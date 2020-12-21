Top Expert Backgrounder: Russia’s SolarWinds Operation and International Law

by

December 21, 2020

I. The Facts: What We Know So Far

On December 7th the National Security Agency issued a warning that “Russian State-sponsored actors” were exploiting a vulnerability in digital workspace software using compromised credentials.

The next day, cyber security firm FireEye announced the theft of “Red Team” tools that it uses to identify vulnerabilities in customer systems. Reports of an ongoing software supply-chain attack against SolarWinds, a company whose products are used by over 300,000 corporate and government customersincluding most Fortune 500 companies, Los Alamos National Laboratory (which has nuclear weapons responsibilities), and Boeing – quickly followed. As a supply-chain attack, the SUNBURST malware infected SolarWind’s customers’ systems when they updated the company’s Orion software.

Agencies throughout the government were affected, including the Treasury, Commerce, Homeland Security, and Defense Departments. In response, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) issued Emergency Directive 21-01, “Mitigate SolarWinds Orion Code Compromise,” on December 13. Three days later, (CISA), together with the FBI and Office of the Director of National Intelligence announced the formation of a Cyber Unified Coordination Group to coordinate a whole-of-government response.

The scope of the operation is daunting. According to Microsoft, the update was likely installed by over 17,000 customers, 80% of whom are located in the United States. The affected systems were diverse: 44% in the information technology sector; 18% belonged to thinktanks and non-governmental organizations; 18% were government systems; and 9% were those of government contractors, most of whom support defense and national security organizations. This access allowed the attackers to plant “‘back doors’ into the networks of some 40 companies, government agencies and think tanks…that allowed them to come and go, steal data and — though it apparently has not happened yet — alter data or conduct destructive attacks.”

II. Attribution and U.S. Public Reactions to the Operation

Suspicion rapidly zeroed in on Cozy Bear (APT 29), a hacking group closely associated with Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service, the SVR. The Russian Embassy promptly denied that Russia conducts “offensive operations in the cyber domain,” but on Friday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo noted, “we can say pretty clearly that it was the Russians that engaged in this activity.” Bewilderingly, President took to Twitter the next morning to claim, “The Cyber Hack is far greater in the Fake News Media than in actuality” and that China might be responsible.

Although the Russian ongoing operation appears to be for the purpose of intelligence gathering, and no damage has resulted, Microsoft President Brad Smith has asserted,

This is not “espionage as usual,” even in the digital age. Instead, it represents an act of recklessness that created a serious technological vulnerability for the United States and the world. In effect, this is not just an attack on specific targets, but on the trust and reliability of the world’s critical infrastructure in order to advance one nation’s intelligence agency.”

Even more forcefully, Senator Dick Durbin charged, “This is virtually a declaration of war by Russia on the United States and we should take that seriously, while Senator Chris Coons added, “”It’s pretty hard to distinguish this from an act of aggression that rises to the level of an attack that qualifies as war.” From the other side of the aisle, Senator Marco Rubio urged, “America must retaliate, and not just with sanctions.”

Also sounding the alarm was Thomas Bossert, Trump’s former homeland security adviser. He warned, the “magnitude of this ongoing attack is hard to overstate.”

The Russians have had access to a considerable number of important and sensitive networks for six to nine months. The Russian S.V.R. will surely have used its access to further exploit and gain administrative control over the networks it considered priority targets. For those targets, the hackers will have long ago moved past their entry point, covered their tracks and gained what experts call “persistent access,” meaning the ability to infiltrate and control networks in a way that is hard to detect or remove.

In the networks that the Russians control, they have the power to destroy or alter data, and impersonate legitimate people. Domestic and geopolitical tensions could escalate quite easily if they use their access for malign influence and misinformation — both hallmarks of Russian behavior.

The remediation effort alone will be staggering. It will require the segregated replacement of entire enclaves of computers, network hardware and servers across vast federal and corporate networks.

While we must reserve our right to unilateral self-defense, allies must be rallied to the cause. The importance of coalitions will be especially important to punishing Russia and navigating this crisis without uncontrolled escalation (emphasis added).

