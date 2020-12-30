20 Most Read Just Security Articles in 2020

December 30, 2020

With great appreciation to our readers, here are the most viewed articles that Just Security published in 2020. The list does not include views of articles republished on our partner Slate’s webpages.

Here’s what captured readers’ attention over the past year.

1. Kate Brannen, Exclusive: Unredacted Ukraine Documents Reveal Extent of Pentagon’s Legal Concerns (January 2, 2020)

2. Mia Bloom, Far-Right Infiltrators and Agitators in George Floyd Protests: Indicators of White Supremacists (May 30, 2020)

3. Ryan Goodman, Trump Pushed CIA to Give Intelligence to Kremlin, While Taking No Action Against Russia Arming Taliban (July 8, 2020)

4. Ryan Goodman and Danielle Schulkin, Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response (last updated: November 3, 2020)

5. Gregory Stanton, QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded (September 9, 2020)

6. Danielle Schulkin, White Supremacist Infiltration of US Police Forces: Fact-Checking National Security Advisor O’Brien (June 1, 2020)

7. Richard Painter, Destroying Federal Documents During a Presidential Transition Is a Federal Crime (November 5, 2020)

8. George Croner, What Durham Is Investigating and Why It Poses a Danger to US Intelligence Analysis (July 25, 2020)

9. Ryan Goodman and Julia Brooks, Timeline on Jared Kushner, Qatar, 666 Fifth Avenue, and White House Policy (March 11, 2020)

10. Kate Brannen, Exclusive: New Unredacted Emails Show How Deeply OMB Misled Congress on Ukraine (February 11, 2020)

11. Mark Nevitt, The President and the Domestic Deployment of the Military: Answers to Five Key Questions (June 2, 2020)

12. Kyle Murphy, I Resigned from U.S. Government After My Own Leaders Began to Act Like the Autocrats I Analyzed (August 13, 2020)

13. Ryan Goodman, Lessons for Life: The Obituaries of Republicans Who Opposed Nixon’s Impeachment (January 29, 2020)

14. Viola Gienger and Ryan Goodman, Timeline: Trump, Giuliani, Biden, and Ukrainegate (January 31, 2020)

15. Conor Shaw, Yes, Trump Could Be Indicted If He Leaves Office in 2021, But Is That Likely? (August 13, 2019)

16. Jefferson Morley, JFK Records Suit Tests CIA Secrecy on Assassination (April 30, 2019)

17. Daniel Shaviro, Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns (September 28, 2020)

18. Alyssa Burgart, MD, MA, Hospitals Need to Cancel Elective Procedures: This is a pandemic – No time for business as usual. (March 15, 2020)

19. David Fidler, COVID-19 and International Law: Must China Compensate Countries for the Damage? (March 27, 2020)

20. Melissa Bender, MD MPH, Highlights of Expert Panel on COVID-19 from Harvard, MIT, Mass General Hospital (March 15, 2020) 

