The Early Edition: March 19, 2020

Curated summary of up-to-the-minute national security developments at home and abroad.

by

March 19, 2020

Signup to receive the Early Edition in your inbox here.

Before the start of business, Just Security provides a curated summary of up-to-the-minute developments at home and abroad. Here’s today’s news.  

CORONAVIRUS

President Trump signed an emergency coronavirus relief package into law last night. The stimulus package, which passed the House last week and went through the Senate earlier yesterday, includes provisions for free testing for Covid-19 and paid sick and family leave for some U.S. workers impacted by the illness. In addition, the signed legislation expands unemployment assistance and increases federal funds for food programs and medical aid. Lauren Egan reports for NBC News.

Efforts are already underway to put together a third, larger relief measure that could total $1 trillion and include  $500 billion in direct payments to Americans as well as $500 billion in loans for businesses. Erica Werner, Jeff Stein and Mike DeBonis report for the Washington Post.

Trump moved yesterday to send military hospital ships to combat the coronavirus, and invoked a Korean War-era law, allowing the federal government to ramp up production of vital medical equipment, like ventilators, respirators and protective gear for health care workers. Trump later wrote in a message sent on Twitter that he would only use the powers granted under the Defense Production Act “in a worst case scenario” as he likened himself to a “wartime president.” Maegan Vazquez reports for CNN.

The U.S. Air Force moved 500,000 coronavirus testing swabs from Italy to the U.S. on Monday, the Pentagon confirmed yesterday. Pentagon spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said that an Air National Guard aircraft transported the swabs – used as part of the process to test for Covid-19 – from Italy to Memphis, Tenn. Defense One reporting.

A look at the Pentagon’s growing role in responding to the coronavirus outbreak in the United States is provided by the AP.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (I.C.E.) announced in a statement yesterday that it would be changing how it enforces immigration policy and how it detains immigrants amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The agency said it would temporarily focus on those who pose a public safety risk and are “subject to mandatory detention based on criminal grounds.” A breakdown of 12 changes to the immigration system over recent days is provided by CNN’s Priscilla Alvarez.

Surgeon General Jerome Adams admitted yesterday that the Trump administration’s recommendation that Americans practice preventative measures for 15 days is probably insufficient time to successfully stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.. “Fifteen days is likely not going to be enough to get us all the way through … but we really need to lean into it now so that we can bend the curve in the next 15 days, and at that point we’ll reassess,” Adams said during an interview on NBC’s “Today.” Quint Forgey reporting for POLITICO.

While older people remain at gravest risk worldwide, a report issued yesterday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (C.D.C.) found that 38 percent of those who required hospitalization in the U.S. were aged 20 to 54. Pam Belluck reports for the New York Times.

Canada and the U.S. have mutually agreed to close their border to non-essential travelers, Trump and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced yesterday, in an attempt to contain the spread of coronavirus as confirmed global cases surpassed 200,000. The BBC reporting.

Australia and New Zealand’s borders will be shut to anyone who is not a citizen or resident, in an escalation of both countries’ efforts to tackle the pandemic. Teo Arms reports for the Washington Post.

The World Health Organization (W.H.O.) yesterday announced an international trial to determine which antiviral treatments may be most effective. The research, called the Solidarity Trial, will be conducted in hospitals in several countries, including Argentina, France, Iran, Norway, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland and Thailand. Other countries are expected to participate; the United States is not yet among them. The U.N. News Centre reporting.

For the first time since the coronavirus crisis began, China today reported no new locally transmitted cases for the previous day, a turning point in the battle to contain the outbreak that has since become a pandemic. Officials said there had been just 34 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, all involving people who had come to China from overseas. Javier C. Hernández reporting for the New York Times.

