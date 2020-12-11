COVID-19 and International Law Series: Reforming the World Health Organization

by and

December 11, 2020

[Editor’s Note: This article is part of a Just Security series, COVID and International Law. All articles in the series can be found here.]

The World Health Organization (WHO) has been battered by criticism during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Trump administration attacked the organization’s response and announced that it would withdraw the United States from the body in July 2021 (a pledge President-elect Joe Biden has promised to reverse). Other U.S. politicians, including New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, have also been critical. And some world leaders have alleged that the WHO has been too credulous toward China. Japanese Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso, for example, said in April that the organization looked more like the “Chinese Health Organization” than the World Health Organization.

Defenders of the WHO point out that, while it may have been slow to declare COVID-19 an international public health emergency in January, it responded rapidly in other ways, sending a team to Wuhan earlier that month to assess the situation and urging countries to prepare for the likelihood that the disease would spread beyond China. The WHO has had other successes, too. It has worked with social media companies to combat the spread of misinformation about the virus. It has organized large international trials of potential treatments and is playing a major role in COVAX, an initiative to distribute billions of doses of COVID-19 vaccines next year. Criticism of the WHO, moreover, is often a convenient way for governments to distract from their own failures.

Yet the WHO’s shortcomings have been real. As the previous article in this series discussed, the WHO was slow to declare COVID-19 an international emergency, and its International Health Regulations (IHR) were ignored by many states.  The WHO also found itself unable to coordinate national responses early on in the pandemic, and it appeared reluctant to criticize its largest members for their inadequate management of the virus. Even before COVID-19, a majority of countries had failed to meet the WHO’s pandemic preparedness standards.

These are largely policy failures rather than legal ones, but some of the blame lies with the WHO’s legal architecture, in particular the toothless IHR, the main rules that govern international cooperation on global health. The WHO is not blind to these problems. In July, it announced an independent review of its response to the pandemic (as well as the responses of individual states). And an internal group is looking at possible reforms to the IHR. Change is overdue.

The Weakness of the International Health Regulations

The WHO’s delay in declaring a “Public Health Emergency of International Concern” at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic reflected not just missteps in the WHO’s response but flaws in the IHR themselves. In 2005, the regulations were reformed in response to the 2002-2004 SARS epidemic, which China was also slow to report. One of the major changes was to give the WHO the ability to use non-governmental sources of information to monitor outbreaks. That was supposed to address state reluctance to report disease clusters for fear that their neighbors would cut off travel and trade in response.

Yet the changes did not go far enough. The WHO still cannot send experts to investigate reports of novel diseases unless the government in question invites them. At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, it took until February for the WHO’s team to gain access to Wuhan. What’s more, if the WHO receives information about outbreaks from a non-state source, the regulations require it to verify the reports with the relevant government. Thus even though Taiwan, which is excluded from WHO membership, claims that it warned the organization in late December that a new virus was circulating and appeared to be transmissible from human to human, the WHO could not act until China confirmed the reports three weeks later.

The design of the WHO’s alert system may also have been at fault. The regulations create only one level of alert, the Public Health Emergency of International Concern. Without a more fine-grained series of warnings, the WHO may have wanted to avoid pulling its only fire alarm prematurely. Moreover, once the WHO did finally declare an emergency, states did not always abide by the regulations’ requirements.

The WHO’s inability to enforce compliance with the IHR predates the current pandemic. The 2005 reforms required all states to develop and maintain a set of minimum capabilities to detect and respond to potential international public health emergencies. States were originally required to comply by 2012, with less developed countries receiving assistance from the WHO to boost their public health capacities. Yet just 22 percent of WHO members met the deadline, and the WHO has repeatedly granted extensions. Today, 15 years after the regulations were adopted, fewer than half of countries are in compliance. What’s more, although the standards are set by the WHO, governments monitor and report their own progress, and the WHO has no enforcement mechanism for those that fall short.

Reforming the International Health Regulations

Observers have suggested several reforms to the IHR in response to the pandemic. The WHO itself has suggested changing its alert system. In the January 23 statement in which it said that it was too early to declare a public health emergency, the organization suggested that the rules be altered to allow “a more nuanced system” with an “intermediate” alert level.

That is a good idea. Governments may have interpreted the WHO’s decision not to declare an emergency on January 23 as an indicator that all was well, even though the emergency committee stressed that the disease could yet spread widely. A series of stepped alerts would have focused attention on the rising danger, not on the fact that the highest level had not yet been reached.

The larger problem with the WHO is that its legal powers and financial resources do not match its mandate. In August, the French and German health ministries argued that national governments have overloaded the body with responsibilities to serve as both a coordinator of scientific expertise and the first responder to deadly disease outbreaks while not giving it the guaranteed funding or authority to fulfill those duties. The solution, they said, was to boost the WHO’s funding and give its experts independent authority to investigate and assess outbreaks, in order to prevent national governments from hiding potential public health emergencies.

