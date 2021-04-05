Lack of Officials’ Cultural Competency Will Hamper Hate Crimes Laws

by

April 5, 2021

Captain Jay Baker of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office was roundly criticized for describing a 21-year-old shooting suspect as having “a really bad day” after he went to three Asian-owned spas and killed mostly women of Asian descent.* Baker also uncritically parroted the alleged shooter’s after-the-fact claim that the killings were not racially motivated, but were purportedly due to a “sex addiction” and desire to “eliminate” this “temptation.”

Baker’s comments demonstrated an all-too-common lack of cultural competency. While he was willing to address the suspect’s own claimed motives, Baker did not address whether the alleged shooter’s post-hoc rationale made sense. Korean-language local media reported that, according to a secondary source, a spa worker heard the alleged shooter state he intended to “kill all Asians.” In the Atlanta spa where one of the shootings took place, all of the victims were women of Korean descent in their fifties, sixties, and seventies, most of whom did not provide spa services. As the local Korean community was reading news headlines highlighting that the alleged shooter said he would “kill all Asians,” they were hearing a local police spokesperson repeat the alleged shooter’s claims that the killings were not racially motivated.

As importantly, Baker in no way acknowledged that the alleged shooter’s statements evoke well-trodden stereotypes of Asian women. Such stereotypes were even codified in the Page Act of 1875, which barred Chinese and other Asian women from entering the United States for “lewd and immoral purposes” based on the stereotype that they posed a threat for being promiscuous or prostitutes.

The following day, FBI Director Christopher Wray was ready to publicly say in an interview, “it does not appear that the motive was racially motivated.” “But I really would defer to the state and local investigation on that for now,” he added.

These statements and omissions take on greater significance against the backdrop of heightened fears of violence against the Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) community during the pandemic.

A lack of cultural competency undermines hate crimes investigations by making it harder to talk to victims and witnesses, properly identify relevant evidence, and build a coherent case. It also undermines the broader purpose of hate crime laws – recognizing that targeted groups are equal members of our shared community by singling out and more harshly punishing crimes motivated by bias against that group.

The Harmful Consequences Of Overlooking Hate

At its core, a hate crime is about asserting superiority or power over a particular group, inflicting harm not only on the victims of the crime, but also on the group targeted by the violence. Hate crime laws, like the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd, Jr., Hate Crimes Prevention Act, are a collective recognition that society condemns hate against groups based on certain categories such as race, national origin, religion, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, and disability. All states except for three – Arkansas, South Carolina, and Wyoming – have hate crime laws. (Some also consider Indiana and North Carolina to lack true hate crime statutes). Thirty states and Washington, D.C. further require data collection on hate crimes.

When cultural competency is lacking in a hate crimes investigation, it can exacerbate the very harm that hate crime laws are intended to address. Language and cultural barriers can lead law enforcement and prosecutors to miss or overlook evidence of a hate crime. As recently reported, ignoring or negating signs of a potential hate crime sends an unmistakable message to the targeted community – that discrimination and violence against them will be tolerated.

Such a message also makes victims and witnesses of hate crimes less likely to report incidents or cooperate with law enforcement. Studies show hate crimes are significantly underreported. A Bureau of Justice Statistics report found about 54 percent of violent hate crime victimizations were not reported in 2011-2105. And nearly a quarter of hate crime victims did not report the crime because they believed “that police would not want to be bothered or to get involved, would be inefficient or ineffective, or would cause trouble for the victim.” In 2019, only 14 percent of the 15,588 state and local law enforcement agencies that participated in the FBI’s crime statistics program reported any hate crimes.

A Message That Anti-Asian Hate Will Be Tolerated

The Atlanta shootings took place following a year where anti-Asian hate incidents and hate crimes have dramatically increased as Trump administration officials and others referred to the coronavirus as the “China virus,” “Wuhan virus,” and even “Kung flu.” Warnings by AAPI elected officials and community leaders that using these racially stigmatizing terms could lead to greater discrimination and violence against Asian Americans went mostly unheeded. A recent peer-reviewed academic study found that after these terms went viral, there was a notable increase in bias against Asian Americans and racially-charged coronavirus media coverage.

Before the Atlanta mass shootings, the increase in anti-Asian hate crimes – including unprovoked, and in some cases, deadly attacks against elderly Asian Americans – received only passing attention. A report by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino, found that in 2020, while the overall hate crime rate dropped by 7 percent, anti-Asian hate crimes increased by 149 percent in 16 of America’s largest cities. Stop AAPI Hate, an advocacy group, received 3,795 hate incidents from March 2020 to February 2021, with women reporting more than twice as many hate incidents as men.

