The Illegality of Targeting Civilians by Way of Belligerent Reprisal: Implications for U.S. Nuclear Doctrine

by and

May 10, 2021

Although the United States has, in recent years, unequivocally accepted the notion that international humanitarian law (IHL) applies to its nuclear operations, there’s a catch. To date, the U.S. government has not declared that it no longer reserves a purported right to target civilians by way of reprisal, in response to an unlawful attack against U.S. or allied civilians. As we have argued elsewhere, and as Adil Haque recently called on the Biden administration to do, it is time for the United States to acknowledge that customary international law today prohibits targeting civilians in reprisal for an adversary’s violations of the law of war. The Biden administration is conducting a nuclear posture review, which will provide an opportunity to clarify its position. Even without reliance on the doctrine of belligerent reprisal, the United States can credibly deter illegal attacks against civilians through responsive strikes that do not target the adversary’s civilians and that comply with IHL.

The Application of IHL to the use of Nuclear Weapons

The United States has not always been clear or consistent regarding the application of IHL to the use of nuclear weapons. For instance, in 1977, when the United States signed Additional Protocol I to the 1949 Geneva Conventions Relating to the Protection of Victims of International Armed Conflict (Protocol I), it declared that the rules established by the Protocol “were not intended to have any effect on and do not regulate or prohibit the use of nuclear weapons.” In the intervening decades, however, international consensus has emerged that IHL would apply to any use of nuclear weapons. By 2013, the Obama administration, explicitly embraced the notion that all nuclear weapons use plans “must …be consistent with the fundamental principles of the Law of Armed Conflict.” The United States reaffirmed, in the Trump administration’s 2018 Nuclear Posture Review, that any U.S. nuclear military operations “would adhere to the law of armed conflict.” This means that the United States accepts, among other IHL obligations, that its nuclear targeting policies must apply the principle of distinction (that it may not direct attacks against the civilian population or civilian objects), and the principle of proportionality (that it may not launch attacks that would cause incidental civilian harm that is excessive in relation to the concrete and direct military advantage anticipated from the attacks). The United States also accepts that it is legally required, under the principle of precaution, to take all feasible measures to minimize incidental damage to civilian populations and civilian objects.

And yet there is an enormous caveat lurking behind the seemingly categorial U.S. statement that it “will not intentionally target civilian populations or civilian objects” in its nuclear operations.  The United States has not to date foresworn the possibility that it might direct attacks against the civilian population, or otherwise launch attacks that cause disproportionate civilian harm, by relying on the customary international law doctrine of belligerent reprisal. This doctrine permits, “in exceptional cases,” acts that would otherwise violate IHL “when used as an enforcement measure in reaction to unlawful acts of an adversary.” Despite its relative obscurity, even among international lawyers, in 2016, then STRATCOM Judge Advocate General lawyer Theodore Richard argued that the doctrine of belligerent reprisal remains “an important part of nuclear weapon policy and deterrence theory.”

It is time for the United States to acknowledge that whatever the law may have allowed decades ago, it is no longer permissible under customary IHL to intentionally target civilians by way of reprisal. State practice and the associated expressions of legal obligation (opinio juris) support our position that it is no longer legally permissible to make civilians the object of attack with nuclear (or other) weapons by way of reprisal. Even a state that sustains an illegal attack against its civilian population must respond in a way that comports with IHL. The United States should end its “calculated ambiguity” about the doctrine of belligerent reprisal and make categorical its recognition that it may not intentionally target civilian populations or civilian objects.

