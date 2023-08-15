On Monday, August 14, 2023, former President Donald Trump—along with eighteen other individuals—was indicted for the fourth time, on this occasion with 41 criminal charges in Georgia stemming from an alleged conspiracy to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in that state. For the past 2 1/2 years, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her office have been investigating Trump and others in connection with attempts to subvert his election loss to President Joe Biden.

This primer answers questions about what to expect in the Georgia case: the operation of the Georgia grand jury, various arraignment and pre-trial legal issues that will arise as the case proceeds, the charges Trump and his co-defendants are facing, and the potential consequences if convicted.

Next Steps: Getting to Trial

Removal to Federal Court

Could the case be removed to federal court? Trump could try to remove the case to federal court. Federal law permits any officer of the United States to remove a state prosecution to federal court if the prosecution is “for or relating to any act under color of such office.” 28 U.S. Code § 1442. To “act under color of such office” means that the individual was acting within their official capacity and authority as a federal officer. The purpose of the law is to provide a federal forum for defendants to raise defenses that arise from their official duties. In the Manhattan DA’s case against Trump, federal judge Alvin Hellerstein ruled against Trump’s attempt to remove that case to federal court – finding that Trump was not acting as a federal officer, did not raise a “colorable federal defense,” and “failed to satisfy” the standard for removal. 23cv3773 Order and Opinion Granting Remand 07.19.2023.pdf (uscourts.gov) Any of the defendants could theoretically attempt to remove the case, as the law permits removal by any officer of the United States “or any person acting under that officer.” So, a defendant claiming that he was acting under the direction of then-President Trump or any other federal officer or agency could seek removal. If Trump were not acting as an officer, as Judge Hellerstein found in the Manhattan case, then there would be no basis for other defendants to remove. For a full review see Brookings report (pp.187-190, 214-253) and this analysis [[by Laurence Tribe, Donald Ayer, and Dennis Aftergut]].

How does the removal process work? The defendant would file a notice of removal in federal court, and then DA Willis would have the opportunity to contest removal to have the case remanded back to state court. The presiding federal judge would make a determination based on whether the defendant(s) has any “colorable federal defense” to the state charges. State proceedings continue pending a removal ruling.

Is it possible that some but not all defendants remove the case to federal court? Yes. Whichever defendants seek and meet the criteria for removal could have their case removed to federal court, while those who do not would proceed in state court.



Dismissing the Charges

Can the defendants seek to dismiss the indictment? Under Georgia law, a criminal defendant can try to dismiss an indictment by a “demurrer.” A demurrer tests the sufficiency of the indictment but is not a mechanism for a defendant to have the court dismiss the charges because of specific defenses or any other claim of innocence. A “special demurrer” challenges the specificity of the indictment, essentially arguing that the defendant’s due process was violated because the indictment lacks sufficient detail about the conduct being charged. A special demurrer has to be filed within 10 days after arraignment. GA Code § 17-7-110 A “general demurrer” challenges the legal sufficiency of the indictment, essentially arguing that the charges lack an essential element of the crime. A general demurrer can be raised at any time, even during trial.

Does Trump have immunity from prosecution because he was President? Trump will likely claim immunity because he was in office when the charged conduct occurred. Immunity is not automatic because someone was a federal official at the time of the offense. Instead, immunity is based on the nature of the function performed. Trump (or any other federal official raising immunity) would have to establish that they were engaging in conduct authorized by federal law and were doing no more than what was necessary and proper to effectuate their federal duties. In February 2022, DC federal district court judge Amit Mehta rejected Trump’s claim of immunity in a civil case involving the assault on the Capitol. In March 2023, the Department of Justice submitted a brief to the appeals court in support of Judge Mehta’s ruling on the scope of presidential immunity. For a full analysis see Brookings report (pp.187–187; Appendix A at pp.214-252).

What impact do Trump’s prior attempts to disqualify the grand jury, DA Willis, and criticize the judge have on the prosecution? None. Trump already tried to disqualify DA Willis and her office, to quash the special grand jury, and to throw out evidence it had obtained. He filed a motion with the court in March 2023. On July 31, 2023, Judge McBurney dismissed Trump’s motion, finding that Trump’s claims were “either insufficient or else speculative and unrealized.” Judge McBurney also concluded that Trump failed to show any conflict, interest or misconduct by DA Willis that would warrant disqualification. President Trump could raise these or similar arguments again, especially now that his standing is stronger following an indictment. However, his particular claims are unlikely to be successful given the unequivocal nature of the opinions issued by Judge McBurney and the Supreme Court of Georgia on these matters.



Pretrial Detention

Will the defendants be detained pending trial or released on bond? The defendants would presumably be released on bond from the start, but it is not completely certain. A superior court judge makes determinations of pretrial release. Georgia law permits bail if the court finds that the defendant poses no significant risk of (1) flight; (2) threat to the community; (3) committing a felony pending trial; and (4) intimidating a witness or otherwise obstructing justice. On one hand, Trump will argue that detention is not warranted because he has been charged in three other jurisdictions and will claim that he has complied with the conditions in those cases. On the other hand, Trump has made comments in the context of the other pending prosecutions that could be interpreted as intimidating witnesses or obstructing justice, which could be used against him for purposes of determining detention. The other defendants are likely to satisfy the conditions for bail and therefore should be entitled to pretrial release. If the judge grants bond, the judge is also likely to impose certain common conditions of release, such as requiring defendants to relinquish their passports and avoid communication with other defendants and prospective witnesses.



