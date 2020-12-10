If the US Wants to Lead on Human Rights, We Must Shift to the State and Local Level

by and

December 10, 2020

With little fanfare, the Trump administration participated in a review of the United States’ human rights record on Nov. 9. In a rare moment of engagement with United Nations human rights mechanisms, the administration agreed to talk about human rights, and to listen. During this Universal Periodic Review (UPR), U.N. member States suggested pathways to make progress on human rights in the United States — advancing racial equality, strengthening economic opportunity, and providing healthcare, among others. Many of the recommendations echo what is already being demanded, and are consistent with advocacy for the Green New Deal, and the Heroes Act. They also mirror the platforms of congressional Democratic newcomers, such as Rep.-elect Cori Bush (D-Mo.)

This global conversation is a vital reminder that racial justice, health, and a social safety net are not just political issues or policy choices, they are the foundation of human rights. Defending and promoting racial and gender equity, combating discrimination in all its forms, ensuring a dignified life for all of us, and remedying rights violations are government obligations.

During the review of the U.S. human rights record, Australia, Canada, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom joined a chorus of calls for the United States to take action at home to improve human rights: mitigate excessive force by police, establish a national moratorium on the use of the death penalty, uphold the rights of children, ensure universal access to healthcare and affordable housing, eliminate criminalization of poverty, eradicate violence against women, and establish a national human rights institution.

The gravity of global harms inflicted by the United States under a guise of “security” and “sovereign prerogatives” was also central during the UPR. Governments stressed the need for the United States to: adhere to human rights and humanitarian law through measures that include a retreat from military intervention, termination of financial and logistical support for operations that inflict harm abroad, and ensure accountability when international law is violated on foreign soil, particularly in the event of civilian casualties. The need for constructive U.S. engagement with international human rights bodies, and removal of sanctions related to the International Criminal Court (ICC) were also prominent themes.

Speaking on behalf of the United States were Representatives from the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security (DHS), among others. Ambassador Andrew Bremberg, and Robert Destro of the State Department kicked off by noting U.S. support for the review process and welcoming constructive criticism. The façade that the United States was actually open to criticism, however, quickly fell away. DHS’ James McCament spoke of the threats posed by protestors seeking change across the country. He emphasized a need to clamp down on “violent anarchists, violent opportunists, and criminals.” McCament also denigrated pathways to asylum because they create “pull factors for illegal immigration.”

During the review, U.S. officials continually posited that existing federal, state, and local policies and institutions provide ample opportunity for Americans to air human rights grievances and emphasized that our democratic processes robustly protect human rights. These platitudes rang hollow for many in the room. In recent years, the parents of Michael Brown, the brother of George Floyd, and the brother of Rekia Boyd have all appealed to the U.N. as a result of justice denied in the wake of deaths of their loved ones. During the U.N. dialogue, while government representatives touted domestic institutions, the sitting U.S. president and secretary of state were actively (and baselessly) seeking to undermine the outcomes of a free and fair U.S. election.

Without irony, the United States sought to convey one key message to the world community: Our system works just fine. It was one of the Trump administration’s last-ditch efforts to defy reality.

The truth is that Americans struggle daily because civil, political, and economic and social rights remain out of reach. Mothers are fighting every day to feed their families and stay healthy while working multiple jobs because of low wages and inadequate healthcare. Parents have to protect their children from wanton, state-sanctioned violence because there is rampant refusal to engage in reform. COVID-19 and its much higher death toll within Black, Indigenous, and Latinx communities have made structural racism impossible to ignore, as have months of protests across the country. To anyone actually paying attention, the past year has repeatedly exposed that, in its current form, U.S. democracy does not treat or see everyone equally. Human rights are honored in the breach.

For the past four years, the Trump administration has chosen to largely disregard how U.S. systems and institutions have failed, instead promoting a pollyannaish vision of American greatness. The November 9th human rights review offered a global gut check. Not surprisingly, the United States has a lot of work to do to live up to its human rights obligations.

