Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (May 8-14)

Corruption
- To Thwart the Illegal Narcotics Trade, Expose the Dark Economy
by Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse)
U.S. Capitol Attack
- Getting to the Bottom of Jan. 6 Is Proving Too Difficult for Congress
by Kate Brannen (@K8brannen)
- The Official and Unofficial Timeline of Defense Department Actions on January 6
by Kate Brannen (@K8brannen) and Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw)
- Investigating Jan. 6 — Key Unanswered Questions for Congress and Media to Ask
by Kate Brannen (@K8brannen), Austin Evers (@AREvers), Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) and Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix)
Foreign Agents
- Giuliani’s FARA Problem
by Susan Simpson (@TheViewFromLL2)
Social Media
- Facebook’s Oversight Board Didn’t Solve the Content Moderation Riddle. We Shouldn’t Be Surprised.
by April Falcon Doss (@AprilFDoss)
- Beyond the Coup in Myanmar: The Other De-Platforming We Should Have Been Talking About
by Jenny Domino (@jenny_domino)
Cyber
- The New Cyber Executive Order is a Good Start, But Needs a Supercharge from Congress
by Adam Bobrow (@afbobrow)
Racial Justice
- Will the American Rescue Plan Finally Bring Meaningful Debt Relief to Farmers of Color?
by Lloyd Wright
Immigration/Refugees
- Big Shoulders — How the US Can Remedy Its Failures on Refugee Admissions
by Lindsey Greising and Lisa Borden (@lisawborden)
Myanmar
- Beyond the Coup in Myanmar: The ASEAN Way Must Change
by Vanessa Chong (@VanessaChongHY) and Tanyalak Thongyoojaroen (@Tanyalak_TH)
Withdrawal from Afghanistan
- A Just Exit from Afghanistan
by Dipali Mukhopadhyay (@DipaliM80) and Helen M. Kinsella (@hkinsella6)
Civilian Casualties in U.S. Wars
- The Illegality of Targeting Civilians by Way of Belligerent Reprisal: Implications for U.S. Nuclear Doctrine
by Scott Sagan and Allen Weiner
Elections
- How Voter Suppression Laws Impede Religious Liberty: The Next Frontier of Litigation
by Alan Neff and Caroline Fredrickson (@crfredrickson)
International Criminal Court
- The ICC Ntaganda Appeals Judgment: The End of Indirect Co-Perpetration?
by Elies van Sliedregt
Trade
- The Hidden Rules that Govern Our Supply Chains
by Kathleen Claussen
Images [from left to right]: SANDY HUFFAKER/AFP via Getty; Michael M. Santiago/Getty; Chip Somodevilla/Getty;
Alex Wong/Getty; HOSHANG HASHIMI/AFP via Getty; MAHMOUD ZAYYAT/AFP via Getty