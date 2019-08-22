Public Document Clearinghouse: Congressional Russia Investigations

Just Security has compiled significant documents in Congress’s various Russia investigations dating back to the 2016 election cycle. This collection seeks to include significant original source materials including letters, subpoenas, deposition transcripts, hearing transcripts, press statements, contempt resolutions, criminal referrals, and any subpoena enforcement litigation.
Read the introduction to the clearinghouse by our Senior Editor, Andy Wright, the project’s director.
Please contact us if there are documents you believe should be added to the clearinghouse.
I. 116th Congress (2019-2020)
A. House (Democratic majority)
1. House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI)
Majority Press Releases
Minority Press Releases
Letters and Document Requests
Hearings and Hearing Transcripts
Other
2. House Oversight and Reform Committee (HCOR)
Majority Press Releases
Minority Press Releases
Letters and Document Requests
Hearings and Hearing Transcripts
Other
3. House Judiciary Committee (HJC)
Majority Press Releases
Letters and Document Requests
Hearings and Hearing Transcripts
Other
4. House Armed Services Committee (HASC)
Majority Press Releases
Letters and Document Requests
5. House Foreign Affairs Committee (HFAC)
Majority Press Releases
Letters and Document Requests
Hearings and Hearing Transcripts
B. Senate (Republican majority)
1. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI)
Joint Press Releases
Minority Press Releases
Letters and Document Requests
Reports
2. Senate Foreign Relations Committee (SFRC)
Minority Press Releases
3. Senate Judiciary Committee (SJC)
Majority Press Releases
Minority Press Releases
Letters and Document Requests
Hearings and Hearing Transcripts
C. Miscellaneous
Criminal Referrals
II. 115th Congress (2017-2018)
A. House (Republican majority)
1. House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI)
Joint Press Releases
Majority Press Releases
Minority Press Releases
Letters and Document Requests
Hearings and Hearing Transcripts
Reports
Other
2. House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform (HOGR)
Majority Press Releases
Minority Press Releases
Letters and Document Requests
Hearings and Hearing Transcripts
3. House Judiciary Committee (HJC)
Majority Press Releases
Minority Press Releases
Letters and Document Requests
Hearings and Hearing Transcripts
Reports
Other
4. House Armed Services Committee (HASC)
Minority Press Releases
Letters and Document Requests
Hearings and Hearing Transcripts
5. House Foreign Affairs Committee (HFAC)
Majority Press Releases
Minority Press Releases
Letters and Document Requests
Hearings and Hearing Transcripts
B. Senate (Republican majority)
1. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI)
Joint Press Releases
Majority Press Releases
Minority Press Releases
Letters and Document Requests
Hearings and Hearing Transcripts
Reports
2. Senate Foreign Relations Committee (SFRC)
Minority Press Releases
Hearings and Hearing Transcripts
Reports
3. Senate Judiciary Committee (SJC)
Minority Press Releases
Letters and Document Requests
Hearings and Hearing Transcripts
Reports
C. Miscellaneous
Criminal Referrals
Other
I. 116th Congress (2019-2020)
A. House (Democratic majority)
1. House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI)
Chair: Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) / Ranking Member: Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.)
Majority Press Releases
- Schiff Statement on BuzzFeed Report (January 18, 2019)
- Schiff and Cummings Statement on Intimidation of Michael Cohen (January 23, 2019)
- Schiff Statement on Special Counsel Indictment of Roger Stone (January 25, 2019)
- Chairman Schiff’s remarks to the Press after vote to release the ‘Nunes Memo’ (January 29, 2019)
- Schiff Statement on House Intelligence Committee Investigation (February 6, 2019)
- House Chairs Tell Barr They Expect Mueller Report to be Public (February 22, 2019)
- Chairman Schiff Statement on Outstanding Russia Investigation Subpoena Requests (February 28, 2019)
- Schiff Request for Documents and Interviews on President Trump’s communications with Putin (March 4, 2019)
- Schiff Statement on Michael Cohen (March 6, 2019)
- House Chairs demand AG Barr cancel Press Conference on Mueller Report (April 18, 2019)
- House Chairs issue statement on release of Special Counsel Mueller’s Report (April 18, 2019)
- HPSCI Issues Subpoena for Counterintelligence and Foreign Intelligence Materials in Mueller Investigation, Including Report and Underlying Evidence (May 8, 2019)
- Chairman Schiff Response to Special Counsel Mueller’s Statements upon the Conclusion of his Investigation (May 29, 2019)
- HPSCI Chairman Schiff and Judiciary Committee Chairman Nadler Announce Special Counsel Mueller To Testify Pursuant to Subpoena (June 25, 2019)
Minority Press Releases
- Intel Committee Republicans Call for Immediate Release of Witness Transcripts (February 6, 2019)
- HPSCI Ranking Member Nunes Statement on Mueller Report (April 18, 2019)
Letters and Document Requests
- Letter from House Chairs Neal, Waters, Engel, Schiff, Cummings, Nadler, and Thompson on the Lifting of Sanctions on Russian Oligarch Oleg Deripaska (January 8, 2019)
- Letter from House Chairmen Cummings, Engel, and Schiff Requesting Information on reports that documents detailing Trump-Putin Communications may have been destroyed. (February 21, 2019)
- Letter from House Chairs Neal, Waters, Engel, Schiff, Cummings, and Nadler to AG Barr requesting that the Mueller Report be released to the public (February 22, 2019)
- Letter from House Chairs Engel, Cummings, and Schiff to Secretary of State Pompeo requesting all Trump-Putin communications from January 2017 to the present (March 4, 2019)
- Letter from House Chairs Nadler, Schiff, Cummings, Waters, Neal, and Engel to AG Barr requesting the release of the full Mueller Report and its Underlying Evidence to Congress (March 25, 2019)
- Letter from Schiff and Nunes to AG Barr, DAG Rosenstein, and FBI Director Wray requesting the delivery to the committee of all materials obtained and produced by the Special Counsel’s office (March 27, 2019)
- Letter from HPSCI Republicans to HPSCI Chairman Schiff calling for a new HPSCI Chairman (March 28, 2019)
- Joint Letter from Chairmen Schiff, Engel, and Smith to AG Barr requesting full Mueller Report (April 9, 2019)
- Joint Letter from Speaker Pelosi, Senate Democratic Leader Schumer, Ranking Member Feinstein, Chairmen Schiff and Nadler, and Vice Chairman Warner to AG Barr requesting full Mueller Report (April 11, 2019)
- Joint Letter from Pelosi, Schumer, Feinstein, Warner, Schiff, and Nadler responding to AG Barr’s suggestion to provide access to a less redacted version of the Mueller Report (April 19, 2019)
- Letter from Schiff and Nunes to AG Barr, DAG Rosenstein, and FBI Director Wray making a further request for all materials obtained and produced by the Special Counsel’s office (April 25, 2019)
- Letter from Chairman Schiff informing AG Barr of a subpoena for documents produced by Special Counsel’s Office (May 8, 2019)
- Letter from HPSCI to Michael Flynn informing him of subpoenas issued to him for documents and testimony (June 12, 2019)
- Letter from HPSCI to Rick Gates informing him of subpoenas issued to him for documents and testimony (June 13, 2019)
- Letter from Chairmen Nadler and Schiff informing Robert Mueller of the subpoenas issued for his testimony regarding his investigation into Russian election interference (June 25, 2019)
Hearings and Hearing Transcripts
- Transcript: “Putin’s Playbook: The Kremlin’s Use of Oligarchs, Money and Intelligence in 2016 and Beyond” (March 28, 2019)
- Transcript: Lessons from the Mueller Report: Counterintelligence Implications of Volume 1 (June 12, 2019)
Expert Witnesses:
1. Stephanie Douglas, Former Executive Assistant Director of the National Security Branch of the Federal Bureau of Investigation
2. Robert Anderson, former Executive Assistant Director of the National Security Branch of the Federal Bureau of Investigation
3. Andrew McCarthy, Former Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York
- Transcript: HPSCI Hearing with Former Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller, III on the Investigation into Russian Interference in the 2016 Presidential Election (July 24, 2019)
Other
- Deposition Transcript of Michael Cohen before HPSCI Part 1 (February 28, 2019)
- Deposition Transcript of Michael Cohen before HPSCI Part 2 (March 28, 2019)
2. House Oversight and Reform Committee (HCOR)
Chair: Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) / Ranking Member: Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio)
Majority Press Releases
- Schiff and Cummings Statement on Intimidation of Michael Cohen (January 23, 2019)
- House Chairs demand AG Barr cancel Press Conference on Mueller Report (April 18, 2019)
- House Chairs issue statement on release of Special Counsel Mueller’s Report (April 18, 2019)
- Oversight Committee Chairman Cummings Calls on Republicans to vote in favor of holding AG Barr in Contempt (May 8, 2019)
Minority Press Releases
- Ranking Member Jordan’s statement upon the conclusion of the Special Counsel’s Investigation (March 24, 2019)
Letters and Document Requests
- Letter from Chairman Cummings to Trump Organization Executive Vice President and Chief Compliance Counsel George A. Sorial re: Michael Cohen payments (January 8, 2019)
- Letter from Chairman Cummings to Counsel to the President Pat Cipollone re: Michael Cohen payments (January 8, 2019)
- Letter from House Chairs Neal, Waters, Engel, Schiff, Cummings, Nadler and Thompson on the Lifting of Sanctions on Russian Oligarch Oleg Deripaska (January 8, 2019)
- Letter from Ranking Member Jordan and Mark Meadows to Chairman Cummings re: AG Rosenstein’s departure from the Department of Justice (January 9, 2019)
- Letter from Ranking Member Jordan to Chairman Cummings requesting additional documents and testimony from the Department of Justice, the FBI and Michael Cohen before the latter’s hearing (January 11, 2019)
- Letter from Ranking Member Jordan and Mark Meadows to Acting AG Whitaker and FBI Director Wray urging the production of redacted transcripts of interviews with Department of Justice and FBI personnel (January 14, 2019)
- Letter from Chairman Cummings to Ranking Member Jordan (January 15, 2019)
- Letter from Ranking Member Jordan to Chairman Cummings regarding Michael Avenatti’s possible appearance at Michael Cohen’s House Oversight hearing (January 15, 2019)
- Letter from Ranking Member Jordan and Mark Meadows to Guy Patrillo, Esq., Michael Cohen’s defense attorney (January 22, 2019)
- Letter from Chairman Cummings to Pat Cipollone (January 23, 2019)
- Letter from Chairman Cummings and Ranking Member Wyden to Treasury Secretary Mnunchin (January 29, 2019)
- Letter from Ranking Member Jordan and Mark Meadows to Deputy AG Rosenstein and FBI Director Wray on the tactics used to apprehend Roger Stone (January 31, 2019)
- Forwarded Letter from Ranking Member Jordan and Mark Meadows to IG Horowitz of the Justice Department on the tactics used to apprehend Roger Stone (January 31, 2019)
- Letter from Ranking Member Jordan and Mark Meadows to Chairman Cummings requesting additional information on Michael Cohen’s appearance (January 31, 2019)
- Letter from Ranking Member Jordan and Mark Meadows to Deputy AG Rosenstein and FBI Director Wray on the leak of the Roger Stone indictment to the media (February 7, 2019)
- Forwarded Letter from Ranking Members Jordan and Collins, and Mark Meadows to IG Horowitz on the leak of the Roger Stone indictment to the media (February 7, 2019)
- Letter from Ranking Member Jordan and Mark Meadows to Chairman Cummings calling for Deputy AG Rosenstein and Former Deputy Director of the FBI McCabe to testify publicly (February 15, 2019)
- Letter from Chairman Cummings to Counsel to the President Pat Cipollone restating the committee’s request for documents re: Trump Michael Cohen payments (February 15, 2019)
- Letter from Chairman Cummings to Counsel Alan Futerfas restating a request that Trump Organization produce documents re: Trump Michael Cohen payments (February 15, 2019)
- Letter from Ranking Member Jordan and Mark Meadows regarding Michael Cohen’s anticipated testimony before the Committee (February 19, 2019)
- Letter from Chairman Cummings to White House Chief of Staff Mulvaney requesting documents on plans to transfer highly sensitive nuclear technology to Saudi Arabia (February 19, 2019)
- Letter from House Chairmen Cummings, Engel, and Schiff Requesting Information following reports that documents detailing Trump-Putin communications may have been destroyed (February 21, 2019)
