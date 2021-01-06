Father-Son Separation at US Border Illustrates Lasting Harm That Demands Redress

by

January 6, 2021

A hard-hitting new report, “‘Like I’m Drowning’: Children and Families Sent to Harm by the US ‘Remain in Mexico’ Program,” from Human Rights Watch, Stanford University’s Human Rights in Trauma Mental Health Program, and Willamette University’s Child and Family Advocacy Clinic details the damaging impact of the Trump administration’s misleadingly titled Migrant Protection Protocols (MPPs) on the U.S. southern border. The investigation tracks the multifaceted abuses – including assault, rape, extortion, armed robbery, abduction, as well as being forced to live out in the elements – faced by the more than 60,000 migrants forced to “Remain in Mexico,” including infants, unaccompanied youth, pregnant women, and disabled people. According to this policy, asylum seekers must bide their time in lawless border towns while waiting for the chance to press their asylum claims in the United States. The report details how measures introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic have markedly worsened an already dire situation.

Human Rights Watch has previously decried the Trump administration’s policy of separating families on human rights grounds. (The Southern Poverty Law Center published a timeline of the implementation of this policy.) In litigation, the federal government has admitted to separating at least 4,368 children from their parents or guardians, although the numbers are quite likely higher due to lax, and possibly intentionally misleading, recordkeeping by several government agencies. And, as noted by Juan Méndez and Kathryn Hampton at Just Security, the pandemic has provided another pretext for separating families, forcing parents to choose between allowing their children to be released alone from detention or remaining together in a Covid-19 hotspot.

In two weeks’ time, the Biden-Harris administration will thus inherit an immigration system that is in shambles, including asylum and refugee resettlement processes that have been completed degraded by the MPPs and other pitiless policies. The Biden campaign pledged to end the Trump administration’s most inhumane policies, modernize the immigration system, reassert a commitment to asylum seekers and refugees (including those fleeing gender-based and gang violence), surge humanitarian resources to the southern border, raise the refugee cap to 125,000, and tackle the root causes of irregular migration.

At the same time, the incoming administration will immediately be substituted as the defendant in a number of ongoing lawsuits challenging and seeking redress for the Trump administration’s border policies. As such, Biden will need to determine whether to continue defending these policies in court and resisting efforts to achieve legal redress for the harms caused.

Separated for 5 ½ Months

One such case is D.J.C.V. & G.C. v. United States, which is pending in the Southern District of New York. In May 2018, G.C. and his 19-month-old son, D.J.C.V., fell victim to the Trump administration’s brutal child separation policy. They remained separated for 5 ½  months, with the father held in various Department of Homeland Security facilities around the country and his child in the custody of foster homes arranged by the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR).

Throughout this ordeal, G.C. had no information about his son’s whereabouts or well-being. DHS officials in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) threatened to deport G.C. without his son. The authorities also conditioned the possibility of reunion on G.C.’s agreement to waive his and his son’s asylum claims and right to non-refoulement, which is supposed to protect individuals from being removed to a place where they may face torture.

Heartbreakingly, when they were finally allowed short visits, D.J.C.V. did not recognize his father. A court finally ordered their reunification in October 2018, noting that the pair had suffered the cruelest of cruelties. Along the way, Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) in DHS conducted the interview G.C. was entitled to receive to gauge whether he had “reasonable fear” of harm were he to be returned to his native Honduras. CIS determined that he could not be removed from the United States because his life or freedom would be threatened in Honduras.

Father and son have now sued the U.S. government for damages, with representation from the Center for Constitutional Rights and the firm of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius. In their complaint, the plaintiffs advance claims under the Federal Tort Claims Act (FTCA) for the intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress and negligence and under the Alien Tort Statute for torture and crimes against humanity (persecution and inhumane acts).

Meeting the Definition of Torture

In particular, the complaint argues that Trump’s “zero tolerance” separation policy, in design and execution, meets the U.S. statutory and international law definitions of torture, i.e., the intentional infliction of severe physical or mental pain or suffering for the purpose of intimidation, discrimination, coercion, or punishment. (The Torture Victim Protection Act doesn’t apply because it allows for torture claims only against individuals who act “under actual or apparent authority, or color of law, of any foreign nation,” which excludes the U.S. personnel involved in this case).

