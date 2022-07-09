January 6th
- The Law Requires Pat Cipollone to Answer the Jan. 6 Committee’s Questions
by W. Neil Eggleston
Disinformation and AI
- The Existential Threat of AI-Enhanced Disinformation Operations
by Bradley Honigberg (@hadbronigberg)
Domestic Terrorism / Political Violence
- The GOP’s Militia Problem: Proud Boys, Oath Keeper and Lessons from Abroad
by Rachel Kleinfeld (@RachelKleinfeld)
Civilian Harm (also Yemen War)
- Protecting Civilians from Explosive Weapons in Populated Areas: A New Political Declaration
by Simon Bagshaw (@simonbagshaw)
- Assessing Civilian Casualties Linked to U.S.-Made Weapons in Yemen
by Alexandra Stark (@AlexMStark)
Iran Nuclear Negotiations
- JCPOA Tracker: Official Government Statements on the Iran Nuclear Negotiations
by Philip Mousavizadeh (@PhilipMousaviz1)
U.S. China Policy
- The Biden Administration’s China Policy: An Inventory of Actions to Address the Challenge
by Philip Mousavizadeh (@PhilipMousaviz1)