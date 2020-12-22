Pardongate 2.0: Prosecutors and Congress Investigated Clinton’s Pardons. The Same Should Happen to Trump.

by and

December 22, 2020

President Donald Trump apparently holds the misguided belief that his pardon power is “absolute.” But while the pardon power is expansive in scope, that power is nevertheless constrained by the Constitution and federal criminal laws, including anti-bribery and obstruction laws. To a lesser extent, the pardon power has also been constrained by a historic abidance to its noble purpose—bestowing grace and mercy in the face of injustice—and past presidents’ general refusal to abuse the  power as a tool for self-gain. However, when  a president’s pardon potentially violates the law or otherwise constitutes an abuse of the power, both federal prosecutors and Congress can and should step in.

Consider a recent example. President Bill Clinton’s controversial use of pardons—famously dubbed Pardongate—demonstrates the crucial oversight role of both federal prosecutors and Congress in investigating and combatting unlawful uses of the pardon power both then and now. This article briefly sketches the history of Pardongate and offers lessons learned and recommendations to the Department of Justice and Congress for responding to President Trump’s abuse of pardons. But first we provide a brief overview of when pardons are unlawful or otherwise may constitute an abuse of the power.

Limits on the Pardon Power

In general, three categories of pardon abuses violate the law: (1) pardons that place the president above the law; (2) pardons that undermine the constitutional powers of another branch or the Bill of Rights; and (3) pardons that function as a bribe or to obstruct justice.

First, a president may abuse the pardon power by issuing a self-pardon, or a pardon of associates that would impede an investigation into himself or his interests and that would thus amount to a self-pardon. The pardon power must be understood within the context of the other Article II powers and responsibilities of the president. Two provisions—the Take Care Clause and the Oath Clause—require that the president act in the public interest, binding him to exercise fiduciary duties of loyalty and care to the common good. Both entrust the president with faithfully executing the law and bar him from betraying the public interest. Self-pardons (and similarly, self-protective pardons) would explicitly run afoul of these Article II provisions by allowing the president to wield the powers of his office not in service of the public but in service of himself.​ A self-pardon would also turn the president into a judge and jury in his own case where the president’s personal interests would prevent the impartial application of the law. As the Supreme Court has explained, “[O]ur system of law has always endeavored to prevent even the probability of unfairness. To this end no man can be a judge in his own case.”​ The pardon power does not alter this fundamental constitutional principle. Days before President Nixon’s resignation, the executive branch issued its own legal analysis that arrived at the same conclusion: “Under the fundamental rule that no one may be a judge in his own case, the president cannot pardon himself.”

Second, a president may also abuse the pardon power  by using it to violate the constitutional rights of private litigants or to undermine the constitutional powers of the Judiciary or Congress. For example, were a president to issue pardons for a particular offense to all white people guilty of that offense but not to people of color, that would flagrantly violate the equal protection of the laws. As Justice Stevens once observed, “[N]o one would contend that a governor could ignore the commands of the Equal Protection Clause and use race, religion, or political affiliation as a standard for granting or denying clemency.” Similarly, the president cannot lawfully use the pardon power to neuter another branch of government’s constitutional powers, such as the power of the courts to issue contempt orders or the power of Congress to conduct hearings and investigations.

Third, the offering or granting of pardons may violate generally applicable criminal laws, such as federal laws prohibiting bribery or obstruction of justice. For example, offering money or another thing of value in exchange for a pardon would constitute bribery under existing federal law. Likewise, promising a pardon to prevent a witness from cooperating with an investigation would constitute obstruction.

Both the Department of Justice and Congress have crucial roles to play in investigating and combatting pardons that violate these prohibitions. For example, federal prosecutors should investigate any pardons that could constitute bribery or obstruction of justice and zealously prosecute those cases if the evidence warrants. Similarly, Congress can use its broad oversight powers not only to investigate potentially illegal pardons but also to deter pardons that—while not illegal—substantially stray from the underlying justice-seeking purposes of the pardon power.

With this legal background in mind, we next turn to the congressional and Justice Department investigations that followed President Clinton’s controversial uses of the pardon power.

Pardongate 1.0

On his last day in office, President Clinton issued a sweeping number of pardons—140 in total. Among those pardoned was Marc Rich, who had been living as a fugitive in Switzerland since his 1983 indictment for tax evasion and fraud. The pardon of Rich drew significant criticism from both Republicans and Democrats given that it seemed a far cry from correcting a miscarriage of justice. Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer, for instance, stated: “To my mind, there can be no justification for pardoning a fugitive from justice.” He went on to say that such a pardon “stands our justice system on its head and makes a mockery of it.”