The government has moved to dismiss the case on a number of grounds, including the argument that plaintiffs cannot sue the government under the FTCA for enforcing federal immigration laws or for exercising discretionary functions. At issue is the fact that G.C. has a criminal record dating from 2010, which excluded him from a class action (Ms. L. v. ICE) filed on behalf of parents seeking to reunite with their children and ostensibly gave the government discretionary grounds to refuse to either release him into the community or house him in a residential center with his son. The government also argued that the ATS claims fail on sovereign immunity grounds.

In opposition to the motion to dismiss, I joined an amicus curiae brief with colleagues from Stanford University’s Human Rights in Trauma Mental Health Program: Dr. Daryn Reicherter and Dr. Ryan Matlow. Drawing upon established research on the physical and psychological changes and mental health pathologies caused by extreme trauma, the brief argued that forcible separation inflicts severe pain and suffering – mental and physical – on both parents and children. When it comes to little D.J.C.V. in particular, who was separated from his father during a critical stage of his development, the brief notes:

Harm from separation is particularly but unsurprisingly pronounced in early childhood development and may adversely affect a child’s psychological health and neurological functioning in both the short and long-term. … The combination of threat, danger, and/or trauma in childhood within the context of disrupted attachment – known as developmental trauma – has been associated with particular long-term negative outcomes that are more pervasive than specific mood, anxiety, or posttraumatic stress disorders, including broad deficits and difficulties in emotion and somatic regulation, attention and behavioral regulation, identity development, and interpersonal functioning.

We argue that whether or not a course of conduct constitutes torture must be assessed on the basis of its cumulative effect on the survivors. The brief notes that the trauma of forced family separation is likely to “significantly worsen psychological outcomes by compounding the prior traumas experienced by children seeking refuge in the United States (commonly including abuse, discrimination, traumatic loss, and exposure to violence).” The brief also argues that the policy was intentionally implemented for impermissible purposes, namely to punish, coerce, deter, and intimidate asylum seekers on discriminatory grounds (given that family separation was primarily implemented against people from Latin America arriving at the southern border). All told, the brief concludes that G.C. and D.J.C.V. suffered torture under both the international and U.S. definitions.

For the Purposes of Deterring, Intimidating, or Punishing

In this regard, the complaint echoes findings by the U.N. Special Rapporteur on Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman and Degrading Treatment or Punishment that:

detention based solely on migration-status, as such, can also amount to torture, most notably where it is being intentionally imposed or perpetuated for purposes such as deterring, intimidating, or punishing irregular migrants or their families, coercing them into withdrawing their requests for asylum, subsidiary protection or other stay, agreeing to voluntary repatriation, providing information or fingerprints, or with a view to extorting money or sexual acts, or for reasons based on discrimination of any kind, including discrimination based on immigration status.

The non-profit Physicians for Human Rights (PHR) has made similar determinations, based on psychological evaluations of a number of asylum seekers (parents and children) who manifested pervasive symptoms that are consistent with exposure to severe trauma and that met the diagnostic criteria for a range of mental health conditions, such as post-traumatic stress syndrome, major depressive disorder, and anxiety. My own analysis, drawn from cross-cultural psychological literature, appeared earlier at Just Security here, here, and here).

Our brief joins a suite of other amicus briefs in support of G.C. and D.J.C.V.:

  • a brief on behalf of human rights organizations and international law experts arguing that Trump’s family separation policy constituted a “widespread and systemic attack” on a civilian population so as to constitute a program of crimes against humanity;
  • a brief on behalf of leading U.S. constitutional law scholars (Erwin Chemerinsky, Susan Bandes, Martin Flaherty, Eric Freedman and Burt Neuborne) arguing that the United States should not be entitled to sovereign immunity for the commission of jus cogens violations, i.e., serious human rights abuses that can never be lawfully authorized;
  • a brief on behalf of family law and Reconstruction scholars (Peggy Davis, Martha Minow, Dorothy Roberts, Lea VanderVelde) describing the echoes in America’s antebellum South, when enslaved families were forcibly separated, and how the Reconstruction Congress enacted the 13th Amendment and 14th Amendment’s due process protections with these very horrors in mind;
  • a brief from leading U.S. human rights organizations and former Special Rapporteurs on Torture explicating the requirement under international law that victims of human rights violations be afforded a meaningful remedy in court;
  • a brief on behalf of a broad coalition of U.S. immigrant rights organization arguing that the high-level official design of the family separation policy indicates an intention to maximal cruelty against nonwhite migrants so as to deter future asylum seekers; and
  • a brief on behalf of leading federal jurisdiction scholars (Steve Vladeck, Greg Sisk and Larry Yackle) arguing that the discretionary function exception to the FTCA does not immunize decisions that violate the constitutional rights of individuals, such as the right to due process.