Meanwhile Iran reportedly saw its biggest single-day increase in coronavirus deaths yesterday, as the country’s death toll rose to 1,135. Despite that, the deputy health minister cautioned that some Iranians were still not taking the disease seriously. W.H.O. has asked that nations in the Middle East communicate more about the spread of Covid-19 inside their borders, with Ahmed Al-Mandhari, the organization’s Middle East chief, saying that the response to the pandemic in the Middle East has been “uneven” and more needs to be done. The BBC reporting.

The Kremlin yesterday denied allegations made in a European Union (E.U.) document it was operating a Russian media disinformation campaign designed to aggravate the impact of the coronavirus in Western countries. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told media representatives that they were “groundless accusations,” according to Tass, the Russian state news agency. Reuters reporting.

“China is winning the coronavirus propaganda war,” Matthew Karnitschnig argues at POLITICO Magazine, saying Beijing’s key strategy is to show that the country at the center of the outbreak, and which kept it hidden for weeks, allowing it to spread across the globe unhindered, is “on the front lines trying to save humanity, while the E.U. can’t get its act together and the world’s other superpower is busy pointing fingers.”

The 100-page federal plan on how to combat the coronavirus, which shows the Trump administration is making contingency preparations for a pandemic that could last up to “18 months or longer” and could see “multiple waves of illness,” is provided by CNN.

An explainer on the coronavirus aid bill that passed the Senate yesterday is provided by Andy Sullivan at Reuters.

A map and analysis of all confirmed cases of the virus in the U.S. is available at the New York Times.

U.S. and worldwide maps tracking the spread of the epidemic are available at the Washington Post.

Live updates at The Guardian and NBC News.

AFGHANISTAN

The U.S. commander in Afghanistan is blocking American and allied soldiers from entering Afghanistan and, in turn, stopping some troops from leaving, for the next month, American and European officials said as the coronavirus has spread in the country in recent days. Gen. Austin S. Miller’s decision, intended to protect his forces from the virus, threatens to disrupt the drawdown of troops directed by President Trump after the United States recently signed a peace deal with the Taliban. Thomas Gibbons-Neff and Julian E. Barnes report for the New York Times.

U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad said yesterday the coronavirus pandemic adds urgency to prisoner releases agreed by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s government and the Taliban and that they should start “as soon as possible.” “No prisoners have been released to date despite the commitment to do so expressed by both sides,” Khalilzad said in a message sent on Twitter. The prisoner releases were expected to have started last week as part of a U.S.-led effort to wind down the 18-year war in Afghanistan. Al Jazeera reporting.

IRAN

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei will pardon 10,000 prisoners including political ones to mark the Iranian new year tomorrow, state TV reported yesterday. “Those who will be pardoned will not return to jail … almost half of those security-related [political] prisoners will be pardoned as well,” judiciary spokesperson Gholamhossein Esmaili told state T.V. The Guardian reporting.

The United States has refused to lift its Iran sanctions amid the public health crisis — despite calls from Britain and China to do so, a decision that has hampered hindered Tehran’s response to the virus, Adam Taylor writes in an analysis at the Washington Post.

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS  

Critics are questioning whether Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is scrambling to keep his job after three inconclusive elections, is exploiting the coronavirus crisis for his own benefit, David M. Halbfinger and Isabel Kershner report for the New York Times. While many Israelis have hailed the aggressiveness of Netanyahu’s response to the pandemic, others wonder whether shutting the courts was necessary and if the infringements on privacy by collecting cellphone data to track coronavirus cases could have long-term consequences. 

President Trump has nominated Christopher Miller to head the National Counterterrorism Center (N.C.T.C.), it was reported yesterday, a move that will fill a central role in the intelligence community. Miller, a senior Pentagon official in charge of special operations and combating terrorism, will take over the role previously held by Joseph Maguire. The Hill reporting.

A statement by former American Ambassadors for atrocity crimes and U.S. Chief Prosecutors, following Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s announcement Tuesday that two explicitly named individuals in the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court would face potential sanctions relating to the Prosecutor’s investigation of the Afghanistan situation, is provided by Just Security.

