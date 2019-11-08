Public Document Clearinghouse: Ukraine Impeachment Inquiry

Just Security has compiled and curated all publicly available documents in Congress’s impeachment inquiry concerning President Donald Trump in connection with Ukraine. This collection seeks to include significant original source material, including relevant legislation, letters, subpoenas, deposition transcripts, hearing transcripts, executive branch communications, and litigation documents.
Table of Contents
I. Foundational Documents (Phone call transcript, text messages, whistleblower complaint, etc.)
II. Major Congressional Documents
III. Major Executive Branch Documents
IV. Congressional Witness Testimony
V. Congressional Subpoenas and Related Documents
VI. Communications Between the Executive Branch and Witnesses
VII. Congressional Press Releases
A. House Intelligence Committee (Majority and Minority)
B. House Judiciary Committee (Majority and Minority)
VIII. Court Documents (FOIA litigation, Parnas et al indictment, Kupperman)
IX. Communications Related to Whether the Initial Whistleblower Complaint was an “Urgent Concern”
X. Miscellaneous
A. Open Letter from National Security Officials on Need to Protect Whistleblower’s Identity (last updated Oct. 7, 2019)
B. Hatch Act Complaint
I. Foundational Documents
- Transcript of July 25 Phone Call between President Trump and President Zelensky (declassified September 24, 2019)
- Text Messages between Volker, Taylor, Sondland, Yermak, and Giuliani (released October 3, 2019)
- Additional Text Messages Produced by Volker (released November 5, 2019)
- Excerpts of Additional Text Messages Produced by Volker (released November 5, 2019)
- The Whistleblower’s 2-Page Memo (July 26, 2019) (as reported by CBS News)
- The Whistleblower Complaint (August 12, 2019)
- Inspector General Report to Director of National Intelligence Maguire (August 26, 2019)
- Office of the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community’s Statement on Processing of Whistleblower Complaints (September 30, 2019)
II. Major Congressional Documents
A. House Impeachment Resolution
- House Resolution 660 – Directing certain committees to continue their ongoing investigations as part of the existing House of Representatives inquiry into whether sufficient grounds exist for the House of Representatives to exercise its Constitutional power to impeach Donald John Trump, President of the United States of America, and for other purposes (Oct. 31, 2019)
- House Resolution 660 Fact Sheet (House Rules Committee)
- House Judiciary Committee Impeachment Inquiry Procedures pursuant to H. Res. 660 (incorporated by reference in House Resolution 660)
B. Statutes
- Intelligence Community Whistleblower Protection Act
- Civil Service Reform Act of 1978
- Inspector General Act of 1978
- Whistle-Blower Protection Act of 1989
III. Major Executive Branch Documents
- OLC Memorandum, “Attempted Exclusion of Agency Counsel from Congressional Depositions of Agency Employees” (May 23, 2019)
- Letter to White House Counsel Pat Cipollone from Steven A. Engel, Assistant Attorney General, Office of Legal Counsel, Re: Testimonial Immunity Before Congress of the Former Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Implementation (September 16, 2019)
- Letter to White House Counsel Pat Cipollone from Steven A. Engel, Assistant Attorney General, Office of Legal Counsel, Re: Testimonial Immunity Before Congress of the Former Assistant to the President and Staff Secretary (September 16, 2019)
- Letter from White House Counsel Pat Cipollone to House Leadership (October 8, 2019)
- OLC Memorandum, “Exclusion of Agency Counsel from Congressional Depositions in the Impeachment Context” (November 1, 2019)
IV. Congressional Witness Testimony
Acting DNI Joseph Maguire
- Maguire Opening Statement (September 26, 2019)
- Maguire Hearing Transcript (September 26, 2019)
Ambassador Kurt Volker
- Volker Opening Statement (October 3, 2019)
- Volker Deposition Transcript (October 3, 2019)
- Volker Deposition Excerpts (conducted October 3, 2019; released November 5, 2019)
Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch
- Yovanovitch Opening Statement (October 11, 2019)