In addition to simply giving the WHO more money, the body’s funding structure also needs reform. Today, just 20 percent of its $2.5 billion annual budget comes in the shape of guaranteed contributions for general operations. The remaining 80 percent is made up of voluntary donations designated for particular projects. In their reform proposals, France and Germany argued for a larger emergency budget, so that the WHO can direct resources at the start of an outbreak rather than going cap in hand to governments during a crisis. Boosting the WHO’s guaranteed funding would also give the WHO’s leadership more freedom to call out its major members when they break the rules.

These changes to the regulations and funding structure of the WHO would require member states to accept obligations that they have, in the past, rejected.  But the pandemic may well have changed what’s politically possible. COVID-19 has made clear that without reform, the WHO will be unable to meet its mandate to protect global health. Countries that were once reluctant to empower the body have had a vivid reminder of what happens when it fails.

The Vaccine Challenge

The next big challenge for the WHO will be ensuring the equitable distribution of a potential COVID-19 vaccine. The organization’s efforts on this front are a bright spot, but more will need to be done to help developing countries over the next year or two. The WHO is now a leading player in the COVAX program, which is funding the development and manufacture of nine vaccine candidates. Under the program, once a vaccine is approved, participating countries will receive doses allocated by their population size.

COVAX has proved remarkably successful so far, signing up, as of mid-November, 184 countries and raising its entire $2 billion target for 2020. But the program will not cover all of the developing world’s COVID-19 vaccine needs. More funding will be needed in 2021. And the total doses each country receives will be limited to 20 percent of its population, well below the number most scientists estimate will be necessary to establish herd immunity. That means governments will need to procure additional doses by themselves.

Poor countries may find themselves at the back of the line, behind rich countries with guaranteed national pre-orders. The European Union has agreed to a plan, together with several neighboring countries, to buy enough doses to vaccinate 40 percent of its population. The United States, which, along with Russia and eight other countries, has not joined COVAX, has placed orders for 600 million doses from four vaccine developers. And the United Kingdom, with a population about a fifth the size, has placed orders for 250 million doses. (Most of the leading vaccine candidates require two doses to be effective.)

If it is to ensure that the developing world receives sufficient quantities of any future vaccine, the WHO will need to coordinate more funding and ensure a reliable distribution plan. The incoming Biden administration may be open to joining COVAX (Biden’s campaign did not comment on the program specifically, but it committed to supporting the WHO). U.S. participation in COVAX would mean a big funding injection. Should the United States join, the remaining challenges for the venture will likely be logistical and technical – chiefly producing vaccines in sufficient quantities, and physically getting them to the people who need them.

COVAX is a good reminder that the WHO remains one of the few international forums able to coordinate more than 100 countries around a single goal. Should it succeed in distributing a vaccine widely, it will play a major role in ending the pandemic. That would be a signal achievement of multilateralism, a stark contrast with the world’s failure to work together when COVID-19 first appeared, and a model for how the WHO can and should operate in the future.

Image: (From L to R) World Health Organization (WHO) Health Emergencies Programme head Michael Ryan, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and WHO Technical lead head Covid-19 Maria Van Kerkhove attend a press conference organized by Geneva Association of United Nations Correspondents (ACANU) amid the COVID-19 outbreak, caused by the novel coronavirus, on July 3, 2020 at the WHO headquarters in Geneva. (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

Representation at the Top: The Importance of Race in the Austin Nomination Debate

by

We Can’t “Look Forward” on the Trump Administration’s Abuses

by

The UDHR, Digital Authoritarianism, and Human Rights after Trump

by and

Revitalizing US Democracy Starts with Repairing the Right to Peaceful Assembly

by and

Addressing Our Whole-of-Government Deficit in National Security

by

New Zealand Pushes the Dialogue on International Cyber Law Forward

by

A Commander’s Duty to Punish War Crimes: Past U.S. Recognition

by

Global Kleptocracy as an American Problem

by and

The Need for More Chris Stevenses

by , and

Climate Change, National Security, & the New Commander-in-Chief

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Data and Democracy: Three Things the Biden-Harris Administration Should Do to Tackle Big Tech

by

Ethiopia’s Tigray Crisis: Escalating Violence and Mass Displacement Threaten Ethiopian and Regional Security

by

How a New Administration—and a New Congress—Can Fix Prepublication Review: A Roadmap for Reform

by , , and

Getting the T’s and C’s Right: The Lessons of Intelligence Reform

by and

Not a Coup at DOD: How Acting Sec. Miller’s Reorganization May Improve Special Ops Oversight

by

COVID-19 Testing and the Need for Ongoing Infection Prevention

by and

75 Years Ago at Nuremberg: Giving a Name to Crimes Against Humanity

by

Mali: The “Good” Coup d’État?

by

How I Came to Support the Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons

by

Trump’s Impact on Nuclear Proliferation

by

US-Opposed Probe of Colombia’s Uribe Is Essential Step in Road to Peace

by and

Revisiting the Office of Legal Counsel’s Override Opinion

by

Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe: Introduction to a Symposium

by and

How to Restore Ethics to the U.S. Department of State

by

A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare

by

The Urgent Need to Restore Independence to America’s Politicized Immigration Courts

by

COVID-19 and International Law Series: Introduction

by , , and

A Letter to President-Elect Biden on Restoring Relations with the Intelligence Community

by and

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

by , and

Destroying Federal Documents During a Presidential Transition Is a Federal Crime

by

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Oxford Statement on International Law Protections Against Foreign Electoral Interference through Digital Means

by , , , , , and

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

by and

We Cannot Condone the Myanmar Government’s Lies with Silence

by and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

by

Turkey Fuels Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: Drones, Mercenaries and Dreams of Imperial Resurgence

by

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Is the United States Heading for a Rural Insurgency?