Jury Selection

Will the court be able to impanel a fair and impartial jury? Yes. Jury selection is likely to be long and tedious because the case is as high-profile as they come, but ultimately the court will be able to find twelve jurors (and several alternates) who can be fair and impartial.

How long is jury selection likely to take? Jury selection in the massive organized crime trial against Atlanta rapper Young Thug, among others, recently entered its eighth month. That, too, is a RICO case brought by DA Willis in Fulton County. That length of time is an anomaly, and the Young Thug case has had unique extenuating circumstances. However, with the number of defendants and the nature of the case involving the 2020 election interference, jury selection could easily last several months.

How long is the trial likely to take, and how does that affect jury selection? The length and nature of the trial will cause jury selection to take even longer than usual. Given the scope of the conduct, the number of defendants, and the magnitude of the case, trial is expected to be lengthy–several weeks or even months. Finding jurors who are able to participate for that length of time in an ordinary case is difficult and will be even harder amidst the current hyper-charged political climate.



Trial Procedures

Will the trial be televised? Yes, unlike federal trials, televisions cameras are permitted in Georgia criminal trials.

Does Trump need to attend his trial? The Sixth Amendment guarantees the right to attend trial and confront witnesses, but a defendant can waive that right. In federal cases, Rule 43 of the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure requires a defendant to attend trial in all but a few circumstances. However, there is no equivalent rule in Georgia, and Georgia rules permit a judge to continue the trial in a party’s absence if a party is prevented from attending–which suggests that a party’s presence is not required. GA Code § 17-8-23



Post-Trial Procedure

Political and Policy Issues

Can the Georgia governor or legislature intervene? Trump cannot be preemptively pardoned — the state’s clemency power has always been limited to post-conviction. The power to pardon in Georgia shifted away from the governor to the Board of Paroles and Pardons in 1976, and is reflected in the 1983 revision of Georgia’s Constitution. See Charron v. State Bd. of Pardons & Paroles (Ga. Sup. Ct. 1984); Ga. Const. art. IV, § 2, ¶1. Georgia’s Constitution makes clear that the Board of Paroles and Pardons may grant pardons only “after conviction.” This was also the case when the state’s governor had clemency power. The Board’s current guidelines state a person cannot apply for pardon until at least 5 years after completing their sentence, and must have lived a law-abiding life since the completion of that sentence, with no pending charges against them. As the Brookings report (p.196) concluded: “there is no case law on which Trump can rely to support an argument that the Board of Paroles and Pardons can grant him preemptive clemency.” In May 2023, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed into a law a bill establishing a Prosecuting Attorneys Qualifications Commission (PACQ) with “authority to investigate alleged misconduct by district attorneys and solicitors-general and discipline, remove, or cause the involuntary retirement of those who meet the conditions for removal.’’ The Commission is not yet up and running, and must “establish standards of conduct and rules for the commission’s governance, subject to approval by the Supreme Court, by October 1, 2023.” The bill established several grounds for removal, including willful misconduct in office; willful and persistent failure to carry out statutory duties; and conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice which brings the office into disrepute. Depending on when the Commission is ready to hear cases, and where we are in Willis’ prosecution(s), Trump and other defendants could try to utilize the new removal measures. But Trump has already failed before the Georgia courts to have Willis removed off the case.

Do these charges impact the federal cases against Trump under DOJ policy 9-2.031 Dual and Successive Prosecution Policy? No. According to DOJ guidelines, “This policy precludes the initiation or continuation of a federal prosecution, following a prior state or federal prosecution based on substantially the same act(s) or transaction(s) unless three substantive prerequisites are satisfied: first, the matter must involve a substantial federal interest; second, the prior prosecution must have left that interest demonstrably unvindicated; and third, applying the same test that is applicable to all federal prosecutions, the government must believe that the defendant’s conduct constitutes a federal offense, and that the admissible evidence probably will be sufficient to obtain and sustain a conviction by an unbiased trier of fact.” In this instance there is a strong federal interest in prosecuting conspiracies and attempts to subvert the federal presidential election and obstruct an official proceeding of Congress; and clearly the federal government, under special counsel Jack Smith, believe that Trump’s conduct constitutes a federal offense. Moreover, the federal case will in all likelihood go to trial and be completed before the state case, so the Georgia prosecution will not precede Jack Smith’s; and, therefore, the Georgia prosecution necessarily could not vindicate the substantial federal interest before the federal prosecution.



Grand Juries and Special Purpose Grand Juries

What happened with the docket entry that was accidentally released before the grand jury had returned an indictment? The Fulton County clerk’s office released a statement saying that the docket sheet with proposed charges against Trump was a “sample working document” they created to test run the filing system in anticipation of a “potentially large indictment.” According to their statement, “It did not include a signed ‘true’ or ‘no’ bill nor an official stamp with Clerk Alexander’s name, thereby making the document unofficial and a test sample only.”



Image: Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks during a news conference at the Fulton County Government building on August 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia after a grand jury today handed up an indictment against former President Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants. (Megan Varner/Getty Images)