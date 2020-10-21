We Cannot Condone the Myanmar Government’s Lies with Silence

Myanmar soldiers’ confession shows the moment is now to give the Rohingya justice and accountability.

by and

October 21, 2020

Of course, the details never added up. But now, with recent confessions from two Myanmar Army soldiers, the truth hangs in the open air, exposing the blatant lies that government officials have told about their genocide against the Rohingya.

That truth was already clear to the dozen of us—human rights lawyers, activists, documentarians, former members of Congress and political aides—who took part in a Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights expert delegation trip to Myanmar and Bangladesh in 2018. We arrived in the country hoping to gain a detailed and updated understanding of the Rohingya crisis.

As part of that 10-day journey, we met with government officials, social organizations, community leaders, and refugees. This included officials from Myanmar’s Ministry of Home Affairs, where a dozen high-level military and police officials joined us in an unkempt meeting room one afternoon. Sitting before computers on one side of a long table, their faces obscured, they asserted that no massacres had taken place of the country’s Rohingya Muslim minority. They denied civilians were targeted or harmed, and they claimed the Rohingya had left Myanmar on their own initiative, burning their own homes in the process.

But, everything we heard from Rohingya survivors, both in the Bangladesh refugee camps and the Myanmar internment camps, pointed to genocide.

Walking through the spaghetti bowl of narrow alleys in Cox’s Bazar, which houses 1 million Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, we took scores of testimonies from refugees seeking shelter in thatched huts in the middle of monsoon season.

One after another, women told us the details of their terror, of soldiers and former neighbors who murdered and raped adults and children, set flames to mosques and threw bodies into mass graves. One woman was raped so brutally she still experienced chronic pain and bleeding.

A carefully documented 2018 report by Fortify Rights named 22 senior Myanmar military and police officers who deliberately prepared and then carried out the carnage on a colossal scale.

Starting in early 2017, the Myanmar military trained and armed local non-Rohingya citizens. In mid-August soldiers went door to door, confiscated weapons, taking anything Rohingya might use to defend themselves. They tore down fences around Rohingya homes, providing better lines of sight to facilitate attacks. They ousted international humanitarian groups who provided needed food and health care for a desperately poor population, weakening the Rohingya and removing witnesses to the crimes to come. In late August, Fortify Rights reported, 27 Myanmar Army battalions comprising up to 11,000 soldiers, along with at least three combat police battalions attacked. They burned villages, shot fleeing residents, gang raped women and girls as young as five years old, dumped bodies in mass graves, and forcibly exiled hundreds of thousands of people.

In recent days, the façade that the Myanmar government has tried to keep up has finally started to erode, as two Myanmar Army soldiers confessed to their involvement in massacres, rape, and other crimes against Rohingya Muslims. According to Fortify Rights, the soldiers provided the names and ranks of 19 direct perpetrators from the Myanmar Army, including themselves, as well as six senior commanders in the Myanmar Army whom they claim ordered or contributed to atrocity crimes against the Rohingya, including a lieutenant colonel, a colonel, and three captains.

Confirming the 2018 report, the two men separately claimed to be acting on orders from senior commanders to “exterminate all” Rohingya and to “shoot all that you see and all that you hear.”

It has been three years since Myanmar’s campaign of “clearance operations” and more than two years since our visit. Finally, the soldiers’ confessions show bigger cracks in the military than previously realized and provide hope that more perpetrators may come forward, and that the Rohingya may see accountability and justice, after all.

Yet, the wheels of change continue to move far too slowly. Even as an investigation at the International Criminal Court (ICC) is underway, and the International Court of Justice (ICJ)—at Gambia’s request—has ordered provisional measures as it considers whether Myanmar violated its obligations under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, the government of Myanmar continues to deny the occurrence of these serious human rights abuses and has not taken necessary measures to protect the Rohingya from the risk of future genocidal attacks.

Thousands of Rohingya remaining in Myanmar are being held in internment camps and urban ghettos that a United Nations investigator recently likened to those seen in Nazi-occupied Europe. Thousands—that we know of—have perished.

The Myanmar government continues to deny the Rohingya their fundamental rights to citizenship, to freedom of movement, to go to school or to the hospital, and even the right to marry. It has failed to comply with the provisional measures ordered by the ICJ, to protect the lives of the remaining Rohingya in Myanmar, to meaningfully investigate and try any of the senior commanders responsible for the mass atrocities committed in 2017, and to preserve evidence of those atrocities.

The Rohingya cannot yet live freely, safely, and fully in their home country, and the ongoing violations of their fundamental rights underscore the persecutory and genocidal intent of the Myanmar government.