- Letter from House Chairs Neal, Waters, Engel, Schiff, Cummings, and Nadler to AG Barr requesting that the Mueller Report be released to the public (February 22, 2019)
- Letter from Chairman Cummings to Ranking Member Jordan responding to Rep. Jordan’s objections to the Committee’s investigation of payments allegedly made by President Trump to Michael Cohen (February 27, 2019)
- Letter from Chairman Cummings to Michael Brest & Friedrich LLP (February 27, 2019)
- Letter from Chairman Cummings to Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP (February 27, 2019)
- Letter from Chairman Cummings to Pat Cipollone (March 1, 2019)
- Letter from Ranking Member Jordan and Mark Meadows to AG Barr requesting information on two prosecutors on the Special Counsel’s team (March 1, 2019)
- Letter from House Chairs Engel, Cummings, and Schiff to Secretary of State Pompeo requesting all Trump-Putin communications from January 2017 to the present (March 4, 2019)
- Letter from Ranking Members Jordan and Mark Meadows to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Nielsen regarding 2016 Election Security Briefings (March 5, 2019)
- Letter from Ranking Member Jordan and Mark Meadows to Michael D. Monico regarding contradictions between Michael Cohen’s testimony and statements made by HPSCI Chairman Schiff (March 8, 2019)
- Letter from Chairman Cummings to Diana Falzone of Smith Mullin requesting documents relating to payments made by President Trump to settle claims made by persons alleging extramarital affairs with him (March 14, 2019)
- Letter from House Chairs Nadler, Schiff, Cummings, Waters, Neal, and Engel to AG Barr requesting the release of the full Mueller Report and its Underlying Evidence to Congress (March 25, 2019)
- Letter from Ranking Member Jordan and Mark Meadows to HPSCI Chairman Schiff and Ranking Member Nunes requesting access to the transcripts of Michael Cohen’s closed-door testimony before HPSCI (April 2, 2019)
- Letter from Ranking Member Jordan and Mark Meadows to Chairman Cummings requesting he invite IG Horowitz to publicly testify upon the completion of his review of Department of Justice and FBI Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) compliance (April 10, 2019)
- Letter from Ranking Member Jordan and Mark Meadows to Chairman Cummings requesting that IG Horowitz be invited to publicly testify on the DOJ’s and the FBI’s compliance with FISA (April 10, 2019)
- Letter from Ranking Member Jordan and Mark Meadows to Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats to release transcripts of witness interviews obtained during HPSCI’s Russia Investigation (April 10, 2019)
- Letter to Ranking Member Jordan from Chairman Cummings regarding perjury accusations made against Michael Cohen (May 22, 2019)
- Letter from Ranking Member Jordan and Mark Meadows to Chairman Schiff urging him to hold Michael Cohen accountable for lying to Congress (June 7, 2019)
- Letter to White House Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney seeking Information on and an Interview re: Trump-Putin communications (June 24, 2019)
Hearings and Hearing Transcripts
- Transcript: House Oversight Hearing with Michael Cohen, Former Attorney to President Donald Trump (February 27, 2019)
Other
- House Resolution Directing Chairman Cummings to Submit Michael Cohen’s False Testimony to the DOJ (April 10, 2019)
- A Resolution Recommending that the House of Representatives find William P. Barr, Attorney General of the United States, and Wilbur L. Ross, Jr., Secretary Of Commerce, in contempt of Congress for refusal to comply with subpoenas duly issued by the Committee on Oversight and Reform (June 12, 2019)
3. House Judiciary Committee (HJC)
Chair: Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) / Ranking Member: Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.)
Majority Press Releases
- Press Release: “Top Judiciary Dems Introduce Bipartisan Special Counsel Independence and Integrity Act” (January 3, 2019)
- House Chairs demand AG Barr cancel Press Conference on Mueller Report (April 18, 2019)
- House Chairs Issue Statement on Release of Special Counsel Mueller’s Report (April 18, 2019)
- Chairman Nadler Response to Special Counsel Mueller’s Statements on Conclusion of Investigation (May 29, 2019)
- Nadler Reaches Agreement with DOJ for Mueller Report Evidence of Possible Presidential Obstruction (June 10, 2019)
- Nadler Announces House Judiciary Committee Agreement with Annie Donaldson (June 24, 2019)
- Chairmen Nadler and Schiff Announce Special Counsel Mueller To Testify Pursuant to Subpoena (June 25, 2019)
- Chairman Nadler Announces Next Steps in Committee Investigation of Trump Obstruction, Corruption & Abuse of Power (July 26, 2019)
Letters and Document Requests
- Letter from House Chairs Neal, Waters, Engel, Schiff, Cummings, Nadler, and Thompson on the Lifting of Sanctions on Russian Oligarch Oleg Deripaska (January 8, 2019)
- Forwarded Letter from Ranking Members Jordan and Collins, and Mark Meadows to IG Horowitz of the Justice Department on the leak of the Roger Stone indictment to the media (February 7, 2019)
- Letter from House Chairs Neal, Waters, Engel, Schiff, Cummings, and Nadler to AG Barr requesting that the Mueller Report be released to the public (February 22, 2019)
- March 4, 2019 Requests:
58th Presidential Inaugural Committee: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Rinat Akhmetshin: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
American Media Inc: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Julian Assange: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Steve Bannon: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Tom Barrack: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Tom Bossert: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Christopher Bancroft Burnham: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Matthew Calamari: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Cambridge Analytica: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Michael Caputo: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Michael Cohen: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Columbus Nova: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Concord Management: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Mark Corallo: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Jerome Corsi: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Randy Credico: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Keith Davidson: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Department of Justice: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Sheri Dillon: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Annie Donaldson: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Paul Erickson: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Tony Fabrizio: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
FBI: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Flynn Intel Group: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Michael Flynn: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Michael Flynn Jr: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Frontier Services Group: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Alan Garten: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Rick Gates: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
General Services Administration: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Rob Goldstone: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
J.D. Gordan: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Rhona Graff: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Hope Hicks: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Dylan Howard: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Andrew Intrater: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Brittany Kaiser: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Irakly Kaveladze: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Jared Kushner: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Kushner Companies: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Corey Lewandowski: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Ronald Lieberman: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Ted Malloch: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Jason Maloni: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Paul Manafort: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
KT McFarland: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Don McGahn: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
George Nader: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
NRA: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Alexander Nix: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Sam Nunberg: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Carter Page: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
George Papadopoulos: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Brad Parscale: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Stefan Passantino: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
David Pecker: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Reince Priebus: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Erik Prince: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Anatoli Samochornov: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Felix Sater: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
SCL Group Limited: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Jay Sekulow: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Jeff Sessions: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Peter Smith (Estate): Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Sean Spicer: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Roger Stone: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
John Szoboscan: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Matt Tait: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Trump Campaign: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Trump Foundation: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Trump Organization: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Trump Transition: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Donald Trump Jr: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Donald J Trump Revocable Trust: Letter, Document Rerequest (March 4, 2019)
Eric Trump: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Viktor Vekselberg: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Allen Weisselberg: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Julian David Wheatland: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Wikileaks: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
The White House: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
- Letter to Alan Futerfas re: Berry Berke alleged conflict of interest (March 18, 2019)
- AG Barr Letter re: Principal Conclusions of Mueller Report to House and Senate Judiciary Committees Leadership (March 24, 2019)
- Letter from House Chairs Nadler, Schiff, Cummings, Waters, Neal, and Engel to AG Barr requesting the release of the full Mueller Report and its Underlying Evidence to Congress (March 25, 2019)
- Letter from AG Barr to Chairmen Graham and Nadler re: Mueller Report (March 29, 2019)
- Letter to AG Barr from Chairman Nadler requesting release of any “summaries” prepared by Mueller (April 4, 2019)
- Joint Letter from Pelosi, Schumer, Feinstein, Schiff, Nadler, and Warner to AG Barr requesting full Mueller Report (April 11, 2019)
- Letter to Robert Mueller from Chairman Nadler requesting testimony (April 18, 2019)
- Joint Letter from Pelosi, Schumer, Feinstein, Warner, Schiff, and Nadler responding to AG Barr’s suggestion to provide access to a less redacted version of the Mueller Report (April 19, 2019)
- Letter to AG Barr from Special Counsel Robert Mueller requesting release of introduction and executive summaries of Mueller report (May 1, 2019)
- DOJ Response by AAG Stephen Boyd to April 18 Subpoena (May 3, 2019)
- Letter to AG Barr from Chairman Nadler on failure to comply with April 18 subpoena and offer to negotiate accommodations (May 3, 2019)
- DOJ Response by AAG Stephen Boyd to Nadler May 3 letter (May 6, 2019)
- Letter to William Burck from Chairman Nadler re: Burck response to Don McGahn subpoena (May 7, 2019)
- Letter to Chairman Nadler from AAG Stephen Boyd asking to hold subpoena and contempt vote in abeyance (May 7, 2019)
- Letter to Chairman Nadler from AAG Stephen Boyd on AG Barr contempt vote (May 8, 2019)
- Letter to President Donald Trump from AG Barr requesting protective assertion of executive privilege of subpoenaed documents (May 8, 2019)
- Letter to AG Barr from Chairman Nadler re: accommodation attempts (May 10, 2019)
- Letter from Pat Cipollone to Chairman Nadler, responding to March 4 letter (May 15, 2019)
- Letter to Don McGahn from Chairman Nadler pre-hearing letter (May 20, 2019)