- Yovanovitch Deposition Transcript (October 11, 2019)
- Yovanovitch Deposition Excerpts (conducted October 11, 2019; released November 4, 2019)
Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent
- Kent Deposition Transcript (October 15, 2019)
- Kent Deposition Excerpts (conducted October 15, 2019; released November 7, 2019)
Ambassador P. Michael McKinley
- McKinley Deposition Transcript (October 16, 2019)
- McKinley Deposition Excerpts (conducted October 16, 2019; released November 4, 2019)
Ambassador Gordon Sondland
- Sondland Opening Statement (October 17, 2019)
- Sondland Deposition Transcript (October 17, 2019)
- Sondland Deposition Excerpts (conducted October 17, 2019; released November 5, 2019)
- Sondland Supplemental Declaration (November 4, 2019)
Ambassador William B. Taylor
- Taylor Opening Statement (October 22, 2019)
- Taylor Deposition Transcript (October 22, 2019)
- Taylor Deposition Excerpts (conducted October 22, 2019; released November 6, 2019)
Lieutenant Colonel Alexander S. Vindman
- Vindman Opening Statement (October 29, 2019)
Christopher J. Anderson
- Anderson Opening Statement (October 30, 2019)
Catherine M. Croft
- Croft Opening Statement (October 30, 2019)
Timothy Morrison
- Morrison Opening Statement (October 31, 2019)
Special note: Confirmation Hearing for John Sullivan for U.S. Ambassador to Russia
- Sullivan Opening Statement (October 30, 2019)
- Sullivan Full Testimony (October 30, 2019) (transcript and video)
V. Congressional Subpoenas and Related Documents
A. State Department
- Letter from House Chairmen Cummings, Engel, and Schiff to Secretary Pompeo, requesting documents (September 9, 2019)
- Letter from House Chairmen Cummings, Engel, and Schiff to Secretary Pompeo, requesting depositions of State Department officials (September 27, 2019)
- Letter from House Chairmen Cummings, Engel, and Schiff to Secretary Pompeo, transmitting a subpoena of documents (September 27, 2019)
- Letter from House Chairmen Cummings, Engel, and Schiff to State Department Counselor T. Ulrich Brechbuhl, requesting a deposition (September 27, 2019)
- Letter from Secretary of State Pompeo to Chairman Engel (October 1, 2019)
- Letter from House Chairmen Cummings, Engel, and Schiff to Ambassador Sondland, transmitting a subpoena (October 8, 2019)
- Letter from House Chairmen Cummings, Engel, and Schiff to Ambassador Taylor, requesting a deposition (October 14, 2019)
- Letter from House Chairmen Cummings, Engel, and Schiff to Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan, following up on document requests (October 23, 2019)
- Letter from House Chairmen Cummings, Engel, and Schiff to State Department Counselor T. Ulrich Brechbuhl, transmitting a subpoena (October 25, 2019)
B. White House/National Security Council
- Letter from House Chairmen Cummings, Engel, and Schiff to Vice President Pence, requesting documents (October 4, 2019)
- Letter from House Chairmen Cummings, Engel, and Schiff to Acting White House Chief of Staff Mulvaney, requesting documents (October 4, 2019)
C. Defense Department
- Letter from House Chairmen Cummings, Engel, and Schiff to Secretary of Defense Esper, transmitting a subpoena of documents (October 7, 2019) (DoD subpoena schedule)
- Subpoena of Laura Cooper from House Intelligence Committee (October 23, 2019)
D. Office of Management and Budget
- Letter from House Chairmen Cummings, Engel, and Schiff to OMB Acting Director Vought, transmitting a subpoena of documents (October 7, 2019) (OMB subpoena schedule)
- Letter from House Chairmen Cummings, Engel, and Schiff to OMB Acting Director Vought, requesting a deposition (October 11, 2019)
- Letter from House Chairmen Cummings, Engel, and Schiff to OMB Associate Director Duffey, requesting a deposition (October 11, 2019)
- Letter from House Chairmen Cummings, Engel, and Schiff to OMB Acting Director Vought, transmitting a subpoena (October 25, 2019)
- Letter from House Chairmen Cummings, Engel, and Schiff to OMB Associate Director Duffey, transmitting a subpoena (October 25, 2019)
E. Department of Energy
- Letter from House Chairmen Cummings, Engel, and Schiff to Secretary Perry, transmitting a subpoena of documents (October 10, 2019)
