cargill’s Supply Chain
by Terry Collingsworth (@tpcollingsworth)
- Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe Series: Shielding American Corporations from Liability Undermines the United States’ Moral Authority
by Sarah Bessell and Bekah Carey
Serbia
- Serbia’s Delicate Dance with the EU and China
by Leon Hartwell (@LeonHartwell) and Stefan Vladisavljev (@Vladisavljev_S)
Just Security
- 20 Most Read Just Security Articles in 2020
by Just Security
- The 2020 Just Security Holiday Reading List
by Just Security
- Please Support Just Security With a Tax-Deductible Donation
by Just Security
Images [from left to right]: SUMY SADURNI/AFP via Getty; JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty;
GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty; SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty; U.S. Department of Defense