- Letter to AG Barr and Pat Cipollone from Chairman Nadler re: subpoena (May 24, 2019)
- Letter to Chairman Nadler from Pat Cipollone re: Hope Hicks subpoena for testimony (June 18, 2019)
- Letter from Nadler and Schiff informing Robert Mueller of the subpoenas issued for his testimony regarding his investigation into Russian election interference (June 25, 2019)
- Written Responses by Ann Donaldson to Questions from Judiciary Committee (July 5, 2019)
- Letter to Michael Purpura from Chairman Nadler re: Purpura July 5, 2019 letter directing Ann Donaldson to defy subpoena (July 10, 2019)
- Letter to Hope Hicks from Chairman Nadler re: June 19 testimony inconsistencies (July 18, 2019)
- Letter from Ranking Member Collins to Chairman Nadler calling for hearings on combating future Russian election interference (August 13, 2019)
- Letter to Chairman Nadler from Hope Hicks re: June 19 testimony and attached article (August 15, 2019)
Hearings and Hearing Transcripts
- Hearing: Oversight of the U.S. Department of Justice: Report by Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller, III on the Investigation Into Russian Interference in the 2016 Presidential Election; and Related Matters [AG Barr no-show] (May 2, 2019)
- Hearing: Oversight of the Report by Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller, III: Former White House Counsel Donald F. McGahn, II [No-show; adjourned] (May 21, 2019)
- Hearing: Lessons from the Mueller Report: Presidential Obstruction and Other Crimes (June 10, 2019)
Expert Witnesses:
1. John Dean, Former White House Counsel
2. Joyce White Vance, Former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama
3. John Malcolm, Vice President, Institute for Constitutional Government, Director of the Meese Center for Legal & Judicial Studies and Senior Legal Fellow, The Heritage Foundation
4. Barbara McQuade, Former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan
- Transcript: Judiciary Committee Interview of Hope Hicks (June 19, 2019)
- Hearing: Lessons from the Mueller Report, Part II: Bipartisan Perspectives (June 20, 2019)
Expert Witnesses:
1. Carrie Cordero, Robert M. Gates Senior Fellow and General Counsel, Center for a New American Society
2. Richard Hasen, Chancellor’s Professor of Law and Political Science, The University of California, Irvine School of Law
3. Alina Polyakova, Director, Project on Global Democracy and Emerging Technology and Fellow – Foreign Policy, Center on the United States and Europe, Brookings Institution
4. Saikrishna Prakash, James Monroe Distinguished Professor of Law and Paul G. Mahoney Research Professor of Law, University of Virginia School of Law
- Hearing: Lessons from the Mueller Report, Part III: “Constitutional Processes for Addressing Presidential Misconduct” (July 12, 2019)
Expert Witnesses:
1. Caroline Fredrickson, President, American Constitution Society
2. John Eastman, Henry Salvatori Professor of Law and Community Service and Director, Center for Constitutional Jurisprudence, Chapman University, Fowler School of Law
3. Michael Gerhardt, Samuel Ashe Distinguished Professor in Constitutional Law, The University of North Carolina School of Law
- Hearing: Oversight of the Report on the Investigation into Russian Interference in the 2016 Presidential Election: Former Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller, III (July 24, 2019)
Other
- House Judiciary Committee Subpoena for full Mueller Report and underlying evidence (April 18, 2019)
- Contempt Resolution to AG Barr (May 6, 2019)
- Application of the Committee on the Judiciary, U.S. House of Representatives, for an Order Authorizing the Release of Certain Grand Jury Materials (July 26, 2019)
- House Judiciary Committee Complaint for Declaratory and Injunctive Relief seeking testimony of Don McGahn (August 7, 2019)
- House Judiciary Committee Subpoena for testimony of Corey Lewandowski (August 14, 2019)
- House Judiciary Committee Subpoena for testimony of Rick Dearborn (August 14, 2019)
4. House Armed Services Committee (HASC)
Chair: Rep. Adam Smith (D-Wash.) / Ranking Member: Rep. Mac Thornberry (R-Tex.)
Majority Press Releases
- Committee Chairs Push for Release of Unredacted Mueller Report to Congress (April 10, 2019)
- Committee Chair Statement on Redacted Release of the Mueller Investigation Report (April 19, 2019)
Letters and Document Requests
- Joint Letter from Chairmen Schiff, Engel and Smith to AG Barr requesting full Mueller Report (April 9, 2019)
5. House Foreign Affairs Committee (HFAC)
Chair: Rep. Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.) / Ranking Member: Rep. Michael MCaul (R-Tex.)
Majority Press Releases
- House Chairs demand AG Barr cancel Press Conference on Mueller Report (April 18, 2019)
- House Chairs issue statement on release of Special Counsel Mueller’s Report (April 18, 2019)
- Engel Statement on Mueller Report Foreign Policy Implications (April 19, 2019)
- Engel Remarks at Full Committee Hearing on Countering a Resurgent Russia (May 1, 2019)
- Engel Announces Sanctions Legislation to Punish Interference in U.S. Elections (June 28, 2019)
Letters and Document Requests
- Letter from House Chairs Neal, Waters, Engel, Schiff, Cummings, Nadler, and Thompson on the Lifting of Sanctions on Russian Oligarch Oleg Deripaska (January 8, 2019)
- Letter from House Chairmen Cummings, Engel, and Schiff Requesting Information concerning reports that documents detailing Trump-Putin communications may have been destroyed (February 21, 2019)
- Letter from House Chairs Neal, Waters, Engel, Schiff, Cummings, and Nadler to AG Barr requesting that the Mueller Report be released to the public (February 22, 2019)
- Letter from House Chairs Engel, Cummings, and Schiff to Secretary of State Pompeo requesting all Trump-Putin communications from January 2017 to the present (March 4, 2019)
- Letter from House Chairs Nadler, Schiff, Cummings, Waters, Neal, and Engel to AG Barr requesting the release of the full Mueller Report and its Underlying Evidence to Congress (March 25, 2019)
- Joint Letter from Chairmen Schiff, Engel, and Smith to AG Barr requesting full Mueller Report (April 9, 2019)
Hearings and Hearing Transcripts
- Hearing: Countering a Resurgent Russia (May 1, 2019)
- Hearing: Undermining Democracy: Kremlin Tools of Malign Political Influence (May 21, 2019)
- Hearing: Russian Disinformation Attacks on Elections: Lessons from Europe (July 16, 2019)
B. U.S. Senate (Republican majority)
1. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI)
Chair: Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) / Vice Chair: Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.)
Joint Press Releases
- Burr and Warner statement on release of “Russia Efforts Against Election Infrastructure” report (July 25, 2019)
Minority Press Releases
- Warner Statement on Stone Indictment (January 25, 2019)
- Warner, Klobuchar Introduce Legislation to Prevent Foreign Interference in American Politics (June 25, 2019)
- Warner statement on Special Counsel Mueller’s report (March 22, 2019)
- Warner demands release of full Mueller Report (April 4, 2019)
- Warner statement on Special Counsel Mueller’s press conference (May 29, 2019)
- Warner statement on Mueller testimony (July 24, 2019)
Letters and Document Requests
- Letter to Treasury Secretary Mnuchin re: Deripaska sanctions (January 29, 2019)
- Joint Letter from Pelosi, Schumer, Feinstein, Schiff , Nadler, and Warner to AG Barr requesting full Mueller Report (April 11, 2019)
- Joint Letter from Pelosi, Schumer, Feinstein, Warner, Schiff, and Nadler responding to AG Barr suggestion to provide access to a less redacted version of the Mueller Report (April 19, 2019)
Reports
- Report of the Senate Select Committee On Intelligence Covering the Period January 3, 2017 to January 3, 2019 (March 28, 2019)
- Report of the Senate Select Committee On Intelligence on Russian Active Measures Campaigns and Interference in the 2016 U.S. Election: Volume 1: Russian Efforts Against Election Infrastructure With Additional Views (July 25, 2019)
2. Senate Foreign Relations Committee (SFRC)
Chair: Sen. James Risch (R-Idaho) / Ranking Member: Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.)
Minority Press Releases
- “Menendez: The Case Isn’t ‘Closed’ on Russian Meddling, Need for Legislative Action is Now” (May 7, 2019)
3. Senate Judiciary Committee (SJC)
Chair: Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) / Ranking Member: Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.)
Majority Press Releases
- Committee Outlines Regulations for Release of Special Counsel Reports (January 17, 2019)
- Graham Statement on Primary Conclusions from Mueller Investigation (March 24, 2019)
- Graham on Mueller Investigation: “For Me, It Is Over” (May 1, 2019)
- Graham Statement on Special Counsel’s Remarks (May 29, 2019)
Minority Press Releases
- Feinstein Statement on Roger Stone Indictment (January 25, 2019)
- Feinstein on Special Counsel Mueller Report (February 22, 2019)
- Feinstein on AG Barr’s Mueller Report Letter (March 29, 2019)
- Feinstein: Unredacted Mueller Report Must Be Provided to Congress (April 4, 2019)
- Feinstein Statement on Mueller Report (April 18, 2019)
- Feinstein: Senate Must Hold Hearing with Special Counsel Mueller (May 1, 2019)
- Feinstein: FBI Not Biased Against President Trump (July 23, 2019)
Letters and Document Requests
- Press Release on Russia Investigation Document Requests (January 3, 2018)
Letter to Dan Scavino (January 3, 2018)
Letter to Brad Parscale (January 3, 2018)
- Letter from Senators Reed and Menendez to Trump calling for record preservation and production of all interactions with Putin (January 16, 2019)
- Press Release on Russia Investigation Document Requests (January 26, 2018)
Letter to Steve Bannon (January 25, 2018)
Letter to Michael Caputo (January 25, 2018)
Letter to Mark Corallo (January 25, 2018)
Letter to Paul Erickson (January 25, 2018)
Letter to Robert Foresman (January 25, 2018)
Letter to Rhona Graff (January 25, 2018)
Letter to Phillip Griffin (January 25, 2018)
Letter to David Keene (January 25, 2018)
Letter to Keith Kellogg (January 25, 2018)
Letter to Corey Lewandowski (January 25, 2018)
Letter to John Mashburn (January 25, 2018)
Letter to William Burck, Counsel for Don McGahn (January 25, 2018)
Letter to Frank Mermoud (January 25, 2018)
Letter to Amanda Miller (January 25, 2018)
Letter to Stephen Miller (January 25, 2018)
Letter to Sergei Millian (January 25, 2018)
Letter to Sean Spicer (January 25, 2018)
- Letter to Director Wray from Chairman Graham re: concerns over Roger Stone arrest (January 30, 2019)
- Letter to AG Barr from Chairman Graham re: FISA warrant for Carter Page (March 7, 2019)
- AG Barr Letter re: Principal Conclusions of Mueller Report to House and Senate Judiciary Committees Leadership (March 24, 2019)
- Letter from AG Barr to Chairmen Graham and Nadler re: Mueller Report (March 29, 2019)
- Joint Letter from Pelosi, Schumer, Feinstein, Schiff, Nadler, and Warner to AG Barr requesting full Mueller Report (April 11, 2019)
- Joint Letter from Pelosi, Schumer, Feinstein, Warner, Schiff, and Nadler responding to AG Barr suggestion to provide access to a less redacted version of the Mueller Report (April 19, 2019)
- Letter to Robert Mueller from Chairman Graham inviting him to provide testimony re: substance of phone call with AG Barr (May 3, 2019)
- Letter to IG Horowitz from Chairman Graham re: Kathleen Kavalec contact with Christopher Steele and Carter Page FISA warrant (May 10, 2019)
- Letter to Sec. Pompeo from Chairman Graham re: Kathleen Kavalec contact with Christopher Steele and Carter Page FISA warrant (May 10, 2019)
Hearings and Hearing Transcripts
- Hearing: The Department of Justice’s Investigation of Russian Interference with the 2016 Presidential Election (May 1, 2019)
- Hearing: Oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (July 23, 2019)
Criminal Referrals
Nexus to Congressional Proceedings
- Letter from Ranking Member Rep. Jim Jordan and Rep. Mark Meadows to Attorney General Barr referring Michael Cohen for perjury (February 28, 2019)
- Letter from Ranking Member Rep. Jim Jordan and Rep. Mark Meadows to Chairman Cummings asking Cummings to refer Michael Cohen to the Department of Justice for criminal prosecution (March 13, 2019)
- Letter from Chairman Adam Schiff to Attorney General William P. Barr referring Erik Prince for possible false statements to Congress (April 30, 2019)
Without nexus to Congressional Proceedings
- Letter from Ranking Member Rep. Jim Jordan and Rep. Mark Meadows to Attorney General Barr referring former FBI Deputy Director Andy McCabe for criminal prosecution (March 20, 2019)
II. 115th Congress (2017-2018)
A. U.S. House (Republican majority)
1. House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI)
Chair: Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) / Ranking Member: Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.)