A new presidential administration brings an opportunity for the United States to renew and strengthen a commitment to globally recognized human rights, and to put them into practice domestically. Ian Kysel recently delineated several ways the Biden-Harris White House can more adequately build human rights into federal decision-making. The incoming administration will need to act swiftly if human rights progress is a priority.

Thankfully, though, we don’t need to hold our breath. The federal government does not have a monopoly on human rights. State and local governments also play a critical role.

While human rights have not been central to the parlance of local governance in the United States historically, that landscape is shifting. Leading up to the U.N. review, 52 state and local leaders representing cities and towns in Florida, Hawaii, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Washington state, and California took a step toward embracing human rights. These mayors and state representatives and agency leaders agreed that “it is imperative … to recommit to the international human rights framework.” They committed to promote inclusive democracy and protect and respect globally recognized rights.

Wide geographic support from local governments offers hope that stronger protections for human rights are not wholly out of reach in the United States. Yet, to turn that hope into change will require re-imagining how we make policy. At the center must be people, not profits, or politics.

This is actually not so new for some local governments. In 1998, a number of cities adopted a human rights treaty into local law in California, and since then, Miami-Dade, Florida; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; among others have followed suit, translating global ideas of gender equity into local practice. State and local commissions, mayors, and legislators can, and are, promoting the right to housing, designing participatory policymaking and budgeting. In California and Wisconsin, governments have recognized the right to housing. In Philadelphia and Buffalo, water affordability has been prioritized. Local governments, too, are committing to globally developed Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Human rights city networks continue to develop in the United States and transnationally.

Proactive policies adopted by state and local leaders have helped to pave the way for greater access to economic opportunity and government transparency, but it is only the tip of the iceberg, and these initiatives are largely ad hoc. We do see growth in coordination around working toward racial equity, expanding participatory policy making, and enhancing “open data” laws. And there is increasing appetite for a living wage, which is one pathway toward improving social and economic equality. Scaling up and enhancing coordination and information sharing across local, state, and national boundaries are also critical for effective practices to have maximal impact on human rights.

U.S. human rights leadership will be defined by actions that catalyze change. Four steps the Biden-Harris Administration can spearhead to show that human rights matter at home are: (1) amplifying existing state and local government efforts to promote and protect human rights; (2) incentivizing local human rights policy innovations; (3) enhancing pathways for state and local governments to engage in global dialogues on human rights in the U.S.; and (4) investing in building the capacity of state and local governments and their networks to operationalize human rights principles.

The new administration should equip state and local governments with the tools and resources to improve human rights because state and local leaders have an obligation to uphold human rights, no matter who is in the White House.

Image: Jarraye Moore, 5, listens to speakers at a vigil for his second cousin, Kevin Peterson Jr., on December 6, 2020 in Vancouver, Washington. Clark County Sheriffs deputies shot and killed Peterson in October, sparking Black Lives Matter vigils and counter protests by far-right groups. Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images

 

Featured Articles

The UDHR, Digital Authoritarianism, and Human Rights after Trump

by and

Revitalizing US Democracy Starts with Repairing the Right to Peaceful Assembly

by and

Addressing Our Whole-of-Government Deficit in National Security

by

New Zealand Pushes the Dialogue on International Cyber Law Forward

by

The Risks of Relying on Counterterrorism Laws to Reduce Wartime Sexual Violence

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Nov 28-Dec 4)

by

A Commander’s Duty to Punish War Crimes: Past U.S. Recognition

by

Global Kleptocracy as an American Problem

by and

Climate Change as a National Security and Foreign Policy Priority: Opportunities and Challenges for the Next Administration

by

Six Reasons Why a Terrorist Designation for Yemen’s Houthis is a Bad Idea

by and

The Need for More Chris Stevenses

by , and

Climate Change, National Security, & the New Commander-in-Chief

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Data and Democracy: Three Things the Biden-Harris Administration Should Do to Tackle Big Tech

by

What I’m Grateful For This Thanksgiving: A Simple Face Mask Can Save Lives

by

Ethiopia’s Tigray Crisis: Escalating Violence and Mass Displacement Threaten Ethiopian and Regional Security

