by Tess Bridgeman

Breaking with its general practice of engaging in purely confidential communications, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) made an exceedingly rare public statement today making clear that “the horrific attacks Israel suffered last weekend” “cannot in turn justify the limitless destruction of Gaza.”

The ICRC makes plain in its opening sentence that “nothing can justify” Hamas’ abhorrent actions on October 6. Full stop.

Turning to the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the ICRC, strikingly, states plainly that “instructions issued by the Israeli authorities for the population of Gaza City to immediately leave their homes, coupled with the complete siege explicitly denying them food, water, and electricity, are not compatible with international humanitarian law.”

The ICRC is an independent and neutral humanitarian organization given its authority by the 1949 Geneva Conventions. It has a unique role among international organizations, privately interceding with States and non-state armed groups in situations of conflict. Those communications are by necessity confidential. The ICRC’s rare use of a public statement underscores the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, but the nature of the communication as an appeal to those involved also highlights the potential for “life-saving relief” to be provided if “pauses in the fighting” can be agreed.

The full statement is as follows:

Geneva (ICRC) — Nothing can justify the horrific attacks Israel suffered last weekend. Our hearts go out to people who lost family members or are worried sick about loved ones taken hostage. We reiterate our call for their immediate release and stand ready to conduct humanitarian visits. But those attacks cannot in turn justify the limitless destruction of Gaza. The parties must not neglect their legal obligations regarding the methods and means used to wage war.