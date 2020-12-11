We Can’t “Look Forward” on the Trump Administration’s Abuses

Obama tried to turn the page on a previous administration’s misdeeds without holding anyone accountable. It didn’t work.

by

December 11, 2020

When President-elect Joe Biden takes office in January, he will confront a national economic crisis and a still out-of-control pandemic. He will also face questions about how to handle the lawbreaking and abuses of power undertaken by President Donald Trump and his administration.

Already, people are calling on Biden and his administration to do nothing. Writing in Reason, law professor Josh Blackman suggests that the next attorney general should pledge not to criminally prosecute Trump or members of his administration so as to avoid “years of bitter division.” Blackman suggests that “a blue ribbon panel to investigate alleged wrongdoing would be far more satisfactory.” But historian and writer Jill LePore says any kind of truth commission is also “a terrible idea,” and that, in a democracy, the “loser concedes without violence, and the winner accepts without vengeance.”

It would be a historic mistake for the Biden administration to listen to this advice. Impunity for the powerful—from the corporations and executives responsible for the financial crisis, to wealthy tax evaders, to prosecutors and police officers who grievously violate people’s rights—is part of what brought us to this point.

Almost 12 years ago, a new Democratic president elected during a national crisis faced the question of how to respond to extreme violations of human rights and criminal law by his predecessor and the prior administration. The United States had indisputably tortured prisoners, in some cases fatally, in a program that was authorized by President George W. Bush and approved by the Department of Justice through the Office of Legal Counsel’s (OLC) deeply flawed “torture memos.” President Barack Obama ended the CIA’s torture program and ordered the closure of the prison at Guantanamo Bay and the suspension of the Guantanamo military commissions on one of his first days in office, but he opposed criminal investigation or prosecution of those responsible for conspiring to torture. “We need to look forward as opposed to looking backwards,” Obama said, and he didn’t want CIA agents to have to “look over their shoulders.” And, he opposed a congressional proposal for a truth commission for the same reason.

But Obama’s opposition to looking backward made it impossible to look forward. By the end of his presidency, Guantanamo was still open (and remains open to this day). The military commissions started up again, and were mired in endless, dysfunctional pretrial litigation in the 9/11 case, driven in large part by the CIA’s and prosecution’s unwillingness to acknowledge the defendants’ torture. CIA officers and lawyers who played a central role in the torture program not only kept their jobs, but got promoted. All these trends continued through the Trump administration. Gina Haspel, who reportedly ran a “black site” prison in Thailand in 2002, and helped destroy video evidence of torture sessions in 2005, is now the director of the CIA.

There was one bright spot, though, in terms of deep reform: in 2015, Congress passed a law codifying Obama’s first-day executive order that ended the CIA torture program. As far as we know, Haspel has obeyed that law. It passed only because the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence “looked backward” and published an extensive, damning account of the torture program over the CIA’s and Obama White House’s strenuous objections. The public accounting of that history mobilized meaningful legislative action.

If we want to recover from the Trump years, the Biden administration needs to emulate the Senate committee’s unflinching willingness to examine our government’s worst abuses and take action to prevent us from repeating them. Criminal investigations are but one of several tools that can be used to forge this path.

Criminal prosecution and professional accountability

Despite Obama’s strong preference for “looking forward,” he did allow the Justice Department to expand an ongoing criminal investigation, led by U.S. Attorney John Durham, into the destruction of videotapes of CIA torture. In August 2009, then-Attorney General Eric Holder announced that he had asked Durham to begin a “preliminary review” of whether the CIA had committed crimes in its interrogations of detainees. But Holder reassured CIA officers that “the Department of Justice will not prosecute anyone who acted in good faith and within the scope of the legal guidance given by the Office of Legal Counsel regarding the interrogation of detainees.”

There was a great deal of evidence that the CIA, in fact, acted outside of the scope of the torture memos—including two cases where detainees were tortured to death. Nonetheless, Durham eventually closed all his investigations without bringing charges or publicly explaining why he declined prosecution.

In some ways, the question of prosecution is simpler now. Trump is potentially implicated in a far greater number of federal crimes, and it is highly unlikely that the Justice Department provided legal cover for all of them, as it did in the case of torture through the OLC memos. Many of Trump’s potential crimes also do not concern matters involving highly classified information (example: Mueller Report Volume II). There is more than ample evidence to warrant investigations, and the Justice Department should follow that evidence wherever it leads. Biden should not get involved, other than to make clear to his attorney general that the decision should be governed solely by the law and the evidence.