The Customary International Law Roots of Belligerent Reprisal

The longstanding doctrine of belligerent reprisal provides a means of self-help by which states that are victims of IHL violations committed by their adversaries can, by engaging in proportionate violations of IHL, induce their adversaries to comply with the law. Belligerent reprisals thus are meant to promote compliance with the law of war. The doctrine is as controversial as it is longstanding, however. Apart from the prudential concerns that the use of belligerent reprisals may lead to escalating violence, belligerent reprisals have been morally condemned as a “barbarous” means of seeking compliance because “they are not directed specifically at the individual authors of the initial violation.” The scope of belligerent reprisals has accordingly been subjected to ever-tightening restrictions, aimed primarily at protecting vulnerable persons in wartime. The 1949 Geneva Conventions, for instance, expressly prohibit reprisals against persons protected by those Conventions, namely, sick and wounded soldiers in the field (art. 46); sick, wounded, and shipwrecked sailors (art. 47); prisoners of war (art. 13); and civilians who find themselves “in the hands” of enemy forces (art. 33). There is little doubt that the prohibition on reprisals against these classes of persons protected by the 1949 Geneva Conventions has acquired customary international law status (Rule 146).

Protocol I extended the prohibition on reprisals. Article 51(6) provides that “[a]ttacks against the civilian population or civilians by way of reprisals are prohibited.” The protection against reprisals in Protocol I goes beyond that in the Fourth 1949 Geneva Convention governing civilians because it is not limited to the treatment of those “in the hands” of a party to a conflict, e.g., persons in occupied territory, but applies to all civilians. Although the United States has not become a party to Protocol I, it has long accepted that key IHL provisions in that treaty – including the principles of distinction, proportionality, and precaution – reflect codifications of binding customary international law. These principles accordingly apply to all U.S. military operations, including nuclear operations.

The United States has in the past asserted that unlike the principles of distinction, proportionality, and precaution, the prohibition on reprisals against civilians in Protocol I was not a customary international law rule, and that the United States accordingly retains the right to target civilians by way of reprisal. In justifying this position in 1987, then-State Department Legal Adviser Abraham Sofaer stated: “To formally renounce even the option of such attacks, however, removes a significant deterrent that presently protects civilians and other war victims on all sides of a conflict.” The United States reiterated this position on reprisals in 1995 in its submission to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in connection with proceedings in the Legality of the Threat or Use of Nuclear Weapons Advisory Opinion.

Belligerent Reprisals Today

Whatever the United States may have asserted twenty-five years ago, the prohibition on targeting civilians by way of reprisal today is a customary international law rule that applies even to states that are not parties to Protocol I. It consequently also applies to nuclear operations.

We recognize, of course that merely saying that customary international law prohibits belligerent reprisals against civilians does not make it so. At the same time, merely denying that the prohibition on targeting civilians by way of reprisal has acquired customary international law status does not resolve the matter, either. Following Michael’s Reisman’s characterization of the “ceaseless dialectic” by which international law develops, we must evaluate the legal status of the purported prohibition on belligerent reprisals against civilians by considering not only what states do, but also their assertions about what they and other states may or may not lawfully do.  What is striking in this regard is the utter absence of any support among states in recent history for the existence of a right of states to intentionally target other states’ civilians, even in reprisal for attacks against civilians by the adversary.

In its 2005 encyclopedic study on customary IHL, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) observed that while “the vast majority of States have…committed themselves not to make civilians the object of reprisals,” the ICRC could not yet conclude that a customary rule specifically prohibiting reprisals against civilians had “crystallized” because of “very limited” contrary practice. Yet the record cited by the ICRC is hardly sufficient to refute the existence of widespread and consistent practice informed by opinio juris – the standard for establishing a customary international law rule –  condemning reprisals against civilians. Part of the “limited practice” the ICRC refers to is the fact that when Protocol I was negotiated, five states – Egypt, France, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom – made statements that seemed to affirm the right of belligerent reprisal.  A careful reading of the record, however, reveals that the statements of most of these states – Egypt, France, Germany, and Italy – merely affirmed the right to react to serious and repeated violations of the law of armed conflict with means admissible under international law.  In view of the widespread consensus today about the illegality of reprisals against civilians, such statements hardly represent a clear assertion that these states believe that international law permits them to direct attacks against civilians. In any event, Egypt subsequently asserted before the ICJ in the Legality of the Threat or Use of Nuclear Weapons case that the prohibition on reprisals against civilians reflects customary international law (para. 43), and recent military manuals of France and Germany prohibit reprisals against civilians, citing Article 51(6) of Additional Protocol I.

