Can We Finally Admit That “One Country, Two Systems” Is Dead in Hong Kong?

by

April 30, 2020

Things in Hong Kong were supposed to be different. After the People’s Republic of China (PRC) assumed sovereignty over the former British colony, the territory was supposed to be governed under the doctrine of “One Country, Two Systems.” Under the Sino-British Joint Declaration and the Basic Law (post-1997 Hong Kong’s quasi-constitutional document), the territory was supposed to enjoy a “high degree of autonomy” except in foreign affairs and defense. Its residents were ostensibly guaranteed civil and political rights, by virtue of both the Basic Law and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

These promises now lie in tatters. Last week, in the span of five days in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the PRC government in Beijing threatened to disqualify a sitting legislator from office for filibustering, demanded the enactment of controversial national security legislation, and declared that its Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office (HKMAO) and Liaison Office in Hong Kong were not bound by Article 22 of the Basic Law, which prohibits “departments of the Central People’s Government” from interfering in matters within the scope of the territory’s autonomy. Meanwhile, police arrested 15 prominent pro-democracy politicians and activists, including “father of democracy” and Queen’s Counsel Martin Lee, barrister and former legislator Margaret Ng, labor organizer Lee Cheuk-yan, and newspaper tycoon Jimmy Lai.

On first observation, the decay of Hong Kong’s autonomy has been abrupt. Conventional wisdom among American analysts and policymakers has been that — until last year’s protests against a widely reviled extradition bill — the governance doctrine of “One Country, Two Systems” was largely intact. And the pandemic might seem to provide justification for a sudden shift. Yet the events of the past week were long in the making. They reflect three interrelated and long-running developments: the Beijing and Hong Kong governments’ abuse of “advocating independence” as a political and legal cudgel; the growing role of the Liaison Office; and the political capture of a previously professionalized civil service apparatus. Even so, China analysts and policymakers outside Hong Kong have largely ignored these developments until relatively recently.

“Advocating Independence”: An Invented Enemy

Beijing has long been keen to portray Hong Kong’s political opposition as seeking independence for the territory — a theme repeated over the past week. Writing in the South China Morning Post, Xie Feng (the Hong Kong-based commissioner of the PRC’s Foreign Ministry) accused opponents of national security legislation of engaging in “a bid to turn Hong Kong into an independent or semi-independent political entity.”

There is no merit to this accusation. The idea that Hong Kong should become a separate nation-state has never been part of mainstream political discussion; prior to Leung’s policy address, no political party in Hong Kong had advocated it. Even the Umbrella Movement — itself the product of frustration with existing pro-democracy parties — was a demand for democratic elections held within the framework of the Basic Law. Instead, the supposed threat of “advocating independence” has largely been of the Hong Kong and Beijing governments’ own making.

Prior to the Umbrella Movement, state-owned media outlets would occasionally accuse pro-democracy politicians in Hong Kong of subverting the Beijing government — a charge Beijing has also leveled against activists championing the causes of Taiwan, Tibet, and Xinjiang. After the Umbrella Movement, however, the Hong Kong government itself also began accusing the opposition of promoting independence. In his policy address of January 2015, mere weeks after the conclusion of the Umbrella Movement, then-Chief Executive C.Y. Leung accused the Hong Kong University Student Union of “putting forward fallacies” on self-determination and “advocating independence.”

If Leung had intended to invent a political enemy by targeting “pro-independence” groups in his policy address, he evidently succeeded. Prior to 2015 the “localist” political movement — parts of which added an overtly nativist, xenophobic gloss to an agenda focused on preserving a distinct Hong Kong identity — had, at best, been marginal. By the end of that year, as a direct result of Leung’s attacks, they had become a political force to be reckoned with. In February 2016 a localist protest against the Hong Kong government’s clearance of street food vendors in Mong Kok district turned violent; true to form, then-Liaison Office chief Zhang Xiaoming branded the protesters “radical separatists.”