But the major controversy stemming from the Rich pardon concerned Rich’s ex-wife, Denise Rich, who had previously donated $450,000 to the Clinton Foundation as well as to Hillary Clinton’s Senate campaign. Republicans and Democrats alike were deeply troubled given the parallels to bribery. Democratic Senator Dick Durbin, for example, said Rich’s pardon “certainly raises the appearance of impropriety.” Former President Jimmy Carter stated: “I don’t think there is any doubt that some of the factors in his pardon were attributable to his large gifts. In my opinion, that was disgraceful.”

The troubling facts surrounding the Rich pardon soon triggered investigations in both houses of Congress and by federal prosecutors in Manhattan. These investigations ultimately evolved to probe whether other pardons by President Clinton were unlawful, including allegations that the President’s half-brother, Roger, orchestrated a pay-for-pardons scheme.

Leveraging its vast oversight powers, the House and Senate issued a voluminous number of subpoenas for documents and witness testimony. For example, in addition to obtaining financial records and President Clinton’s written notes, Congress also heard testimony from high-level White House officials, including President Clinton’s former Chief of Staff and former Counsels regarding their communications with the President.

In coordination with the FBI, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York also launched an investigation into President Clinton’s pardon of Rich, including allegations that the pardon constituted a bribe in exchange for money. Later, at the direction of the Attorney General, that investigation expanded to include all of President Clinton’s last-minute pardons and commutations.

Ultimately, no criminal charges were brought in connection with the Rich probe, and the criminal investigation eventually closed. The investigations also absolved the Clintons of allegations that they were involved in a vote-for-pardons scheme in connection with Hillary Clinton’s Senate campaign.

History Lessons

The investigations of Pardongate (1.0) offer some key lessons for our current moment.

First, despite the lack of criminal charges, the investigations did uncover some troubling (if not potentially criminal) conduct—perhaps most infamously that President Clinton’s half-brother and brother-in-law were involved in shady efforts to lobby for pardons. Had the President or others known that such troubling behavior would come to light, it stands to reason that they may have been deterred from such conduct—particularly since this information has continued to haunt the Clintons. Thus, even in the absence of criminal prosecution, the public investigation itself was a consequence for the Clintons and ensured that the public knew the facts of what happened and that no one, not even a president, is above the law.

Second, the investigation by Congress in particular not only represented a crucial oversight function but also communicated to future presidents and the public at large what constitutes an abuse of the pardon power. Even if certain of President Clinton’s pardons did not constitute crimes, Congress clearly communicated that the pardons of Marc Rich and others substantially strayed from the justice-seeking purposes of the pardon power. Likewise, notwithstanding the scope of the president’s pardon power, the hearings further affirmed Congress’s power to check those decisions.

Third, Congress’s bipartisan criticism of President Clinton’s pardons may feel like a relic of ancient history from today’s perspective, but it also reflects that Republicans and Democrats can unite during deeply partisan moments to combat executive abuses that threaten democratic norms. If Congress could come together to condemn pardon abuses then, it could and should put aside its differences to do the same at this time.

Responding to Pardongate 2.0

Pardongate 2.0 is already upon us, and both the Department of Justice and Congress should exercise their powers to investigate President Trump’s past and any future abuses of the pardon power. Critically, these investigations should focus not only on President Trump himself but also any others who may be implicated in pardon abuses.

The recent pardon of Michael Flynn—who twice pleaded guilty about lying to the FBI—warrants close scrutiny. For example, in light of reports that President Trump’s lawyers spoke with the attorneys for Flynn and Paul Manafort regarding pardons, federal prosecutors can investigate whether Flynn’s pardon violated obstruction, bribery or other criminal laws. Flynn’s pardon follows President Trump’s decision to commute the sentence of his longtime friend Roger Stone following Stone’s conviction for lying to Congress. If there is any evidence that the President used such a commutation to encourage Stone’s obstruction of Congress, a criminal investigation would be warranted. The President has a history of publicly discussing and dangling such pardons. For example, he offered the acting secretary of Homeland Security a pardon in exchange for committing unlawful acts. Thankfully, DOJ already seems to have been investigating reports of pardon bribery schemes, and it should expand those investigations as any new evidence warrants.