by

How a New Administration—and a New Congress—Can Fix Prepublication Review: A Roadmap for Reform

by , , and

Getting the T’s and C’s Right: The Lessons of Intelligence Reform

by and

Why Biden May Try to Return to Iran Nuclear Deal Before Renegotiating It

by

Not a Coup at DOD: How Acting Sec. Miller’s Reorganization May Improve Special Ops Oversight

by

COVID-19 Testing and the Need for Ongoing Infection Prevention

by and

75 Years Ago at Nuremberg: Giving a Name to Crimes Against Humanity

by

Mali: The “Good” Coup d’État?

by

How I Came to Support the Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons

by

Trump’s Impact on Nuclear Proliferation

by

US-Opposed Probe of Colombia’s Uribe Is Essential Step in Road to Peace

by and

Revisiting the Office of Legal Counsel’s Override Opinion

by

Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe: Introduction to a Symposium

by and

After Russia’s Nagorno-Karabakh Ceasefire, Could Turkey Step Up Next for a Lasting Peace?

by and

Trump Has a “Right to Pursue Legal Challenges” to Election, But Not Without the Facts

by

How to Restore Ethics to the U.S. Department of State

by

A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare

by

The Urgent Need to Restore Independence to America’s Politicized Immigration Courts

by

The GSA’s Delay in Recognizing the Biden Transition Team and the National Security Implications

by and

COVID-19 and International Law Series: Introduction

by , , and

A Letter to President-Elect Biden on Restoring Relations with the Intelligence Community

by and

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

by , and

Destroying Federal Documents During a Presidential Transition Is a Federal Crime

by

No, State Legislatures Cannot Overrule the Popular Vote

by

Good Governance Paper No. 23: Rebuild and Renew the Diplomatic Corps

by

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Federal Employees’ Liability Risks for Following Illegal Directives to Interfere in 2020 Election

by

Oxford Statement on International Law Protections Against Foreign Electoral Interference through Digital Means

by , , , , , and

Finland Sets Out Key Positions on International Cyber Law

by

Good Governance Papers No. 9: Building an Effective Human Rights-Based Foreign Policy

by and

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

by and

We Cannot Condone the Myanmar Government’s Lies with Silence

by and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

by

Turkey Fuels Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: Drones, Mercenaries and Dreams of Imperial Resurgence

by

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Is the United States Heading for a Rural Insurgency?

by

Reengaging on Treaties and Other International Agreements (Part I): President Donald Trump’s Rejection of International Law

by

Banning Apps Is a Dangerous Practice for Free Speech

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

The Verdict in the Khashoggi Murder Isn’t Final By Any Stretch

by and

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

by and

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Time to Fix a Broken Declassification System

by and

Finding the Right U.S. Defense Leaders

by

State Dept. Inspector General Report: A Troubling Message on Arms Sales

by and

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

Exploring Some Limitations to the ICC’s Ability to Charge US Officials with Contempt

by

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

Politically Motivated Prosecutions Part II: Refuse, Report, Resign

by and

The Best Way to Improve on New START Is By Extending It

by

Why 27 Distinguished DC Lawyers Filed a Complaint with Bar Association Against Attorney General Barr

by

Trump Administration’s Women, Peace and Security Plans: Blueprint for Action or Empty Promises?

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Regarding Those Marijuana Mergers: A Response to Accusers Who Question the DOJ

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

JoAnn Kamuf Ward

Director of the Human Rights in the U.S. Project at the Columbia Law School Human Rights Institute and Supervisor in the Human Rights Clinic. Follow her on Twitter (@JoAnnKWard).

Sarah Alshawish

MIA/MPA student at Columbia University and the London School of Economics and Political Science; conducts research and outreach with the Columbia Law School’s Human Rights Institute’s Human Rights in the U.S. Project; served in the NYC Mayor's Office working on accountability and program evaluation; formerly engaged in medical research at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

Read these related stories next:

The 19th Session Human Rights Council. 15 March 2012.