Having conjured up an enemy from thin air and given it life, the Hong Kong and Beijing governments have repeatedly used “advocating independence” as a pretext for circumscribing civil and political rights. A frequent refrain from Hong Kong and Beijing officials has been that the mere suggestion of independence violates the Basic Law, and is — for that reason alone — not protected by the freedom of expression. To date, no official has explained why an act that is inconsistent with the Basic Law in this way can be suppressed in the absence of any violence or threats of violence — a line of reasoning that would prohibit any advocacy for any changes to the Basic Law. Yet this reasoning has underpinned at least one rejection of a request to register a political party as a limited company, an outright ban of the pro-independence Hong Kong National Party, and declarations that seven activists were not eligible to run for the Legislative Council. (Other pre-emptive disqualifications followed, including a decree that Umbrella Movement leader Joshua Wong could not run for District Council.) As I argued in 2017, Beijing’s strategy has been to invoke “national security” as a pretext for creating a dual state — a jurisdiction in which a “prerogative state,” subject to no legal restraints, can override the day-to-day legal and administrative rules of the “normative state” at any time — in Hong Kong. Against that background, Beijing’s renewed demands for national security legislation should come as no surprise.

The Incredible Growing Liaison Office

Shocking as it is, the Liaison Office’s claim that it is not bound by Basic Law Article 22, which prohibits departments of the PRC government from interfering in matters within the scope of Hong Kong’s autonomy, is also the logical conclusion of a lengthy process. The Liaison Office began life as the Hong Kong branch of the state-run Xinhua News Agency, before assuming its current name in 2000. Speaking on the occasion of the renaming, then-chief Jiang Enzhu emphasized that “there is no subordinate relations between the HKSAR government and the office,” and that the Liaison Office was bound by the Basic Law.

This restraint would not last. In a 2008 article in a publication run by the Central Party School, Cao Erbao, then head of the Liaison Office’s Research Department, suggested that the Liaison Office was a “second governance team,” but paid lip service to the notion that it should not interfere with matters within Hong Kong’s autonomy. Even before recent events, including the claim that the Liaison is not bound by Article 22 after all, the idea that it was bound was honored mainly in the breach. The Liaison Office stands accused of threatening Hong Kong media bosses, lobbying the territory’s legislators on matters of domestic policy, and campaigning for then-Chief Executive candidate C.Y. Leung. Cao himself allegedly sought to suppress a legislative investigation into Mr. Leung’s involvement in a public works project. By August 2014, then-Liaison Office Chief Zhang Xiaoming was so confident in his office’s power that he informed pro-democracy politicians, “The fact that you are allowed to stay alive, already shows the country’s inclusiveness.”

Political Capture of the Civil Service

The Liaison Office’s accumulation of power has been accompanied by the weakening and political capture of Hong Kong’s civil service. The Hong Kong government’s own responses to the Liaison Office’s latest assertions of power epitomize this feebleness. In an initial statement issued on Saturday, April 18 — vetted by the Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Bureau and the Department of Justice — the government asserted that the Liaison Office was indeed bound by Article 22. By the following morning that statement had been revised — twice — with the final statement confirming the Liaison Office’s position that it was not bound by that article.

This flip-flopping is merely the most recent and prominent example of the rot in Hong Kong’s civil service. Consider, for instance, the role of the Hong Kong Police Force. The 2019 protests severely dented public confidence in the police, due to widespread accounts of police brutality and the perception that officers will not be held to account. Yet — even before the Umbrella Movement of 2014 — police had been increasingly hostile to peaceful demonstrators and to the press. Then-Commissioner of Police Andy Tsang drew widespread derision in 2011 for his evasive response to allegations that a police officer had deliberately obstructed a TV news crew. By 2018, police were imposing increasingly onerous conditions on protest organizers, in an abuse of the permit system imposed by the Public Order Ordinance.

Nor has the rot been confined to the police. As noted earlier, returning officers are now disqualifying activists from running for office on overtly political grounds. Prosecutorial discretion — ostensibly to be exercised independently by the Secretary for Justice — has become so overwhelmingly exercised against pro-democracy demonstrators that prosecutors complained in an open letter last year. And decisions ranging from whether to allow a company to register to what merchandise can be sold at Lunar New Year’s markets are increasingly being made in ways that — by design — systematically disadvantage the political opposition.

Conclusion

Beijing’s latest crackdown in Hong Kong is a dramatic escalation. But it would be misleading to assert that it is merely the result of pandemic-related opportunism. On the contrary, it represents the fruition of several gradual processes in which Hong Kong’s autonomy was undercut. Each of these processes has been visible in Hong Kong’s political landscape for years — in some cases, they predated even the Umbrella Movement. Yet, until the protests of 2019, mainstream consensus on Hong Kong among outside analysts was that there was little cause for concern.

