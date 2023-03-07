Just Security is thrilled to welcome three new members to our Editorial Board: Justin Hendrix, Jelena Pejic, and Andrew Weissmann.
Their work will be familiar to many of our readers (see recent Just Security content by Justin Hendrix here, works by Jelena Pejic here, and Andrew Weissmann’s works here). They bring an array of expertise from technology policy, to the law of armed conflict, to U.S. national security law and criminal law and procedure. Join us please in welcoming all three of these phenomenal experts to the Just Security Editorial Board.
|Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) is cofounder and CEO of Tech Policy Press and associate research scientist and adjunct professor at NYU Tandon School of Engineering. Opinions expressed here are his own and do not necessarily reflect the views of any organization or institution.
|Jelena Pejic is currently the Lieber Scholar for 2023 at the Lieber Institute at West Point. She is a former Senior Legal Adviser in the Legal Division of the ICRC in Geneva.
|Andrew Weissmann (@AWeissmann_) is Professor of Practice and Distinguished Senior Fellow at the Reiss Center on Law and Security and at the Center on the Administration of Criminal Law at NYU School of Law. He served as a lead prosecutor in Robert S. Mueller’s Special Counsel’s Office (2017-2019), as Chief of the Fraud Section in the Department of Justice (2015-2019), and as General Counsel for the Federal Bureau of Investigation (2011-2013).