Most importantly, President-elect Biden has vowed to respond:

“A good defense isn’t enough; we need to disrupt and deter our adversaries from undertaking significant cyber attacks in the first place. We will do that by, among other things, imposing substantial costs on those responsible for such malicious attacks … I will not stand idly by in the face of cyber assaults on our nation.”

III. The Current International Law Landscape

Was the operation an “act of war” as Senators Durbin and Coons suggest? And what of response options? Does the United States have a right to “unilateral self-defense,” as Mr. Bossert urges? Is President-elect Biden on firm ground in promising a response to such cyber operations?

And in the face of this saber-rattling, Professor Jack Goldsmith of Harvard Law has cautioned in this regard that “the U.S. government has no principled basis to complain about the Russia hack, much less retaliate for it with military means, since the U.S. government hacks foreign government networks on a huge scale every day… a military response to the Russian hack would violate international law.” For him, “The United States does have options, but none are terribly attractive.”

These and similar statements beg two questions – did the SolarWinds operation violate international law and what response options does that body of law allow in this case?

A. Internationally wrongful acts

To constitute an “internationally wrongful act,” a cyber operation generally must be 1) attributable to a state and 2) breach an obligation owed another state (art. 2, Articles on State Responsibility). For the purpose of analysis, let us assume that either SVR personnel or Cozy Bear hackers operating pursuant to the “instructions or direction or control” of a Russian intelligence agency conducted the operation. In either case, the operation would be attributable to Russia (see arts. 4 and 8 respectively, ASR), thereby satisfying the first element of an unlawful act.

Prohibition on use of force?

As to the second, breach, it is first necessary to deal with assertions that the Russian operation amounted to an “act of war.” In fact, the notion of “act of war” no longer exists as a term of art in international law. Instead, when the term is used, it is usually meant to refer to situations in one of two distinct bodies of international law.

The first is the legal regime governing the resort to force, the so-called jus ad bellum. In that body of law, the term refers to breach of the prohibition on the “use of force” resident in Article 2 (4) of the UN Charter and customary international law. Unfortunately, the threshold at which a cyber operation amounts to a use of force remains unsettled.

There is widespread agreement that one resulting in significant physical damage or injury qualifies (see, e.g., 2015 UN GGE Report endorsed by the General Assembly). It is reasonable to extend the notion to a relatively permanent loss of functionality of cyber infrastructure. Yet, whether cyber operations that are neither destructive nor injurious can constitute a use of force remains an open question, the answer to which involves many factors (Tallinn Manual 2.0, rule 69).

A trend seems to be emerging that implicitly acknowledges the possibility by looking to the “scale and effects” of the cyber operation in question to assess the matter (see, e.g., AustraliaFinlandNetherlands, and New Zealand). France has gone furthest by explicitly noting  that in its view a cyber operation need be neither destructive nor injurious to violate the prohibition. France would, for instance, consider certain severe cyber operations targeting its economy as a use of force, and even an “armed attack” giving it the right of self-defense (see discussion below).

Whatever view one takes on the appropriate standard for qualification of cyber operations as a use of force, the SolarWinds operation generated no effects that would cross any conceivable use of force threshold. No physical damage, injury or permanent loss of functionality occurred, and although there will be significant economic costs, they are not at the level that any state has even hinted might justify characterization as a use of force. Only if Russia later operationalizes its access to the US systems by causing damage, as Mr.  Bossert has suggested is possible, could the resulting damage possibly amount to a use of force.

Law of armed conflict?

The second legal concept to which “act of war” is sometimes meant to refer is “armed conflict.” Armed conflict, a term that is the contemporary legal counterpart to the lay term “war,” denotes a situation in which there are “hostilities” between states (international armed conflict), between a state and non-state actor in certain circumstances, or between non-state actors (non-international armed conflict) (Tallinn Manual 2.0, rules 82 and 83). It must be emphasized that the sole purpose of ascertaining whether an armed conflict exists is to determine whether international humanitarian law (IHL) applies. The wrongfulness of a cyber operation is determined independently by such rules as the prohibition on the use of force (if the operation involves a use of force) or IHL itself (if the operation occurs in the context of an armed conflict).