- Letter from Assistant Secretary of Energy Burnison to House Chairmen Cummings, Engel, and Schiff, giving notice that the Department will not comply with the subpoena (October 18, 2019)
F. Private Citizens
- Letter from House Chairmen Cummings, Engel, and Schiff to Igor Fruman, requesting documents and a deposition (September 30, 2019)
- Letter from House Chairmen Cummings, Engel, and Schiff to Lev Parnas, requesting documents and a deposition (September 30, 2019)
- Letter from House Chairmen Cummings, Engel, and Schiff to Rudolph Giuliani, transmitting a subpoena of documents (September 30, 2019) (Giuliani subpoena schedule)
- Letter from House Chairmen Cummings, Engel, and Schiff to Semyon Kislin, requesting documents and a deposition (September 30, 2019)
- Letter from John M. Dowd (Counsel to Parnas and Fruman) to Nicolas Mitchell (HPSCI Counsel), regarding Parnas and Fruman (October 3, 2019)
- Letter from House Chairmen Cummings, Engel, and Schiff to John Dowd, transmitting subpoena of documents from Parnas and Fruman (October 10, 2019) (Parnas subpoena schedule) (Fruman subpoena schedule)
- Letter from Jon Sale (Counsel to Giuliani) to Nicholas Mitchell (HPSCI Counsel), giving notice that Giuliani will not comply with the subpoena (October 15, 2019)
VI. Communications Between the Executive Branch and Witnesses
A. White House/National Security Council
Fiona Hill
- Letter from Fiona Hill’s Counsel to White House (October 13, 2019)
- Letter from White House Counsel to Fiona Hill (October 14, 2019)
B. Defense Department
Laura Cooper
- Department of Defense Letter to Laura Cooper (October 22, 2019)
VII. Congressional Press Releases
A. House Intelligence Committee
Majority
- Three House Committees Launch Wide-Ranging Investigation into Trump-Giuliani Ukraine Scheme (September 9, 2019)
- Chairman Schiff Issues Subpoena for Whistleblower Complaint Being Unlawfully Withheld by Acting DNI from Intelligence Committees (September 13, 2019)
- House Intelligence Committee Releases Letters from Intelligence Community Inspector General (September 19, 2019)
- Three Committee Chairmen to White House: Any Attempt By Trump to Use Presidency for Personal Gain Undermines Our Sovereignty, Democracy and the Constitution (September 24, 2019)
- Joint Statement from Committee Chairs on Release of Ukraine Call Record (September 25, 2019)
- Chairmen Warn President to Stop Attacking Whistleblower and Witnesses to His Misconduct and to Halt Efforts to Obstruct Impeachment Inquiry (September 26, 2019)
- House Intelligence Committee Releases Whistleblower Complaint (September 26, 2019)
- Pompeo Subpoenaed for Ukraine Documents as House Committees Accelerate Impeachment Inquiry (September 27, 2019)
- Giuliani Subpoenaed for Ukraine Documents as Next Step in Impeachment Inquiry (September 30, 2019)
- Three Chairs Statement on Secretary Pompeo Stonewalling House Impeachment Inquiry (Oct. 1, 2019)
- Three Chairs Statement on State Department Inspector General Briefing (Oct. 2, 2019)
- Three Chairs Provide Update on Investigative Work, Volker Testimony & Text Messages (Oct. 3, 2019)
- White House Subpoenaed in House Impeachment Inquiry (Oct. 4, 2019)
- Committees Seek Ukraine Documents from Vice President (Oct. 4, 2019)
- Chairman Schiff Statement on Intelligence Community Inspector General Briefing (Oct. 4, 2019)
- Pentagon and OMB Subpoenaed in House Impeachment Inquiry (Oct. 7, 2019)
- Three Chairs Issue Statement on White House Blocking Ambassador Sondland Testimony and Documents (Oct. 8, 2019)
- Secretary Perry Subpoenaed in House Impeachment Inquiry (Oct. 10, 2019)
- Giuliani Associates Subpoenaed in House Impeachment Inquiry (Oct. 10, 2019)
- OMB and State Department Officials Subpoenaed in House Impeachment Inquiry (Oct. 25, 2019)
- Three Chairs Respond to White House Obstruction to Prevent Kupperman From Testifying in Impeachment Inquiry (Oct. 26, 2019)
- Chairman Schiff Statement on Next Steps of Impeachment Inquiry (Oct. 28, 2019)
- Four Chairs Statement on Resolution for Open Hearings on Trump’s Abuse of Power (Oct. 29, 2019)
- Committees Release Testimony of Yovanovitch and McKinley as Part of New Public Phase of Impeachment Inquiry (November 4, 2019)
- Committees Release Sondland and Volker Transcripts as Part of Impeachment Inquiry (November 5, 2019)
