Public Document Clearinghouse: Congressional Russia Investigations

Just Security has compiled significant documents in Congress’s various Russia investigations dating back to the 2016 election cycle. This collection seeks to include significant original source materials including letters, subpoenas, deposition transcripts, hearing transcripts, press statements, contempt resolutions, criminal referrals, and any subpoena enforcement litigation.

Read the introduction to the clearinghouse by our Senior Editor, Andy Wright, the project’s director.

Please contact us if there are documents you believe should be added to the clearinghouse.

Table of Contents

I. 116th Congress (2019-2020)

A. House (Democratic majority)

1. House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI)

Majority Press Releases

Minority Press Releases

Letters and Document Requests

Hearings and Hearing Transcripts

Other

2. House Oversight and Reform Committee (HCOR)

Majority Press Releases

Minority Press Releases

Letters and Document Requests

Hearings and Hearing Transcripts

Other

3. House Judiciary Committee (HJC)

Majority Press Releases

Letters and Document Requests

Hearings and Hearing Transcripts

Other

4. House Armed Services Committee (HASC)

Majority Press Releases

Letters and Document Requests

5. House Foreign Affairs Committee (HFAC)

Majority Press Releases

Letters and Document Requests

Hearings and Hearing Transcripts

B. Senate (Republican majority)

1. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI)

Joint Press Releases

Minority Press Releases

Letters and Document Requests

Reports

2. Senate Foreign Relations Committee (SFRC)

Minority Press Releases

3. Senate Judiciary Committee (SJC)

Majority Press Releases

Minority Press Releases

Letters and Document Requests

Hearings and Hearing Transcripts

C. Miscellaneous

Criminal Referrals

II. 115th Congress (2017-2018)

A. House (Republican majority)

1. House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI)

Joint Press Releases

Majority Press Releases

Minority Press Releases

Letters and Document Requests

Hearings and Hearing Transcripts

Reports

Other

2. House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform (HOGR)

Majority Press Releases

Minority Press Releases

Letters and Document Requests

Hearings and Hearing Transcripts

3. House Judiciary Committee (HJC)

Majority Press Releases

Minority Press Releases

Letters and Document Requests

Hearings and Hearing Transcripts

Reports

Other

4. House Armed Services Committee (HASC)

Minority Press Releases

Letters and Document Requests

Hearings and Hearing Transcripts

5. House Foreign Affairs Committee (HFAC)

Majority Press Releases

Minority Press Releases

Letters and Document Requests

Hearings and Hearing Transcripts

B. Senate (Republican majority)

1. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI)

Joint Press Releases

Majority Press Releases

Minority Press Releases

Letters and Document Requests

Hearings and Hearing Transcripts

Reports

2. Senate Foreign Relations Committee (SFRC)

Minority Press Releases

Hearings and Hearing Transcripts

Reports

3. Senate Judiciary Committee (SJC)

Minority Press Releases

Letters and Document Requests

Hearings and Hearing Transcripts

Reports

C. Miscellaneous

Criminal Referrals

Other

I. 116th Congress (2019-2020)

A. House (Democratic majority)

1. House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI)

Chair: Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) / Ranking Member: Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.)

Majority Press Releases

Minority Press Releases

Letters and Document Requests

Hearings and Hearing Transcripts

Transcript: “Putin’s Playbook: The Kremlin’s Use of Oligarchs, Money and Intelligence in 2016 and Beyond” (March 28, 2019)

Transcript: Lessons from the Mueller Report: Counterintelligence Implications of Volume 1 (June 12, 2019)

Expert Witnesses:

1. Stephanie Douglas, Former Executive Assistant Director of the National Security Branch of the Federal Bureau of Investigation

2. Robert Anderson, former Executive Assistant Director of the National Security Branch of the Federal Bureau of Investigation

3. Andrew McCarthy, Former Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York

Other

Return to Table of Contents

2. House Oversight and Reform Committee (HCOR)

Chair: Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) / Ranking Member: Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio)

Majority Press Releases

Minority Press Releases

Letters and Document Requests

Hearings and Hearing Transcripts

Other

Return to Table of Contents

3. House Judiciary Committee (HJC)

Chair: Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) / Ranking Member: Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.)

