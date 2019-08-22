Public Document Clearinghouse: Congressional Russia Investigations

August 22, 2019

Just Security has compiled significant documents in Congress’s various Russia investigations dating back to the 2016 election cycle. This collection seeks to include significant original source materials including letters, subpoenas, deposition transcripts, hearing transcripts, press statements, contempt resolutions, criminal referrals, and any subpoena enforcement litigation.

Read the introduction to the clearinghouse by our Senior Editor, Andy Wright, the project’s director.

Please contact us if there are documents you believe should be added to the clearinghouse.

Table of Contents

I. 116th Congress (2019-2020)

A. House (Democratic majority)

1. House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI)
Majority Press Releases
Minority Press Releases
Letters and Document Requests
Hearings and Hearing Transcripts
Other

2. House Oversight and Reform Committee (HCOR)
Majority Press Releases
Minority Press Releases
Letters and Document Requests
Hearings and Hearing Transcripts
Other

3. House Judiciary Committee (HJC)
Majority Press Releases
Letters and Document Requests
Hearings and Hearing Transcripts
Other

4. House Armed Services Committee (HASC)
Majority Press Releases
Letters and Document Requests

5. House Foreign Affairs Committee (HFAC)
Majority Press Releases
Letters and Document Requests
Hearings and Hearing Transcripts

B. Senate (Republican majority)

1. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI)
Joint Press Releases
Minority Press Releases
Letters and Document Requests
Reports

2. Senate Foreign Relations Committee (SFRC)
Minority Press Releases

3. Senate Judiciary Committee (SJC)
Majority Press Releases
Minority Press Releases
Letters and Document Requests
Hearings and Hearing Transcripts

C. Miscellaneous
Criminal Referrals

II. 115th Congress (2017-2018)

A. House (Republican majority)

1. House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI)
Joint Press Releases
Majority Press Releases
Minority Press Releases
Letters and Document Requests
Hearings and Hearing Transcripts
Reports
Other

2. House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform (HOGR)
Majority Press Releases
Minority Press Releases
Letters and Document Requests
Hearings and Hearing Transcripts

3. House Judiciary Committee (HJC)
Majority Press Releases
Minority Press Releases
Letters and Document Requests
Hearings and Hearing Transcripts
Reports
Other

4. House Armed Services Committee (HASC)
Minority Press Releases
Letters and Document Requests
Hearings and Hearing Transcripts

5. House Foreign Affairs Committee (HFAC)
Majority Press Releases
Minority Press Releases
Letters and Document Requests
Hearings and Hearing Transcripts

B. Senate (Republican majority)

1. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI)
Joint Press Releases
Majority Press Releases
Minority Press Releases
Letters and Document Requests
Hearings and Hearing Transcripts
Reports

2. Senate Foreign Relations Committee (SFRC)
Minority Press Releases
Hearings and Hearing Transcripts
Reports

3. Senate Judiciary Committee (SJC)
Minority Press Releases
Letters and Document Requests
Hearings and Hearing Transcripts
Reports

C. Miscellaneous
Criminal Referrals
Other

 

I. 116th Congress (2019-2020)

A. House (Democratic majority)

1. House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI)
Chair: Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) / Ranking Member: Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.)

Majority Press Releases

Minority Press Releases 

Letters and Document Requests 

Hearings and Hearing Transcripts 

Other

2. House Oversight and Reform Committee (HCOR)
Chair: Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) / Ranking Member: Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio)

Majority Press Releases 

Minority Press Releases 

Letters and Document Requests 

Hearings and Hearing Transcripts 

Other

3. House Judiciary Committee (HJC)
Chair: Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) / Ranking Member: Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.)