As early as March 2020, the FBI warned that “hate crime incidents against Asian Americans likely will surge across the United States, due to the spread of coronavirus disease.” Yet, until President Biden took office and issued an Executive Order to combat anti-Asian hate incidents, the federal government appeared to take little public action to address the threat.

During the pandemic, members of the AAPI community were left feeling like anti-Asian discrimination was a second-tier concern for many government and law enforcement officials – if it was even a tier of concern at all. When the House Judiciary Committee held a subcommittee hearing on anti-Asian violence two days after the Atlanta shootings, it was only the second congressional hearing on this topic in more than 30 years.

It took Baker’s controversial statements about the alleged shooter in the Atlanta killings to focus the public’s attention on the problematic treatment of anti-Asian discrimination, highlighting the casual ways in which society has tolerated such discrimination.

Cultural Competency: A Prerequisite for Success

In the wake of the Atlanta shootings, members of Congress and President Biden have called for the passage of two pieces of hate crimes legislation – the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act and the NO HATE Act. Both bills provide useful starting points in addressing the surge of anti-Asian hate crimes during the pandemic. But to be effective, policymakers must take steps to improve cultural competency at every stage of hate crimes investigations.

The NO HATE Act – led by Senator Richard Blumenthal and Representative Don Beyer, focuses on reporting and addressing hate crimes at the state and local level, where most hate crimes are investigated and prosecuted. Among other things, the 2019 version of the bill authorized DOJ to issue grants to state and local governments “to prevent, address, or otherwise respond to hate crime.” While the bill lists several possible activities for grant funding, such as “providing hate crime trainings” and “establishing a unit specialized in identifying, investigating, and reporting hate crimes,” it does not specifically include ensuring cultural competency training and expertise. Building cultural competency should be expressly identified as supported by the grant funding to help encourage state and local agencies to address this need.

The COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, which was introduced by Senator Mazie Hirono (disclaimer: I served as Chief Counsel to Senator Hirono, but not at the time this bill was introduced) and Representative Grace Meng, requires, among other things, that a Justice Department official be responsible for facilitating the expedited review and reporting of COVID-19-related hate crimes. For this initiative to be effective, the DOJ official reviewing the potential hate crimes and state and local officials referring them need the cultural competency skills to properly identify and investigate these hate crimes and potentially speak to the public. To support the necessary cultural competency training and expertise, this bill should be paired with grant funding for state and local agencies.

The Biden administration has also taken important executive actions to address the increase in anti-Asian bias and violence. On March 31, the administration announced that it was, among other things, reestablishing the White House Initiative on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders to coordinate across federal agencies to respond to anti-Asian bias and violence. The White House also said the Justice Department would lead an interagency initiative to combat anti-Asian violence. The Justice Department separately announced it would conduct a 30-day internal review to identify ways to improve tracking and prosecutions of hate crimes.

These executive actions should include efforts to expand cultural competency capacities in federal, state, and local hate crimes investigations. At the federal level, the Biden administration has signaled the importance of implicit bias training by rescinding the Trump administration’s ban on such training for federal employees. An emphasis on cultural competency skills should begin with those officials who help lead the newly announced interagency initiative to address anti-Asian violence.

At the state and local levels, the Justice Department should proactively partner with state and local agencies to provide cultural competency training and technical assistance through the department’s existing resources and grant programs. This can be done, for example, through its COP’s Collaborative Reform Initiative Technical Assistance Center (CRI-TAC) program, which provides technical assistance to law enforcement agencies in the form of “training, peer-to-peer consultation, analysis, coaching, and strategic planning.” Another resource is DOJ’s Community Relations Service (CRS), which, under the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd, Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act, works with local communities, including state and local law enforcement officials, to prevent and respond to alleged hate crimes.

Given the ways in which anti-Asian stereotypes, stigmatizing rhetoric, and caricatures have been culturally tolerated, there is much more that needs to be done to increase cultural competency in hate crimes investigations. Indeed, it is most likely a prerequisite for success.

* Some have argued these statements were taken out of context and that Baker was merely relaying to the press the suspect’s own statements. Others have pointed out how strange it was to describe an alleged shooting rampage as a “really bad day,” in contrast to descriptions used when people of color allegedly commit crimes.