The other form of practice that might give rise to doubts about the customary international law status of the prohibition on reprisals targeting civilians is the conduct of states in wartime.  Michael Newton, for example, refers to “the many instances of state practice … that would indicate recourse to reprisals in fact if not in phraseology.” But such practice is insufficient to undermine the customary international law character of the prohibition on reprisals against civilians unless the states that engage in such attacks claim that they are legally entitled to do so – that is, their practice alone does not evidence the other element required to create customary international law, opinio juris. The argument that reprisals against civilians are permitted under customary international because states sometime employ them is no more persuasive than the argument that customary international law permits targeting of medical facilities because warring parties sometimes target them, or that there is no customary international law prohibition against torturing prisoners because states sometimes torture prisoners.

The only recent international armed conflict in which states appear to have claimed the right to target one another’s cities in reprisal for such attacks by the other side is the “War of the Cities” phase of the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq war. Although neither Iran nor Iraq were parties to Protocol I, the international community hardly acted if it believed those states were legally permitted to target civilians by way of reprisal. To the contrary, the U.N. Security Council in Resolution 540 explicitly condemned “all violations of international humanitarian law” committed by the parties to the conflict and “call[ed] for the immediate cessation of all military operations against civilian targets, including city and residential areas”; in Resolution 598, the Council again deplored “the bombing of purely civilian population centres.” In its own unilateral statement, the U.S. State Department – rather than defending the right of states to target civilians pursuant to the doctrine of belligerent reprisal – said the United States “deplores the tragic and needless loss of both Iranian and Iraqi lives, especially through attacks on civilian populations” and urged both states “to respect their obligations under international conventions designed to mitigate the human suffering of warfare.” In short, there is widespread practice, backed by opinio juris, to support the notion that the prohibition of attacking civilians in reprisal has acquired customary international law status. We are unaware of a single instance in which a state has invoked the doctrine of belligerent reprisal as a basis for directing attacks against civilians that has not generated harsh condemnation by the international community.

A Persistent Objector?

Could the United States claim that it qualifies as a persistent objector to the now-crystallized customary international law prohibition on reprisal attacks against civilians?  The record of U.S. behavior of the past decades would not support such a claim. The most recent assertion by the United States that Protocol I’s prohibition on reprisals against civilians is not a customary international law rule dates back to its assertion before the ICJ in 1995 – over 25 years ago – that Article 51(6) of Protocol I was a “new rule” that had “not been incorporated into customary international law.”  Since then, rather than affirming the right to target civilians in reprisal, U.S. statements of nuclear targeting policy have categorically declared that the United States will not intentionally target civilians; the U.S. statement at the 2015 NPT Review Conference similarly declared that U.S. nuclear plans “will apply the principles of distinction and proportionality and will not intentionally target civilian populations or civilian objects,” with no caveats.

The Department of Defense Law of War Manual, updated in 2016, simply recounts Legal Adviser Sofaer’s 1987 U.S. assertion that the prohibitions on belligerent reprisals against civilians in Additional Protocol I are “counter-productive and that they remove a significant deterrent that protects civilians and war victims on all sides of a conflict.” But the Manual does not state expressly – as the United States has demonstrated it knows how to do in other contexts – that the prohibition on reprisals set out in Protocol I does not reflect or contribute to the development of customary international law.

Although there is no precise formula for determining how persistently a would-be persistent objector must object to an emerging rule, where a rule is clearly supported by an overwhelming majority of states, David Colson persuasively argues that “the persistent objector must continually make its position known to ensure that the law does not find tacit consent through a relatively short period of silence.…[T]he more isolated a State becomes in its legal perspective, the more active it must be in restating and making clear its position.” The United States record of objection to the prohibition on targeting civilians by way of belligerent reprisal falls far short of that standard.

