The Early Edition: May 19, 2020

Curated summary of up-to-the-minute national security developments at home and abroad.

by and

May 19, 2020

Signup to receive the Early Edition in your inbox here.

Before the start of business, Just Security provides a curated summary of up-to-the-minute developments at home and abroad. Here’s today’s news.  

WATCHDOG FIRING

The State Department Inspector General (I.G.) Steve Linick, who was dismissed by President Trump Friday, was investigating the Trump administration’s use of an emergency declaration to sell arms to Saudi Arabia, according to House Foreign Affairs Chair Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.). “[Linick’s] office was investigating — at my request — Trump’s phony declaration of an emergency so he could send weapons to Saudi Arabia,” Engel said in a statement to POLITICO, adding, “We don’t have the full picture yet, but it’s troubling that Secretary Pompeo wanted Mr. Linick pushed out before this work could be completed.” Andrew Desiderio reports for POLITICO. 

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has denied that his recommendation to Trump to fire Linick was a retaliatory move, as at the time he did not know he was being investigated. “I’m not briefed on it … I usually see these investigations in final draft form 24 hours, 48 hours before the I.G. is prepared to release them,” he told the Washington Post yesterday, stressing, “So it’s simply not possible for this to be an act of retaliation. End of story.” BBC News reporting. 

The top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), confirmed yesterday that he intends to introduce legislation to limit Trump’s ability to fire inspector generals within the administration, which would only allow dismissal “for cause,” such as misuse of funds, abuse of power and position or breaking the law. “This latest action by the President calls for an immediate response from Congress. That is why I will be introducing new legislation to create additional protections against removing an Inspector General, and to prevent a President from carrying out an unjustified—or worse, politically motivated—removal,” Menendez said in a statement. Jordain Carney reports for the Hill. 

Trump’s latest “purge” of Linick “is a blatant attempt to shield Pompeo from accountability” and “makes a mockery of Congress’s attempt to protect the independence of inspectors general,” writes the Washington Post editorial board.

CORONAVIRUS

The official number of people who have died from the coronavirus in the United States passed the grim 90,000 benchmark yesterday, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The United States has more than 1.5 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus. Globally, more than 4.8 million coronavirus cases and over 318,000 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported. Jennifer Calfas and Margherita Stancati report for the Wall Street Journal.

President Trump has threatened to permanently cut off funding to the World Health Organization (W.H.O.) and revoke U.S. membership if the U.N. agency does not make “major” changes in the next 30 days. In a four-page letter sent yesterday to W.H.O. Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, which was posted to Trump’s Twitter account, the President criticized the organization for its initial coronavirus response and levied a series of allegations that the global health body overlooked or ignored various “credible” warning signs about the pandemic spreading in Wuhan, China, and failed to share information with other countries. The letter also accused the organization of showing an “alarming lack of independence” from China, including shunting Taiwanese health assessments and caving into pressure from Chinese President Xi Jinping. The BBC reporting.

Xi yesterday agreed to cooperate with an independent, W.H.O.-led probe into the origins of Covid-19 — but only once the pandemic is over. At the W.H.O.’s annual assembly, China also pledged $2 billion in aid over two years to help other countries fight the virus. Gerry Shih, Emily Rauhala and Josh Dawsey report for the Washington Post.

Moderna, the Massachusetts-based biotechnology company behind a leading effort to create a coronavirus vaccine, announced positive early results yesterday from its first human trials, a sign of encouragement for experts and governments anxious for a breakthrough. These results showed that each of the eight participants produced an antibody response on a level with that seen in people who have had the disease. The data have not been published in a scientific journal and are only an early step toward showing the experimental vaccine is safe and effective. Sarah Boseley reports for The Guardian.

Trump yesterday revealed that he has been taking hydroxychloroquine for about a week and a half to protect against the novel coronavirus, even though the anti-malarial drug is not proven to prevent or treat Covid-19 and can have potentially fatal side effects. Trump’s own government has warned that the drug should only be administered for Covid-19 in a hospital or research setting because it could lead to serious heart problems and other complications. The White House physician said in a statement last night that after he and Trump discussed hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for the coronavirus, they decided that the drug’s “potential benefit” outweighed the “relative risks.” Annie Karni and Katie Thomas refit for the New York Times.

A new Congressional Oversight Commission report released yesterday found that the Treasury Department has barely spent any of the $500 billion set aside to help businesses and local governments. Senators are expected to question Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell about this during a hearing this morning. Erica Werner reports for the Washington Post.