- Committees Release Ambassador Bill Taylor’s Deposition Transcript as Part of Impeachment Inquiry (November 6, 2019)
- House Intelligence Committee Announces First Week of Open Hearings With William Taylor, George Kent and Marie Yovanovitch (November 6, 2019)
- Committees Release George Kent’s Deposition Transcript as Part of Impeachment Inquiry (November 7, 2019)
- Chairman Schiff Formally Requests Proposed Witnesses from Minority (November 7, 2019)
Minority
- Nunes Opening Statement for Whistleblower Disclosure Hearing (September 26, 2019)
B. House Judiciary Committee
Majority
- Joint Statement from Committee Chairs on Release of Ukraine Call Record (September 25, 2019)
- Chairman Nadler Statement on Judiciary Committee Impeachment Procedures (October 29, 2019)
- Chairman Nadler Floor Statement in Support of Resolution Authorizing Next Steps in House Impeachment Inquiry (October 31, 2019)
Minority
- Collins: Nothing has changed (September 24, 2019)
- Collins statement on President Trump’s transcript release (September 25, 2019)
- Collins to Schiff, Engel and Maloney: Collins demands access to investigative material (October 18, 2019)
- Collins statement on impeachment inquiry vote (October 31, 2019)
VIII. Court Documents
U.S. v. Lev Parnas, et al.
American Oversight FOIA Litigation
- Complaint against the Department of State (filed October 1, 2019)
- Memorandum in Support of Plaintiff’s Motion for a Preliminary Injunction (October 4, 2019)
- Motion for Preliminary Injunction regarding a lawsuit against the Department of State for Rudy Giuliani’s communications with senior department officials (filed October 14, 2019)
- Opinion and Order Granting Motion (October 25, 2019)
- Joint Status Report (October 30, 2019)
Buzzfeed FOIA Litigation
- Buzzfeed FOIA release of Mueller Report FBI 302 reports (November 1, 2019)
Kupperman v. House of Representatives, et al.
- Complaint (filed October 25, 2019)
- Letter from White House Counsel Pat Cipollone to Charles Kupperman’s Counsel (October 25, 2019)
- Notice from House Defendants Withdrawing Kupperman Subpoena (filed November 6, 2019)
IX. Communications Related to whether the Initial Whistleblower Complaint was an “Urgent Concern”
- OLC Memorandum, “‘Urgent Concern’ Determination by the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community” (September 3, 2019)
- Letter from the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency to the Office of Legal Counsel (October 22, 2019)
- Response from the Office of Legal Counsel to the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency (October 25, 2019)
Letters Related to Whistleblower Complaint
- Letter from Intelligence Community Inspector General to Director of National Intelligence Maguire (August 26, 2019)
- Letter from the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community to House Intelligence Committee (September 9, 2019)
- Letter from Chairman Schiff to Acting Director of National Intelligence Maguire (September 10, 2019)
- Letter from Chairman Schiff to Acting Director of National Intelligence Maguire re subpoena (September 13, 2019)
- Letter from Office of the Director of National Intelligence to House Intelligence Committee and Senate Committee on Intelligence (September 13, 2019)
- Report from the Inspector General to House Intelligence Committee (September 17, 2019)
- Letter from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence to House Intelligence Committee (September 17, 2019)
- Letter from Chairman Schiff to Acting Director of National Intelligence Maguire (September 18, 2019)
- Letter from Chairmen Schiff, Engel, and Cummings to White House Counsel (September 24, 2019)
- Whistleblower Counsel letter to Acting Director of National Intelligence Maguire re Notice of Intent to Contact Congressional Intelligence Committee (September 24, 2019)
- Chairman Schiff Letter to Whistleblower Counsel Requesting Voluntary Interview (September 24, 2019)
- Chairman Schiff Letter to Attorney General William Barr (September 24, 2019)
X. Miscellaneous
Open Letter from Former National Security Officials on Need to Protect Whistleblower’s Identity (last updated Oct. 7, 2019)
Hatch Act Complaint
- Project on Government Oversight (POGO) Hatch Act complaint Against Mulvaney and Sondland (October 30, 2019)
