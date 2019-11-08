Public Document Clearinghouse: Ukraine Impeachment Inquiry

November 8, 2019

Just Security has compiled and curated all publicly available documents in Congress’s impeachment inquiry concerning President Donald Trump in connection with Ukraine. This collection seeks to include significant original source material, including relevant legislation, letters, subpoenas, deposition transcripts, hearing transcripts, executive branch communications, and litigation documents.

Please contact us if there are documents you believe should be added to the Clearinghouse.

For documents related to Congress’s various Russia investigations, see our Public Document Clearinghouse: Congressional Russia Investigations.

Readers may also be interested in Just Security’s Ukraine Timeline and Kate Brannen’s “A Who’s Who of Ukraine Witnesses.”

Table of Contents

I. Foundational Documents (Phone call transcript, text messages, whistleblower complaint, etc.)
II. Major Congressional Documents
III. Major Executive Branch Documents
IV. Congressional Witness Testimony
V. Congressional Subpoenas and Related Documents
VI. Communications Between the Executive Branch and Witnesses
VII. Congressional Press Releases
A. House Intelligence Committee (Majority and Minority)
B. House Judiciary Committee (Majority and Minority)
VIII. Court Documents (FOIA litigation, Parnas et al indictment, Kupperman)
IX. Communications Related to Whether the Initial Whistleblower Complaint was an “Urgent Concern”
X. Miscellaneous
A. Open Letter from National Security Officials on Need to Protect Whistleblower’s Identity (last updated Oct. 7, 2019)
B. Hatch Act Complaint

I. Foundational Documents

Return to Table of Contents

II. Major Congressional Documents

A. House Impeachment Resolution

B. Statutes

Return to Table of Contents

III. Major Executive Branch Documents

Return to Table of Contents

IV. Congressional Witness Testimony

Acting DNI Joseph Maguire

Ambassador Kurt Volker

Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch

Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent

Ambassador P. Michael McKinley

Ambassador Gordon Sondland

Ambassador William B. Taylor

Lieutenant Colonel Alexander S. Vindman

Christopher J. Anderson

Catherine M. Croft

Timothy Morrison

Special note: Confirmation Hearing for John Sullivan for U.S. Ambassador to Russia

Return to Table of Contents

V. Congressional Subpoenas and Related Documents

A. State Department

B. White House/National Security Council

C. Defense Department

D. Office of Management and Budget

E. Department of Energy 

F. Private Citizens

Return to Table of Contents

VI. Communications Between the Executive Branch and Witnesses

A. White House/National Security Council

Fiona Hill

B. Defense Department

Laura Cooper

Return to Table of Contents

VII. Congressional Press Releases

A. House Intelligence Committee
Majority

Minority

B. House Judiciary Committee
Majority

Minority

Return to Table of Contents

VIII. Court Documents

U.S. v. Lev Parnas, et al.

American Oversight FOIA Litigation

Buzzfeed FOIA Litigation

Kupperman v. House of Representatives, et al.

Return to Table of Contents

IX. Communications Related to whether the Initial Whistleblower Complaint was an “Urgent Concern”

Letters Related to Whistleblower Complaint

Return to Table of Contents

X. Miscellaneous

Open Letter from Former National Security Officials on Need to Protect Whistleblower’s Identity (last updated Oct. 7, 2019)

Hatch Act Complaint

Return to Table of Contents

Image: A view of the hearing room before FBI Director James Comey testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill June 8, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

 

Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Julia Brooks

Julia Brooks is a Furman Public Policy Scholar and J.D. candidate at NYU School of Law, where she is also a Student Scholar at the Reiss Center on Law and Security. She previously served as a Senior Legal Research Associate at the Harvard Humanitarian Initiative, and spent several years working in Germany, Bosnia, and The Hague on international law and justice. Follow her on Twitter (@Julia1Brooks).

William Dawley

William Dawley is a JD candidate at NYU School of Law where he is a Student Scholar at the Reiss Center on Law and Security, Senior Articles Editor for the NYU Journal of International Law and Politics.