Majority Press Releases 

Letters and Document Requests 

58th Presidential Inaugural Committee: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Rinat Akhmetshin: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
American Media Inc: Letter, Document Request  (March 4, 2019)
Julian Assange: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Steve Bannon: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Tom Barrack: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Tom Bossert: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Christopher Bancroft Burnham: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Matthew Calamari: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Cambridge Analytica: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Michael Caputo: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Michael Cohen: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Columbus Nova: Letter, Document Request  (March 4, 2019)
Concord Management: Letter, Document Request  (March 4, 2019)
Mark Corallo: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Jerome Corsi: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Randy Credico: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Keith Davidson: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Department of Justice: Letter, Document Request  (March 4, 2019)
Sheri Dillon: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Annie Donaldson: Letter, Document Request  (March 4, 2019)
Paul Erickson: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Tony Fabrizio: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
FBI: Letter, Document Request  (March 4, 2019)
Flynn Intel Group: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Michael Flynn: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Michael Flynn Jr: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Frontier Services Group: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Alan Garten: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Rick Gates: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
General Services Administration: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Rob Goldstone: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
J.D. Gordan: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Rhona Graff: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Hope Hicks: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Dylan Howard: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Andrew Intrater: Letter, Document Request  (March 4, 2019)
Brittany Kaiser: Letter, Document Request  (March 4, 2019)
Irakly Kaveladze: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Jared Kushner: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Kushner Companies: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Corey Lewandowski: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Ronald Lieberman: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Ted Malloch: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Jason Maloni: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Paul Manafort: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
KT McFarland: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Don McGahn: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
George Nader: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
NRA: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Alexander Nix: Letter, Document Request  (March 4, 2019)
Sam Nunberg: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Carter Page: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
George Papadopoulos: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Brad Parscale: Letter, Document Request  (March 4, 2019)
Stefan Passantino: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
David Pecker: Letter, Document Request  (March 4, 2019)
Reince Priebus: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Erik Prince: Letter, Document Request  (March 4, 2019)
Anatoli Samochornov: Letter, Document Request  (March 4, 2019)
Felix Sater: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
SCL Group Limited: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Jay Sekulow: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Jeff Sessions: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Peter Smith (Estate): Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Sean Spicer: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Roger Stone: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
John Szoboscan: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Matt Tait: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Trump Campaign: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Trump Foundation: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Trump Organization: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Trump Transition: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Donald Trump Jr: Letter, Document Request  (March 4, 2019)
Donald J Trump Revocable Trust: Letter, Document Rerequest (March 4, 2019)
Eric Trump: Letter, Document Request  (March 4, 2019)
Viktor Vekselberg: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Allen Weisselberg: Letter, Document Request  (March 4, 2019)
Julian David Wheatland: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
Wikileaks: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)
The White House: Letter, Document Request (March 4, 2019)

Hearings and Hearing Transcripts

Other

4. House Armed Services Committee (HASC)
Chair: Rep. Adam Smith (D-Wash.) / Ranking Member: Rep. Mac Thornberry (R-Tex.)

Majority Press Releases 

Letters and Document Requests 

5. House Foreign Affairs Committee (HFAC)
Chair: Rep. Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.) / Ranking Member: Rep. Michael MCaul (R-Tex.)

Majority Press Releases 

Letters and Document Requests 

Hearings and Hearing Transcripts 

B. U.S. Senate (Republican majority)

1. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI)
Chair: Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) / Vice Chair: Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.)

Joint Press Releases 

Minority Press Releases 

Letters and Document Requests

Reports 

2. Senate Foreign Relations Committee (SFRC)
Chair: Sen. James Risch (R-Idaho) / Ranking Member: Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.)

Minority Press Releases

3. Senate Judiciary Committee (SJC)
Chair: Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) / Ranking Member: Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.)