As Human Rights Watch’s report argues, it is not enough for the Biden-Harris administration to simply reverse course; it must also think creatively, and empathetically, about how to ensure restorative justice, including potential forms of restitution, reparation, and rehabilitation, such as psycho-social support; renewed and expedited immigration proceedings and relief; a stable immigration status in the United States while proceedings are pending; a public acknowledgement of the harms caused; and pledges that these violations will never be repeated.

IMAGE: An asylum seeker staying at the Juventud 2000 migrant shelter in Tijuana, Baja California State, Mexico, sprays disinfectant on tents on April 3, 2020 as stronger cleaning measures are being implemented to fight the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic. Thousands of migrants overcrowding shelters or begging in the streets in Mexican cities along the US border are living in fear as the novel coronavirus spreads in the population and screening interviews for asylum seekers are being suspended. (Photo by GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

Father-Son Separation at US Border Illustrates Lasting Harm That Demands Redress

by

How New Congress Can Shine Light on Trump Era and Persisting Abuses

by

The Promises of FOIA in 2021: A Ready Pathway to Accountability

by

20 Most Read Just Security Articles in 2020

by

Why the State Dept Should Reject Saudi Crown Prince MBS’s Claimed “Immunity”

by and

The 2020 Just Security Holiday Reading List

by

Alarms Raised in Central African Republic: Pre-Election Fighting Threatens Civilians and Fragile Peace

by , , and

Please Support Just Security With a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Military Families are Gunning for Peace this Holiday Season

by

SolarWinds as a Constitutive Moment: A New Agenda for the International Law of Intelligence

by

Pardongate 2.0: Prosecutors and Congress Investigated Clinton’s Pardons. The Same Should Happen to Trump.

by and

Shifting Norms About Secretary of Defense Has Long-Term Consequences: On the Austin Nomination

by , and

The System Is Not Working: The Lopsided Election Result, Not The Courts, Saved Our Democracy

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Russia’s SolarWinds Operation and International Law

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Dec 12-18)

by

“Strategic Silence” and State-Sponsored Hacking: The US Gov’t and SolarWinds

by

Pandemic Consequences: The Acceleration of Confrontational Politics

by and

Beyond the ICC: Repositioning the Core of International Accountability

by , , and

Reviving the US Commitment to Women’s Rights and Gender Equality: The UN Commission on the Status of Women

by and

The Bosnian Constitution, Marking 25 Years, Needs an American Reboot

by

Biden Must Stick to His Pledge to End US Support for the Yemen War

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Dec 5-11)

by

Representation at the Top: The Importance of Race in the Austin Nomination Debate

by

We Can’t “Look Forward” on the Trump Administration’s Abuses

by

The UDHR, Digital Authoritarianism, and Human Rights after Trump

by and

Revitalizing US Democracy Starts with Repairing the Right to Peaceful Assembly

by and

Addressing Our Whole-of-Government Deficit in National Security

by

New Zealand Pushes the Dialogue on International Cyber Law Forward

by

A Commander’s Duty to Punish War Crimes: Past U.S. Recognition

by

Global Kleptocracy as an American Problem

by and

The Need for More Chris Stevenses

by , and

Climate Change, National Security, & the New Commander-in-Chief

by

Data and Democracy: Three Things the Biden-Harris Administration Should Do to Tackle Big Tech

by

Ethiopia’s Tigray Crisis: Escalating Violence and Mass Displacement Threaten Ethiopian and Regional Security

by

How a New Administration—and a New Congress—Can Fix Prepublication Review: A Roadmap for Reform

by , , and

Getting the T’s and C’s Right: The Lessons of Intelligence Reform

by and

Not a Coup at DOD: How Acting Sec. Miller’s Reorganization May Improve Special Ops Oversight

by

COVID-19 Testing and the Need for Ongoing Infection Prevention

by and

75 Years Ago at Nuremberg: Giving a Name to Crimes Against Humanity

by

Mali: The “Good” Coup d’État?

by

How I Came to Support the Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons

by

Trump’s Impact on Nuclear Proliferation

by

US-Opposed Probe of Colombia’s Uribe Is Essential Step in Road to Peace

by and

Revisiting the Office of Legal Counsel’s Override Opinion

by

Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe: Introduction to a Symposium

by and

How to Restore Ethics to the U.S. Department of State

by

A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare

by

The Urgent Need to Restore Independence to America’s Politicized Immigration Courts

by

COVID-19 and International Law Series: Introduction

by , , and

A Letter to President-Elect Biden on Restoring Relations with the Intelligence Community

by and

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

by , and

Destroying Federal Documents During a Presidential Transition Is a Federal Crime

by

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Oxford Statement on International Law Protections Against Foreign Electoral Interference through Digital Means

by , , , , , and

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

by and

We Cannot Condone the Myanmar Government’s Lies with Silence

by and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

by

Turkey Fuels Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: Drones, Mercenaries and Dreams of Imperial Resurgence

by

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Is the United States Heading for a Rural Insurgency?