Joint Press Releases
- Joint Statement on Progress of Bipartisan HPSCI Inquiry into Russian Active Measures (January 25, 2017)
Majority Press Releases
- Chairman Nunes Statement on Surveillance of Political Campaigns (March 5, 2017)
- Chairman Nunes announces his decision to temporarily step aside as Chairman on issues concerning the Russia investigation pending an ethics inquiry into whether he secretly coordinated with White House Officials (April 6, 2017)
- Chairmen Gowdy, Goodlatte, and Nunes Statement on the release of text messages between top FBI officials (January 22, 2018)
- Chairman Nunes Statement on Russia Indictments (February 16, 2018)
- Chairman Nunes Statement on the Closure of HPSCI’s Russia Investigation (March 12, 2018)
- Rep. Conaway’s Statement on the Closure of HPSCI’s Russia Investigation (March 12, 2018)
- Chairman Nunes Statement on Access to FBI Electronic Communication (April 11, 2018)
- Chairmen Gowdy, Goodlatte, and Nunes Statement on the release of Former FBI Director James Comey’s memos to their Committees (April 20, 2018)
Minority Press Releases
- Ranking Member Schiff Statement on General Flynn (February 10, 2017)
- HPSCI Russia Investigation Parameters (March 1, 2017)
- Ranking Member Schiff Statement on Reports of President Pressuring Comey to Drop Flynn Investigation (May 16, 2017)
- Ranking Member Schiff Comment on New Donald Trump Jr. Statement (September 7, 2017)
- Ranking Member Schiff Statement on Significant Developments This Week in HPSCI Investigation (January 18, 2018)
- Ranking Member Schiff Statement on Release of Simpson Testimony (January 18, 2018)
- Ranking Member Schiff Statement on the Majority Memorandum on the Carter Page FISA application and the Russia Investigation (i.e. the Nunes Memo) (January 24, 2018)
- Ranking Member Schiff’s Remarks to Reporters After Vote to Release Nunes Memo, Block Public Release of the Minority Memorandum on the Carter Page FISA application and the Russia Investigation (i.e. the Minority Response to the Nunes Memo) (January 29, 2018)
- Ranking Member Schiff Statement on Mueller Indictment of Russian Individuals and Organizations for Electoral Interference (February 16, 2018)
- Ranking Member Schiff Statement on Outstanding Russia Investigation Subpoena Requests (February 28, 2018)
- Ranking Member Schiff Statement on the Closure of HPSCI’s Russia Investigation (March 12, 2018)
- Ranking Member Schiff Statement After Committee Republicans Voted to Release HPSCI Majority ‘Report on Russian Active Measures’ (March 22, 2018)
- Ranking Member Schiff Statement on Release of Majority’s Russia Report (April 27, 2018)
- Ranking Member Schiff Statement on Release of Facebook Advertisements (May 10, 2018)
- Ranking Member Schiff Statement on Special Counsel Indictment (July, 13, 2018)
- Ranking Member Schiff Statement on Vote to Send Russia Investigation Transcripts for Classification Review and Eventual Release (September, 28, 2018)
- Ranking Member Schiff Statement on the Firing of AG Jeff Sessions (November, 7, 2018)
- Ranking Member Schiff Statement on Guilty Plea of Michael Cohen (November, 29, 2018)
Letters and Document Requests
- Letter from Top Democrats to the Department of Defense requesting documents regarding payments received by Michael Flynn for his December 2015 Moscow trip, and all other such payments (February 1, 2017)
- Letter to Don McGahn from Ranking Members Cummings, Conyers, Smith, Thomspon, Schiff, and Engels expressing concern that DOJ warned McGahn about Flynn (February 15, 2017)
- Letter from Pelosi and Schiff to Acting Director of National Intelligence Dempsey requesting an immediate briefing on Michael Flynn (February 15, 2017)
- Letter from Chairman Nunes to Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats requesting assistance with the drafting of legislation to unmask persons who leak classified information (July 27, 2017)
- Nunes’ Letter to Jeff Sessions Regarding August 24, 2017 Subpoenas (September 1, 2017)
- Letter from Ranking Member Schiff and Senator Feinstein to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg requesting an investigation into the activity of Russian bots and trolls seeking to undermine the Mueller investigation (January 22, 2018)
- Follow up Letter from Schiff and Feinstein concerning the response of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to the January 22, 2018 letter requesting an investigation into the activity of Russian bots and trolls seeking to undermine the Mueller investigation (January 31, 2018)
- Letter from White House Counsel Don McGahn to HPSCI Chairman Nunes outlining the Intelligence Community’s concerns with the Minority response to the Nunes Memo (February 9, 2018)
- Letter from Former White General Counsel Don McGahn to Chairman Nunes (February 22, 2018)
- Letter from Assistant AG Boyd to Chairman Nunes declassifying, with redactions, the Minority Response to the Nunes Memo (February 24, 2018)
- Letter from Ranking Member Schiff to Mr. Christopher Wylie inviting him to provide testimony before HPSCI (March 19, 2018)
- Ranking Member Schiff Invites Dr. Kogan to Provide Testimony Before Intelligence Committee (March 21, 2018)
- Ranking Members Cummings, Nadler, Schiff, Brady, Thompson, and Engel to House Speaker Paul Ryan urging him to help obtain documents withheld by the White House relating to Russian cyberattacks against state election systems (April 10, 2018)
- Representatives Pelosi, Schumer, Schiff, and Warner Write Letter to Rosenstein and Wray (June 28, 2018)
- Pelosi, Schumer, Schiff, and Warner write letter to Coats, Rosenstein, and Wray (September 19, 2018)
- Letter from House Ranking Members Nadler, Feinstein, Schiff and Cummings to White House Counsel Pat Cipollone Demanding the Preservation of Records following the Firing of AG Sessions (November 7, 2018)
- Letter from House Ranking Members Nadler, Feinstein, Schiff, and Cummings to FBI Director Chris Wray Demanding the Preservation of Records following the Firing of AG Sessions (November 7, 2018)
- Letter from House Ranking Members Nadler, Feinstein, Schiff, and Cummings to Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats Demanding the Preservation of Records following the Firing of AG Sessions (November 7, 2018)
- Letter from House Ranking Members Nadler, Feinstein, Schiff, and Cummings to CIA Director Gina Haspel Demanding the Preservation of Records following the Firing of AG Sessions (November 7, 2018)
- Letter from House Ranking Members Nadler, Feinstein, Schiff, and Cummings to Deputy U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Robert Khuzami Demanding the Preservation of Records following the Firing of AG Sessions (November 7, 2018)
- Letter from House Ranking Members Nadler, Feinstein, Schiff, and Cummings to Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin Demanding the Preservation of Records following the Firing of AG Sessions (November 7, 2018)
- Letter from House Ranking Members Nadler, Feinstein, Schiff, and Cummings to NSA Director Paul Nakasone Demanding the Preservation of Records following the Firing of AG Sessions (November 7, 2018)
- Letter from House Ranking Members Nadler, Feinstein, Schiff, and Cummings to IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig Demanding the Preservation of Records following the Firing of AG Sessions (November 7, 2018)
- Letter from House Ranking Members Nadler, Feinstein, Schiff, and Cummings to Acting AG Matt Whitaker Demanding the Preservation of Records following the Firing of AG Sessions (November 7, 2018)
- Top Democrats Press DOJ’s Chief Ethics Official (November 12, 2018)
- Top Democrats Demand In-Person Briefing from DOJ’s Chief Ethics Official (December 6, 2018)
Hearings and Hearing Transcripts
- Unofficial Transcript: Open Hearing on Investigation of Russian Active Measures: With James Comey, Director of the FBI, and Admiral Michael Rogers, Director of the NSA (March 20, 2017)
- Open Hearing On Investigation of Russian Active Measures: Opening Statement by Chairman Nunes (March 20, 2017)
- Open Hearing On Investigation of Russian Active Measures: Opening Statement by Ranking Chairman Schiff (March 20, 2017)
- Open Hearing on Investigation of Russian Active Measures: Chairman Conaway Opening Statement (May 23, 2017)
- Transcript: Open Hearing On Russian Active Measures During the 2016 Election Campaign (May 23, 2017)
- Transcript: Russia Investigative Task Force Hearing with Former Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson (June 21, 2017)
- Transcript: Russia Investigative Force Hearing with Social Media Companies (November 1, 2017)
- Minority Exhibits During Open Hearing (November 1, 2017)
- Minority Releases Images and Social Media Posts (November 1, 2017)
Image 1
Image 2
Image 3
Image 4
Image 5
Image 6
Image 7
Image 8
Image 9
Image 10
Image 11
Image 12
Image 13
- Transcript: Testimony of Carter Page (November 2, 2017)
- Transcript: Testimony of Glenn Simpson of Fusion GPS before HPSCI Part 1 (November 8, 2017)
- Transcript: Testimony of Glenn Simpson of Fusion GPS before HPSCI Part 2 (November 14, 2017)
- Transcript: Testimony of Erik Prince before HPSCI (November 30, 2017)
Reports
- Minority Report on the Status of the Russia Investigation (March 13, 2018)
- HPSCI Majority ‘Report on Russian Active Measures’ (i.e. HPSCI Russia Investigation Report) (March 22, 2018)
- HPSCI Russia Report Summary Findings and Recommendations (March 22, 2018)
- Minority View Report on Russia Investigation (March 26, 2018)
Other
- HPSCI Business Meeting concerning the public release of the testimony of Glenn Simpson of Fusion GPS (January 18, 2018)
- HPSCI Business Meeting approving the release of the the Nunes Memo (January 28, 2018)
- HPSCI Majority Memorandum on the Carter Page FISA application and the Russia Investigation (i.e. the Nunes Memo) (February 2, 2018)
- Key points of the Nunes Memo
- Charge and Response: The Nunes Memo
- HPSCI Business Meeting concerning the release of the Minority Memorandum on the Carter Page FISA application and the Russia Investigation (i.e. the Minority Response to the Nunes Memo) (February 5, 2018)
- Redacted Minority Memorandum on the Carter Page FISA application and the Russia Investigation (i.e. the Minority response to the Nunes Memo) (February 24, 2018)
- Democrat Fact Sheet on the Minority response to the Nunes Memo (February 24, 2018)
- Republican Key Points on the Minority Response to the Nunes Memo
- Republican Charge and Response document on the Minority Response to the Nunes Memo (February 24, 2018)
- Note on the Need for Urgent Action on Election Security
- Press Release, “House Intel GOP Formally End Russia Investigation” (March 22, 2018)
- H. RES. 970, Insisting that the DOJ fully comply with the requests, including subpoenas of the HPSCI and Committee of the Judiciary (June 27, 2018)
- One-pager on Russia Investigation
2. House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform (HOGR)
Chair: Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah), then Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) / Ranking Member: Rep. Cummings (D-Md.)