So far, Biden has appropriately recognized the need for the Justice Department to independently evaluate the evidence, but his advisers have told the press that he is “wary” of federal investigations of Trump’s taxes and pardons of associates, and generally wants to “move on.” These signals are a mistake. The Justice Department itself is already much too wary of prosecuting powerful, wealthy people and corporations, and has an explicit policy against indicting a sitting president. The incoming administration should not reinforce those tendencies and instead make clear that no one is above the law.

The Justice Department also needs to look inward, at its own role in facilitating some of Trump’s worst abuses. Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, and U.S. Attorney’s offices played a central role in the family separation policy that took children away from parents seeking asylum and opportunity in the United States. The Justice Department even continued to withhold, until this year, information that would help reunite families. Attorney General Bill Barr has enabled the president’s interference in criminal investigations to protect Trump’s allies and go after his perceived enemies, played a role in the episode that led to tear-gassing peaceful protesters in Washington, D.C., and in the deployment of federal agents who seized protesters in unmarked vans in Portland, Oregon.

Many of these actions are probably not crimes, but prosecutors in the civil rights division should seriously evaluate whether any officials should be charged with violating individuals’ rights under color of law, or conspiracy to violate civil rights – as well as criminal liability under the Hatch Act. The Justice Department should also investigate whether they violated professional ethics rules and regulations. Unfortunately, the department’s Office of Professional Responsibility, which is responsible for investigating professional misconduct by Justice Department attorneys, has a very poor track record of holding anyone accountable. The DOJ inspector general could do a better job, but giving it jurisdiction to investigate misconduct by federal attorneys requires new legislation. In any case, it is crucial that some office within the Justice Department investigate and disclose the facts so that state bars can take disciplinary action if necessary.

Civil litigation and restitution

Debates on accountability often center on the possibility of criminal prosecution, but the government’s position in civil litigation is equally critical. Under the Obama administration, the Justice Department continued to take the same positions and make the same arguments as it had under Bush in favor of the executive branch’s power to hold Guantanamo detainees indefinitely and dismiss suits for damages on national security grounds.

In 2009, Holder announced new guidelines that were supposed to limit the use of the “state secrets privilege” to throw out lawsuits on secrecy grounds, but they made little difference in practice. At the Justice Department’s urging, courts repeatedly dismissed lawsuits by torture victims on grounds of state secrets privilege, qualified immunity, or a lack of a cause of action to sue federal officials.

The Supreme Court had ruled, in 2008, that Guantanamo detainees had the constitutional right to file writs of habeas corpus seeking release from detention. Federal district court judges granted 38 of the 53 Guantanamo habeas petitions they heard from 2008 to the middle of 2010, but the Department of Justice routinely appealed those cases to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. In response, as Jonathan Hafetz explained, the appeals court “upheld detention in nearly every case it has heard and cautioned district judges against examining the government’s allegations too closely.” These decisions, when combined with new congressional restrictions on transferring detainees out of Guantanamo, brought Obama’s efforts to close the prison to a virtual standstill by the end of his first term. (After a detainee hunger strike in 2013, the Obama administration did resume transfers out of Guantanamo, but 40 detainees remain there to this day).

It was extremely harmful for Obama’s Justice Department to adopt the Bush administration’s litigation positions in counterterrorism cases. It would be nothing short of disastrous for Biden’s Justice Department to let the Trump administration’s violations of individual rights escape accountability—particularly in the area of immigration, where violations have been most severe.

The Trump administration has rewritten immigration law through over 400 executive actions. They have separated families; eliminated legal protections for asylum seekers and unaccompanied children through a series of overlapping policy changes; dramatically expanded expedited removal, in which non-citizens can be deported without any form of due process; authorized intrusive DNA surveillance of immigrants and their families, and drastically cut legal immigration. Some of the attacks have been highly visible—above all, the deliberate use of family separation to deter migration. Others, like the Migrant Protection Protocols and the use of the COVID-19 pandemic to justify the expulsion of asylum seekers and unaccompanied children, have been equally devastating but the harm has occurred largely out of view of the U.S. press and public. Still others are equal parts harmful and absurd, like the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services policy of rejecting immigrants’ applications if any spaces were left blank—even obviously irrelevant ones, like the addresses of deceased family members. 

