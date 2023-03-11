Just Security’s Board of Editors
- Welcoming to Just Security’s Board of Editors: Justin Hendrix, Jelena Pejic, and Andrew Weissman
by Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) and Tess Bridgeman (@bridgewriter)
Russia – Ukraine
- Almost There: When Will the Biden Administration Support the International Criminal Court in Ukraine?
by Adam Keith (@adamofkeith)
- Unpacking New Legislation on US Support for the International Criminal Court
by Tom Buchwald
- Are Methods of Naval Warfare at Risk Under “Qualified” Neutrality? Expert Q&A from Stockton Center’s Russia-Ukraine Conference
by W. Casey Biggerstaff (@biggerstaff_wc)
Great Power War
- US Must Sharpen Attention to Potential Global Crisis Posed by Russia and China
by Ambassador Thomas Graham Jr. (@tgrahamjr) and David Bernell
Iran
- Still Time for Diplomacy: Nuclear Negotiations with Iran Are Imperative
by Kelsey Davenport (@KelseyDav)
Guantánamo
- Rehabilitation for Torture at Guantanamo is a Moral and Legal Imperative
by Morton H. Halperin and Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Stephen N. Xenakis, MD (@SteveXen)
Afghanistan
- As Afghanistan Hearings Begin, Congress Must Rise Above Partisanship to Find Meaningful Solutions
by Chris Purdy (@itsapurdy)
Autonomous Weapons Systems
- Latin America and Caribbean Nations Rally Against Autonomous Weapons Systems
by Bonnie Docherty (@bonnie_docherty) and Mary Wareham (@marywareham)
Domestic Terrorism
- The Proud Boys and Oath Keeps Are Domestic Terrorists, It’s Past Time to Call Them What They Are
by Meghan Conroy (@meghaneconroy) and Jon Lewis (@Jon_Lewis27)
Espionage
Foreign Intelligence Surveillance
Social Media Regulation
- Mind the Gap: The UK is About to Set Problematic Precedents on Content Regulation
by Jason Pielemeier (@pielemeier)