Majority Press Releases
- Chairmen Gowdy, Goodlatte, and Nunes Statement on the release of text messages between top FBI officials (January 22, 2018)
- Chairmen Gowdy, Goodlatte, and Nunes Statement on the release of Former FBI Director Comey’s memos to their Committees (April 20, 2018)
- Chairman Gowdy Statement on Mueller Indictment against twelve Russian Nationals (July 13, 2018)
- Chairman Gowdy Statement on President Trump’s Helsinki Press Conference (July 16, 2018)
Minority Press Releases
- Ranking Member Cummings and Ranking Member Nadler Call for Release of Full Strzok Transcript (July 11, 2018)
- Oversight Committee Republicans Block a Total of 52 Subpoena Motions (July 17, 2018)
Letters and Document Requests
- Letter from Cummings to Vice President-Elect Mike Pence regarding Michael Flynn conflicts of interest related to Turkey (November 18, 2016)
- Letter from Top Democrats to the Department of Defense requesting documents detailing payments received by Michael Flynn for his December 2015 Moscow trip, and all other such payments (February 1, 2017)
- Letter from Chairmen Chaffetz and Goodlatte to IG Horowitz requesting an investigation into whether news articles on Michael Flynn’s communications and a meeting between Sally Yates and Don McGahn entailed the release of classified information (February 15, 2017)
- Letter from Ranking Member Cummings to AG Jeff Sessions calling on him to resign and seeking answers to questions about Trump advisors and Russian officials (March 2, 2017)
- Letter from Chairman Chaffetz and Ranking Member Cummings to Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats requesting information pertaining to Michael Flynn’s contacts with foreign nationals (March 22, 2017)
- Letter from Chairman Chaffetz and Ranking Member Cummings to White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus requesting information on Michael Flynn’s contacts with foreign nationals (March 22, 2017)
- Letter from Chairman Chaffetz and Ranking Member Cummings to FBI Director Comey requesting information on Michael Flynn’s contacts with foreign nationals (March 22, 2017)
- Letter from Chairman Chaffetz and Ranking Member Cummings to Secretary of Defense Mattis requesting information on Michael Flynn’s contacts with foreign nationals (March 22, 2017)
- Letter from Ranking Member Cummings to White House Counsel McGahn and National Security Advisor Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster on their Staff’s Coordination with HPSCI Chairman Devin Nunes (March 31, 2017)
- Letter from Chairman Chaffetz to IG Horowitz of the Justice Department requesting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the removal of James Comey as FBI Director (May 10, 2017)
- Letter from Chairman Chaffetz to acting FBI Director McCabe requesting the memoranda and documents in which former Director Comey memorialized the contents of communications between him and President Trump (May 16, 2017)
- Letter from Democratic Members of the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees to Chairmen Chaffetz and Goodlatte demanding an investigation into whether President Trump, AG Sessions and other top White House aides were obstructing the investigations into the Trump campaign’s Russian contacts (May 16, 2017)
- Letter from Cummings to Chaffetz regarding Michael Flynn’s security clearance and White House vetting (May 22, 2017)
- Letter from Chairman Chaffetz to acting FBI Director McCabe restating his earlier request for the memoranda and documents in which former Director Comey memorialized communications between him and President Trump (May 25, 2017)
- Oversight Committee Ranking Member Cummings Requests Documents from NSA Director Michael Rogers on President Trump’s efforts to Counter the Mueller Investigation (May 30, 2017)
- Oversight Committee Ranking Member Cummings Requests Documents from Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats on President Trump’s efforts to Counter the Mueller Investigation (May 30, 2017)
- Letter from Ranking Members Cummings and Engel requesting information from Michael Flynn’s Business Colleagues on a Middle East Trip and Foreign Contacts that he withheld from security clearance investigators (June 19, 2017)
- Letter from Oversight Committee Democrats to IG Horowitz Requesting an Investigation into whether AG Sessions violated his recusal by firing James Comey (June 29, 2017)
- Letter from Ranking Member Cummings to Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort requesting information about their meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya (July 11, 2017)
- Letter from Ranking Members Cummings and Engel releasing information on a Middle East Trip and foreign contacts that Michael Flynn withheld from security clearance investigators (September 12, 2017)
- Letters from Chairman Gowdy and Oversight Committee Democrats to Deputy AG Rosenstein and Special Counsel Mueller requesting documents related to Michael Flynn (October 18, 2017)
- Letter from Ranking Members Conyers and Cummings requesting information from data companies who consulted the Trump Campaign on their foreign contacts (October 26, 2017)
- Letter from Chairman Gowdy to Ranking Member Cummings responding to Cummings’ requests for subpoenas (November 2, 2017)
- Letter to Robert McFarlane from Cummings and Engel re: contact with Michael Flynn (November 28, 2017)
- Letter to Thomas Barrack from Cummings and Engel re: contact with Michael Flynn (November 28, 2017)
- Letter from Ranking Members Nadler and Cummings to Chairmen Goodlatte and Gowdy requesting subpoenas against Trump Campaign data consultants Cambridge Analytica and Giles-Parscale regarding their foreign contacts during the election (December 14, 2017)
- Letter from Democratic Ranking Members Engel, Waters, Nadler, Thompson, Cummings, and Brady to Speaker of the House Paul Ryan on Republicans refusal to fully investigate the Russian threat to the United States’ democracy and National Security (January 9, 2018)
- Letter from Ranking Members Cummings and Nadler to IG Horowitz urging the Department of Justice to investigate attempts to discredit FBI investigators and weaken FBI independence (January 24, 2018)
- Ranking Members Cummings, Nadler, Schiff, Brady, Thompson, and Engel to House Speaker Paul Ryan urging him to intervene to obtain documents withheld by the White House relating to Russian cyberattacks against state election systems (April 10, 2018)
- Letter from Chairman Gowdy to IG Horowitz requesting that he testify before the committee (April 13, 2018)
- Letter from Chairman Gowdy to IG Horowitz of the Department of Justice withdrawing the invitation issued to him to provide testimony (April 24, 2018)
- Letter from Chairmen Gowdy and Goodlatte to AG Sessions and Deputy AG Rosenstein requesting the release of documents memorializing James Comey’s communications with President Trump that were shared with FBI Special Government Employee Daniel Richman (May 1, 2018)
- Letter from Ranking Members Cummings and Lynch to Oversight Committee Chairman Gowdy requesting the issue of a subpoena to compel ‘improperly classified’ documents related to handwritten notes taken by DOJ official Dana Boente memorializing a conversation between him and then-FBI Director Comey about President Trump (May 9, 2018)
- Letter from Chairmen Gowdy and Goodlatte to Deputy AG Rosenstein and FBI Director Wray requesting the release of withheld text messages between Lisa Page and Peter Strzok (June 14, 2018)
- Letter from Chairman Gowdy to AG Sessions and Deputy AG Rosenstein requesting the release of documents attesting to whether any member of Congress or any individual linked to a political campaign were implicated in the Guccifer 2.0 leaks (July 23, 2018)
- Letter from Chairmen Gowdy and Goodlatte to AG Sessions requesting additional documents for the testimony of Bruce Ohr (August 15, 2018)
- Letter from Chairmen Gowdy and Goodlatte to FBI Director Wray requesting Peter Strzok’s OPR file (August 22, 2018)
- Letter from House Ranking Members Nadler, Feinstein, Schiff, and Cummings to White House Counsel Pat Cipollone demanding the preservation of records following the Firing of AG Sessions (November 7, 2018)
- Letter from House Ranking Members Nadler, Feinstein, Schiff, and Cummings to FBI Director Chris Wray Demanding the Preservation of Records following the Firing of AG Sessions (November 7, 2018)
- Letter from House Ranking Members Nadler, Feinstein, Schiff, and Cummings to Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats Demanding the Preservation of Records following the Firing of AG Sessions (November 7, 2018)
- Letter from House Ranking Members Nadler, Feinstein, Schiff, and Cummings to CIA Director Gina Haspel demanding the preservation of records following the firing of AG Sessions (November 7, 2018)
- Letter from House Ranking Members Nadler, Feinstein, Schiff, and Cummings to Deputy U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Robert Khuzami demanding the preservation of records following the firing of AG Sessions (November 7, 2018)
- Letter from House Ranking Members Nadler, Feinstein, Schiff, and Cummings to Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin demanding the preservation of records following the Firing of AG Sessions (November 7, 2018)
- Letter from House Ranking Members Nadler, Feinstein, Schiff, and Cummings to NSA Director Paul Nakasone demanding the preservation of records following the firing of AG Sessions (November 7, 2018)
- Letter from House Ranking Members Nadler, Feinstein, Schiff, and Cummings to IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig demanding the preservation of records following the firing of AG Sessions (November 7, 2018)
- Letter from House Ranking Members Nadler, Feinstein, Schiff, and Cummings to Acting AG Matt Whitaker demanding the preservation of records following the firing of AG Sessions (November 7, 2018)
- Letter from top Senate and House Democrats to DoJ Ethics chief Assistant AG Lee J. Lofthus on advising Acting AG Whitaker to recuse himself from overseeing the Mueller Investigation (November 11, 2018)
- Top Democrats Demand In-Person Briefing from DOJ’s Chief Ethics Official (December 6, 2018)
Hearings and Hearing Transcripts
- Hearing: Oversight Of FBI and DoJ Actions in Advance of the 2016 Election (June 19, 2018)
- Hearing: Oversight of FBI and DoJ Actions Surrounding the 2016 Election: Testimony by FBI Deputy Assistant Director Peter Strzok (July 12, 2018)
3. House Judiciary Committee (HJC)
Chair: Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.) / Ranking Member: Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.)