Critically, although President Trump has signaled that he may issue a slew of preemptive pardons (before individuals are investigated or indicted), a preemptive pardon does not prevent DOJ from pursuing criminal charges if it determines the pardon itself violates criminal laws (e.g., bribery) or the Constitution. What’s more, preemptively pardoning an individual for a crime would not prevent DOJ from prosecuting others involved in that crime, and in that case, the pardoned individual would have no Fifth Amendment right not to testify.

In addition to federal prosecutors, Congress has a pivotal role to play in both investigating the President’s pardon abuses and deterring abuses by future presidents. Even if certain of President Trump’s pardons do not constitute crimes or result in convictions, Congress can send a clear message through public hearings—similar to the bipartisan scrutiny and criticisms of the Marc Rich pardon—that pardons should be reserved for those deserving of mercy and grace–not for self-serving or corrupt ends. Similarly, Congress should investigate previous public reporting that Trump had discussed pardoning Michael Cohen and Paul Manafort during the Mueller investigation in an attempt to obstruct justice and place himself above the law. In addition, given the opaqueness of criminal prosecutions, congressional hearings investigating pardon abuses serve the interest of informing the public and thereby restoring faith in the fundamental principle that no one is above the law.

Congressional hearings can also spur much-needed reforms to prevent future abuses of the pardon power. In particular, the next Congress has an historic opportunity to implement such crucial reforms by passing the Protecting Our Democracy Act. The Act will serve as a powerful prophylactic to prevent future pardon abuses by (1) requiring disclosure of materials by the White House and DOJ relating to any self-serving pardons; (2) further clarifying that the federal bribery statutes prevent pardons in exchange for a bribe; and (3) codifying the constitutional prohibition on self-pardons.

If the Act were currently law, for example, President Trump and DOJ would be required to provide all materials to Congress relating to a pardon of President Trump’s family members or a pardon of anyone who obstructed Congress. The same would be true for future presidents, which could serve as a deterrent for issuance of self-serving and abusive pardons.

 

Photo credit: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

  

Featured Articles

Pardongate 2.0: Prosecutors and Congress Investigated Clinton’s Pardons. The Same Should Happen to Trump.

by and

Shifting Norms About Secretary of Defense Has Long-Term Consequences: On the Austin Nomination

by , and

The System Is Not Working: The Lopsided Election Result, Not The Courts, Saved Our Democracy

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Russia’s SolarWinds Operation and International Law

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Dec 12-18)

by

“Strategic Silence” and State-Sponsored Hacking: The US Gov’t and SolarWinds

by

Pandemic Consequences: The Acceleration of Confrontational Politics

by and

Beyond the ICC: Repositioning the Core of International Accountability

by , , and

Reviving the US Commitment to Women’s Rights and Gender Equality: The UN Commission on the Status of Women

by and

The Bosnian Constitution, Marking 25 Years, Needs an American Reboot

by

Biden Must Stick to His Pledge to End US Support for the Yemen War

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Dec 5-11)

by

Representation at the Top: The Importance of Race in the Austin Nomination Debate

by

We Can’t “Look Forward” on the Trump Administration’s Abuses

by

The UDHR, Digital Authoritarianism, and Human Rights after Trump

by and

Revitalizing US Democracy Starts with Repairing the Right to Peaceful Assembly

by and

Addressing Our Whole-of-Government Deficit in National Security

by

New Zealand Pushes the Dialogue on International Cyber Law Forward

by

A Commander’s Duty to Punish War Crimes: Past U.S. Recognition

by

Global Kleptocracy as an American Problem

by and

The Need for More Chris Stevenses

by , and

Climate Change, National Security, & the New Commander-in-Chief

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Data and Democracy: Three Things the Biden-Harris Administration Should Do to Tackle Big Tech

by

Ethiopia’s Tigray Crisis: Escalating Violence and Mass Displacement Threaten Ethiopian and Regional Security

by

How a New Administration—and a New Congress—Can Fix Prepublication Review: A Roadmap for Reform

by , , and

Getting the T’s and C’s Right: The Lessons of Intelligence Reform

by and

Not a Coup at DOD: How Acting Sec. Miller’s Reorganization May Improve Special Ops Oversight

by

COVID-19 Testing and the Need for Ongoing Infection Prevention

by and

75 Years Ago at Nuremberg: Giving a Name to Crimes Against Humanity

by

Mali: The “Good” Coup d’État?