Does international law require States to repatriate their foreign fighters being held by the Syrian Democratic Forces (S.D.F.) in Syria? Department of Justice (D.O.J.) National Security Division Counselor Dan E. Stigall examines the question in the first of a two-part series with Just Security on international legal obligations related to extraditing the thousands of foreigners who fought with the Islamic State group (ISIS) in Syria.  

Featured Articles

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

Repatriating Foreign Fighters from Syria: International Law and Political Will (Part 1)

by

The Legally Troubling Treatment of COVID-19 Meetings as Classified

by

The “Interests of Justice” at the ICC: A Continuing Mystery

by

Lessons Ignored: John Bolton’s Bogus Defense of “Streamlining” Away Our Bio-Readiness

by

Highlights of Expert Panel on COVID-19 from Harvard, MIT, Mass General Hospital

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (March 9-13)

by

Explainer: National Emergency Declarations and COVID-19

by

Pompeo’s “Rights Commission” is Worse Than Feared: Part I

by and

Universal Health Care is a National Security Issue

by and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

Peace in Afghanistan: Showmanship over Substance

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Law Enforcement’s Facial Recognition Law-lessness: Comparing European and US Approaches

by

An Ambitious Reading of Facebook’s Content Regulation White Paper

by and

Why the 2020 Election Will Be A Mess Part II: Beyond Russian Disinformation

by , and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (March 2-6)

by

Int’l Criminal Court’s Afghanistan Decision Expands Prosecutor’s Power: What to Expect Next

by

About Those FBI Counterterrorism Assessments …

by

Russian Cyber Attacks Against Georgia, Public Attributions and Sovereignty in Cyberspace

by

Revised Justice Department Policy Still Silences Immigration Judges

by

A Model for Countering Foreign Disinformation and Interference in Elections

by and

Telegram’s Cryptocurrency Could Have a Terrorism Problem

by

Facebook Bylaws for Takedown Oversight Board: Questions of Independence

by and

The Gravity of Michael Ellis’ Promotion to Senior Director for Intelligence at the White House

by

Iraqi Militias Split Over New Iran-Backed Head, Reflecting Wider Divisions

by

The Middle East Peace “Vision” From an Old CIA Hand

by

When the Abnormal Becomes Typical: Clinging to Memories of Normalcy Three Years into the Trump Administration

by

The U.S.-Taliban Accord: Can the Afghan Government Rise to the Occasion?

by

What to Watch For in White House’s Annual Report on Use of Military Force

by and

Is the Pardon Power Unlimited?

by , , , , , and

Norm-Skepticism in Cyberspace? Counter-factual and Counterproductive

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

The FBI and Apple Redux

by

As Trump Returns from India, Others in U.S. Must Press Modi on Rights in Kashmir and Across the Country

by

Let the Rule of Law Rule Law Enforcement: Reflections on the Current Attorney General’s Tenure

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

Dis-Barr the Justice Department

by

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Video of Panel on the “Crisis at the Justice Department”

by

Sudan Takes Two Big Steps toward Normalizing Relations: USS Cole and Bashir

by

Senators Call for Prosecution of Gambian Paramilitary Fighter in US Custody

by

For Free Expression in Iran, the U.S. Can Act to Keep the Internet On

by and

U.S. Issues Travel Ban on Sri Lankan Military Leader

by

Why the 2020 Election Will Be A Mess: It’s Just Too Easy for Putin

by , and

Three Dozen Questions for Congress (and News Media) to Ask Attorney General Barr

by , and

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

White House ‘1264 Notice’ and Novel Legal Claims for Military Action Against Iran

by

Military Justice Reform, the 2020 Pledge, and the President’s Power

by

The Simple Lessons from a Complicated Iowa Caucus

by and

Why the US Military Needs to Rethink How It Investigates Civilian Harm

by

Sudan Announces Intention to Have al-Bashir and Others “Appear” Before the ICC

by

Building Walls and Deporting People to “Safe” Countries Is Not Deterrence, It’s Defense