Unlike when Obama took office, it is up to Biden to dismantle this cruel system Trump has created. By the time Obama came in 2009, the CIA’s black site prisons were largely empty, and the number of men detained at Guantanamo had declined from a peak of 684 detainees to 242. In contrast, almost all of the Trump administration’s immigration policy changes remain in effect. The United States’ system of protection for refugees, asylum seekers, and unaccompanied children has been effectively eliminated. In the words of one expert, “It’s like a tornado passed through, just wreckage everywhere.” Tens of thousands of asylum seekers are stranded south of the U.S.-Mexico border, often in horrible conditions, while they wait indefinitely for court hearings. Another 13,000 unaccompanied children and even more asylum seekers and other migrants have been expelled at the border since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Twenty-one people died in ICE custody in fiscal year 2020—more than double the previous year and the largest total since 2005—and COVID cases in detention are rising again. Even before the pandemic, the medical care provided to immigration detainees was abysmal, unethical, and sometimes fatal. The immigration courts are less independent and more hostile to noncitizens’ requests for protection than ever before. They also face a record backlog of 1.2 million cases.

Lawsuits challenging most of these policy changes are making their way through the courts. So far, immigrants’ advocates have repeatedly convinced federal district and appellate judges to order an end to the Trump administration’s policy changes—only to see those orders stayed by the Supreme Court, usually without explanation. Even before Justice Amy Coney Barrett replaced the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the Supreme Court upheld the Trump administration’s anti-Muslim travel ban, denied any form of justice to the family of a Mexican teenager killed by the border patrol, and dramatically narrowed immigrants’ rights to habeas corpus and due process at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Early next year, the Supreme Court is due to hear cases on the Migrant Protection Protocols and the Trump administration’s use of military funds to construct sections of a border wall without congressional approval. Other cases challenging the Trump administration’s asylum policies will eventually make their way to the high court as well—and Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection officials will likely argue for the Justice Department to defend them.

It is crucial that Biden disregard these calls to defend the Trump administration’s anti-immigrant policies. Instead, he should direct the Justice Department to negotiate fair settlements to restore protections for non-citizens, acknowledge violations of the law by the Trump administration, and provide individuals whose rights were violated some form of redress.

Fact-finding, acknowledgment, and reform

Accountability does not only occur in courtrooms. Some wrongs are too big to fit in a single case, or are not illegal, but still deeply immoral or unethical. There is also a need for official acknowledgment and investigation in order to establish the facts, to name the people who were responsible and recognize those they harmed, and to take action to make sure it cannot happen again.

In 2009, Obama rejected proposals for a truth commission on the war on terror, but he did consent to the public release of the Office of Legal Counsel’s “torture memos” in April 2009 over the objections of the CIA. Obama argued that given he had ended the CIA’s interrogation program, “withholding these memos would only serve to deny facts that have been in the public domain for some time.”

Unfortunately, in the words of a report by the Constitution Project’s Task Force on Detainee Treatment, “the release of the OLC memos with minimal redaction was a high-water mark for the disclosure of evidence [of detainee abuse] that the CIA or military wanted to remain secret.” From 2009 to 2014, the CIA took the position that despite the release of the memos, all of the details about how individual detainees were treated in its custody should remain classified—including detainees’ memories of their own torture.

That finally ended with the release of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence’s report on the CIA program in 2014. But a longer version of that report remains classified, as do many details about the torture program that have been in the public domain for over a decade. This includes the names of the countries that hosted CIA black sites and the names of CIA personnel who were responsible for torture—including Haspel, whose precise role in the program remains an official secret. This continuing secrecy is one of the main sources of dysfunction in the Guantanamo military commissions, which are still years away from going to trial as we approach the 20th anniversary of Sept.11, 2001.

The Senate report did not lead to prosecutions of torturers, or even professional consequences for them. It didn’t even prevent Haspel’s promotion to CIA director. Former officials continued to defend the CIA’s use of torture. Among the most prominent, former Vice President Dick Cheney, said the report was “full of crap,” and “I’d do it again in a minute.” Public opinion about the use of torture remained divided.

