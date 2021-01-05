Pentagon Moves Undermine Counterterrorism Strategy

by and

January 5, 2021

Chris Miller should know better.

Before serving as acting defense secretary, he was the recent head of the National Counterterrorism Center and former special assistant to the president and senior director for counterterrorism at the National Security Council (NSC). Given this, counterterrorism strategy and objectives should be strong guiding principles for Miller in his new role leading the Pentagon. But the precipitous withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, Iraq, and Somalia, plus the breach of partnership with the CIA that he is now directing in the 11th hour of President Donald Trump’s administration, risk serious harm to hard-fought counterterrorism gains and American safety. With these recent moves, Miller appears to be disregarding important lessons about terrorists’ resilience and the value of partnerships when conducting counterterrorism, while embracing a politically expedient but strategically nonsensical notion of “ending forever wars” to appease the president during his final weeks in office.

Miller’s missive to Department of Defense (DOD) employees, in which he set the stage for these moves, contained a critical contradiction as he claimed that the United States is “on the verge of defeating al-Qa’ida” and noted the need to avoid “our past strategic error of failing to see the fight through to the finish,” while also making the audacious statement that “Now, it’s time to come home.”

Miller is now orchestrating a simultaneous retreat from all three of the primary hotspots of jihadist terrorism. This is particularly shocking because while at the NSC, Miller oversaw the completion of a new National Counterterrorism Strategy in 2018 – a strategy whose vision runs at odds with these moves.

We both helped draft the initial version of that document while at NSC as career detailees from DOD and CIA, our time bridging the Obama and Trump administrations, and drew from our own counterterrorism experiences in Afghanistan as we worked on it.

While the final version of the Trump administration’s strategy was more of a kitchen sink-approach against all terrorism rather than a focused strategy against a defined enemy, it still contained new principles to guide U.S. counterterrorism efforts that reflected key lessons learned since September 11th, 2001.

One of the most important lessons from the past two decades is how resilient jihadist terrorist organizations are. Following the initial U.S. invasion of Afghanistan, a displaced al-Qaeda regrouped in Pakistan and launched a second wave of transnational plots against the U.S. homeland and Europe in the mid-2000s. ISIS rose from the ashes of a dismantled al-Qaeda in Iraq after the 2011 U.S. withdrawal, growing sectarian conflict in Iraq, and outbreak of civil war in Syria, to spread across the globe and conduct or inspire attacks in the United States and Europe.

Jihadist terrorists have consistently displayed their ability to reconstitute their capabilities as pressure against them has diminished.

Relatedly, a key to success in preventing catastrophic attacks has been persistent pressure that denies jihadist terrorists freedom to plot and, instead, forces them to focus on their own safety and survival. Such persistent pressure requires proximity to the enemy, not just for the application of force but also for the fidelity of intelligence collection on jihadist terrorist plans, intentions, capabilities, and locations.

In many places – especially Afghanistan, Iraq, and Somalia – U.S. intelligence agencies and special operations forces cannot operate without the force protection and casualty evacuation (CASEVAC) support of the U.S. military — support and partnership that Miller is now threatening to cut.

Perhaps the most crucial lesson Miller betrays is the critical importance of partnerships. Working by, with, and through international and local partner forces has been the greatest evolution in counterterrorism effectiveness and equity of effort against shared threats. But the haste of this drawdown has left our most important partners and allies in the dark, further eroding trust and confidence in the United States. This comes on the heels of Trump’s reckless withdrawal of U.S. forces in Syria in 2019, which betrayed the Kurds, one of our most important partners in the fight against ISIS, leaving them to be slaughtered by Turkish forces.

Indeed, one of the top objectives of the 2018 Counterterrorism strategy is for partners to take a greater role in addressing terrorist threats, but if none of our allies and partners can trust the United States to stay in the fight with them, how can we ever expect them to join us in future conflicts or take on more responsibility against jihadist terrorists?