by , and

Instagram Content Removals in Iran Highlight Questions Over Facebook’s New Oversight Board

by

Exclusive: New Unredacted Emails Show How Deeply OMB Misled Congress on Ukraine

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The CIA in the Age of Trump

by

The Friday Night Massacre’s Broader Context: Trump’s Redesign for American Democracy

by and

Never Mind “America First” — Trump’s Newly Expanded Immigration Ban Puts Americans Last

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

Pentagon Deployment of New, “More Usable” Nuclear Weapon Is a Grave Mistake

by

US Should Think Again About Reversing Landmine Policy

by

The Most Serious Obstruction of All: The Vote to Block Witnesses and the Public’s Right to Know

by

Behind Myanmar’s Military Alibi: A Path for Compliance with the ICJ’s Order to Protect Rohingya

by and

Counterterrorism Laws Punish Legitimate Asylum Seekers

by

Timeline: Trump, Giuliani, Biden, and Ukrainegate (updated)

by and

United Nations Sets Standards on Peaceful Assemblies and the Use of Less Lethal Weapons

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

What the State Department Legal Adviser Promised Congress on Iran

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

Iran Plane Downing: Likely a Violation of International Humanitarian Law (But Not a War Crime)

by

After the IG Report: “Next Steps” for Congress, DOJ, and the FISA Court

by

The 30-Day Clock: Recent Law Requires Trump Admin. to Make Full Public Report on Soleimani and Shahlai Strikes

by and

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

How to Recover a Role for Congress and the Courts in Decisions to Wage War

by and

Why the 2002 AUMF Does Not Apply to Iran

by and

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

Trump’s Fatal Mistake: Killing Soleimani vs. Countering ISIS

by

The Soleimani Strike and War Powers

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Exclusive: Unredacted Ukraine Documents Reveal Extent of Pentagon’s Legal Concerns

by

Most Read/Popular Just Security Articles of 2019

by

The Inevitable Day of Reckoning in Syria

by

Hidden Gems: Civilian Casualties and Use of Force Reporting Provisions in the Annual Defense Bill

by and

Federal Criminal Offenses and the Impeachment of Donald J. Trump

by , , , , , , and

The Application of International Law to Cyberspace: Sovereignty and Non-intervention

by

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

The Specter of Interventionism is Haunting Latin America

by

Trump’s Aim to Go Big on Nuclear Arms Control Should Begin by Extending New START

by

A Call to Arms: Taking the Russia Threat Seriously

by

No Place to Hide, No Place to Post: Lessons from Recent Efforts at “De-Platforming” ISIS

by

With Supreme Court Mired in Dark Money, Time for Large Dose of Transparency

by

The Spencer Standoff with Trump over Gallagher Distracts from the Navy’s Real Problems

by

Here’s the Proof that Trump’s “No Quid Pro Quo” Call Never Happened

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Amid War Crimes Allegations, Afghan Government Lacks Proper Mechanisms to Investigate

by

Timeline: Rep. Devin Nunes and Ukraine Disinformation Efforts

by and

IG Falls Short of Justice in Investigating Political Retaliation at the State Department

by

Trump and GOP Call to ID Whistleblower Exposes Glaring Gaps in Protections

by

Evaluating Facebook’s New Oversight Board for Content Moderation

by and

President Trump is Damaging Our Military: War Crimes Cases are the Latest Example

by

Go See The Report, Then Let’s Put Torture to Bed For Good

by , , and

Congress Must Act to Protect Those Who’ve Supported Us in Syria

by and

Interpol Proves Critics Right in Choosing Turkey to Host General Assembly

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

The Rio Treaty: Paving the Way for Military Intervention in Venezuela?