The United States will announce today that it has signed a $354 million four-year contract with a firm based in Virginia to make generic medicines and pharmaceutical ingredients in the country needed to treat Covid-19. The move is part of efforts to bring pharmaceutical manufacturing to the United States from abroad. Sheryl Gay Stolberg and Katie Thomas report for the New York Times.

The Oregon Supreme Court late yesterday suspended a rural judge’s order earlier in the day that had thrown out statewide coronavirus restrictions imposed by Democratic Gov. Kate Brown. Baker County Circuit Judge Matthew Shirtcliff had ruled that Brown erred by not seeking the Legislature’s approval to extend the emergency orders past a 28-day limit. The Supreme Court’s ruling stays Shirtcliff’s decision until a review by all the high court justices has been carried out. AP reporting.

A Chinese laboratory has been working on a drug it believes has the power to bring the coronavirus pandemic to an end. A medicine being tested by scientists at China’s prestigious Peking University could not only cut the recovery time for those infected, but even offer short-term immunity from the virus, researchers say. Sunney Xie, director of the university’s Beijing Advanced Innovation Center for Genomics, told reporters that the drug has been “successful” at the animal trialling stage. AFP reporting.

A map and analysis of all confirmed cases of the virus in the U.S. is available at the New York Times.

U.S. and worldwide maps tracking the spread of the pandemic are available at the Washington Post.

A state-by-state guide to lockdown measures and reopenings is provided by the New York Times.

Latest updates on the pandemic at The Guardian and NBC News.

TRUMP-RUSSIA AND CONGRESSIONAL INVESTIGATIONS

Attorney General William Barr said yesterday that he does not expect the Department of Justice (D.O.J.)’s review of the origins of the F.B.I. investigation into Russian election interference will result in criminal investigations into either former Vice President and Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden or former President Barack Obama, further stressing that the review will not be a “tit-for-tat exercise.” Dustin Volz reports for the Wall Street Journal.

“‘Obamagate’ is here to stay,” writes Hugh Hewitt in an op-ed for the Washington Post, describing Republicans’ use of the word as “The intentional interference with the peaceful transition of power.”

AFGHANISTAN 

Afghan security forces today held off a brutal Taliban attack on Kunduz, officials said, a key city in northern Afghanistan that had briefly fallen to the militants twice in the past. Taliban fighters attacked multiple outposts of Afghan forces on the edges of the city at around 1:00 am, sparking fierce fighting, a defense ministry statement said. “With the support of air force their attack was repelled. Eleven Taliban were killed and eight wounded,” it said, adding that the scuffle went on for several hours. AFP reporting.

The United Nations (U.N.) today called for an immediate stop to the violence in Afghanistan, after over 380 innocent civilians were killed in April by either the Taliban or Afghan forces.  The U.N. Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Deborah Lyons, said “I call for a halt to the fighting and for parties to respect humanitarian law that is there to protect civilians.” Reuters reporting. 

U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad is to meet with the leaders of the Taliban and the Afghan government to push for the start of peace talks, the U.S. State Department confirmed. Khalilzad is expected to discuss with the Taliban the agreement by both sides to release prisoners, and to meet with government officials “to explore steps the Afghan government needs to take to make intra-Afghan negotiations begin as soon as possible.” Al Jazeera reporting. 

President Trump yesterday rejected The Wall Street Journal Editorial’s cautioning of his “impulsive” decision making on Afghanistan. “The Wall Street Journal Editorial states that it doesn’t want me to act in an ‘impulsive’ manner in Afghanistan. Could somebody please explain to them that we have been there for 19 years, and while soldier counts are way down now, hardly impulsive,” Trump said in a post on Twitter, further adding, “Besides, the Taliban is mixed about even wanting us to get out … They make a fortune $$$ by having us stay, and except at the beginning, we never really fought to win. We are more of a police force than the mighty military that we are, especially now as rebuilt. No, I am not acting impulsively!” Missy Ryan reports for the Washington Post. 

SYRIA

The United Nations Syria mediator has called on the United States and Russia to take advantage of “some calm” in the war-torn country and talk to each other about a push for peace. “With some calm, with the common threats of Covid-19 and ISIS, and with the Syrian people continuing to suffer, I want to stress that renewed and meaningful international cooperation, building trust and confidence between international stakeholders and with Syrians … is essential,” U.N. Syria envoy Geir Pedersen told the 15-member U.N. Security Council yesterday. Al Jazeera reporting.