A fundamental problem underlying these recent moves is Trump’s framing of current U.S. military deployments of any size as part of “forever” wars, a politically convenient red herring that allows Trump to withdraw from the world while shirking responsibility for protecting the vital U.S. national security interests outlined in his own counterterrorism strategy.  To be sure, use of this framing has been bipartisan across administrations, and U.S. counterterrorism successes have often been overshadowed by broader counterinsurgency and nation-building efforts that have been flailing unsuccessfully without clear and achievable objectives. But one of the strategic errors of our past has been thinking that the choice for the United States in these regions is binary, that it is all or nothing.

There is a middle-ground strategy that preserves counterterrorism gains while retaining a U.S. force posture large enough to snuff out emergent threats before they materialize into something capable of striking the United States and the West. A small but enduring presence of U.S. and international forces in these vital locations, with the requisite intelligence enablers and logistics support, could give the United States and its partners the wherewithal to maintain pressure on al-Qaeda, ISIS, and other jihadist groups, and quickly stopping nascent threats before they amass the capacity for transnational attacks.

The United States has already demonstrated that this model — of a low-key, special operations and intelligence platform — is effective in Somalia for over a decade. But there too, Trump is hastily withdrawing U.S. forces.

The risk of not maintaining proximity to terrorism hotspots is that if the embers of al-Qaeda or ISIS reconstitute into the raging blaze we’ve seen before, intervention to extinguish the fire will be more costly in U.S. blood and treasure than if we had stayed and dealt with the sparks while they were small and manageable.

“Counterterrorism Containment” is the best strategy to effectively transition to this next, sustainable phase of counterterrorism beyond the perpetual “War on Terror” and at the same time allow for a pivot of resources to threats like China and Russia. Making this transition will require an understanding and application of the lessons we’ve learned since 9/11, including the resilient nature of the enemy and the important role our partners must play in maintaining persistent pressure with U.S. support.

Miller has failed to articulate a clear strategy for the scant number of troops that will remain in these locations. Although the incoming Biden administration could return troops to their pre-drawdown levels, we should not assume how quickly and easily thousands of U.S. troops can be redeployed. And if forcing Biden’s hand to “increase” troop levels is the motive for these moves – then shame upon Trump and Miller for using U.S. forces as partisan political pawns while imperiling our national security.

So, instead of acquiescing to the whims of a lame-duck president and precipitously withdrawing thousands of troops from Afghanistan, Iraq, and Somalia, Acting Secretary of Defense Miller should insist upon maintaining sufficient capability in these regions to prevent the resurgence of terrorist threats. Miller’s tenure as Pentagon chief may indeed be brief, but if he continues on the current course, he will leave behind him an enduring legacy of harm to the security of the United States.

The views expressed in this post are the authors’ own and do not reflect the views of their employers.

Image: Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller announces cuts to U.S. troop levels in Afghanistan and Iraq during a briefing at the Pentagon, Nov. 17, 2020. Photo: U.S. Department of Defense

 

Featured Articles

How New Congress Can Shine Light on Trump Era and Persisting Abuses

by

The Promises of FOIA in 2021: A Ready Pathway to Accountability

by

20 Most Read Just Security Articles in 2020

by

Why the State Dept Should Reject Saudi Crown Prince MBS’s Claimed “Immunity”

by and

The 2020 Just Security Holiday Reading List

by

Alarms Raised in Central African Republic: Pre-Election Fighting Threatens Civilians and Fragile Peace

by , , and

Please Support Just Security With a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Military Families are Gunning for Peace this Holiday Season

by

SolarWinds as a Constitutive Moment: A New Agenda for the International Law of Intelligence

by

Pardongate 2.0: Prosecutors and Congress Investigated Clinton’s Pardons. The Same Should Happen to Trump.