by

Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation

by and

Abandoning Open Skies: Trump Would Be Squandering More of Our Security Inheritance

by and

“With a Little Help from Our Friends”: Prosecuting the ISIL “Beatles” in U.S. Courts

by and

How to Address Newly Revealed Abuses of Section 702 Surveillance

by and

Turkey’s (Latest) Invasion of Syria: Aggression, Proportionality, and Legal Consequences for NATO and Third-Party States

by

The FISA Court’s Section 702 Opinions, Part II: Improper Queries and Echoes of “Bulk Collection”

by

Career U.S. Officials Testifying to Congress: A Guide from Co-Equal

by , and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

The Netherlands Releases a Tour de Force on International Law in Cyberspace: Analysis

by

The Need for a Bipartisan Stand Against the White House Counsel Letter 

by

The Real Decline of OLC

by

Congress Wakes Up, Finally Decides to Tackle Kleptocracy

by

Know Your Rights: Conversations with Congress

by and

Greg Craig: The Government’s Latest Swing at FARA Enforcement & What Comes Next

by and

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

France’s Major Statement on International Law and Cyber: An Assessment

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

Why a Judge’s Terrorism Watchlist Ruling is a Game Changer: What Happens Next

by

Ending Suffering of Afghanistan’s Civilians is Necessary Condition for Peace Talks

by

Q&A on Court Decision Invalidating Administration’s Terrorism Watchlist

by

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

U.S. Sanctions Against Iran’s Foreign Minister and International Law

by

Second Circuit Gets Civil Forfeiture under the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act Wrong

by and

“Fiat Justitia”: Implications of a Canadian Military Justice Decision for International Justice

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Proportionality and 150 Iranian Lives: Do They “Count”?

by

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Trump’s Encouraging QAnon May Result in Violence—Just ask the FBI

by

The International Security Echo-Chamber: Getting Civil Society Into the Room

by , and

EU Court of Justice Grapples with U.S. Surveillance in Schrems II

by

Criminal Prosecutions and Illegal Entry: A Deeper Dive

by

Policing, U.S. Style: With Little Idea of What Really Works

by and

Trump’s “Unalienable Rights” Commission Likely to Promote Anti-Rights Agenda 

by , and

Empathy Matters: Leadership in Cyber

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Children in Immigration Detention — What are the International Norms?

by

Anticipating the President’s Way Around the War Powers Resolution on Iran: Lessons of the 1980s Tanker Wars

by

Looking to 2020: A Presidential Pledge for Gender Parity in National Security Appointments

by and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Aborted U.S. Strike, Cyber Operation Against Iran and International Law

by

U.K. Court Nixes Saudi Arms Sales–What it Means for the US and Other EU Countries

by and

U.S. Cyber Command, Russia and Critical Infrastructure: What Norms and Laws Apply?

by

Cooking the WMD Books: Politicizing the 2019 State Department Compliance Report

by

Countering Russia’s Malign Influence Operations

by

The American Way of War Includes Fidelity to Law: Preemptive Pardons Break that Code

by , and

When Is a “Literally True” Statement False and a Crime

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

The Pentagon Wants to Streamline Security Clearances by Using AI. That’s a Dangerous Idea.

by

An Insider’s View of the Life-Cycle of Self-Defense Reports by U.N. Member States

by

BREAKING: United States Supports Germany’s International Arrest Warrant for Accused Syrian War Criminal

by

The Seven Step Program for Fighting Disinformation

by and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Weapons of Mass Consumerism: Why China Wants Your Personal Information

by and

10 Ways the U.S. Can Curb Interpol Abuses

by

No Clean Hands: Reaction and Counter-Reaction in the Iranian-Saudi Proxy War in Yemen

by

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
About the Author(s)

Nat O'Connell

Assistant News Editor at Just Security and Legal Fellow at JUSTICE, a law reform and human rights organization based in the UK - Follow her on Twitter (@oconnellnat).