We call on all countries to formally recognize that the August 2017 attacks against the Rohingya constituted a genocide and to demand accountability for their perpetrators. Further, the international community should follow the lead of Canada and the Netherlands and extend their support to the ICC to ensure victims receive justice for the horrors suffered, instead of undermining the ICC’s efforts to end impunity as the United States has just done with the imposition of sanctions against the ICC’s staff.

The ICC should prosecute the two Army deserters, Myo Win Tun and Zaw Naing Tun, who confessed to their involvement in the massacres. Getting their confessions on the record through a trial at the Court could have a powerful and positive impact on the ongoing ICJ case as well as other accountability efforts against the architects of the genocide.

More than 50 years ago, while speaking at the University of Cape Town in South Africa, Robert F. Kennedy remarked that

everything that makes man’s lives worthwhile—family, work, education, a place to rear one’s children and a place to rest one’s head—all this depends on the decisions of government; all can be swept away by a government which does not heed the demands of its people, and I mean all of its people. Therefore, the essential humanity of man can be protected and preserved only where the government must answer—not just to the wealthy; not just to those of a particular religion, not just to those of a particular race; but to all of the people.

We cannot condone the Myanmar government’s lies with silence. Experience told the Myanmar military that they could perpetrate mass atrocities without consequences. It’s our job to prove them wrong.

Image: A Myanmar soldier guards an area at the Sittwe airport as British foreign minister Jeremy Hunt arrives in Sittwe, Rakhine state, on September 20, 2018. British foreign minister Jeremy Hunt’s busy two-day visit comes the same week UN investigators released a damning and meticulous report detailing why six Myanmar generals should be prosecuted for genocide against the Rohingya Muslim minority, who were chased out of Rakhine state after the Myanmar military launched a brutal crackdown in August 2017. Photo by YE AUNG THU/AFP via Getty Images

 

Featured Articles

Good Governance Paper No. 6 (Part Two): Domestic Military Operations — The Role of the National Guard, Posse Comitatus Act and More

by

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

by and

We Cannot Condone the Myanmar Government’s Lies with Silence

by and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

Good Governance Paper No. 5: Prepublication Review — How to Fix a Broken System

by and

The 116th Congress’s Record on International Human Rights: The Good, the Bad, and the Unfinished Business

by

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

We the People: Lessons from Africa for Defeating Authoritarianism in 2020 U.S. Election

by

Wrestling with Legal and Illegal Orders in the Military in the Months Ahead

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Oct 12-16)

by

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

by

Turkey Fuels Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: Drones, Mercenaries and Dreams of Imperial Resurgence

by

Facebook and Twitter’s Handling of New York Post Hunter Biden Story Bodes Poorly for Post-Election Period

by

Timeline of the Coronavirus Pandemic and U.S. Response

by and

Good Governance Paper No. 3: Investigating a President

by

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The President and Immigration Law: Restoring Faith in Our Immigration System Through Enforcement Discretion and Reform

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Nonviolent Civic Action May Help Defend the Integrity of the Election

by

Trump’s Executive Order on the ICC is Illegal, Not Just Shameful

by and

The President and Immigration Law: Introduction to a Just Security Series

by and

Lincoln and that Supreme Court Vacancy: A Deference to Democracy

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Oct 5-9)

by

New Financial Sector Sanctions will Eviscerate Humanitarian Trade with Iran

by

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Six Disinformation Threats in the Post-Election Period

by

Military Medical Ethics and Dr. Conley’s Misrepresentations of the President’s Health

by and

Navigating a Contested Election, the Electoral Count Act and 12th Amendment: How to Ensure a Fully Counted Outcome

by and

Consequences of Federal Failure: Lessons from New York City in the Pandemic

by

Is the United States Heading for a Rural Insurgency?

by

The Incapacitation of a President and the Twenty-Fifth Amendment: A Reader’s Guide

by , , , , , and

Senate Procedures Offer No Hope for Dems on Supreme Court Nominee

by

Reengaging on Treaties and Other International Agreements (Part I): President Donald Trump’s Rejection of International Law

by

Banning Apps Is a Dangerous Practice for Free Speech

by

Global Health Is National Security

by

GIFCT: Possibly the Most Important Acronym You’ve Never Heard Of

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

The US “Snapback” Against Iran – Bad Politics and Flawed Law

by

All the President’s Lawsuits: Fraud, Defamation, and the Westfall Act

by and

Trapped in a Pandemic: Iran’s Political Prisoners Face COVID-19 Behind Bars

by

Trump Can’t Lawfully Use Armed Forces to Sway the Election: Understanding the Legal Boundaries

by , and

The Verdict in the Khashoggi Murder Isn’t Final By Any Stretch

by and

Justifying Absolute Political Control over DOJ, Barr Promotes Myth of Unaccountable Career Prosecutor