As this is an action by one state against another, the question is whether an international armed conflict exists by virtue of the SolarWinds operation. Although the precise threshold of harm that qualifies as hostilities in the cyber context remains unsettled, the notion is generally conceived in terms of an exchange between the armed forces that results in some degree of physical damage or injury. Here, the fact that an intelligence agency is behind the SolarWinds operation augurs against classification as an armed conflict. So too does the fact that no damage has been caused yet. And no state or IHL expert has ever contended that mere intelligence gathering, no matter how severe the consequences thereof for the state concerned, can trigger an armed conflict as a matter of law.

Prohibition on intervention?

Nor does the SolarWinds operation appear to have violated the prohibition of intervention into the internal affairs of the United States (Tallinn Manual 2.0, rule 66). As noted by the International Court of Justice in its Paramilitary Activities judgment (para. 205), intervention has two elements – coercion and domaine réservé. To be coercive, a cyber operation must in some way deprive the target state of choice, either by causing it to do things or make decisions it would otherwise not do or decide, or vice versa. Second, the coercive effect must bear on the state’s domaine reserve, a term that refers to internal or external affairs that international law leaves to states to handle. The paradigmatic example of intervention in the cyber context is manipulating election returns or interfering with the operation of election machinery, thereby coercing the choice of political system.

The SolarWinds operation does not qualify as intervention for several reasons. First, the operation is not coercive; it is not intended to compel any specific choice by the United States. The intelligence gathered may be employed to support coercive operations in the future, but its mere collection is not coercive.

Second, there is no indication that the operations were meant to coerce with respect to any particular aspect of the domaine réservé. This element is often misapplied when assessing whether a cyber operation qualifies as intervention. It is not the target of the cyber operation that must fall within the domaine réservé, but instead the policy choice (or execution of a policy) that has do so. For instance, it is possible to target private cyberinfrastructure in order to compel a change in a policy of the target state that falls within the domaine réservé, but the mere fact that government cyberinfrastructure is targeted does not alone suffice to satisfy the element. Accordingly, that national security infrastructure was in part the object of the SolarWinds operation does not meet the requirement for coercion vis-à-vis a domaine reserve.

Sovereignty?

The key question with regard to the SolarWinds operation is whether it violated the sovereignty of the United States. To begin with, there is an ongoing debate over whether there is even a rule of sovereignty applicable to cyber operations. The United Kingdom is of the view that no such rule applies, although all other states that have expressed themselves on the matter take the opposite position (e.g., Bolivia, China, Czech Republic, FinlandFrance, Germany, Guatemala, Guyana, IranNetherlandsNew Zealand, Republic of Korea, and Switzerland, as well as NATO except for the UK — see herehere, and here). The United States has taken no position on this issue to date.

Assuming the existence of a rule of sovereignty, which is the better position as a matter of law, sovereignty may be violated in two ways (Tallinn Manual 2.0, rule 4). First a violation may occur on the basis of territorial inviolability. Those who support a rule of sovereignty agree that remotely causing damage or injury on the target state’s territory by cyber means suffices. There is growing consensus that causing a relatively permanent loss of functionality is understood to constitute damage. No such consequences appear to have been caused by the SolarWinds operation.

Whether other consequences may amount to a sovereignty violation has yet to be resolved, in part because the unfortunate debate over the existence of a rule has distracted the international community from addressing this critical issue. Be that as it may, it is unsettled, for example, as to whether a cyber operation that causes a loss of functionality necessitating reload of the operating or other essential data, or that causes the targeted infrastructure to operate improperly, is a sovereignty violation. Again, that does not appear to be the case here.

The best argument for a sovereignty violation on the basis of territoriality is that in order to operate the affected cyberinfrastructure with confidence, replacement of infrastructure affected by the SolarWinds operation is necessary, and it is that need that qualifies as the requisite damage. Afterall, to the extent indirect harm is the likely result of a cyber operation, it is arguably reasonable to consider it when making a sovereignty breach determination. Of course, the more attenuated the chain of causation, the less reasonable it would be to do so. Finding a sovereignty breach on the basis that if the espionage is discovered, the victim state would decide to replace the affected infrastructure would be quite a stretch even for those who support sovereignty as a rule.

The second basis for finding a violation of sovereignty is interference with, or usurpation of, an inherently governmental function. In this case, there are numerous inherently governmental functions (functions in which states alone have the authority to engage) that are implicated, such as national defense and diplomacy. However, while some of the targets were inherently governmental in character, the mere fact of espionage has never been characterized as interference, at least not as that concept is understood with respect to sovereignty violation. Rather, interference typically signifies making performance of the function in question more difficult.