Photo credit: Captain Jay Baker, of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, speaks at a press conference on March 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia (Megan Varner/Getty Images)

  

Featured Articles

Lack of Officials’ Cultural Competency Will Hamper Hate Crimes Laws

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (March 27-April 2)

by

BREAKING: Biden Revokes Executive Order Sanctioning Int’l Criminal Court Principals

by

Combating Anti-Asian Violence through UN Human Rights Mechanisms

by

Renouncing Reprisals: An Opportunity for the Biden Administration

by

On Functional Immunity of Foreign Officials and Crimes under International Law

by

In Absence of Foreign Agents Registration Reform, DOJ Tweaks Could Make a Big Difference

by

An Alternative to Impeachment: New Bill Helps Enforce Accountability for Capitol Riots

by and

Litigation Tracker: Pending Criminal and Civil Cases Against Donald Trump

by , and

Race to the Top Brass

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (March 20-26)

by

Terrorism and Other Dangerous Online Content: Exporting the First Amendment?

by and

Adding AI to Autonomous Weapons Increases Risks to Civilians in Armed Conflict

by and

A Dozen Experts with Questions Congress Should Ask the Tech CEOs — On Disinformation and Extremism

by and

The Digital Technology Agenda at the Summit for Democracy

by

Corruption Is a National Security Threat. The CROOK Act Is a Smart Way to Fight It.

by and

Is There a New Era for Human Rights on the Horizon?

by and

Safeguarding Democracy Among Eastern Europe’s Three Seas

by and

Legally Sliding into War

by

The Global Fragility Act Could Give US Assistance and Diplomacy a New Start for Countries in Conflict

by

Why Reconciling Domestic and Global Human Rights Policy Is a US National Security Imperative

by

Germany’s Positions on International Law in Cyberspace Part II

by

Iraq’s Legal Responsibility for Militia Attacks on U.S. Forces: Paths Forward

by

“Red Lines” in Beirut Blast Investigation: How Exactly Lebanese Politicians Escape Accountability

by and

Litigation Tracker: Major Decisions Facing the Biden Administration

by , , , and

Taking Gender Into Account to Better Confront New Security Threats

by and

Knowns and Unknowns of US Syria Strike: Looming Int’l and Domestic Law Issues

by

China’s Military Tech Ambitions – What’s the U.S.- EU Gameplan?

by

Biden’s Drone Policy Review: Recommendations for a Reset

by

Principles for a 2021 Authorization for Use of Military Force

by , , and

Just Security Obtains Overseas Troop Counts That the Pentagon Concealed from the Public

by , , and

Upcoming Cases Provide Opportunities to Reassess the Application of the Due Process Clause at Guantanamo

by

The “Khashoggi Ban” and What It Does and Doesn’t Mean

by , and

Protecting the Information Space in Times of Armed Conflict

by and

What We Can Learn from Global Policy About Preventing Domestic Extremism

by

Legal Questions (and Some Answers) Concerning the U.S. Military Strike in Syria

by

Telegram: A Growing Social Media Refuge, for Good and Ill

by

Is Climate Change a National Emergency?

by

UN Security Council Won’t Respond to Myanmar’s Coup, But the General Assembly Can

by

Trump’s War Powers Legacy and Questions for Biden

by

Families in the Crosshairs of National Security

by and

Oversight Board’s First Rulings Show Facebook’s Rules Are a Mess

by and

Their Fourteenth Amendment, Section 3 and Ours

by

In Their Own Words: The 43 Republicans’ Explanations of Their Votes Not to Convict Trump in Impeachment Trial

by and

Biden Paused Trump’s WeChat and TikTok Bans: Now What?

by

Avoiding Collateral Damage on the Battlefield

by , and

#StopTheSteal: Timeline of Social Media and Extremist Activities Leading to 1/6 Insurrection

by

Uganda’s Museveni Secured His Sixth Term in Office: What the International Community Can Do Now

by and

A Key Step in Preventing a Future SolarWinds

by

Movie at the Ellipse: A Study in Fascist Propaganda

by

Congress Now Has More Power to Shed Light on Trump’s Abuses of Power

by and

How to Fix the U.S. Litigation Position in Key Pending Cases

by and

De-platforming Is a Fix, But Only a Short-Term One

by

Transforming the US Human Rights Report to Reflect Gender Rights — and Security

by and

Gaps in Trump’s Pardons: How the Biden Administration Can Still Pursue Justice

by

De-platforming Following Capitol Insurrection Highlights Global Inequities Behind Content Moderation

by

December Brought Harbingers of the Regulation Social Media Companies Could Soon Face