Majority Press Releases
- Chairmen Gowdy, Goodlatte, and Nunes Statement on the release of text messages between top FBI officials (January 22, 2018)
- Chairmen Gowdy, Goodlatte, and Nunes Statement on the release of Former FBI Director Comey’s memos to their Committees (April 20, 2018)
- Chairmen Goodlatte and Gowdy Call on Lisa Page to Comply with Subpoena or Face Contempt Proceedings (July 11, 2018)
Minority Press Releases
- Press Release: “Rep. Jeffries introduces resolution to compel the Trump White House and Sessions Justice Department to turn over emails, notes and all communication with Russian officials” (March 9, 2017)
- Press Release: “After Lackluster Response from DOJ Regarding Sessions’ Recusal, Nadler, Jeffries & Lieu call on DOJ to Release All Docs Related to Sessions’ Recusal & Submit a Substantive Response” (January 24, 2018)
- Press Release: “Ranking Member Nadler Statement Following Indictments Against Russian Operatives by Special Counsel Mueller” (February 16, 2018)
- Ranking Members Cummings and Nadler Call for Release of Full Strzok Transcript (July 11, 2018)
- Press Release: “Nadler & Cummings Release Statement on Comey Interview” (December 7, 2018)
Letters and Document Requests
- Letter to Director Comey from House Judiciary Democrats on existence of FBI inquiry into a Russia-Trump investigation (January 12, 2017)
- Letter from top Democrats to the Department of Defense requesting documents regarding payments received by Michael Flynn for his December 2015 Moscow trip, and all other such payments (February 1, 2017)
- Letter to AG Sessions and Director Comey requesting full briefing on Flynn and any Trump administration communication with Russia (February 14, 2017)
- Letter from Chairmen Chaffetz and Goodlatte to IG Horowitz requesting an investigation into whether news articles on the communications of Michael Flynn and a meeting between Sally Yates and Don McGahn entailed the release of classified information (February 15, 2017)
- Letter to Director Comey and U.S. Attorney Channing Phillips from Judiciary Democrats on AG Sessions’ potentially false confirmation hearing statements re: contact with the Russians (March 2, 2017)
- Letter to Acting DAG Boente from Judiciary Democrats requesting information about FBI and/or DOJ-White House communication relating to Russian election interference (March 6, 2017)
- Letter to AG Sessions from Conyers, Johnson, Nadler, and Jackson Lee re: firing of U.S. Attorneys (March 16, 2017)
- Ranking Members Cummings, Nadler, Schiff, Brady, Thompson, and Engel to House Speaker Paul Ryan urging him to help obtain documents withheld by the White House relating to Russian cyberattacks against state election systems (April 10, 2018)
- Letter to DAG Rosenstein and Acting Director McCabe from Judiciary Democrats post-Comey firing requesting preservation of investigation and firing materials (May 9, 2017)
- Letter to Chairman Goodlatte from Judiciary Democrats requesting hearing on Comey firing (May 11, 2017)
- Letter to Counsel McGahn on existence of Comey “tapes” (May 12, 2017)
- Letter from Democratic Members of the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees to Chairmen Chaffetz and Goodlatte demanding an investigation into whether President Trump, AG Jeff Sessions and other top White House aides were obstructing the investigations into the Trump campaign’s Russian contacts (May 16, 2017)
- Letter to Counsel McGahn re: possible executive privilege claims over Comey testimony (June 2, 2017)
- Letter to AG Sessions requesting information post-Comey hearing (June 12, 2017)
- Letter to IG Horowitz from Judiciary Democrats requesting investigation into potential AG Sessions recusal violation (June 29, 2017)
- Letter to AG Sessions from Judiciary Democrats requesting explanation of Prevezon settlement and Trump Tower meeting connection (July 12, 2017)
- Letter to Chairman Goodlatte from Judiciary Democrats requesting hearing with senior DOJ officials (July 20, 2017)
- Letter to AG Sessions and DAG Rosenstein from Judiciary Republicans requesting appointment of second special counsel (July 27, 2017)
- Letter to Nix, Meyers, Parscale, Lakin, and Lundry from Ranking Members Conyers and Cummings requesting information on Trump campaign digital operations (October 26, 2017)
- Letter to AG Sessions from Judiciary Democrats prior to testimony (November 7, 2017)
- Letter to AG Sessions from Judiciary Democrats post-testimony expressing concern and requesting briefing on election security (December 1, 2017)
- Letter from Ranking Members Nadler and Cummings to Chairmen Goodlatte and Gowdy requesting subpoenas against Trump campaign data consultants Cambridge Analytica and Giles-Parscale regarding their foreign contacts during the election (December 14, 2017)
- Letter to Sarah Isgur Flores from Nadler, Jeffries, and Raskin re: Strzok and Page text messages (December 14, 2017)
- Letter to IG Horowitz from Nadler, Jeffries, and Raskin re: Strzok and Page text messages (December 14, 2017)
- Letter to Sarah Isgur Flores from Nadler, Jeffries, and Raskin follow-up re: Strzok and Page text messages (December 15, 2017)
- Letter to Nadler, Raskin, and Jeffries from IG Horowitz re: Strzok and Page text messages information (December 15, 2017)
- Letter from Democratic Ranking Members Engel, Waters, Nadler, Thompson, Cummings, and Brady to Speaker of the House Paul Ryan on Republicans’ refusal to fully investigate the Russian threat to the United States’ democracy and National Security (January 9, 2018)
- Letter to Nadler from AAG Boyd confirming Sessions recusal (January 16, 2018)
- Letter to Chairman Goodlatte from Nadler re: Nunes memo (January 23, 2018)
- Letter to IG Horowitz from Nadler and Cummings re: White House attempts to discredit FBI (January 24, 2018)
- Letter to Director Wray from Nadler requesting briefing re: Nunes memo (February 1, 2018)
- Letter to Chairman Goodlatte from Nadler re: requesting briefing from Director Wray (February 1, 2018)
- Letter to Director Wray and AG Sessions from Nadler re: Goodlatte request for materials related to alleged FISA abuse against the Trump Administration (February 6, 2018)
- Letter to Chairman Goodlatte from Nadler requesting hearing on election security (February 8, 2018)
- Letter to Chairman Goodlatte from Nadler, Jackson, Lee, and Cohen requesting special meeting to consider legislation to protect Office of the Special Counsel (April 10, 2018)
- Letter to Chairman Goodlatte from Judiciary Democrats requesting hearing on potential President Trump abuse of power following pardon of Scooter Libby (April 17, 2018)
- Letter from Chairmen Gowdy and Goodlatte to AG Sessions and Deputy AG Rosenstein requesting the release of documents memorializing James Comey’s communications with President Trump that were shared with FBI Special Government Employee Daniel Richman (May 1, 2018)
- Letter to President Trump from Judiciary Democrats urging him to agree to be interviewed by Special Counsel Mueller (May 24, 2018)
- Letter to WH Counsel McGahn from Judiciary Democrats re: presidential pardon power (June 6, 2018)
- Letter to DAG Rosenstein and Director Wray from Chairmen Goodlatte and Gowdy re: Strzok and Page text messages (June 14, 2018)
- Letter from Chairmen Gowdy and Goodlatte to AG Sessions requesting additional documents for the testimony of Bruce Ohr (August 15, 2018)
- Letter from Chairmen Gowdy and Goodlatte to FBI Director Wray requesting Peter Strzok’s OPR file (August 22, 2018)
- Letter to Chairman Goodlatte from Judiciary Democrats requesting action following criminal misconduct of Trump campaign and administration officials (August 24, 2018)
- Letter from House Ranking Members Nadler, Feinstein, Schiff, and Cummings to White House Counsel Pat Cipollone demanding the preservation of records following the firing of AG Sessions (November 7, 2018)
- Letter from House Ranking Members Nadler, Feinstein, Schiff, and Cummings to FBI Director Chris Wray demanding the preservation of records following the firing of AG Sessions (November 7, 2018)
- Letter from House Ranking Members Nadler, Feinstein, Schiff, and Cummings to Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats demanding the preservation of records following the firing of AG Sessions (November 7, 2018)
- Letter from House Ranking Members Nadler, Feinstein, Schiff, and Cummings to CIA Director Gina Haspel demanding thepreservation of records following the firing of AG Sessions (November 7, 2018)
- Letter from House Ranking Members Nadler, Feinstein, Schiff, and Cummings to Deputy U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Robert Khuzami demanding the preservation of records following the firing of AG Sessions (November 7, 2018)
- Letter from House Ranking Members Nadler, Feinstein, Schiff, and Cummings to Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin demanding the preservation of records following the firing of AG Sessions (November 7, 2018)
- Letter from House Ranking Members Nadler, Feinstein, Schiff, and Cummings to NSA Director Paul Nakasone demanding the preservation of records following the firing of AG Sessions (November 7, 2018)
- Letter from House Ranking Members Nadler, Feinstein, Schiff, and Cummings to IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig demanding the preservation of records following the firing of AG Sessions (November 7, 2018)
- Letter from House Ranking Members Nadler, Feinstein, Schiff, and Cummings to Acting AG Matt Whitaker demanding the preservation of records following the firing of AG Sessions (November 7, 2018)
- Letter to Acting AG Whitaker from Judiciary Democrats re: resignation of AG Sessions (November 8, 2018)
- Letter to Chairman Goodlatte from Judiciary Democrats re: resignation of AG Sessions (November 8, 2018)
- Letter to DOJ chief ethics official Lee Lofthus from top Democrats (November 12, 2018)
- Letter to DOJ’s chief ethics official Lee Lofthus from top Democrats demanding in-person briefing (December 6, 2018)
Hearings and Hearing Transcripts
- Hearing: Oversight of the Department of Justice – Attorney General Sessions (November 14, 2017)
- Hearing: Oversight Hearing with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein (December 13, 2017)
- Hearing: Oversight of FBI and DOJ Actions Surrounding the 2016 Election (June 28, 2018)
- Joint Hearing: Oversight of FBI and DOJ Actions Surrounding the 2016 Election: Testimony by FBI Deputy Assistant Director Peter Strzok (July 12, 2018)
Reports
- Adverse Report on H. Res. 111 (March 8, 2017)
- House Judiciary Committee Analysis of Nunes Memo (February 3, 2018)
- Report — “A Record of Abuse, Corruption, and Inaction: House Judiciary Democrats’ Efforts to Document the Failings of the Trump Administration” (November 9, 2018)
Other
4. House Armed Services Committee (HASC)
Chair: Mac Thornberry (R-Tex.) / Ranking Member: Adam Smith (D-Wash.)