Nonetheless, the report made a difference. The following year, the Senate voted 78-21 in support of an amendment to strengthen the legal prohibition against torture. When victims of CIA torture sued the contractors who designed the program, the case settled before going to trial instead of being dismissed on grounds of state secrets privilege.

Just as importantly, the Senate’s investigation seemed to convince the CIA that violating the laws against torture was not worth it. After the 2008 election, but before Obama took office, then-CIA Director Michael Hayden had demonstrated sanitized versions of several “enhanced interrogation techniques” on a subordinate to try to convince the president-elect to continue authorizing them. By the time Trump announced his support for waterboarding in 2016, Hayden said the CIA would refuse an order to restart the program. Given its experience with “congressional star chambers,” Hayden predicted, the CIA would reply: “if you want somebody waterboarded, bring your own damn bucket.”

Rights abuses by the Trump administration deserve investigations as thorough as the Senate torture report. The Biden administration has announced plans to create a task force to reunite the hundreds of families still broken by family separation (which is considered torture under international law by some experts). Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) has called for an investigation of family separations by a human rights commission or a congressional select committee. Those are good steps, but family separation is only one of a series of devastating attacks on immigrants overseen by Trump adviser Stephen Miller, who converted an already inhumane and arbitrary system into something much worse. We need to understand the broader picture.

There also should be a thorough investigation of the U.S. government’s woefully inadequate response to the coronavirus pandemic—which has already caused orders of magnitude more deaths than 9/11. An investigation should focus not only on poor decision-making by Trump and his advisers, and missteps by federal agencies and state and local governments, but also on the broader errors and injustices that COVID-19 has laid bare. These include a lack of resources for public health; inequalities that have led to wildly disparate death rates by race and income; the inability to prioritize children’s welfare that has led to a lost year for many vulnerable schoolchildren; and a criminal justice system that has failed to protect incarcerated people’s rights to life or to due process.

There are many different forms factual investigations could take, all with their advantages and disadvantages. One possibility is a special committee authorized by statute. Another is a congressional investigation by a standing or select committee. A third is investigation by entities that already exist within the executive branch, such as inspectors general or civil rights offices. Whatever form investigations take, they need adequate staff and resources, broad access to witnesses and documents guaranteed by the executive branch, and a mandate to publish their findings and recommend all necessary reforms.

The truth may not be enough to free us from a repetition of all the terrible things that have happened in the past four years. But exposing it, and learning from it, is the only hope we have of doing better.

Image: President Donald Trump delivers his acceptance speech for the Republican presidential nomination as son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner and children Eric and Ivanka Trump look on on the South Lawn of the White House August 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

 

Featured Articles

Representation at the Top: The Importance of Race in the Austin Nomination Debate

by

We Can’t “Look Forward” on the Trump Administration’s Abuses

by

The UDHR, Digital Authoritarianism, and Human Rights after Trump

by and

Revitalizing US Democracy Starts with Repairing the Right to Peaceful Assembly

by and

Addressing Our Whole-of-Government Deficit in National Security

by

New Zealand Pushes the Dialogue on International Cyber Law Forward

by

A Commander’s Duty to Punish War Crimes: Past U.S. Recognition

by

Global Kleptocracy as an American Problem

by and

The Need for More Chris Stevenses

by , and

Climate Change, National Security, & the New Commander-in-Chief

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Data and Democracy: Three Things the Biden-Harris Administration Should Do to Tackle Big Tech

by

Ethiopia’s Tigray Crisis: Escalating Violence and Mass Displacement Threaten Ethiopian and Regional Security

by

How a New Administration—and a New Congress—Can Fix Prepublication Review: A Roadmap for Reform

by , , and

Getting the T’s and C’s Right: The Lessons of Intelligence Reform

by and

Not a Coup at DOD: How Acting Sec. Miller’s Reorganization May Improve Special Ops Oversight

by

COVID-19 Testing and the Need for Ongoing Infection Prevention

by and

75 Years Ago at Nuremberg: Giving a Name to Crimes Against Humanity

by

Mali: The “Good” Coup d’État?

