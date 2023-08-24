Former President Donald Trump and 18 other defendants were charged last week in a sweeping 41-count indictment in Fulton County, Georgia. The indictment centered on RICO charges, alleging that Trump and his associates participated in a criminal organization which sought to illegally overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

In this essay, we provide summary Tables that can serve as reference guides to the indictment. We catalog the array of schemes, charges, and defendants and demonstrate the scope and scale of the RICO conspiracy.

We have separated the 98-page indictment into four overlapping but distinct alleged schemes:

The pressure campaign on government officials (the DA breaks this into five sub-schemes) The false electors scheme The trespass upon voting machines in Coffee County Obstruction and cover up efforts (e.g., perjury)

These Tables help illuminate the different schemes, and the different legal jeopardy facing each of the defendants. Many lessons can be drawn from such a typology including which co-defendants may have greater incentives to strike a plea deal and cooperate, and how a judge may or may not sever the prosecution into separate trials with different subsets of co-defendants.

Table A lists each of the defendants in the order presented in the indictment and groups them based on the component scheme, or schemes, of the RICO conspiracy in which each person was allegedly involved.

Trump and his 18 co-defendants face a total of 41 counts under 22 different crimes. While some counts were separate, most were alleged to be criminal both facially and as a component of the RICO conspiracy. In Table B we break down each of the charges by defendant, count, and statute, and indicate which were implicated in the alleged RICO conspiracy.