Based on the facts made public thus far, it does not appear the SolarWinds operation violated international law. This conclusion bears on the availability of responses.

B. Response options

Although many options exist for responding to hostile cyber operations (e.g., domestic law enforcement), the most relevant international law options in the cyber context are self-defense, the plea of necessity, countermeasures, and retorsion.

Pursuant to Article 51 of the UN Charter and customary law, self-defense, whether unilateral or collective, is permissible in the face of a use of force, whether cyber or not, that qualifies as an “armed attack” (art. 21, ASR; Tallinn Manual 2.0, rule 71). There is some disagreement over the threshold for an armed attack, with the International Court of Justice setting forth the prevailing view that an armed attack is the “most grave” form of the use of force (Paramilitary Activities judgment). The United States, by contrast, has long been of the view that the use of force and armed attack thresholds are identical, such that every use of force is an armed attack. By either position, self-defense is unavailable in this situation because the SolarWinds operation does not, as explained, qualify as a use of force.

The plea of necessity is available to justify a response when states need to respond to a “grave and imminent peril” to an “essential interest” and the only means of putting an end to the peril is to take action that would otherwise violate international law (arts. 25, ASR; Tallinn Manual 2.0, rule 26). Although the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has characterized the risk posed by the SolarWinds operation as “grave,” it must be cautioned that gravity is an objective standard, one denoting a particularly severe situation.

If the operation is a grave peril as a matter of law, certain of the affected interests, especially national security, clearly qualify as essential. However, conducting cyber or other operations against Russia in response to the SolarWinds operation is unlikely to be effective in terminating it. In any event, other operations, such as Microsoft’ssinkholing” of a domain that the malware uses for command and control, are addressing the threat. Therefore, the plea of necessity is not on the table as a response option because a response directed at Russia is not the sole means of dealing with the incident.

The third possibility is to conduct a countermeasure(s) (arts, 22, 49-53, ASR; Tallinn Manual, rules 20-125). “Countermeasure” is a legal term of art that refers to an action by a state that would violate international law but for the fact that it is designed to put an end to unlawful action being directed against it by another state. In the cyber context, the stock example is a hack back by the victim state that would otherwise violate the sovereignty of the state that has launched the original unlawful cyber operation. One must be cautious not to confuse the legal notion of countermeasures in the law of state responsibility with the operational concept of countermeasures, which denotes the “employment of devices and/or techniques” to impair “the operational effectiveness” of an opponent’s operations.

There are two reasons that the SolarWinds operation does not open the door to countermeasures. First, remediation efforts are already underway, and it is unclear how an operation directed at Russia would improve this situation. Although it will be a while before U.S. efforts to secure the affected systems are complete, it is questionable that any proportionate U.S. countermeasures could successfully pressure Russia to discontinue its operation and neutralize their presence in key affected systems, such as those of the National Nuclear Security Administration.

Yet, countermeasures are not permissible unless they are likely to prove successful. This is because their purpose is to restore the situation to one of lawfulness (or seek reparations) (art. 49(1), ASR). Absent a likelihood of success, a countermeasure is effectively an act of retaliation. Except for acts of retorsion, retaliation is never lawful in international law.

Second, the activity to which a countermeasure responds must amount to an internationally wrongful act (art. 49(1), ASR). As discussed above, it is difficult to see how the SolarWinds operation qualifies as such. If a response cannot qualify as a countermeasure against an internationally wrongful act, there is no basis for the preclusion of the former’s wrongfulness and the response is itself an internationally wrongful act.

Finally, the United States would be within its rights to engage in acts of retorsion. The term retorsion refers to an act (which may be an act or omission) that, albeit unfriendly, violates no rule of international law. Classic examples include those engaged in by the Obama administration in response to Russia’s 2016 election meddling – sanctions, expulsion of diplomats and closure of diplomatic facilities. Since they are by definition lawful, acts of retorsion are available as the only legally acceptable form of retaliation or punishment, and even then the acts are subject to the rules regarding the peaceful settlement of disputes (Tallinn Manual 2.0. rule 65).

