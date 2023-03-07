Just Security is thrilled to welcome three new members to our Editorial Board: Justin Hendrix, Jelena Pejic, and Andrew Weissmann.

Their work will be familiar to many of our readers (see recent Just Security content by Justin Hendrix here, works by Jelena Pejic here, and Andrew Weissmann’s works here). They bring an array of expertise from technology policy, to the law of armed conflict, to U.S. national security law and criminal law and procedure. Join us please in welcoming all three of these phenomenal experts to the Just Security Editorial Board.