by and

Shifting Norms About Secretary of Defense Has Long-Term Consequences: On the Austin Nomination

by , and

The System Is Not Working: The Lopsided Election Result, Not The Courts, Saved Our Democracy

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Russia’s SolarWinds Operation and International Law

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Dec 12-18)

by

“Strategic Silence” and State-Sponsored Hacking: The US Gov’t and SolarWinds

by

Pandemic Consequences: The Acceleration of Confrontational Politics

by and

Beyond the ICC: Repositioning the Core of International Accountability

by , , and

Reviving the US Commitment to Women’s Rights and Gender Equality: The UN Commission on the Status of Women

by and

The Bosnian Constitution, Marking 25 Years, Needs an American Reboot

by

Biden Must Stick to His Pledge to End US Support for the Yemen War

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Dec 5-11)

by

Representation at the Top: The Importance of Race in the Austin Nomination Debate

by

We Can’t “Look Forward” on the Trump Administration’s Abuses

by

The UDHR, Digital Authoritarianism, and Human Rights after Trump

by and

Revitalizing US Democracy Starts with Repairing the Right to Peaceful Assembly

by and

Addressing Our Whole-of-Government Deficit in National Security

by

New Zealand Pushes the Dialogue on International Cyber Law Forward

by

A Commander’s Duty to Punish War Crimes: Past U.S. Recognition

by

Global Kleptocracy as an American Problem

by and

The Need for More Chris Stevenses

by , and

Climate Change, National Security, & the New Commander-in-Chief

by

Data and Democracy: Three Things the Biden-Harris Administration Should Do to Tackle Big Tech

by

Ethiopia’s Tigray Crisis: Escalating Violence and Mass Displacement Threaten Ethiopian and Regional Security

by

How a New Administration—and a New Congress—Can Fix Prepublication Review: A Roadmap for Reform

by , , and

Getting the T’s and C’s Right: The Lessons of Intelligence Reform

by and

Not a Coup at DOD: How Acting Sec. Miller’s Reorganization May Improve Special Ops Oversight

by

COVID-19 Testing and the Need for Ongoing Infection Prevention

by and

75 Years Ago at Nuremberg: Giving a Name to Crimes Against Humanity

by

Mali: The “Good” Coup d’État?

by

How I Came to Support the Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons

by

Trump’s Impact on Nuclear Proliferation

by

US-Opposed Probe of Colombia’s Uribe Is Essential Step in Road to Peace

by and

Revisiting the Office of Legal Counsel’s Override Opinion

by

Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe: Introduction to a Symposium

by and

How to Restore Ethics to the U.S. Department of State

by

A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare

by

The Urgent Need to Restore Independence to America’s Politicized Immigration Courts

by

COVID-19 and International Law Series: Introduction

by , , and

A Letter to President-Elect Biden on Restoring Relations with the Intelligence Community

by and

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

by , and

Destroying Federal Documents During a Presidential Transition Is a Federal Crime

by

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Oxford Statement on International Law Protections Against Foreign Electoral Interference through Digital Means

by , , , , , and

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

by and

We Cannot Condone the Myanmar Government’s Lies with Silence

by and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

by

Turkey Fuels Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: Drones, Mercenaries and Dreams of Imperial Resurgence

by

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Is the United States Heading for a Rural Insurgency?

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

The Verdict in the Khashoggi Murder Isn’t Final By Any Stretch

by and

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

by and

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Time to Fix a Broken Declassification System

by and

Finding the Right U.S. Defense Leaders

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

Exploring Some Limitations to the ICC’s Ability to Charge US Officials with Contempt

by

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Matt Castelli

Former CIA officer, serving over 14 years in analytic, operational, and management assignments primarily covering counterterrorism; also served from 2016 to 2018 as Director for Counterterrorism at the National Security Council. Follow him on Twitter (@CastelliMatt).