IV.  Reflections on the SolarWinds Operation

Cyber espionage per se is not a violation of international law (Tallinn Manual 2.0, rule 32). Rather, it violates international law only when the method by which it is conducted separately qualifies as an internationally wrongful act (as with collecting intelligence against a coastal nation while in innocent passage through its territorial sea) or the consequences render the operation as wrongful (for instance, by causing physical damage in order to hide the fact that the targeted infrastructure has been compromised). And, by the principle of sovereign equality (Tallinn Manual 2.0, rule 1), this is so whether the state concerned is the one engaging in the espionage or the victim thereof. States cannot have it both ways.

What the SolarWinds operation does highlight is, as discussed before, the skill of Russia in conducting its operations in the “grey zone of international law,” where it can maximize the effect on the adversary and minimize the risk of either condemnation for acting unlawfully or responses that require an internationally wrongful act as a condition precedent. This begs the question of how to counter a strategy that leverages normative ambiguity.

From a perspective that views international law as an imperfect, but useful, tool in fostering security and stability in cyberspace, the best approach is to individually, and in concert with like-minded states, set forth one’s interpretive positions with respect to such grey areas. States are increasingly adopting this approach and thereby hindering the effort of adversaries who seek to exploit uncertainty. Of course, it is essential that when doing so, states remain sensitive to their own interests in retaining normative room to respond to hostile cyber operations. They must strike a balance between the building of normative firewalls and employing cyber capabilities as a tool in ensuring legitimate national interests.

Photo credit: Getty/BalkansCat

 

Featured Articles

The System Is Not Working: The Lopsided Election Result, Not The Courts, Saved Our Democracy

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Russia’s SolarWinds Operation and International Law

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Dec 12-18)

by

“Strategic Silence” and State-Sponsored Hacking: The US Gov’t and SolarWinds

by

Pandemic Consequences: The Acceleration of Confrontational Politics

by and

Beyond the ICC: Repositioning the Core of International Accountability

by , , and

Reviving the US Commitment to Women’s Rights and Gender Equality: The UN Commission on the Status of Women

by and

The Bosnian Constitution, Marking 25 Years, Needs an American Reboot

by

Biden Must Stick to His Pledge to End US Support for the Yemen War

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Dec 5-11)

by

Representation at the Top: The Importance of Race in the Austin Nomination Debate

by

We Can’t “Look Forward” on the Trump Administration’s Abuses

by

The UDHR, Digital Authoritarianism, and Human Rights after Trump

by and

Revitalizing US Democracy Starts with Repairing the Right to Peaceful Assembly

by and

Addressing Our Whole-of-Government Deficit in National Security

by

New Zealand Pushes the Dialogue on International Cyber Law Forward

by

A Commander’s Duty to Punish War Crimes: Past U.S. Recognition

by

Global Kleptocracy as an American Problem

by and

The Need for More Chris Stevenses

by , and

Climate Change, National Security, & the New Commander-in-Chief

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Data and Democracy: Three Things the Biden-Harris Administration Should Do to Tackle Big Tech

by

Ethiopia’s Tigray Crisis: Escalating Violence and Mass Displacement Threaten Ethiopian and Regional Security

by

How a New Administration—and a New Congress—Can Fix Prepublication Review: A Roadmap for Reform

by , , and

Getting the T’s and C’s Right: The Lessons of Intelligence Reform

by and

Not a Coup at DOD: How Acting Sec. Miller’s Reorganization May Improve Special Ops Oversight

by

COVID-19 Testing and the Need for Ongoing Infection Prevention

by and

75 Years Ago at Nuremberg: Giving a Name to Crimes Against Humanity

by

Mali: The “Good” Coup d’État?

by

How I Came to Support the Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons

by

Trump’s Impact on Nuclear Proliferation

by

US-Opposed Probe of Colombia’s Uribe Is Essential Step in Road to Peace

by and

Revisiting the Office of Legal Counsel’s Override Opinion

by

Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe: Introduction to a Symposium

by and

How to Restore Ethics to the U.S. Department of State

by

A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare

by

The Urgent Need to Restore Independence to America’s Politicized Immigration Courts

by

COVID-19 and International Law Series: Introduction

by , , and

A Letter to President-Elect Biden on Restoring Relations with the Intelligence Community

by and

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

by , and

Destroying Federal Documents During a Presidential Transition Is a Federal Crime

by

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Oxford Statement on International Law Protections Against Foreign Electoral Interference through Digital Means

by , , , , , and

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

by and

We Cannot Condone the Myanmar Government’s Lies with Silence

by and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

by

Turkey Fuels Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: Drones, Mercenaries and Dreams of Imperial Resurgence

by

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Is the United States Heading for a Rural Insurgency?