Deterring Attacks Against U.S. and Allied Civilians

Some strategists share the fears of former Legal Adviser Sofaer that acknowledging the impermissibility of belligerent reprisals would remove a deterrent that presently protects American and allied civilians from unlawful attacks by U.S. adversaries. We doubt that adversaries will be more likely to launch attacks illegally targeting civilians if the U.S. declares that reprisals directed against civilians are impermissible. As we have noted, a nuclear posture that rules out the option of directing attacks against civilians would be more ethical than one that retains it; such a nuclear posture would be more likely to be followed by U.S. military leaders and thus would be more credible and more effective. Moreover, the proper application of IHL would still permit costly nuclear or conventional responses to any nuclear attack against U.S. or allied civilians, including attacks directed against legitimate adversary military and leadership targets. This prospect is more likely to deter the autocratic leaders of U.S. adversaries than would the threat of attacks against their civilians.

More fundamentally, a decision about whether to renounce the option of directly targeting civilians, even by way of reprisal, should not be driven only by strategic assessments about the impact on deterrence.  As we conclude in our article in the Spring 2021 issue of International Security:

[T]he fact that an adversary has violated the law does not provide a sufficient legal or moral reason to violate the rights of noncombatants merely because they are nationals of the breaching state. When North Vietnam tortured American prisoners of war, few argued that the U.S. morally should or legally could torture North Vietnamese prisoners held by U.S. forces. When ISIS bombed cafes in Paris, beheaded prisoners, or sexually abused American aid workers, few argued that the U.S. morally should or legally could bomb markets in Syria, behead ISIS prisoners, or sexually abuse women supporting ISIS. It would be appropriate for the U.S. to stop threatening to deliberately kill millions of innocent civilians, even in the name of deterrence, when it rightly no longer threatens to perpetrate similar illegal acts against individual innocent civilians.

In short, for legal, ethical, and strategic reasons, it is time for the United States to affirmatively recognize the customary international law prohibition on targeting civilians by way of belligerent reprisal.

IMAGE: WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 08: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks as Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin listens in the East Room of the White House March 8, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

The Illegality of Targeting Civilians by Way of Belligerent Reprisal: Implications for U.S. Nuclear Doctrine

by and

Facebook’s Oversight Board Didn’t Solve the Content Moderation Riddle. We Shouldn’t Be Surprised.

by

Big Shoulders — How the US Can Remedy Its Failures on Refugee Admissions

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (May 1-7)

by

Facebook Oversight Board’s Decision on Trump Sets Up New Tests

by and

Senate Bill Threatens Sensitive U.S. Diplomacy

by

Twenty Years After 9/11, the US Needs a Better Strategy to Prevent and Counter Violent Extremism

by

Preparing for Future Pandemics Means Improving and Reforming — Not Abandoning — the WHO

by

In a COVID World, America Is Divided Over Its Common Defense

by , and

Stopping Torture: Why Professional Governance Failed, and How It Can Do Better

by

Trump’s Secret Rules for Drone Strikes and Presidents’ Unchecked License to Kill

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (April 24-30)

by

Is Roger Stone Getting Off Easy for Tax Fraud?

by

Hack-to-Patch by Law Enforcement Is a Dangerous Practice

by and

Biden’s First 100 Days on Immigration: A Test of Leadership

by

A Letter to President Biden from a Former Intelligence Officer: Close Guantanamo Bay

by

At 100 Days, Grading Biden’s Progress Toward a More Responsible US Arms Trade Policy

by , , , , , and

Key Takeaways From Latest FISA Court Opinion on Section 702 and FBI Warrantless Queries

by

Indian Supreme Court’s Stance on the Deportation of Rohingya Refugees Violates International Law

by

Biden’s Decision to Pull Troops From Afghanistan Risks a Major Refugee Crisis

by and

Beyond the Coup in Myanmar: Echoes of the Past, Crises of the Moment, Visions of the Future