The UDHR, Digital Authoritarianism, and Human Rights after Trump

December 10, 2020 by and

Ethiopian refugee grade four pupils who fled the Tigray conflict attend class at a makeshift classroom set by the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) at Um Raquba refugee camp in Gedaref, eastern Sudan, on December 7, 2020. One child squats on the ground surrounded by shoes while the others sit on a blanket. The children hold books and papers in their laps.

Protecting Ethiopian Refugees — and Averting the Next Crisis

December 9, 2020 by and

Silhouettes of Patrick Zaki, an Egyptian postgraduate student at the University of Bologna, Italy, who has been detained in Egypt since February 7, 2020, sit on every chair placed in the Aula Magna of the University Library of Bologna. The silhouettes are drawn by the artist Gianluca Costantini in action to demand the immediate release of Patrick. July 16, 2020

Biden’s Global Priority No. 1: Turn the Authoritarian Tide

December 8, 2020 by

Iraqi Yazidis attend a candle-lit vigil in the Sharya area, some 15 kilometres from the northern city of Dohuk in the autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan region on August 3, 2020, marking the sixth anniversary of the Islamic State (IS) group's attack on the Yazidi community in the northwestern Sinjar district. Candles are placed on the ground and people hold pictures of those who died.

The Risks of Relying on Counterterrorism Laws to Reduce Wartime Sexual Violence

December 7, 2020 by

Secretary-General António Guterres holds a lecture at Columbia University entitled “State of the Planet”. The UN flag is behind him and beside him is a large television screen with the presentation title.

National Security Last Week at the United Nations (Nov 27 – Dec 4)

December 4, 2020 by

Cocoa producers of the Yakasse-Attobrou Agricultural Cooperative (Cooperative Agricole de Yakasse-Attobrou - CAYAT) carry agriculture kits distributed by the cooperative at the CAYAT headquarters in Adzope on Agust 31, 2018.

Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe Series: The Economic Folly of Human Trafficking for American Business

December 4, 2020 by

Libyan delegates, including Abdessalam Shuha, Abdallah Shibani, Hussein Mohamed Elansari, an unidentified participant and Abdel Majid Mlayqtah attend the opening of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum hosted in Gammarth on the outskirts of Tunisia's capital, on November 9, 2020. They stand side by side not socially distanced and wear face masks, though two of them do not wear the face masks properly, ie. not covering their noses.

Libya: Subnational Governance as a Potential Anchor of Stability

December 2, 2020 by and

A banner from EIPR reading, “Free EIPR Staff.” Cropped greyscale photographs of four EIPR staff that have been detained are shown over the banner – Patrick Zaki, Gasser Abdel Razek, Mohammad Basheer, and Karim Ennarah.

Defending Human Rights Is Not Terrorism: The Egypt Arrests as a Case in Point

November 30, 2020 by and

Graves of people including children who were killed in the war including airstrikes carried out by warplanes of the Saudi-led coalition, are seen at a cemetery on June 17, 2020 in Sana'a, Yemen.

Defense Policy Negotiations Near Completion in Congress, With Human Rights Provisions in Play

November 25, 2020 by

President-elect Joe Biden introduces key foreign policy and national security nominees and appointments at the Queen Theatre on November 24, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware.

How to Elevate the Status of Human Rights – at Home and Abroad – in a Biden-Harris White House

November 25, 2020 by

A policeman stops US Actress Mia Farrow and Theary Seng, head of the Centre for Social Development, as they attempt to enter the Tuol Sleng Genocide museum in Phnom Penh, 20 January 2008. They hold white flowers and people with cameras crowd around them.

Cambodian Rights Activist and 55 Others Face Trial as Crackdown on Dissent Intensifies

November 25, 2020 by and

Egyptian members of the press sit outside the headquarters of the journalists syndicate in Cairo on January 25, 2009 with their cameras on the ground, in protest against police interference in their work. Many hold images of police brutality.

How to Fight Truth Decay: Protect the Truth Tellers

November 23, 2020 by