Warring parties in the Syrian civil war have agreed to engage in talks in Geneva about the country’s constitution, the U.N. Special Envoy Geir Pedersen said today. “We need this to start somewhere,” he said, “The Constitutional Committee could be that arena where confidence starts to build.” Reuters reporting.

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

In a unanimous decision yesterday, the U.S. Supreme Court said victims of al-Qaeda’s 1998 bombings on U.S. embassies in Africa were entitled to billions in punitive damages from Sudan, which was found to have assisted the terror group. Jess Bravin reports for the Wall Street Journal.

Iran’s busy Shahid Rajaee port terminal was the target of a significant cyberattack on May 9 that U.S. and foreign government officials say appears to have originated with Iran’s foe, Israel. The attack, which messed up traffic around the port for days, was carried out by Israeli spies, presumably in retaliation for an earlier attempt to infiltrate computers that operate rural water distribution systems in Israel, according to intelligence and cybersecurity officials familiar with the matter. Joby Warrick and Ellen Nakashima report for the Washington Post.

The Saudi military student behind last year’s Pensacola Naval Air Station shooting had “significant ties” to al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (A.Q.A.P.), the Justice Department and the F.B.I. announced yesterday. U.S. investigators uncovered the al-Qaeda connection after the F.B.I. cracked the encryption on the Saudi attacker’s iPhone and have been able to use the information on the devices to conduct a recent counterterrorism operation in Yemen, Attorney General William Barr and F.B.I. Director Christopher Wray said at a news conference. David Shortell and Evan Perez report for CNN. 

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-K.Y.) yesterday picked Sen. Marco Rubio (R-F.L.) to serve as the acting intelligence committee chair after Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) stepped down last week amid a Justice Department probe into allegations of insider trading. “I am glad to announce that Senator Marco Rubio has accepted my invitation,” McConnell wrote in a statement. Emma Tucker reports for The Daily Beast. 

Featured Articles

Why the Flynn Dismissal Deserves a Hard Look by the Court

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (May 11-15)

by

Anticipating Phase Two of the Trumped Up “Obamagate”

by

The Trump Administration’s Indefensible Legal Defense of Its Asylum Ban

by

Oversight and “Undermining”: Reflections on the Supreme Court Oral Arguments About Subpoenas for Trump’s Financial Information

by

Revisiting Export Controls in the COVID Era

by

COVID-19 and Health Systems: Responding to Unpredictable Predictability

by , and

Getting It Wrong: The 9/11 Military Commission and the Justiciability of Armed Conflict

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

Coronavirus Legislative Responses in the UK: Regression to Panic and Disdain of Constitutionalism

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

Why No One Ever Really Wins a Proxy War

by and

DC Needs a New U.S. Attorney

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (May 4-8)

by

Here’s What the New DoD Policy on Civilian Harm Should Include

by and

Grading DODs Annual Civilian Casualties Report: “Incomplete”

by and

Iranian Gunboat Harassment and the Rules of Engagement

by and

Barr Ignores Settled Justice Department Policies in Run-Up to 2020 Elections

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

The Republic of Facebook

by

Let’s Make a Deal: How to Mitigate the Risk of Hypersonic Weapons

by

Ratcliffe’s Radical Positions During the Impeachment Proceedings

by and

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

From “Enemy of the People” to “Essential”: The Pandemic Creates an Opening for the Press

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (April 27-May 1)

by

ODNI’s 2019 Statistical Transparency Report: The FBI Violates FISA…Again

by

Law Day and the Need for Virtue in Government Lawyering

by

Trump’s COVID-19 Immigration Proclamation May Be Legal, But It’s Still an Abuse of Power

by and

Trump’s “Deal of the Century” is Bibi’s Dream Come True

by

Mexico’s Initiative to Ensure Global Access to Medicines, Vaccines and Medical Equipment to Face COVID19

by and

Keeping an Eye on the Hand of Justice: Bill Barr and Targeting Joe Biden

by and

Terrorism During a Pandemic: Assessing the Threat and Balancing the Hype

by

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Zoom and the Problem of Cybersecurity Moral Hazard

by

Russia’s Humanitarian Law Obligations to Civilians in Occupied Ukrainian Territories in the Time of COVID-19

by , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

Great Expectations: AFRICOM’s New Quarterly Report on Civilian Casualties

by

Healthcare Workers with Chronic Illness on Coronavirus Frontlines: The Need for Accommodations

by

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

US Ramps Up War in Somalia, Killing More Civilians

by

The Dancer: President Trump, the Anti-Lockdown Posture, and Dr. Fauci’s Ace Card

by

There is No Public Health Rationale for a Categorical Ban on Asylum Seekers

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Pompeo’s “Rights Commission” Is Worse Than Feared: 7 Concerns to Watch