Majority Press Releases 

Minority Press Releases 

Letters and Document Requests 

Letter to Dan Scavino (January 3, 2018)
Letter to Brad Parscale (January 3, 2018)

Letter to Steve Bannon (January 25, 2018)
Letter to Michael Caputo (January 25, 2018)
Letter to Mark Corallo (January 25, 2018)
Letter to Paul Erickson (January 25, 2018)
Letter to Robert Foresman (January 25, 2018)
Letter to Rhona Graff (January 25, 2018)
Letter to Phillip Griffin (January 25, 2018)
Letter to David Keene (January 25, 2018)
Letter to Keith Kellogg (January 25, 2018)
Letter to Corey Lewandowski (January 25, 2018)
Letter to John Mashburn (January 25, 2018)
Letter to William Burck, Counsel for Don McGahn (January 25, 2018)
Letter to Frank Mermoud (January 25, 2018)
Letter to Amanda Miller (January 25, 2018)
Letter to Stephen Miller (January 25, 2018)
Letter to Sergei Millian (January 25, 2018)
Letter to Sean Spicer (January 25, 2018)

Hearings and Hearing Transcripts 

C. Miscellaneous

Criminal Referrals
Nexus to Congressional Proceedings

Without nexus to Congressional Proceedings

II. 115th Congress (2017-2018)

A. U.S. House (Republican majority)

1. House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI)
Chair: Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) / Ranking Member: Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.)

Joint Press Releases

Majority Press Releases 

Minority Press Releases 

Letters and Document Requests 

Hearings and Hearing Transcripts 

Reports 

Other

2. House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform (HOGR)
Chair: Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah), then Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) / Ranking Member: Rep. Cummings (D-Md.)

Majority Press Releases 

Minority Press Releases 

Letters and Document Requests 

Hearings and Hearing Transcripts 

3. House Judiciary Committee (HJC)
Chair: Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.) / Ranking Member: Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.)

Majority Press Releases 

Minority Press Releases 

Letters and Document Requests 

Hearings and Hearing Transcripts 

Reports 

Other

4. House Armed Services Committee (HASC)
Chair: Mac Thornberry (R-Tex.) / Ranking Member: Adam Smith (D-Wash.)

Minority Press Releases 

Letters and Document Requests 

Hearings and Hearing Transcripts 

5. House Foreign Affairs Committee (HFAC)
Chair: Ed Royce (R-Calif.) / Ranking Member: Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.)

Majority Press Releases 

Minority Press Releases 

Letters and Document Requests 

Hearings and Hearing Transcripts 

B. U.S. Senate (Republican majority)

1. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI)
Chair: Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) / Vice-Chair: Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.)

Joint Press Releases

Majority Press Releases 

Minority Press Releases 

Letters and Document Requests 

Hearings and Hearing Transcripts 

Reports 

2. Senate Foreign Relations Committee (SFRC)
Chair: Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.)/ Ranking Member: Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.)

Minority Press Releases 

Hearings and Hearing Transcripts 

Reports 

3. Senate Judiciary Committee (SJC)
Chair: Sen. Charles Grassley (R-Iowa) / Ranking Member: Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.)

Minority Press Releases 

Letters and Document Requests 

Letter to White House (October 27, 2017)
Letter to Michael Cohen (October 27, 2017)
Letter to Facebook (October 27, 2017)
Letter to Twitter (October 27, 2017)
Letter to Cambridge Analytica (October 27, 2017)

Letter to Margaret Kunstler (November 15, 2017)
Letter to Felix Sater (November 15, 2017)
Letter to Roger Stone (November 15, 2017)
Letter to White House (November 15, 2017)

Letter to Carter Page (November 28, 2017)
Letter to Sam Clovis (November 28, 2017)
Letter to Walid Phares (November 28, 2017)
Letter to J.D. Gordon (November 28, 2017)

Letter to Maria Butina (December 4, 2017)
Letter to Rick Clay (December 4, 2017)
Letter to Rick Dearborn (December 4, 2017)

Letter to Christopher Byrne (December 12, 2017)
Letter to Monica Crowley (December 12, 2017)
Letter to K.T. McFarland (December 12, 2017)
Letter to Trump transition team (December 12, 2017)

Hearings and Hearing Transcripts 

Reports 

C. Miscellaneous

Criminal and Non-Criminal Referrals
Nexus to Congressional Proceedings

Without nexus to Congressional Proceedings

Other

Image: A view of the hearing room before FBI Director James Comey testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill June 8, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

 

