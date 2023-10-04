by Norman L. Eisen, Ryan Goodman, Siven Watt, Francois Barrilleaux, Sasha Matsuki and Arava Rose
October 4, 2023
This repository contains a collection of information for researchers, journalists, educators, scholars, and the public at large. This particular repository is part of a much larger collection – the Trump Trials Clearinghouse – which contains similar documents and information related to other criminal and civil trials involving former President Donald Trump.
The repository and other parts of the Trump Trials Clearinghouse will be continually updated. If you think the repository is missing something, please send recommendations for additional content by email to lte@justsecurity.org.
Summons and Complaint
- State of New York summons and complaint (Sept. 21, 2022)
Summary Judgment
- Order granting partial summary judgment (Sept. 27, 2023) [decided Sept. 26]
- State of New York memorandum of law in support of partial summary judgment (Aug. 30, 2023)
- Defendants’ memorandum of law in support of motion for summary judgment (Aug. 30, 2023)
Sanctions
- State of New York notice of motion for sanctions against defendants pursuant to 22 N.Y.C.R.R. § 130-1.1 (Sept. 5, 2023)
Trial filings
- Defendants submitted opening statement (Oct. 3, 2023).
- State of New York submitted opening statement presentation (Oct. 2, 2023)
- Defendants Witness List (as of Sept. 27, 2023) (Sept. 27, 2023)
- State of New York Witness List (as of Sept. 27, 2023) (Sept. 27, 2023)
- State of New York submitted facts to be proven at trial (Sept. 26, 2023)
- State of New York note of issue and certificate of readiness for trial (July 31, 2023)
Depositions
- Transcript of video deposition of Donald J. Trump (April 13, 2023)
- Transcript of video deposition of Frederick Chin (July 26, 2023)
- Transcript of video deposition of Robert Unell (July 21, 2023)
- Partial video deposition of Michael Cohen (April 28, 2023) [first played during Day 1 of trial, October 23, 2023]
- Michael Cohen counsel confirming his client's attendance at his April 28 2023, deposition (April 27, 2023)
- Order directing Michael Cohen to respond as to why he should not be compelled, granting defendants’ request for expedited briefing schedule (April 6, 2023)
- Counsel Alina Habba proposed order to show cause to compel deposition testimony of Michael Cohen (April 3, 2023)
Scheduling
- Amended scheduling order (Sept. 8, 2023)
Preliminary Conference Orders
- State of New York memorandum of law in opposition to defendants’ motion to vacate and modify the preliminary conference order (March 15, 2023)
- Preliminary conference order on scheduling and other matters (Nov. 22, 2022)
- Defendants’ proposed preliminary conference order on scheduling and other matters (Nov. 22, 2022)
- State of New York proposed preliminary conference order on scheduling and other matters (Nov. 22, 2022)
Confidentiality Orders
- Confidentiality order limiting the review, copying, dissemination and filing of confidential and/or proprietary documents and information (Dec. 1, 2022)
Preliminary Injunction
- State of New York and Ivanka Trump joint stipulation and proposed order to modify Nov. 4, 2022, preliminary injunction order to exclude Ivanka Trump as a defendant (Dec. 5, 2022) [submitted Dec. 1]
- Decision and order granting State of New York motion for a preliminary injunction order (Nov. 4, 2022)
Independent Monitor
- Independent Monitor Barbara Jones letter to Justice Engoron (April 11, 2023)
- Supplemental order on Independent Monitor’s duties, powers and fees (Nov. 17, 2022)
- Order appointing Hon. Barbara S. Jones (Ret.) as the Independent Monitor (Nov. 14, 2022)
- Letter to court by OAG on suggested Independent Monitors (Nov. 10, 2022)
- Letter to court by counsel Alina Habba on suggested Independent Monitors (Nov. 10, 2022)