by

How I Came to Support the Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons

by

Trump’s Impact on Nuclear Proliferation

by

US-Opposed Probe of Colombia’s Uribe Is Essential Step in Road to Peace

by and

Revisiting the Office of Legal Counsel’s Override Opinion

by

Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe: Introduction to a Symposium

by and

How to Restore Ethics to the U.S. Department of State

by

A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare

by

The Urgent Need to Restore Independence to America’s Politicized Immigration Courts

by

COVID-19 and International Law Series: Introduction

by , , and

A Letter to President-Elect Biden on Restoring Relations with the Intelligence Community

by and

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

by , and

Destroying Federal Documents During a Presidential Transition Is a Federal Crime

by

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Oxford Statement on International Law Protections Against Foreign Electoral Interference through Digital Means

by , , , , , and

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

by and

We Cannot Condone the Myanmar Government’s Lies with Silence

by and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

by

Turkey Fuels Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: Drones, Mercenaries and Dreams of Imperial Resurgence

by

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Is the United States Heading for a Rural Insurgency?

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

The Verdict in the Khashoggi Murder Isn’t Final By Any Stretch

by and

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

by and

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Time to Fix a Broken Declassification System

by and

Finding the Right U.S. Defense Leaders

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

Exploring Some Limitations to the ICC’s Ability to Charge US Officials with Contempt

by

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Jared Davidson

Jared Davidson is Counsel at Protect Democracy.

Aditi Juneja

Aditi Juneja is Counsel with Protect Democracy. She has helped lead Protect Democracy's pardons work since 2018 through amicus efforts in the Joe Arpaio case and in advocacy to Congress. Follow her on Twitter @AditiJuneja3.

Read these related stories next:

Invoking Martial Law to Reverse the 2020 Election Could be Criminal Sedition

December 22, 2020 by and

Attorney General William Barr (C) speaks during a press conference on the shooting at the Pensacola naval base January 13, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Criminalizing Foreign Relations: How the Biden Administration Can Prevent a Global Arrest Game

December 18, 2020 by

U.S. Army (retired) General Lloyd Austin speaks after being formally nominated to be Secretary of the Department of Defense by U.S. President-elect Joe Biden at the Queen Theatre on December 09, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. President-elect Biden wears a face mask and sits socially distanced behind General Austin who does not wear a face mask and speaks at a podium. American flags can be seen behind Biden.

Important Context Missing from the Austin Nomination Debate

December 17, 2020 by

Are Blanket Pardons Constitutional? A Reply to Bowman

December 17, 2020 by

U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) listens as U.S. Attorney General William Barr testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee May 1, 2019 in Washington, DC.

A Roadmap for Reform: How the Biden Administration Can Revitalize the Office of Legal Counsel

December 16, 2020 by

Yazidi women hold up pictures of missed relatives during a commemoration ceremony in Stuttgart, southern Germany, on August 3, 2019.

Beyond the ICC: Repositioning the Core of International Accountability

December 16, 2020 by , , and

Trump claps his hands at the Republican presidential nomination as son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner and children Eric and Ivanka Trump look on the South Lawn of the White House August 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. None of them wear face masks.

The Constitutionality of Non-Specific Pardons

December 14, 2020 by

Trump claps his hands at the Republican presidential nomination as son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner and children Eric and Ivanka Trump look on the South Lawn of the White House August 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. None of them wear face masks.

We Can’t “Look Forward” on the Trump Administration’s Abuses

December 11, 2020 by

The cap of the United States Capitol Building

The Failed Transparency Regime for Executive Agreements

December 10, 2020 by , and

Robert H. Jackson’s opening statement at the Nuremberg Trials.

A Commander’s Duty to Punish War Crimes: Past U.S. Recognition

December 4, 2020 by

Trump speaks to city officials and employees of Double Eagle Energy on the site of an active oil rig on July 29, 2020 in Midland, Texas. He does not wear a face mask.

Why a Self-Pardon Is Not Constitutional

November 24, 2020 by

Members and supporters of The Washington Region Religious Campaign Against Torture hold a rally to demand Congressional action to stop torture on Capitol Hill March 10, 2008 in Washington, DC. A banner reads, “Torture is un-American.”

On Accountability and the Next Presidency, Starting With the Cabinet

November 23, 2020 by and