Minority Press Releases
- Smith Statement on Report Confirming Russian Plot to Intervene in the U.S. Election (January 9, 2017)
- Smith Statement on Flynn Resignation (February 14, 2017)
- Smith Statement on Russia Investigation and the ‘Unmasking’ Controversy (April 5, 2017)
- Smith Statement on Evidence of Trump Collusion With Russia (May 20, 2017)
- Ranking Member Adam Smith and 22 Armed Services Democrats Introduce Bill to Boost Unity and Deterrence Against Russian Aggression (June 22, 2017)
Letters and Document Requests
- Letter to the Department of Defense from top Democrats requesting documents regarding payments received by Michael Flynn for his December 2015 Moscow trip, and all other such payments (February 1, 2017)
- Letter to Don McGahn from Ranking Members Cummings, Conyers, Smith, Thomspon, Schiff, and Engels expressing concern that DOJ warned McGahn about Flynn (February 15, 2017)
Hearings and Hearing Transcripts
- State and Non-State Actor Influence Operations: Recommendations for U.S. National Security: Chairman Thornberry’s Opening Statement (March 21, 2018)
5. House Foreign Affairs Committee (HFAC)
Chair: Ed Royce (R-Calif.) / Ranking Member: Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.)
Majority Press Releases
- Chairman Royce Statement on Russian Meddling (January 6, 2017)
- Chairman Royce Statement on Appointment of Special Counsel for Russia Investigation (May 17, 2017)
- Chairman Royce Statement on DOJ Russia Indictments (February 16, 2018)
- Remarks: Chairman Royce on Resolution of Inquiry (September 13, 2018)
Minority Press Releases
- Engel Statement on Russia Hacking Report (January 6, 2017)
- Engel Statement on Flynn Resignation (February 14, 2017)
- #FollowTheFacts: Foreign Affairs Democrats Push for an Independent Commission to Investigate Russian Interference (March 9, 2017)
- Engel Statement on Comey Firing & Trump-Russia Scandal (May 9, 2017)
- Engel: Rosenstein Should Appoint Special Prosecutor & Recuse Himself (May 11, 2017)
- Top Dems Raise New Concerns About Flynn’s Work on Saudi-Russian Nuclear Proposal (June 19, 2017)
- Engel Statement on Trump Campaign Contacts with Russia (July 11, 2017)
- Engel Remarks at Press Conference on Russian Election Interference (January 9, 2018)
- Engel Statement on Russian Election Meddling & Cybersecurity (February 6, 2018)
- Ranking Members Cummings, Nadler, Schiff, Brady, Thompson, and Engel to House Speaker Paul Ryan urging him to intervene to obtain documents withheld by the White House relating to Russian cyberattacks against state election systems (April 10, 2018)
- Engel Demands Investigation Into Trump-Putin Summit (September 13, 2018)
Letters and Document Requests
- Letter from Top Democrats to the Department of Defense requesting documents regarding payments received by Michael Flynn for his December 2015 Moscow trip, and all other such payments (February 1, 2017)
- Letter to Don McGahn from Ranking Members Cummings, Conyers, Smith, Thomspon, Schiff, and Engel expressing concern that DOJ warned McGahn about Flynn (February 15, 2017)
- Letter from Ranking Members Cummings and Engel requesting information from Michael Flynn’s business colleagues on a Middle East Trip and foreign contacts that he withheld from security clearance investigators (June 19, 2017)
- Letter to Sec. Tillerson from Engel re: non-use of funds designated for combatting Russian propaganda (August 7, 2017)
- Letter from Ranking Members Cummings and Engel releasing information from Michael Flynn’s business colleagues that confirms a Middle East trip and foreign contacts that he withheld from security clearance investigators (September 12, 2017)
- Letter to Robert McFarlane from Cummings and Engel re: contact with Michael Flynn (November 28, 2017)
- Letter to Thomas Barrack from Cummings and Engel re: contact with Michael Flynn (November 28, 2017)
- Letter from Democratic Ranking Members Engel, Waters, Nadler, Thompson, Cummings, and Brady to Speaker of the House Paul Ryan on Republicans’ refusal to fully investigate the Russian threat to the United States’ democracy and National Security (January 9, 2018)
Hearings and Hearing Transcripts
- Transcript: Undermining Democratic Institutions and Splintering NATO: Russian Disinformation Aims (March 9, 2017)
B. U.S. Senate (Republican majority)
1. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI)
Chair: Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) / Vice-Chair: Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.)
Joint Press Releases
- “Joint Statement on Committee Inquiry into Russian Intelligence Activities” (January 13, 2017)
- “SSCI Statement on Inquiry into Russian Intelligence Activities After Committee Meeting Today” (January 24, 2017)
- “Chairman Burr and Vice Chairman Warner Statement on Carter Page’s Participation on SSCI Investigation” (May 5, 2017)
- “Notification: Senate Intel Committee Subpoenas Former National Security Advisor Flynn for Documents Regarding Russia Probe” (May 10, 2017)
- “RELEASE: Joint Statement from Senate Intel Committee Leaders on Special Counsel Appointment” (May 17, 2017)
- “Former FBI Director Comey Agrees to Testify in Open Session at Senate Intel Committee” (May 19, 2017)
- Russia Probe Press Conference (October 4, 2017)
- “Intel Committee Releases Unclassified Summary of Initial Findings on 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment” (July 3, 2018)
- “Russian Targeting of Election Infrastructure During the 2016 Election: Summary of Initial Findings and Recommendations” (May 8, 2018)
- “Statement from Burr and Warner, Following Social Media Hearing” (August 1, 2018)
- Statement on Testimony of Michael Cohen (August 21, 2018)
- Statement on DOJ Russian Hacking Charges (October 4, 2018)
- “New Reports Shed Light on Internet Research Agency’s Social Media Tactics” (December 17, 2018)
Majority Press Releases
- Burr Statement on Trump-Putin Summit (July 16, 2018)
- Burr Statement on Facebook’s Identification of Political Influence Campaign (July 31, 2018)
- Burr Statement on John Brennan’s Comments (August 16, 2018)
- Burr Statement on Facebook’s Identification of Additional Political Influence Pages (August 21, 2018)
- Burr Statement on Michael Cohen Guilty Plea (November 29, 2018)
- Burr Statement Executive Order (December 12, 2018)
Minority Press Releases
- Warner Statement on the Indictments of Top Trump Campaign Officials (October 30, 2017)
- Warner Statement on Flynn Guilty Plea (December 1, 2017)
- Warner Statement on the Public Release of the Nunes Memo (February 2, 2018)
- Warner Statement on the Mueller Indictment of Russian Troll Farm (February 16, 2018)
- Warner Statement on the Release of the Schiff Memo (February 24, 2018)
- Warner Response to FEC Online Political Ads Announcement (March 14, 2018)
- Warner Response to Facebook’s IRA Announcement (April 3, 2018)
- Warner and Klobuchar Call on Google and Twitter to Comply with the Honest Ads Act (April 9, 2018)
- Warner Statement on Reddit’s IRA Announcement (April 10, 2018)
- Warner Statement on the Indictment of Russian Intelligence Officers (June 13, 2018)
- Statement from Top Senators on a Trump-Putin Meeting (July 14, 2018)
- Warner Statement on a Trump-Putin Summit (July 16, 2018)
- Warner Statement on Joining Top Senate Democrats in Demanding Details on Putin Summit (July 18, 2018)
- Warner Statement on Facebook Announcement (July 31, 2018)
- Warner Statement on Testimony of Michael Cohen (August 21, 2018)
- Warner Statement on the Conviction of Manafort (August 21, 2018)
- Warner Statement on George Papadopoulos (September 7, 2018)
- Warner Statement on Election Interference Executive Order (September 12, 2018)
- Warner Statement on Manafort (September 14, 2018)
- Warner Statement on Russian National Charged with Interfering in Upcoming Midterm Elections (October 19, 2018)
- Warner Statement on the Indictments of Top Trump Campaign Officials (October 30, 2017)
- Warner and Klobuchar Urge Zuckerberg to Address Loopholes (November 2, 2018)
- Warner Statement on Guilty Plea of Michael Cohen (November 29, 2018)
- Warner Statement on DNI Report (December 12, 2018)
Letters and Document Requests
- SSCI Subpoena Letter (April 28, 2017)
- Senator Ron Wyden Letter to SSCI (February 28, 2018)
- SSCI Subpoena Letter to Sam Nunberg (May 10, 2018)
- Pelosi, Schumer, Schiff, and Warner Write Letter to Rosenstein and Wray (June 28, 2018)
- Pelosi, Schumer, Schiff, and Warner Write letter to Coats, Rosenstein, and Wray (September 19, 2018)
- Letter to DOJ chief ethics official Lee Lofthus from top Democrats (November 12, 2018)
- Warner, Klobuchar, Coons, Blumenthal Press Facebook (November 16, 2018)
- Letter to DOJ’s chief ethics official Lee Lofthus from top Democrats demanding in-person briefing (December 6, 2018)
Hearings and Hearing Transcripts
- Transcript: “Open Hearing on the Intelligence Community’s Assessment on Russian Activities and Intentions in the 2016 U.S. Elections” (January 1, 2017)
- Transcript: Open Hearing on the Intelligence Community’s Assessment on Russian Activities and Intentions in the 2016 U.S. Elections (January 10, 2017)
- Transcript: “Disinformation: A Primer in Russian Active Measures and Influence Campaigns, Panel I” (March 30, 2017)
- Transcript: “Disinformation: A Primer in Russian Active Measures and Influence Campaigns, Panel II” (March 30, 2017)
- Transcript: “Open Hearing on FISA Legislation” (June 7, 2017)
- Transcript: “Open Hearing with Former FBI Director James Comey” (June 8, 2017)
- Former FBI Director James Comey Statement for the Record (June 8, 2017)
- Transcript: “Open Hearing with Attorney General Jeff Sessions” (June 13, 2017)
- Transcript: “Russian Interference in the 2016 U.S. Elections” (June 21, 2017)
- Transcript: “Russian Intervention in European Elections” (June 28, 2017)
- Transcript: “Open Hearing, Social Media Influence in the 2016 U.S. Election” (November 1, 2017)
- Transcript: “Open Hearing: Election Security” (March 21, 2018)
- Transcript: “Open Hearing: Policy Response to the Russian Interference in the 2016 U.S. Elections” (June 20, 2018)
- Transcript: “Opening Hearing on Foreign Influence Operations’ Use of Social Media Platforms (Third Party Expert Witnesses)” (August 1, 2018)
- Exhibits Referred to in Open Hearing on Foreign Influence Operations’ Use of Social Media Platforms (Third Party Expert Witnesses) (August 1, 2018)
- Transcript: Open Hearing on Foreign Influence Operations’ Use of Social Media Platforms (Company Witnesses) (September 5, 2018)
Reports
- Report of the Select Committee on Intelligence Covering the Period January 6, 2015 to January 2, 2017 (March 29, 2017)
- Summary of Draft SSCI Recommendations: “Russian Targeting of Election Infrastructure During the 2016 Election” (March 3, 2018)
- Summary of Initial Findings and Recommendations : “Russian Targeting of Election Infrastructure During the 2016 Election” (May 8, 2018)
- Summary of SSCI’s Initial Findings: “The Intelligence Community Assessment: Assessing Russian Activities and Intentions in Recent U.S. Elections” (July 3, 2018)
- Report prepared for SSCI by New Knowledge: “The Tactics and Tropes of the Internet Research Agency” (December 17, 2018)
- Report prepared for SSCI by the Computational Propaganda Research Project, “The IRA, Social Media and Political Polarization in the United States 2012-2018” (December 17, 2018)
2. Senate Foreign Relations Committee (SFRC)
Chair: Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.)/ Ranking Member: Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.)