- Decision and order granting State of New York motion for appointment of an Independent Monitor (Nov. 3, 2022)
Writ of Mandamus
- First Department appellate court decision lifting its Sept. 14 temporary stay of trial and denying petition for writ of mandamus, allowing Oct. 2 trial date to proceed (Sept. 28, 2023)
- First Department appellate court decision granting temporary stay of trial pending appellate review (Sept. 14, 2023)
- Defendants’ petition to First Department appellate court for writ of mandamus (Sept. 14, 2023)
- Justice Engoron order declining to sign proposed order to show cause as "completely without merit" (Sept. 6, 2023)
- Defendants' memorandum of law in support of order to show cause to briefly stay trial (Sept. 5, 2023)
Defendants’ November 2022 Motions to Dismiss the Complaint
Donald J. Trump and Eric Trump
- First Department appellate decision modifying decision and order denying motion to dismiss (in so far as the Tolling Agreement), and finding claim against Ivanka Trump time-barred (June 27, 2023)
- Donald Trump and Eric Trump appeal to First Department of decision and order denying motion to dismiss (Feb. 3, 2023)
- Decision and order denying Donald Trump and Eric Trump motion to dismiss complaint (January 9, 2023)
- Donald Trump and Eric Trump notice of motion to dismiss the complaint (Nov. 21, 2022)
Trump Organization Inc., Trump Organization LLC, and Donald J. Trump
- First Department appellate decision modifying decision and order denying motion to dismiss (in so far as the Tolling Agreement), and finding claim against Ivanka Trump time-barred (June 27, 2023)
- Donald J. Trump, Allen Weisselberg, Jeffrey McConney, The Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, The Trump Organization, Inc., Trump Organization LLC, DJT Holdings LLC, DJT Holdings Managing Member, Trump Endeavor 12 LLC, 401 North Wabash Venture LLC, Trump Old Post Office LLC, 40 Wall Street LLC, and Seven Springs LLC appeal to First department of decision and order denying motion to dismiss (Feb. 3, 2023)
- Decision and order denying motion to dismiss complaint by Trump Organization Inc., Trump Organization LLC, and Donald J. Trump (January 9, 2023)
- Notice of motion to dismiss complaint by Trump Organization Inc., Trump Organization LLC, and Donald J. Trump (Nov. 21, 2022)
Allen Weisselberg and Jeffrey McConney
- First Department appellate decision modifying decision and order denying motion to dismiss (in so far as the Tolling Agreement), and finding claim against Ivanka Trump time-barred (June 27, 2023)
- Donald J. Trump, Allen Weisselberg, Jeffrey McConney, The Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, The Trump Organization, Inc., Trump Organization LLC, DJT Holdings LLC, DJT Holdings Managing Member, Trump Endeavor 12 LLC, 401 North Wabash Venture LLC, Trump Old Post Office LLC, 40 Wall Street LLC, and Seven Springs LLC appeal to First department of decision and order denying motion to dismiss (Feb. 3, 2023)
- Decision and order denying motion to dismiss complaint by Allen Weisselberg and Jeffrey McConney (January 9, 2023)
- Notice of motion to dismiss complaint by Allen Weisselberg and Jeffrey McConney (Nov. 21, 2022)
Ivanka Trump
- First Department appellate decision modifying decision and order denying motion to dismiss (in so far as the Tolling Agreement), and finding claim against Ivanka Trump time-barred (June 27, 2023)
- Ivanka Trump appeal to First department of decision and order denying motion to dismiss (Feb. 3, 2023)
- Decision and order denying Ivanka Trump motion to dismiss complaint (January 9, 2023)
- Ivanka Trump notice of motion to dismiss complaint (Nov. 21, 2022)
- Memorandum of law in support of Ivanka Trump motion to dismiss complaint (Nov. 21, 2022)
- Affirmation of counsel Clifford S. Robert in support of motion to dismiss complaint (Nov. 21, 2022)
The Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, DJT Holdings Managing Member, Trump Endeavor 12 LLC, and 401 North Wabash Venture LLC