This obliviousness presents a clear parallel with the COVID-19 pandemic. Reports suggest that the PRC and U.S. governments both chose to ignore early warning signs; as of this writing, the delay has resulted in tens of thousands of needless deaths. As with the pandemic, policymakers chose to ignore — for years, if not decades — the warning signs emanating from Hong Kong; it has taken the recent arrests for them to take seriously the prospect that the territory’s autonomy is in mortal peril.

If one lesson can be drawn from both calamities, it is that PRC’s domestic conduct has global consequences. Regardless of where the novel coronavirus originated, it is clear that prevarication and the suppression of whistleblowers by PRC authorities materially contributed to the current global pandemic. In a similar vein, PRC authorities’ undermining of Hong Kong’s autonomy had been visible for years, but dismissed outside the territory by mainstream China analysts. Although both events are now prompting a long-overdue reevaluation of policies toward the PRC, that reevaluation has come at a terrible human cost.

Image: Police wearing face masks secure an area during a protest at the International Finance Center shopping mall on April 28, 2020 in Hong Kong, China. (Photo by Anthony Kwan/Getty Images).

 

Featured Articles

Trump’s COVID-19 Immigration Proclamation May Be Legal, But It’s Still an Abuse of Power

by and

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

Trump’s “Deal of the Century” is Bibi’s Dream Come True

by

Mexico’s Initiative to Ensure Global Access to Medicines, Vaccines and Medical Equipment to Face COVID19

by and

Keeping an Eye on the Hand of Justice: Bill Barr and Targeting Joe Biden

by and

Terrorism During a Pandemic: Assessing the Threat and Balancing the Hype

by

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Zoom and the Problem of Cybersecurity Moral Hazard

by

Russia’s Humanitarian Law Obligations to Civilians in Occupied Ukrainian Territories in the Time of COVID-19

by , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

Great Expectations: AFRICOM’s New Quarterly Report on Civilian Casualties

by

Healthcare Workers with Chronic Illness on Coronavirus Frontlines: The Need for Accommodations

by

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

US Ramps Up War in Somalia, Killing More Civilians

by

The Dancer: President Trump, the Anti-Lockdown Posture, and Dr. Fauci’s Ace Card

by

There is No Public Health Rationale for a Categorical Ban on Asylum Seekers

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Pompeo’s “Rights Commission” Is Worse Than Feared: 7 Concerns to Watch

by and

An Abuse of Presidential Authority and American Power: Halting U.S. Funding for the World Health Organization

by

Governors and Mayors, Beware: Lawsuits Opposing Coronavirus Mitigation Orders Are a Real Threat

by

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Coronavirus Border Expulsions: CDC’s Assault on Asylum Seekers and Unaccompanied Minors

by

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

9/11 All Over Again

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

How Congress Can Save Lives, Protect Rights, and Exert U.S. Leadership Globally in Response to Coronavirus

by and

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

How Terrorist Groups Will Try to Capitalize on the Coronavirus Crisis

by

The World’s Landmine Challenge Demands Presidential Action

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

Threats to Democracy Spread with the Virus, We Must Keep Both in Check

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

COVID-19 and International Law: Must China Compensate Countries for the Damage?

by

Military’s Response to the Coronavirus Crisis: Top 10 Principles

by

Coronavirus, Public Perceptions and the Dangers of “News Deserts”

by

What the UN Security Council Can Do on Coronavirus: A Global Goods Coordination Mechanism

by

COVID-19 and Violent Conflict: Responding to Predictable Unpredictability

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

Repatriating Foreign Fighters from Syria: International Law and Political Will (Part 1)

by

Universal Health Care is a National Security Issue

by and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

Peace in Afghanistan: Showmanship over Substance

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Law Enforcement’s Facial Recognition Law-lessness: Comparing European and US Approaches

by

An Ambitious Reading of Facebook’s Content Regulation White Paper

by and

Why the 2020 Election Will Be A Mess Part II: Beyond Russian Disinformation

by , and

Russian Cyber Attacks Against Georgia, Public Attributions and Sovereignty in Cyberspace

by

Telegram’s Cryptocurrency Could Have a Terrorism Problem

by

Facebook Bylaws for Takedown Oversight Board: Questions of Independence

by and

The U.S.-Taliban Accord: Can the Afghan Government Rise to the Occasion?