by

Prepare for the Worst and Fight for the Best: A Citizen’s Guide to 2020 Electoral Interference

by and

At Least 15 Trump Officials Do Not Hold Their Positions Lawfully

by

Whistleblower: DHS Suppressed Reports on Central America and Inflated Risk of Terrorist Border-Crossers

by

Mass Job Losses and Other Economic Costs of President Trump’s Inaction on Coronavirus

by

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

by and

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Time to Fix a Broken Declassification System

by and

The Int’l Criminal Court Executive Order: Global Reactions Compiled

by

Bill Barr’s Hidden Truths About Justice Department’s Rule of Forbearance in an Election

by

Finding the Right U.S. Defense Leaders

by

State Dept. Inspector General Report: A Troubling Message on Arms Sales

by and

Timeline: The Trump Administration and the U.S. Postal Service

by

The Cost of Resilience: The Roots and Impacts of the Beirut Blast

by

How the US and the EU Can Support Belarus Amid Its Historic Protests

by

I Resigned from U.S. Government After My Own Leaders Began to Act Like the Autocrats I Analyzed

by

The OSCE: A Bulwark Against Authoritarianism

by and

Lebanon’s Peace Cartel is Irredeemable – How Donors Choose to Help Can Tip the Scales

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

US Court Skirmishes Over Deadline’s Validity Leave ERA in Limbo

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

An Open Letter to Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham

by

New Technologies, New Problems – Troubling Surveillance Trends in America

by and

Exploring Some Limitations to the ICC’s Ability to Charge US Officials with Contempt

by

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

An Exercise in Doublespeak: Pompeo’s Flawed “Unalienable Rights” Commission

by , and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

Politically Motivated Prosecutions Part II: Refuse, Report, Resign

by and

The Best Way to Improve on New START Is By Extending It

by

Former DHS and Defense Dept Spokesperson: Trump’s Response to Civil Unrest in Portland is Damaging to Our Government and Our Democracy

by

What Durham Is Investigating and Why It Poses a Danger to US Intelligence Analysis

by

The President’s Private Army

by

What Myanmar Is and Is Not Doing to Protect Rohingyas from Genocide

by

Why 27 Distinguished DC Lawyers Filed a Complaint with Bar Association Against Attorney General Barr

by

Trump Administration’s Women, Peace and Security Plans: Blueprint for Action or Empty Promises?

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Vehicle Ramming: The Evolution of a Terrorist Tactic Inside the US

by

What’s Missing in Current and Former Officials’ Responses to DOJ Antitrust Whistleblower

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Secretary Pompeo’s Surprising Defense of International Law, Allies, and the Law of the Sea Convention

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Regarding Those Marijuana Mergers: A Response to Accusers Who Question the DOJ

by

An Incremental Step Toward Stopping Forever War?

by , and

Trump Pushed CIA to Give Intelligence to Kremlin, While Taking No Action Against Russia Arming Taliban

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

Unpacking the National Intelligence Council’s Memo on Russian Bounty Operation

by and

Patriotism and Justice on an Unusual Independence Day

by

Welcoming E. Tendayi Achiume, Barbara McQuade, and Matiangai Sirleaf to Just Security’s Board of Editors

by and

First They Came For Me and My Colleagues: The U.S. Attack on the Int’l Criminal Court

by

I help children in armed conflict. The President is forcing me to stop.

by

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

11 Top Antitrust Experts Alarmed by Whistleblower Complaint Against A.G. Barr—and Office of Professional Responsibility’s Opinion

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

Statement of Homeland and National Security Leaders

by

The Strength of America’s Apolitical Military

by , and

The Untold Power of Bill Barr to Direct US Military Forces in Case of “Civil Unrest”

by and

Standing, Not-Standing with the Protesters: U.S. Policy on Hong Kong and BLM

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

A Bipartisan Push in Congress to Fight the ‘Parallel Pandemic’ of Human Rights Abuses Abroad

by and

Understanding the Michael Flynn Case: Separating the Wheat from the Chaff, and the Proper from the Improper

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Nuclear Arms Control, or a New Arms Race? Trump Seems Bent on the Latter.

by

Advancing Rights and Justice During a Pandemic: An Online Event Series

by and

A Conversation With U.N. Special Rapporteur David Kaye: COVID-19 and Freedom of Expression