- First Department appellate decision modifying decision and order denying motion to dismiss (in so far as the Tolling Agreement), and finding claim against Ivanka Trump time-barred (June 27, 2023)
- Donald J. Trump, Allen Weisselberg, Jeffrey McConney, The Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, The Trump Organization, Inc., Trump Organization LLC, DJT Holdings LLC, DJT Holdings Managing Member, Trump Endeavor 12 LLC, 401 North Wabash Venture LLC, Trump Old Post Office LLC, 40 Wall Street LLC, and Seven Springs LLC appeal to First department of decision and order denying motion to dismiss (Feb. 3, 2023)
- Decision and order denying motion to dismiss complaint by (i) The Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust; (ii) DJT Holdings Managing Member; (iii) Trump Endeavor 12 LLC; And (iv) 401 North Wabash Venture LLC (January 9, 2023)
- Notice of motion to dismiss complaint by (i) The Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust; (ii) DJT Holdings Managing Member; (iii) Trump Endeavor 12 LLC; And (iv) 401 North Wabash Venture LLC (Nov. 21, 2022)
- Affirmation of counsel Alina Habba in support of motion to dismiss complaint (Nov. 21, 2022)
- Memorandum of law in support of motion to dismiss complaint by (i) The Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust; (ii) DJT Holdings Managing Member; (iii) Trump Endeavor 12 LLC; And (iv) 401 North Wabash Venture LLC (Nov. 21, 2022)
DJT Holdings LLC, Trump Old Post Office LLC, 40 Wall Street LLC, and Seven Springs LLC
- First Department appellate decision modifying decision and order denying motion to dismiss (in so far as the Tolling Agreement), and finding claim against Ivanka Trump time-barred (June 27, 2023)
- Donald J. Trump, Allen Weisselberg, Jeffrey McConney, The Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, The Trump Organization, Inc., Trump Organization LLC, DJT Holdings LLC, DJT Holdings Managing Member, Trump Endeavor 12 LLC, 401 North Wabash Venture LLC, Trump Old Post Office LLC, 40 Wall Street LLC, and Seven Springs LLC appeal to First department of decision and order denying motion to dismiss (Feb. 3, 2023)
- Decision and order denying motion to dismiss complaint by: (i) DJT Holdings LLC; (ii) Trump Old Post Office LLC; (iii) 40 Wall Street LLC; and (iv) Seven Springs LLC (January 9, 2023)
- Notice of motion to dismiss complaint by (i) DJT Holdings LLC; (ii) Trump Old Post Office LLC; (iii) 40 Wall Street LLC; and (iv) Seven Springs LLC (Nov. 21, 2022)
- Persistent and Repeated Business Fraud, New York Executive Law § 63(12)
- Falsifying Business Records, New York Penal Law § 175.10
- Issuing a False Financial Statement, New York Penal Law § 175.45
- Insurance Fraud, New York Penal Law § 176.05
- Norman L. Eisen, The NY Trump Civil Fraud Trial: From Tipping Point to Toppling Over, Just Security (Oct. 3, 2023)
- E. Danya Perry, Joshua Stanton and Norman L. Eisen, Has a Trump Tipping Point Been Reached? Analyzing The NY Attorney General’s Case Against Trump, Just Security (Sept. 21, 2022)
- Ruth Marcus, Does the New York fraud case against Trump go too far?, Washington Post (Oct. 3, 2023)
- Emily Shapiro, Peter Charalambous, Aaron Katersky, and Olivia Rubin, Trump fraud trial live updates, ABC News (Oct. 2, 2023)
- NBC News, Trump fraud trial live updates: What's happening inside the courtroom, (Oct. 2, 2023)
- Reuters, Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial: a timeline of key moments in case, (Oct. 2, 2023)
- Donald Trump, Truth Social Criticizing NY Executive Law 63, Truth Social (Oct. 3, 2023)
- Donald Trump, Truth Social calling AG James “Deranged”, Truth Social (Oct. 3, 2023)
- Donald Trump, Truth Social “People are starting to see what a great company I built through the trial”, Truth Social (Oct. 3, 2023)
- Donald Trump, Trump makes statement prior to entering courtroom in civil fraud trial, ABC News (Oct. 2, 2023)