by

What to Watch For in White House’s Annual Report on Use of Military Force

by and

Is the Pardon Power Unlimited?

by , , , , , and

Norm-Skepticism in Cyberspace? Counter-factual and Counterproductive

by

The President’s War on Intelligence: Yes, It’s Worse Than You Think

by

Let the Rule of Law Rule Law Enforcement: Reflections on the Current Attorney General’s Tenure

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Video of Panel on the “Crisis at the Justice Department”

by

Sudan Takes Two Big Steps toward Normalizing Relations: USS Cole and Bashir

by

Senators Call for Prosecution of Gambian Paramilitary Fighter in US Custody

by

When Professionalism Mattered: Dissent Against U.S. Policy on Landmines

by

The Soul of the Justice Department: Who Must Stand Up For It Now

by

White House ‘1264 Notice’ and Novel Legal Claims for Military Action Against Iran

by

Exclusive: New Unredacted Emails Show How Deeply OMB Misled Congress on Ukraine

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

The CIA in the Age of Trump

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

United Nations Sets Standards on Peaceful Assemblies and the Use of Less Lethal Weapons

by

Sudan’s Push for Removal from U.S. Terror List: Not a Panacea

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

How to Think About the Soleimani Strike in Four Questions

by

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The President, His Relationship with Intelligence, and the Soleimani Strike

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

The Targeted Killing of General Soleimani: Its Lawfulness and Why It Matters

by

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Soleimani Strike Marks a Novel Shift in Targeted Killing, Dangerous to the Global Order

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Exclusive: Unredacted Ukraine Documents Reveal Extent of Pentagon’s Legal Concerns

by

Most Read/Popular Just Security Articles of 2019

by

The Application of International Law to Cyberspace: Sovereignty and Non-intervention

by

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Trump’s Aim to Go Big on Nuclear Arms Control Should Begin by Extending New START

by

The Spencer Standoff with Trump over Gallagher Distracts from the Navy’s Real Problems

by

New Leaked Documents Reveal China’s Chilling Crackdown on Muslims

by

Go See The Report, Then Let’s Put Torture to Bed For Good

by , , and

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Assessing Turkey’s “Resettlement” Plans in Syria under the Law of Occupation

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Introduction to Just Security Series on UN Yemen Report

by and

The Once and Future Threat of Nuclear Weapon Testing

by

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Alvin Y.H. Cheung

J.S.D. Candidate at New York University School of Law. Non-Resident Affiliated Scholar at NYU's U.S.-Asia Law Institute. Follow him on Twitter (@ayhcheung).

Read these related stories next:

As the U.S. Risks Reopening for Business, Technology Alone Won’t Stop the Coronavirus

April 29, 2020 by

A protester looks at riot police officers during a protest against the government of President Sebastian Piñera on March 20, 2020 in Santiago, Chile.

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

April 26, 2020 by and

National Security at the United Nations This Week (April 18-24)

April 24, 2020 by and

Missouri’s Lawsuit Doesn’t Abrogate China’s Sovereign Immunity

April 22, 2020 by

Ceding Our Place on the International Stage

April 21, 2020 by

Fitsum Abade (R), managing director of Ethiopian Cargo and Logistics services, Boureima H.Sambo (2nd R), World Health Organisation (WHO) Representative to Ethiopia, Steven Were Omamo (3rd L), WFP's country director in Ethiopia, and Ahmed Ogwell ouma, deputy director of African CDC, attend the launch of the United Nations Airport Hub for Humanitarian shipments to combat the COVID-19 coronavirus at Ethiopian Airlines' cargo facility at Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa on April 14, 2020.

National Security at the United Nations This Week (April 11-17)

April 17, 2020 by

National Security at the United Nations This Week (April 4-10)

April 10, 2020 by

Extend New START — The World Can’t Afford a U.S.-Russia Nuclear Arms Race Too

April 10, 2020 by and

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

April 8, 2020 by

China’s Responsibility for the Global Pandemic

March 31, 2020 by and

Beware of Political Manipulation in Assessing Success Against the Coronavirus

March 31, 2020 by

COVID-19 and International Law: Must China Compensate Countries for the Damage?

March 27, 2020 by