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

What the Pandemic Tells Us About the State of U.S. Cybersecurity

by and

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

Why We Filed a FOIA Request on How Many US Troops Are in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria

by and

Assessing Emergency Powers During #COVID-19

by , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

Seek and Speak the Truth

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

Former Officials Challenge Pompeo’s Threats to the International Criminal Court

by , , , , and

The Soleimani Strike and the Case for War Powers Reform

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

For House, Senate National Security Committees, Stopgaps for Term Limits

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Please Support Just Security with a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Reading Between the Votes: 53 Senators Say Trump Guilty on the Facts

by

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Compilation of States’ Reactions to U.S. and Iranian Uses of Force in Iraq in January 2020

by and

Iran’s Leaders Preserve the Republic With a Hybrid of International and Islamic Law

by

The Need for Increased Amicus Role in the FISA Process

by

U.S. Legal Defense of the Soleimani Strike at the United Nations: A Critical Assessment

by

Reevaluating Our Counter-Terrorism Information Sharing Methods

by

Lawful Self-Defense vs. Revenge Strikes: Scrutinizing Iran and U.S. Uses of Force under International Law

by and

Iran’s Unlawful Reprisal (and Ours)

by

United States Killed Iraqi Military Official and Iraqi Military Personnel in the Two Recent Attacks

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Duty to Warn: Has the Trump Administration Learned from the Khashoggi Failure?

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Climate Change Denialism Poses a National Security Threat

by

What’s the New Terror Financing Executive Order All About?

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Expert Summaries of Mueller Report: A Collection

by , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Guide to the Mueller Report’s Findings on “Collusion”

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Kerry Kennedy

President of Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights. Follow her on Twitter (@KerryKennedyRFK).

Angelita Baeyens

Vice President of International Advocacy and Litigation for Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights. Follow her on Twitter (@AngelitaBaeyens).

Read these related stories next:

This photo taken on September 12, 2019 shows people walking next to a Uighur cemetery in Shayar in the region of Xinjiang.

The 116th Congress’s Record on International Human Rights: The Good, the Bad, and the Unfinished Business

October 19, 2020 by

Broken dishes can be seen in the burned out remains of a house in Myo Thu Gyi Muslim village where houses were burnt to the ground near Maungdaw town in northern Rakhine State on August 31, 2017.

Anniversary of Genocidal Attacks on Rohingya Reminds Us They Are Still at Risk

August 28, 2020 by and

This photo taken on May 31, 2019 shows Uighur women praying in a graveyard on the outskirts of Hotan in China's northwest Xinjiang region.

How China is Violating Human Rights Treaties and its own Constitution in Xinjiang

August 19, 2020 by

Karen ethnic people hold posters and shout slogans during a protest against Myanmar Army for the allegedly arbitrary killings, raping, shelling and for the removal of the army camps, at Hpapun in Kayin State on July 28, 2020.

Leveraging International Justice for Lasting Peace in Myanmar

August 4, 2020 by

Chin people hold placards during a protest asking for an end to conflict in Chin state and Rakhin State in Yangon on July 13, 2019.

Implications of the Myanmar ICJ and ICC Cases for Non-Rohingya Minorities

July 31, 2020 by

Protesters from the East Turkistan National Awakening Movement (ETNAM) hold a demonstration in front of the World Bank's Headquarters in Washington DC, on December 20, 2019, to protest the World Banks $50 Million Funding of Chinese Vocational Training Centers where Uyghurs are being held involuntarily.

U.S. and Multilateral Policy Options to Address Abuses Against Uyghurs in Xinjiang

July 30, 2020 by

A Uyghur woman holds a child in her home as they prepare food during the Corban Festival on September 12, 2016 in Turpan County, in the far western Xinjiang province, China.

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

July 29, 2020 by

United Nations Security Council delegates arrive at Sittwe airport on May 1, 2018 to meet with Myanmar officials and to inspect the latest situation in Rakhine state, home of the minority Rohingya Muslims.

The Rohingya Genocide and the ICJ: The Role of the International Community

July 28, 2020 by

People watch the ICJ hearing at a restaurant in a Rohingya refugee camp on January 23, 2020 in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.

Myanmar and the ICJ: Ways Forward

July 23, 2020 by

Released Rohingya child prisoners wearing face masks stand in a line as they arrive in Sittwe jetty in Rakhine State after being transported by military boat on April 20, 2020.

What Myanmar Is and Is Not Doing to Protect Rohingyas from Genocide

July 23, 2020 by

A phone showing Trump's racist tweet on May 29th, "when the looting starts, the shooting starts" and Twitter's statement that the tweet violated Twitter's rules about glorifying violence.

The Short Fuse: Autocrats, Hate Speech and Political Violence

July 22, 2020 by and

a prepared grave at Potocari memorial cemetery, near Srebrenica two days before the commemoration 25 years after Srebrenica massacre on July 9, 2020.

Denial of the Srebrenica Genocide Must Be Exposed and Condemned

July 11, 2020 by