Minority Press Releases
- “Cardin Statement on Intelligence Community Report on Russian Hacking, Interference in U.S. Political System” (January 6, 2017)
- Cardin Statement on the Appointment of Robert Mueller to be Special Counsel for Russia Investigation (May 17, 2017)
- Trump Release of Misleading Nunes Memo Seeks to Undermine Independence of Justice Department and Special Counsel Mueller’s Investigation into Russian Aggression (February 2, 2018)
- Menendez Calls on Trump Administration to Confront Russian Aggression and Defend Democracy from Foreign Interference (March 6, 2018)
- Statement from Top Senators on a Trump-Putin Meeting (July 14, 2018)
Hearings and Hearing Transcripts
- Corker Opening Statement at Hearing on “The United States, The Russian Federation, and the Challenges Ahead” (February 9, 2017)
- Cardin Opening Statement at Hearing on “The United States, The Russian Federation, and the Challenges Ahead” (February 9, 2017)
- Hearing: The United States, The Russian Federation and the Challenges Ahead (February 10, 2017)
Reports
- Minority Staff Report, “Putin’s Asymmetric Assault on Democracy in Russia and Europe: Implications and Europe: Implications for U.S. National Security” (January 10, 2018)
3. Senate Judiciary Committee (SJC)
Chair: Sen. Charles Grassley (R-Iowa) / Ranking Member: Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.)
Minority Press Releases
- Feinstein Press Release: “Papadopoulos Guilty Plea Outlines Trump-Russia Communications” (October 30, 2017)
- Statement from Top Senators on a Trump-Putin Meeting (July 14, 2018)
- Feinstein Statement on Butina Charges (July 16, 2018)
- Feinstein Statement on Mueller, SDNY Sentencing Memoranda (December 7, 2018)
Letters and Document Requests
- Letter to AG Sessions and Director Comey from Grassley and Feinstein requesting briefing on Flynn resignation (February 15, 2017)
- Letter to Director Comey from Chairman Grassley re: FBI payment of Christopher Steele (March 6, 2017)
- Letter to Glenn Simpson of Fusion GPS from Chairman Grassley re: Steele dossier (March 24, 2017)
- Letter to Director Comey from Chairman Grassley re: Deputy Director McCabe conflicts of interest (March 28, 2017)
- Letter to Chairman Grassley from Cunningham Levy Muse on behalf of Fusion GPS refusing reply to questions in March 24, 2017 letter (April 7, 2017)
- Letter to Chairman Grassley from FBI re: McCabe conflicts of interest (April 17, 2017)
- Letter to FBI from Chairman Grassley re: Fusion GPS and Steele dossier (April 28, 2017)
- Letter to DAG Rosenstein from Chairman Grassley re: McCabe conflicts of interest (May 2, 2017)
- Letter to Acting Director McCabe from Grassley, Graham, Feinstein, and Whitehouse requesting Comey memos (May 17, 2017)
- Letter to DAG Rosenstein and Acting Director McCabe from Chairmen Grassley and Graham requesting information on FISA-related actions by FBI and DOJ (June 27, 2017)
- Letter to Secretaries Kelly and Tillerson from Chairman Grassley requesting information on Natalia Veselnitskaya (July 11, 2017)
- Letter to Chairman Grassley from Feinstein requesting he invite AG Sessions to testify re: Kislyak contact (July 24, 2017)
- Minority Press Release on Russia Investigation Document Requests (October 27, 2017)
Letter to White House (October 27, 2017)
Letter to Michael Cohen (October 27, 2017)
Letter to Facebook (October 27, 2017)
Letter to Twitter (October 27, 2017)
Letter to Cambridge Analytica (October 27, 2017)
- Minority Press Release on Russia Investigation Document Requests (November 15, 2017)
Letter to Margaret Kunstler (November 15, 2017)
Letter to Felix Sater (November 15, 2017)
Letter to Roger Stone (November 15, 2017)
Letter to White House (November 15, 2017)
- Minority Press Release on Russia Investigation Document Requests (November 29, 2017)
Letter to Carter Page (November 28, 2017)
Letter to Sam Clovis (November 28, 2017)
Letter to Walid Phares (November 28, 2017)
Letter to J.D. Gordon (November 28, 2017)
- Minority Press Release on Russia Investigation Document Requests (December 4, 2017)
Letter to Maria Butina (December 4, 2017)
Letter to Rick Clay (December 4, 2017)
Letter to Rick Dearborn (December 4, 2017)
- Press Release on Russia Investigation Document Requests (December 12, 2017)
Letter to Christopher Byrne (December 12, 2017)
Letter to Monica Crowley (December 12, 2017)
Letter to K.T. McFarland (December 12, 2017)
Letter to Trump transition team (December 12, 2017)
- Letter from IG Horowitz to Chairmen Johnson and Grassley re: Strzok and Page text messages (December 13, 2017)
- Letter from Ranking Member Schiff and Senator Feinstein to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg requesting that they investigate the activity of Russian bots and trolls seeking to undermine the Mueller investigation (January 22, 2018)
- Follow-up Letter from Ranking Member Schiff and Senator Feinstein concerning the response of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to the January 23, 2018 letter requesting that they investigate the activity of Russian bots and trolls seeking to undermine the Mueller investigation (January 31, 2018)
- Letter from top Senate and House Democrats warning President Trump about Nunes Memo (February 2, 2018)
- Letter to IG Horowitz from Grassley and Graham requesting review of Russia investigations into Trump campaign, transition, or pre-Mueller, including Carter Page FISA warrant (February 28, 2018)
- Letter to AG Sessions and DAG Rosentein from Grassley, Graham, Cornyn, and Tillis re: request for IG Horowitz review and recommendation of a special counsel (March 15, 2018)
- Letter to Chairman Grassley from Feinstein urging hearings on Cambridge Analytica (March 18, 2018)
- Letter from House Ranking Members Nadler, Feinstein, Schiff, and Cummings to White House Counsel Pat Cipollone demanding the preservation of records following the firing of AG Sessions (November 7, 2018)
- Letter from House Ranking Members Nadler, Feinstein, Schiff, and Cummings to FBI Director Chris Wray demanding the preservation of records following the firing of AG Sessions (November 7, 2018)
- Letter from House Ranking Members Nadler, Feinstein, Schiff, and Cummings to Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats demanding the preservation of records following the firing of AG Sessions (November 7, 2018)
- Letter from House Ranking Members Nadler, Feinstein, Schiff, and Cummings to CIA Director Gina Haspel demanding the preservation of records following the firing of AG Sessions (November 7, 2018)
- Letter from House Ranking Members Nadler, Feinstein, Schiff and Cummings to Deputy U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Robert Khuzami demanding the preservation of records following the firing of AG Sessions (November 7, 2018)
- Letter from House Ranking Members Nadler, Feinstein, Schiff, and Cummings to Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin demanding the preservation of records following the firing of AG Sessions (November 7, 2018)
- Letter from House Ranking Members Nadler, Feinstein, Schiff, and Cummings to NSA Director Paul Nakasone demanding the preservation of records following the firing of AG Sessions (November 7, 2018)
- Letter from House Ranking Members Nadler, Feinstein, Schiff, and Cummings to IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig demanding the preservation of records following thefiring of AG Sessions (November 7, 2018)
- Letter from House Ranking Members Nadler, Feinstein, Schiff, and Cummings to Acting AG Matt Whitaker demanding the preservation of records following the firing of AG Sessions (November 7, 2018)
- Letter to DOJ chief ethics official Lee Lofthus from top Democrats (November 12, 2018)
- Letter to DOJ’s chief ethics official Lee Lofthus from top Democrats demanding in-person briefing (December 6, 2018)
Hearings and Hearing Transcripts
- Hearing: Oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (May 3, 2017)
- Hearing: Russian Interference in the 2016 United States Election (May 8, 2017)
- Hearing: Examining the Inspector General’s First Report on Justice Department and FBI Actions in Advance of the 2016 Presidential Election (June 18, 2018)
- Hearing: Special Counsels and the Separation of Powers (September 26, 2017)
- Hearing: Oversight of the U.S. Department of Justice (October 18, 2017)
- Jared Kushner prepared statement to congressional committees (July 24, 2017)
- Paul Manafort notes from June 9, 2016 meeting submitted to Senate Judiciary (July 25, 2017)
- Transcript: Interview of Glenn Simpson of Fusion GPS with Senate Judiciary Committee (August 22, 2017)
- Exhibits for Interview of Glenn Simpson of Fusion GPS with Senate Judiciary Committee (August 22, 2017)
- Transcript: Interview of Donald J. Trump, Jr. (September 7, 2017)
- Exhibits for Interview of Donald J. Trump, Jr. (September 7, 2017)
- Natalia Veselnitskaya written responses to questions from Senate Judiciary (November 20, 2017)
- Exhibits for Natalia Veselnitskaya written responses to questions from Senate Judiciary (November 20, 2017)
Reports
- DOJ OIG Report: “A Report of Investigation of Certain Allegations Relating to Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe” (April 13, 2018)
- Judiciary Democrats Report: Preliminary Findings About Trump Campaign’s Effort to Obtain Incriminating Information on Secretary Clinton from Russia at Trump Tower Meeting (May 16, 2018)
Criminal and Non-Criminal Referrals
Nexus to Congressional Proceedings
- Letters from Sen. Al Franken and Sen. Patrick Leahy to FBI Director Comey concerning Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ statements to Congress about contacts with Russians during the 2016 campaign (March 20, 2017, April 28, 2017, May 12, 2017)
Without nexus to Congressional Proceedings
- Letter from Sen. Charles Grassley and Sen. Lindsey Graham Referral of Christopher Steele for Potential Violation of 18 U.S.C. § 1001 (January 4, 2018)
- Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats’ Report: Analysis Refutes Criminal Referral of Christopher Steele (February 9, 2018)
- Letter from House Republicans to Attorney General Sessions, FBI Director Wray,and U.S. Attorney for the District of Utah John Huber referring Hillary Clinton for alleged election law violations in the 2016 presidential campaign (April 18, 2018)
- Letter from Ranking Members Nadler, Cummings, Brady, and the Chair of the Democracy Reform Task Force to Deputy AG Rosenstein urging the referral to the Federal Election Committee of a Congressional Candidate who requested and received stolen campaign documents from Russian State Sponsored hackers (July 19, 2018)
Other
- Office of the Director of National Intelligence: “Background to ‘Accessing Russian Activities and Intentions in Recent US Elections’: The Analytic Process and Cyber Incident Attribution” (January 6, 2017)
- All Materials from Inquiry into the Circumstances Surrounding Trump Tower Meeting (May 16, 2017)
- Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) (August 2, 2017)