Majority Press Releases

Letters and Document Requests

Hearings and Hearing Transcripts

Other

Return to Table of Contents

4. House Armed Services Committee (HASC)

Chair: Rep. Adam Smith (D-Wash.) / Ranking Member: Rep. Mac Thornberry (R-Tex.)

Majority Press Releases

Letters and Document Requests

Return to Table of Contents

5. House Foreign Affairs Committee (HFAC)

Chair: Rep. Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.) / Ranking Member: Rep. Michael MCaul (R-Tex.)

Majority Press Releases

Letters and Document Requests

Hearings and Hearing Transcripts

Return to Table of Contents

B. U.S. Senate (Republican majority)

1. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI)

Chair: Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) / Vice Chair: Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.)

Joint Press Releases

Minority Press Releases

Letters and Document Requests

Reports

Return to Table of Contents

2. Senate Foreign Relations Committee (SFRC)

Chair: Sen. James Risch (R-Idaho) / Ranking Member: Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.)

Minority Press Releases



Return to Table of Contents

3. Senate Judiciary Committee (SJC)

Chair: Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) / Ranking Member: Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.)

Majority Press Releases

Minority Press Releases

Letters and Document Requests

Hearings and Hearing Transcripts

Return to Table of Contents

C. Miscellaneous

Criminal Referrals

Nexus to Congressional Proceedings

Without nexus to Congressional Proceedings

Return to Table of Contents

II. 115th Congress (2017-2018)

A. U.S. House (Republican majority)

1. House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI)

Chair: Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) / Ranking Member: Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.)

Joint Press Releases

Majority Press Releases

Minority Press Releases

Letters and Document Requests

Hearings and Hearing Transcripts

Reports

Other

Return to Table of Contents

2. House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform (HOGR)

Chair: Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah), then Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) / Ranking Member: Rep. Cummings (D-Md.)



Majority Press Releases

Minority Press Releases

Letters and Document Requests

Hearings and Hearing Transcripts

Return to Table of Contents

3. House Judiciary Committee (HJC)

Chair: Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.) / Ranking Member: Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.)



Majority Press Releases

Minority Press Releases

Letters and Document Requests

Hearings and Hearing Transcripts

Reports

Other

Return to Table of Contents

4. House Armed Services Committee (HASC)

Chair: Mac Thornberry (R-Tex.) / Ranking Member: Adam Smith (D-Wash.)

Minority Press Releases

Letters and Document Requests

Hearings and Hearing Transcripts

Return to Table of Contents

5. House Foreign Affairs Committee (HFAC)

Chair: Ed Royce (R-Calif.) / Ranking Member: Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.)

Majority Press Releases

Minority Press Releases

Letters and Document Requests

Hearings and Hearing Transcripts

Return to Table of Contents

B. U.S. Senate (Republican majority)

1. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI)

Chair: Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) / Vice-Chair: Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.)

Joint Press Releases

Majority Press Releases

Minority Press Releases

Letters and Document Requests

Hearings and Hearing Transcripts

Reports

Return to Table of Contents

2. Senate Foreign Relations Committee (SFRC)

Chair: Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.)/ Ranking Member: Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.)

Minority Press Releases

Hearings and Hearing Transcripts

Reports

Return to Table of Contents

3. Senate Judiciary Committee (SJC)

Chair: Sen. Charles Grassley (R-Iowa) / Ranking Member: Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.)



Minority Press Releases

Letters and Document Requests

Hearings and Hearing Transcripts

Reports

Return to Table of Contents

C. Miscellaneous

Criminal and Non-Criminal Referrals

Nexus to Congressional Proceedings

Without nexus to Congressional Proceedings

Other

Return to Table of Contents

Image: A view of the hearing room before FBI Director James Comey testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill June 8, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)