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

The Verdict in the Khashoggi Murder Isn’t Final By Any Stretch

by and

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

by and

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Time to Fix a Broken Declassification System

by and

Finding the Right U.S. Defense Leaders

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

Exploring Some Limitations to the ICC’s Ability to Charge US Officials with Contempt

by

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Beth Van Schaack

Leah Kaplan Visiting Professor of Human Rights, Stanford Law School; Former Deputy to the U.S. Ambassador-at-Large for War Crimes Issues in the U.S. State Department. All views are her own. Member of the editorial board of Just Security. Follow her on Twitter (@BethVanSchaack).

Read these related stories next:

Face masks with two most popular candidates for Uganda's Presidential election, incumbent President Yoweri Museveni and Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, the pop star-turned-opposition leader, printed on them are sold in Kampala, Uganda, on January 4, 2021.

Ugandan Human Rights Lawyer Fights Charges on Eve of Presidential Election

January 6, 2021 by and

International Criminal Court (ICC) chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda and deputy prosecutor James Stewart speak with another prosecutor during the initial appearance of Patrice-Edouard Ngaissona of the Central African Republic, at the ICC in The Hague on January 25, 2019, following his extradition from France on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

ICC Associates Win Temporary Reprieve from Draconian US Sanctions

January 5, 2021 by

Ivanka Trump watches Donald Trump speak during a news briefing on coronavirus on March 20, 2020 in Washington, DC. Neither wear face masks.

Purpose, Not Specificity, Limits the Pardon Power: A Rejoinder to Rappaport

December 28, 2020 by

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping before the meeting at the Great Hall of People in Beijing, China on April 25, 2019. Country flags are lined behind them.

Serbia’s Delicate Dance with the EU and China

December 22, 2020 by and

A child struggles to pick cocoa beans hanging above in the Daloa province of Cote D’Ivoire.

Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe Series: Meet the “John Does” – the Children Enslaved in Nestlé & Cargill’s Supply Chain

December 21, 2020 by

People carry bags of cocoa at a cocoa exporter's in Abidjan, on July 3, 2019.

Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe Series: Shielding American Corporations from Liability Undermines the United States’ Moral Authority

December 21, 2020 by and

Congress party activists and supporters protest against the central government's harmful agricultural reforms near the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi on December 15, 2020. A tall barricade against the protestors is set up with a metal barrier and military personnel.

Pandemic Consequences: The Acceleration of Confrontational Politics

December 17, 2020 by and

A woman holds up a placard reading, “We can be better than this.” during a pro-refugee rights protest in Melbourne on June 13, 2020 as several asylum seekers who were evacuated for medical reasons from offshore detention centres on Nauru and Manus Island, look down from the hotel where they have been detained.

Australia “Stopped the Boats” But What Happened to the Refugees Who Reached Its Shores?

December 16, 2020 by and

World flags in front of the United Nations building

The Definition of Aggression and Self-Defense

December 14, 2020 by

A projection on the Louvre Museum in Paris by Amnesty International members depicting jailed Saudi human rights activists including Loujain Al-Athloul and reading "Mr Macron, demand their release", ahead of the upcoming virtual G20 summit. November 19, 2020

Defending Women’s Rights Is Not Terrorism: A Saudi Prosecution on Human Rights Day

December 11, 2020 by and

A picture taken on November 19, 2020 shows the headquarters of Swiss food giant Nestle in Vevey ahead of a November 29, 2020 nationwide vote on a people's initiative to impose due diligence rules on Swiss-based firms active abroad.

Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe Series: Judicial Activism, Corporate Exceptionalism, and the Puzzlement of Nestlé v. Doe

December 11, 2020 by

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks with Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki during a round table meeting during an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, on December 10, 2020. They stand talking, not actually sitting at the table. They all wear face masks. Behind them a wall is covered with a banner reading “European Council.”

Polish Government’s Attacks on Rule of Law Violate Not Only EU Norms but International Law

December 11, 2020 by