by

Incitement Timeline: Year of Trump’s Actions Leading to the Attack on the Capitol

by , and

How New Congress Can Shine Light on Trump Era and Persisting Abuses

by

The Promises of FOIA in 2021: A Ready Pathway to Accountability

by

Please Support Just Security With a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Russia’s SolarWinds Operation and International Law

by

Pandemic Consequences: The Acceleration of Confrontational Politics

by and

Beyond the ICC: Repositioning the Core of International Accountability

by , , and

We Can’t “Look Forward” on the Trump Administration’s Abuses

by

The UDHR, Digital Authoritarianism, and Human Rights after Trump

by and

New Zealand Pushes the Dialogue on International Cyber Law Forward

by

Global Kleptocracy as an American Problem

by and

Data and Democracy: Three Things the Biden-Harris Administration Should Do to Tackle Big Tech

by

How I Came to Support the Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons

by

Revisiting the Office of Legal Counsel’s Override Opinion

by

A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare

by

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

by , and

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Christine Berger

Christine Berger is Washington, DC Fellow at Just Security. She served as Chief Counsel to Senator Mazie K. Hirono. Before that, she served as an appellate attorney in the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice and as an Attorney-Adviser in the Office of Legal Adviser in the State Department.

Read these related stories next:

Combating Anti-Asian Violence through UN Human Rights Mechanisms

April 2, 2021 by

Trump hosts Department of Defense leadership at the White House on October 7, 2019. They pose for a picture in the Oval Office.

Race to the Top Brass

March 29, 2021 by and

A white supremacist walks through the halls of the Capitol Building with a confederate flag during the insurrection on January 6, 2021.

The Failure to Police White Nationalism is a Feature, Not a Bug of American Policing

March 23, 2021 by

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, new Permanent Representative of the United States of America to the United Nations, speaks to reporters after meeting with Secretary-General António Guterres.

Is There a New Era for Human Rights on the Horizon?

March 19, 2021 by and

Michael Fisher Sr. lifts his son, Michael Fisher Jr., to dunk a basketball near the Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue on January 15, 2021 in Richmond, Virginia. Art work, graffiti and memorials cover the racist statue and take a stand against racial injustice.

Turtle Island Project: Prose Meets Policy for Stronger U.S. National Security

March 17, 2021 by

Norma Rodriguez, mother of Keyla Martinez, a nursing student who died in police custody early on February 7, cries during a press conference at the headquarters of the Committee of Relatives of the Disappeared in Honduras (COFADEH), in Tegucigalpa, on March 4, 2021. She wears a facemask with her daughter’s face and is comforted by two people wearing identical shirts and the same face masks of her daughter.

Taking Gender Into Account to Better Confront New Security Threats

March 8, 2021 by and

US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris arrive to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, on January 20, 2021. They wear masks and have a military escort.

How the Biden-Harris Administration Can Advance Peace & Freedom – At Home and Abroad

February 24, 2021 by and

U.S. President Joe Biden, wearing a face mask, prepares to sign a series of executive orders at the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office just hours after his inauguration on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Biden Executive Actions Make Unity Possible for Millions of Marginalized Americans

February 16, 2021 by

: An F-16CJ from the 78th Fighter Squadron, at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina flies over the Eglin Land Range as the pilot releases a GBU-31 2,000 pound Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) during a test mission February 25, 2003.

Avoiding Collateral Damage on the Battlefield

February 11, 2021 by , and

Protesters carry a banner during a demonstration to press for the scrapping of Special Ant-Robbery Squad (SARS) on Abuja-Keffi Expressway, Abuja, Nigeria on October 19, 2020. The banner reads, “#EndSARA #EndPoliceBrutality Stop Killing Nigerian Youth”

Policing in Nigeria and the US: When Domestic Issues and Foreign Policy Connect

February 10, 2021 by and

A bus passes a bus stop on Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest with an ad from the Federal Bureau of Investigation seeking information related to violence at the U.S. Capitol, on January 9, 2021 in Washington, DC. Two people walk past in face masks.

To Prevent Domestic Terrorism, the US Needs Community Reporting That Protects Civil Liberties

February 9, 2021 by and

Trump supporters infiltrate the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. They do not wear face masks, and one man appears to take a selfie or video on a phone. The insurgents placed a sign against a statue. The sign reads, “America First Never Give up Never Surrender.” A police officer, who wears a surgical mask, appears to stand nearby watching them but not stopping them.

Social Media Video Evidence in Impeachment Trial: Lessons from International Tribunals

February 5, 2021 by