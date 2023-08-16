In a 41-count indictment unsealed on Monday, a Fulton County, Georgia grand jury charged former President Donald Trump and 18 other defendants with a constellation of crimes. The indictment alleges several interconnected schemes to overturn the legitimate results of Georgia’s 2020 presidential election—and efforts to conceal those schemes.
The indictment also catalogs the acts of 30 unnamed “unindicted co-conspirators,” who were allegedly involved in “overt acts in furtherance of the conspiracy.” In the Chart below we assembled ample clues throughout the charging document to match the anonymous co-conspirators to possible identities. In many cases, the attribution is clear because the Indictment references communications sent or received by a particular individual which can be compared to communications in the publicly available record (including the final report and documents produced by the House Select Committee and in litigation). While there is not sufficient information to fully confirm all 30—and prosecutors are ethically barred from identifying unindicted co-conspirators without issuing charges—we have pieced together many of their potential identities. We also show the basis for any potential attributions in the Chart.
The Chart will be updated as more information becomes publicly available.
The Chart is available in two formats: As a standalone PDF (click here) and as a Scribd document below.
Names of Unindicted Coconspirators Fulton County Indictment Trump by Just Security on Scribd