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

The Verdict in the Khashoggi Murder Isn’t Final By Any Stretch

by and

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

by and

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Time to Fix a Broken Declassification System

by and

Finding the Right U.S. Defense Leaders

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

Exploring Some Limitations to the ICC’s Ability to Charge US Officials with Contempt

by

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Oona Hathaway

Gerard C. and Bernice Latrobe Smith Professor of International Law at Yale Law School and Director of the Center for Global Legal Challenges at Yale Law School. Member of the editorial board of Just Security. Member of the editorial board of Just Security. You can follow her on Twitter (@oonahathaway).

Alasdair Phillips-Robins

Alasdair Phillips-Robins is a second-year student at Yale Law School, where he is a Hansell Fellow at the Center for Global Legal Challenges and a member of the Media Freedom & Information Access Clinic. Follow him on Twitter at (@alasdairpr)

Read these related stories next:

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), holds a virtual briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic. His briefing is viewed on an iPad, and a separate computer screen behind the iPad shows a 3-D rendering of the coronavirus with the words, “Coronavirus (COVID-19)”

COVID-19 and International Law Series: WHO’s Pandemic Response and the International Health Regulations

December 8, 2020 by and

An engineer-virologist looks at 24 well plates adherent cells monolayer infected with a Sars-CoV-2 virus.

COVID-19 and International Law Series: Vaccine Theft, Disinformation, the Law Governing Cyber Operations

December 4, 2020 by and

Activists stand at the entry gate to the Krome Service Processing Center as they honor the life of Kuan Hui Lee, who died in the custody of ICE at the Krome Service Processing Center. One sign reads, “Free them all.” They wear facemasks. August 15, 2020 in Miami, Florida

COVID-19 and International Law Series: States’ Obligations to Refugees and Migrants in Detention

December 2, 2020 by , and

Refugees are seen protesting in the wake of the burning down of Camp Moria on September 11, 2020 in Kara Tepe, Greece. A number of the protesters are small children. All protestors wear face masks. Signs read, “We want freedom” and “No Moria.”

COVID-19 and International Law: Refugee Law – The Principle of Non-Refoulement

November 30, 2020 by , and

Two people, one of whom appears to be elderly, wear protective face masks as they talk to each other in the deserted central pedestrian zone following the imposition of lockdown measures during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic on October 20, 2020 in Berchtesgaden, Germany. A sign nearby shows a mask. Another sign shows an icon of a parent and child holding hands.

What I’m Grateful For This Thanksgiving: A Simple Face Mask Can Save Lives

November 26, 2020 by

Officials from the South Korean Central Election Management Committee and election observers count votes cast of Parliamentary election amid the coronavirus outbreak on April 15, 2020 in Seoul, South Korea. Everyone wears a mask properly over their mouth and nose.

COVID-19 and International Law Series: Human Rights Law – Civil and Political Rights

November 24, 2020 by , and

A young girl in Rwanda receives her HPV vaccination while her classmates nervously wait their turn.

National Security Last Week at the United Nations (Nov 13-20)

November 23, 2020 by

Medical staff members treat a patient suffering from coronavirus in the COVID-19 intensive care unit (ICU) at the United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC) on November 10, 2020 in Houston, Texas. They wear full PPE including full body jumpsuits with hoods, surgical gowns over the jumpsuits, face masks, face shields, and gloves.

COVID-19 and International Law Series: Human Rights Law – Right to Health

November 20, 2020 by , and

A person with a face mask walks by a sign displays a new rapid coronavirus test on the new Abbott ID Now machine at a ProHEALTH center in Brooklyn on August 27, 2020 in New York City.

COVID-19 Testing and the Need for Ongoing Infection Prevention

November 20, 2020 by and

A young boy walks in front of a grafittied wall spelling out the symptoms of and ways to avoid Coronavirus in Mathare informal settlement on July 10, 2020 in Nairobi, Kenya.

COVID-19 and International Law Series – Human Rights Law: Right to Life

November 18, 2020 by , and

A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) looks through a door window to a crowded cell where men suspected to be affiliated with the Islamic State (IS) group are jailed in northeast Syria in the city of Hasakeh on October 26, 2019.

COVID-19 and International Law Series: International Humanitarian Law – Treatment of Detainees

November 16, 2020 by , and

Staff in masks wearing PPE prepare food aid rations to be henceforth delivered to refugee family homes rather than distributed at a UN a center, in Gaza City.

National Security This Week at the United Nations (Nov 6-Nov 13)

November 13, 2020 by