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

The Verdict in the Khashoggi Murder Isn’t Final By Any Stretch

by and

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

by and

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Time to Fix a Broken Declassification System

by and

Finding the Right U.S. Defense Leaders

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

Exploring Some Limitations to the ICC’s Ability to Charge US Officials with Contempt

by

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Michael Schmitt

Professor of International Law at the University of Reading in the United Kingdom; Francis Lieber Distinguished Scholar at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point; Strauss Center Distinguished Scholar and Visiting Professor of Law at the University of Texas; professor emeritus at the U.S. Naval War College; and Director of Legal Affairs for Cyber Law International. He serves on the Department of State’s Advisory Committee on International Law, is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, and is General Editor of The Lieber Studies (OUP). Follow him on Twitter (@Schmitt_ILaw).

Read these related stories next:

“Strategic Silence” and State-Sponsored Hacking: The US Gov’t and SolarWinds

December 18, 2020 by

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Oleg Deripaska, a billionaire businessman are seen visiting the RusVinyl Russian-Belgian joint polymer plant, near Nizhny Novgorod, 430 km. East of Moscow.

How Biden Can Defeat Strategic Corruption

December 17, 2020 by and

An engineer-virologist looks at 24 well plates adherent cells monolayer infected with a Sars-CoV-2 virus.

COVID-19 and International Law Series: Vaccine Theft, Disinformation, the Law Governing Cyber Operations

December 4, 2020 by and

Director of CISA Christopher Krebs speaks to press.

A Post-Election Trump Firing Makes the Case for an Independent, Regulatory CISA

December 1, 2020 by

A Russian peacekeeper gestures in the yard of the 12th-13th century Orthodox Dadivank Monastery on November 16, 2020, after the monastery was put under Russia's protection as part of the peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Armenia-Azerbaijan Ceasefire Terms: A Tenuous Hope for Peace

November 27, 2020 by

Three people walk and talk along a tree and grass-lined path at the Yuzhnoukrainska Nuclear Power Plant on June 19, 2018. One of the power plant’s cylindrical towers is covered in a sculptural art piece. The 3rd unit of Yuzhnoukrainsa Nuclear Power Plant is the first one in Ukraine loaded with a full core of nuclear fuel delivered by the Westinghouse Electric Company (USA).

Trump’s Impact on Nuclear Proliferation

November 18, 2020 by

Russian troops check their equipment in their Armoured Personnel carrier (APC) stationed in front of the 12th-13th century Orthodox Dadivank Monastery, outside the town of Kalbajar on November 15, 2020, after the monastery was put under their protection during the military conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

After Russia’s Nagorno-Karabakh Ceasefire, Could Turkey Step Up Next for a Lasting Peace?

November 16, 2020 by and

Why Trump Should Not Have Access to U.S. Intelligence After January 20

November 11, 2020 by

A poster showing six wanted Russian military intelligent officers is displayed before a news conference at the Department of Justice, on October 19, 2020, in Washington, DC.

The Latest GRU Indictment: A Failed Exercise in Deterrence

October 29, 2020 by

A military tuck of the United Nations (UN) peacekeepers soldiers is parked in front of Chinese United Nations peacekeeping forces camp on June 1, 2016 in Gao.

Great Power Competition Versus Counterterrorism: A False Dichotomy

October 23, 2020 by

An Armenian soldier walks through the trenches on the frontline on October 20, 2020 near Aghdam, Nagorno-Karabakh.

Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: Shortage of Specifics Complicates Search for Solutions

October 21, 2020 by

An Azeri soldier walks near a destroyed vehicle in the city of Jabrayil, where Azeri forces regained control during the fighting with Armenia over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh on October 16, 2020.

Absence of US Diplomacy on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict Risks a Wider War

October 17, 2020 by