by and

A Jan. 6 Commission is Crucial to Understand the Reality of the Attack, and the Alternate Reality of the Attackers

by and

Recognizing the Armenian Genocide Marks a Historic Turning Point in American Foreign Policy

by

Litigation Tracker: Pending Criminal and Civil Cases Against Donald Trump

by , and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (April 17-23)

by

Biden Approach to Immigration, Outlined at UN Human Rights Council, Leaves Serious Gaps

by and

Litigation Tracker: Major Decisions Facing the Biden Administration

by , , , and

A Drop in the Ocean: A Preliminary Assessment of the Koblenz Trial on Syrian Torture

by

Belarus Jailing of Journalists for Reporting on Peaceful Protest Violates International Law

by

An Opportunity for Congress to Require Transparency of the Executive’s International Agreements

by , and

Biden Team’s Litigation Tactics on Guantanamo Undercut Biden Policy to Close the Prison

by , and

Federal Agencies Face April Deadline on Secret JFK Files

by and

The Public Should Have Access to the Surveillance Court’s Opinions

by and

Why Must Central American Asylum Seekers Risk Their Lives to Reach the US? There is an Alternative.

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (April 10-16)

by

SolarWinds: Accountability, Attribution, and Advancing the Ball

by

We’re From the Government, We’re Here to Help: The FBI and the Microsoft Exchange Hack

by

Limited Sanctions Will Not Deter Putin, But They Are a Fine Start

by

US Treasury Provides Missing Link: Manafort’s Partner Gave Campaign Polling Data to Kremlin in 2016

by

Fighting the ‘International Thief Thief’ with Global Magnitsky Sanctions

by

Reauthorizing and Strengthening the Global Magnitsky Act

by

Congress Must Reform Sanctions Law to Avoid ICC Penalties from Happening Again

by

China’s Dystopian “New IP” Plan Shows Need for Renewed US Commitment to Internet Governance

by and

Should the COVID-19 Vaccine Be Required for the Military?

by

Team of Legal Gladiators? Iraqi Militias’ Tortured Relationship with Law

by , and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (April 5-9)

by

Deciphering Iran’s Position on Restoring the Nuclear Deal

by

The U.S. Water and Wastewater Crisis – How Many Wake-up Calls Are Enough?

by , and

Gender Equality is Fundamental to Promoting Democracy

by and

Investigating a Crisis: A Comparison of Six U.S. Congressional Investigatory Commissions

by and

To Fix the Immigration System, We Need To Start With Immigration Courts

by

Lack of Officials’ Cultural Competency Will Hamper Hate Crimes Laws

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (March 27-April 2)

by

BREAKING: Biden Revokes Executive Order Sanctioning Int’l Criminal Court Principals

by

Combating Anti-Asian Violence through UN Human Rights Mechanisms

by

Renouncing Reprisals: An Opportunity for the Biden Administration

by

On Functional Immunity of Foreign Officials and Crimes under International Law

by

In Absence of Foreign Agents Registration Reform, DOJ Tweaks Could Make a Big Difference

by

An Alternative to Impeachment: New Bill Helps Enforce Accountability for Capitol Riots

by and

Race to the Top Brass

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (March 20-26)

by

Terrorism and Other Dangerous Online Content: Exporting the First Amendment?

by and

Adding AI to Autonomous Weapons Increases Risks to Civilians in Armed Conflict

by and

A Dozen Experts with Questions Congress Should Ask the Tech CEOs — On Disinformation and Extremism

by and

The Digital Technology Agenda at the Summit for Democracy

by

Corruption Is a National Security Threat. The CROOK Act Is a Smart Way to Fight It.

by and

Is There a New Era for Human Rights on the Horizon?

