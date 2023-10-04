This repository contains a collection of information for researchers, journalists, educators, scholars, and the public at large. This particular repository is part of a much larger collection – the Trump Trials Clearinghouse – which contains similar documents and information related to other criminal and civil trials involving former President Donald Trump.

The repository and other parts of the Trump Trials Clearinghouse will be continually updated. If you think the repository is missing something, please send recommendations for additional content by email to lte@justsecurity.org.

IMAGE: Former US President Donald Trump speaks while the court takes a lunch recess during the first day of his civil fraud trial at New York State Supreme Court on October 02, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