Colonel (ret.) Bob Wilson

Bob Wilson is a retired Army Special Forces Colonel with over 26 years of service. Throughout his career, Bob commanded special operations troops in combat in Afghanistan, and led U.S. special operations forces in Central Asia, Africa and Latin America. He also served as the Military Assistant to the Secretary of the Army, the Honorable John McHugh, and served in the White House as a Director for Counterterrorism in the National Security Council.

Read these related stories next:

U.S. Army SSG. Tyler Laliberte embraces his family after returning from a 9-month deployment to Afghanistan on December 10, 2020 at Fort Drum, New York.

Military Families are Gunning for Peace this Holiday Season

December 23, 2020 by

Invoking Martial Law to Reverse the 2020 Election Could be Criminal Sedition

December 22, 2020 by and

Gen. Lloyd Austin, commander, U.S. Forces-Iraq receives the command colors from U.S. Marine Gen. Gen. James N. Mattis, commander, U.S. Central Command at the USF-I change of command ceremony in Baghdad, Iraq on Sept. 1, 2010. Other military members stand around them.

Shifting Norms About Secretary of Defense Has Long-Term Consequences: On the Austin Nomination

December 22, 2020 by , and

A projection on the Louvre Museum in Paris by Amnesty International members depicting jailed Saudi human rights activists including Loujain Al-Athloul and reading "Mr Macron, demand their release", ahead of the upcoming virtual G20 summit. November 19, 2020

Defending Women’s Rights Is Not Terrorism: A Saudi Prosecution on Human Rights Day

December 11, 2020 by and

U.S. Army (retired) General Lloyd Austin speaks after being formally nominated to be Secretary of the Department of Defense by U.S. President-elect Joe Biden at the Queen Theatre on December 09, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. Behind him is a banner with the seal of the President-Elect.

Representation at the Top: The Importance of Race in the Austin Nomination Debate

December 11, 2020 by

The White House, Washington, D.C.

Addressing Our Whole-of-Government Deficit in National Security

December 8, 2020 by

Iraqi Yazidis attend a candle-lit vigil in the Sharya area, some 15 kilometres from the northern city of Dohuk in the autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan region on August 3, 2020, marking the sixth anniversary of the Islamic State (IS) group's attack on the Yazidi community in the northwestern Sinjar district. Candles are placed on the ground and people hold pictures of those who died.

The Risks of Relying on Counterterrorism Laws to Reduce Wartime Sexual Violence

December 7, 2020 by

: Director of National Intelligence nominee Avril Haines speaks after being introduced by President-elect Joe Biden as he introduces key foreign policy and national security nominees and appointments at the Queen Theatre on November 24, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware.

How to Revitalize the Intelligence Community: A Long, But Essential To-Do List

December 4, 2020 by

A banner from EIPR reading, “Free EIPR Staff.” Cropped greyscale photographs of four EIPR staff that have been detained are shown over the banner – Patrick Zaki, Gasser Abdel Razek, Mohammad Basheer, and Karim Ennarah.

Defending Human Rights Is Not Terrorism: The Egypt Arrests as a Case in Point

November 30, 2020 by and

A road sign entering Fort Bragg going from Connecticut Avenue in Southern Pines, North Carolina, in March 2010. The sign reads, “US Army Fort Bragg Military Reservation – All persons and vehicles entering or departing this installation are subject to search.”

Trump’s Veto Threat Over Confederate-Named Bases Erodes U.S. Security and American Values

November 25, 2020 by and

Graves of people including children who were killed in the war including airstrikes carried out by warplanes of the Saudi-led coalition, are seen at a cemetery on June 17, 2020 in Sana'a, Yemen.

Defense Policy Negotiations Near Completion in Congress, With Human Rights Provisions in Play

November 25, 2020 by

Acting Defense Secretary Christopher C. Miller address media at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C. Nov. 17, 2020.

Not a Coup at DOD: How Acting Sec. Miller’s Reorganization May Improve Special Ops Oversight

November 20, 2020 by