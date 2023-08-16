In a 41-count indictment unsealed on Monday, a Fulton County, Georgia grand jury charged former President Donald Trump and 18 other defendants with a constellation of crimes. The indictment alleges several interconnected schemes to overturn the legitimate results of Georgia’s 2020 presidential election—and efforts to conceal those schemes.

The indictment also catalogs the acts of 30 unnamed “unindicted co-conspirators,” who were allegedly involved in “overt acts in furtherance of the conspiracy.” In the Chart below we assembled ample clues throughout the charging document to match the anonymous co-conspirators to possible identities. In many cases, the attribution is clear because the Indictment references communications sent or received by a particular individual which can be compared to communications in the publicly available record (including the final report and documents produced by the House Select Committee and in litigation). While there is not sufficient information to fully confirm all 30—and prosecutors are ethically barred from identifying unindicted co-conspirators without issuing charges—we have pieced together many of their potential identities. We also show the basis for any potential attributions in the Chart.

The Chart will be updated as more information becomes publicly available.

The Chart is available in two formats: As a standalone PDF (click here) and as a Scribd document below.

Names of Unindicted Coconspirators Fulton County Indictment Trump by Just Security on Scribd

IMAGE: Top Left: Former New York City police commissioner Bernard Kerik enters the courthouse for a pre-trial hearing on October 20, 2009 in White Plains, New York. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images); Top Right: Tom Fitton, President of Judicial Watch, addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference held in the Hyatt Regency on February 28, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images); Bottom Left: Burt Jones, Republican candidate for Lieutenant Governor speaks as Republican Governor Brian Kemp listens at a press conference on November 7, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images); Bottom Right: Trump campaign senior advisor Boris Epshteyn leaves Trump Tower in New York on November 14, 2016. (KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)