by

How I Came to Support the Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons

by

Trump’s Impact on Nuclear Proliferation

by

US-Opposed Probe of Colombia’s Uribe Is Essential Step in Road to Peace

by and

Revisiting the Office of Legal Counsel’s Override Opinion

by

Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe: Introduction to a Symposium

by and

How to Restore Ethics to the U.S. Department of State

by

A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare

by

The Urgent Need to Restore Independence to America’s Politicized Immigration Courts

by

COVID-19 and International Law Series: Introduction

by , , and

A Letter to President-Elect Biden on Restoring Relations with the Intelligence Community

by and

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

by , and

Destroying Federal Documents During a Presidential Transition Is a Federal Crime

by

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Oxford Statement on International Law Protections Against Foreign Electoral Interference through Digital Means

by , , , , , and

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

by and

We Cannot Condone the Myanmar Government’s Lies with Silence

by and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

by

Turkey Fuels Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: Drones, Mercenaries and Dreams of Imperial Resurgence

by

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Is the United States Heading for a Rural Insurgency?

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

The Verdict in the Khashoggi Murder Isn’t Final By Any Stretch

by and

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

by and

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Time to Fix a Broken Declassification System

by and

Finding the Right U.S. Defense Leaders

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

Exploring Some Limitations to the ICC’s Ability to Charge US Officials with Contempt

by

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Katherine Hawkins

Senior legal analyst for the Constitution Project at the Project On Government Oversight, Former Investigator for the Constitution Project's Task Force on Detainee Treatment, Former Policy Advocate for the Constitution Project and Open the Government Follow her on Twitter (@krhawkins5).

Read these related stories next:

: Director of National Intelligence nominee Avril Haines speaks after being introduced by President-elect Joe Biden as he introduces key foreign policy and national security nominees and appointments at the Queen Theatre on November 24, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware.

How to Revitalize the Intelligence Community: A Long, But Essential To-Do List

December 4, 2020 by

A man crosses the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) seal in the lobby of CIA Headquarters in Langley, Virginia, on August 14, 2008.

CIA Is Losing Its Best and Brightest and Not Just Because of Trump

December 2, 2020 by

Members and supporters of The Washington Region Religious Campaign Against Torture hold a rally to demand Congressional action to stop torture on Capitol Hill March 10, 2008 in Washington, DC. A banner reads, “Torture is un-American.”

On Accountability and the Next Presidency, Starting With the Cabinet

November 23, 2020 by and

Letters reading, “Department of Justice” on the outside wall of the Justice Department building. Plants can be seen out of focus in front of the letters.

The Next Attorney General’s Allegiance Must Be to the Rule of Law

November 20, 2020 by and

A truck displays posters against the "False Positives in Colombia", extrajudicial executions during the Democratic Security program of the Alvaro Uribe government during a protest on August 06, 2020 in Bogota, Colombia.

US-Opposed Probe of Colombia’s Uribe Is Essential Step in Road to Peace

November 18, 2020 by and

Razor wire tops the fence of the U.S. prison at Guantanamo Bay on October 23, 2016 at the U.S. Naval Station at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. An American flag waves in the background.

A Path for Renewing Guantanamo Closure

November 17, 2020 by

Migrants are taken insidethe El Paso County detention facility by a Customs and Border Protection agent on June 12, 2019 in El Paso.

The Urgent Need to Restore Independence to America’s Politicized Immigration Courts

November 12, 2020 by

Democratic presidential candidate and former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden delivers remarks about White Nationalism during a campaign press conference on August 7, 2019 in Burlington, Iowa.

A Letter to President-Elect Biden on Restoring Relations with the Intelligence Community

November 9, 2020 by and

Acting US Attorney General Matthew Whitaker and Senior Adviser Jared Kushner arrive at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, on December 7, 2018.

Loyalty Above All: The “Shallow State” of the Trump Administration

November 2, 2020 by and

Parchment paper reading, “The Good Governance Papers: A Collection of Essays in favor of public integrity and the rule of law as written upon at Just Security Fall 2020”

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

November 1, 2020 by

A member of Kenya Defence Forces boards a truck carrying Kenyan Police as it enters the university campus of the northeastern town of Garissa on April 3, 2015, one day after 147 people, mostly students, were killed when Somalia's Shebab Islamist group attacked the university.

Investigation Highlights Transparency Need on US, UK Roles in Kenyan Counterterrorism

October 28, 2020 by

Asylum seekers in life rafts on the Aegean Sea

Torture by Rescue: Asylum-Seeker Pushbacks in the Aegean

October 26, 2020 by and