by and

An Abuse of Presidential Authority and American Power: Halting U.S. Funding for the World Health Organization

by

Governors and Mayors, Beware: Lawsuits Opposing Coronavirus Mitigation Orders Are a Real Threat

by

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Coronavirus Border Expulsions: CDC’s Assault on Asylum Seekers and Unaccompanied Minors

by

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

9/11 All Over Again

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

How Congress Can Save Lives, Protect Rights, and Exert U.S. Leadership Globally in Response to Coronavirus

by and

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

How Terrorist Groups Will Try to Capitalize on the Coronavirus Crisis

by

The World’s Landmine Challenge Demands Presidential Action

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

Threats to Democracy Spread with the Virus, We Must Keep Both in Check

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

COVID-19 and International Law: Must China Compensate Countries for the Damage?

by

Military’s Response to the Coronavirus Crisis: Top 10 Principles

by

Coronavirus, Public Perceptions and the Dangers of “News Deserts”

by

What the UN Security Council Can Do on Coronavirus: A Global Goods Coordination Mechanism

by

COVID-19 and Violent Conflict: Responding to Predictable Unpredictability

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

Repatriating Foreign Fighters from Syria: International Law and Political Will (Part 1)

by

Universal Health Care is a National Security Issue

by and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

Peace in Afghanistan: Showmanship over Substance

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Law Enforcement’s Facial Recognition Law-lessness: Comparing European and US Approaches

by

An Ambitious Reading of Facebook’s Content Regulation White Paper

by and

Why the 2020 Election Will Be A Mess Part II: Beyond Russian Disinformation

by , and

Russian Cyber Attacks Against Georgia, Public Attributions and Sovereignty in Cyberspace

by

Telegram’s Cryptocurrency Could Have a Terrorism Problem

by

Facebook Bylaws for Takedown Oversight Board: Questions of Independence

by and

The U.S.-Taliban Accord: Can the Afghan Government Rise to the Occasion?

by

What to Watch For in White House’s Annual Report on Use of Military Force

by and

Is the Pardon Power Unlimited?

by , , , , , and

Norm-Skepticism in Cyberspace? Counter-factual and Counterproductive

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

Let the Rule of Law Rule Law Enforcement: Reflections on the Current Attorney General’s Tenure

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Video of Panel on the “Crisis at the Justice Department”

by

Sudan Takes Two Big Steps toward Normalizing Relations: USS Cole and Bashir

by

Senators Call for Prosecution of Gambian Paramilitary Fighter in US Custody

by

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

White House ‘1264 Notice’ and Novel Legal Claims for Military Action Against Iran

by

Exclusive: New Unredacted Emails Show How Deeply OMB Misled Congress on Ukraine

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The CIA in the Age of Trump

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

United Nations Sets Standards on Peaceful Assemblies and the Use of Less Lethal Weapons

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Exclusive: Unredacted Ukraine Documents Reveal Extent of Pentagon’s Legal Concerns

by

Most Read/Popular Just Security Articles of 2019

by

The Application of International Law to Cyberspace: Sovereignty and Non-intervention

by

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Trump’s Aim to Go Big on Nuclear Arms Control Should Begin by Extending New START

by

The Spencer Standoff with Trump over Gallagher Distracts from the Navy’s Real Problems

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Go See The Report, Then Let’s Put Torture to Bed For Good

by , , and

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Nat O'Connell

Assistant News Editor at Just Security and Legal Fellow at JUSTICE, a law reform and human rights organization based in the UK - Follow her on Twitter (@oconnellnat).

Siven Watt

Read these related stories next:

The Early Edition: May 18, 2020

May 18, 2020 by

The Early Edition: May 15, 2020

May 15, 2020 by

The Early Edition: May 14, 2020

May 14, 2020 by and

The Early Edition: May 13, 2020

May 13, 2020 by and

The Early Edition: May 12, 2020

May 12, 2020 by and

The Early Edition: May 11, 2020

May 11, 2020 by

The Early Edition: May 8, 2020

May 8, 2020 by

The Early Edition: May 7, 2020

May 7, 2020 by

The Early Edition: May 6, 2020

May 6, 2020 by

The Early Edition: May 5, 2020

May 5, 2020 by

The Early Edition: May 4, 2020

May 4, 2020 by and

The Early Edition: May 1, 2020

May 1, 2020 by and