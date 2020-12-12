Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Dec 5-11)

National Security Policymaking
- Addressing Our Whole-of-Government Deficit in National Security
by Russell E. Travers
Human Rights Post Trump Administration
- The UDHR, Digital Authoritarianism, and Human Rights after Trump
by Katie Porter (@RepKatiePorter) and David Kaye (@davidakaye)
- If the US Wants to Lead on Human Rights, We Must Shift to the State and Local Level
by JoAnn Kamuf Ward (@JoAnnKWard) and Sarah Alshawish (@SarahAlsh17)
Authoritarianism/Democratic Backsliding
- Biden’s Global Priority No. 1: Turn the Authoritarian Tide
by Larry Attree (@LarryAttree)
- Revitalizing US Democracy Starts with Repairing the Right to Peaceful Assembly
by Elly Page and Nick Robinson (@NLR100)
Accountability
- We Can’t “Look Forward” on the Trump Administration’s Abuses
by Katherine Hawkins (@krhawkins5)
Biden Nominations
- Representation at the Top: The Importance of Race in the Austin Nomination Debate
by Bishop Garrison (@BishopGarrison)
Counterterrorism & Women in Conflict
- The Risks of Relying on Counterterrorism Laws to Reduce Wartime Sexual Violence
by Lauren Aarons (@LaurenAarons1)
International Law of Cyberspace
- New Zealand Pushes the Dialogue on International Cyber Law Forward
by Michael Schmitt (@Schmitt_ILaw)
Refugees, Asylum Seekers, and Other Migrants
- Protecting Ethiopian Refugees — and Averting the Next Crisis
by Elisa Massimino (@ecmassimino) and Alexandra Schmitt (@AlexCSchmitt)
- Could a Migrants’ Bill of Rights Provide a Blueprint for Migration Policy in the Americas?
by Ian M. Kysel (@ianmkysel)
Social Media
- The Overlooked Intersection of Social Media and Kleptocracy
by Ian J. Lynch (@Ian_J_Lynch)
Presidential Powers: International Executive Agreements
- The Failed Transparency Regime for Executive Agreements
by Curtis A. Bradley (@CurtisBradley20), Jack Goldsmith (@jacklgoldsmith) and Oona Hathaway (@oonahathaway)
Nuclear Weapons
- The Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons and its Limited Impact on the Legality of their Use
by Durward Johnson and Heather Tregle (@HeatherTregle)
Supreme Court: Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe Series
- Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe Series: In Oral Arguments, Justices Weigh Liability for Chocolate Companies
by Beth Van Schaack (@BethVanSchaack)
- Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe Series: Holding the Aiders and Abettors of Atrocity to Account
by Katerina Siefkas and Carmen Cheung
- Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe Series: Judicial Activism, Corporate Exceptionalism, and the Puzzlement of Nestlé v. Doe
by William J. Aceves
COVID-19 and International Law Series
- COVID-19 and International Law Series: WHO’s Pandemic Response and the International Health Regulations
by Oona Hathaway (@oonahathaway) and Alasdair Phillips-Robins (@alasdairpr)
- COVID-19 and International Law Series: Reforming the World Health Organization
by Oona Hathaway (@oonahathaway) and Alasdair Phillips-Robins (@alasdairpr)
Saudi Arabia
- Defending Women’s Rights Is Not Terrorism: A Saudi Prosecution on Human Rights Day
by Mary Lawlor (@MaryLawlorhrds) and Fionnuala Ní Aoláin (@NiAolainF)
Poland
- Polish Government’s Attacks on Rule of Law Violate Not Only EU Norms but International Law
by Marta Achler (@achlerm)
Ethiopia
Supreme Court: Collins v. Mnuchin
- Supreme Court Preview: Collins v. Mnuchin and the Expanding ‘Unitary Executive’ Theory
by Martha Kinsella (@Martha_Kinsella)
United Nations
- National Security Last Week at the United Nations (Dec 4-Dec 11)
by Lyes Jalali (@LyesMauni)