by and

Safeguarding Democracy Among Eastern Europe’s Three Seas

by and

Legally Sliding into War

by

The Global Fragility Act Could Give US Assistance and Diplomacy a New Start for Countries in Conflict

by

Why Reconciling Domestic and Global Human Rights Policy Is a US National Security Imperative

by

Germany’s Positions on International Law in Cyberspace Part II

by

Iraq’s Legal Responsibility for Militia Attacks on U.S. Forces: Paths Forward

by

“Red Lines” in Beirut Blast Investigation: How Exactly Lebanese Politicians Escape Accountability

by and

Taking Gender Into Account to Better Confront New Security Threats

by and

Knowns and Unknowns of US Syria Strike: Looming Int’l and Domestic Law Issues

by

China’s Military Tech Ambitions – What’s the U.S.- EU Gameplan?

by

Biden’s Drone Policy Review: Recommendations for a Reset

by

Principles for a 2021 Authorization for Use of Military Force

by , , and

Just Security Obtains Overseas Troop Counts That the Pentagon Concealed from the Public

by , , and

Upcoming Cases Provide Opportunities to Reassess the Application of the Due Process Clause at Guantanamo

by

The “Khashoggi Ban” and What It Does and Doesn’t Mean

by , and

Protecting the Information Space in Times of Armed Conflict

by and

What We Can Learn from Global Policy About Preventing Domestic Extremism

by

Legal Questions (and Some Answers) Concerning the U.S. Military Strike in Syria

by

Telegram: A Growing Social Media Refuge, for Good and Ill

by

Is Climate Change a National Emergency?

by

UN Security Council Won’t Respond to Myanmar’s Coup, But the General Assembly Can

by

Trump’s War Powers Legacy and Questions for Biden

by

Families in the Crosshairs of National Security

by and

Oversight Board’s First Rulings Show Facebook’s Rules Are a Mess

by and

Their Fourteenth Amendment, Section 3 and Ours

by

In Their Own Words: The 43 Republicans’ Explanations of Their Votes Not to Convict Trump in Impeachment Trial

by and

Biden Paused Trump’s WeChat and TikTok Bans: Now What?

by

Avoiding Collateral Damage on the Battlefield

by , and

#StopTheSteal: Timeline of Social Media and Extremist Activities Leading to 1/6 Insurrection

by

Uganda’s Museveni Secured His Sixth Term in Office: What the International Community Can Do Now

by and

A Key Step in Preventing a Future SolarWinds

by

Movie at the Ellipse: A Study in Fascist Propaganda

by

Congress Now Has More Power to Shed Light on Trump’s Abuses of Power

by and

How to Fix the U.S. Litigation Position in Key Pending Cases

by and

De-platforming Is a Fix, But Only a Short-Term One

by

Transforming the US Human Rights Report to Reflect Gender Rights — and Security

by and

Gaps in Trump’s Pardons: How the Biden Administration Can Still Pursue Justice

by

De-platforming Following Capitol Insurrection Highlights Global Inequities Behind Content Moderation

by

December Brought Harbingers of the Regulation Social Media Companies Could Soon Face

by

Incitement Timeline: Year of Trump’s Actions Leading to the Attack on the Capitol

by , and

How New Congress Can Shine Light on Trump Era and Persisting Abuses

by

The Promises of FOIA in 2021: A Ready Pathway to Accountability

by

Please Support Just Security With a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

Top Expert Backgrounder: Russia’s SolarWinds Operation and International Law

by

Pandemic Consequences: The Acceleration of Confrontational Politics

by and

Beyond the ICC: Repositioning the Core of International Accountability

by , , and

We Can’t “Look Forward” on the Trump Administration’s Abuses

by

The UDHR, Digital Authoritarianism, and Human Rights after Trump

by and

New Zealand Pushes the Dialogue on International Cyber Law Forward

by

Global Kleptocracy as an American Problem

by and

Data and Democracy: Three Things the Biden-Harris Administration Should Do to Tackle Big Tech

by

How I Came to Support the Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons

by

Revisiting the Office of Legal Counsel’s Override Opinion

by

A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare

by

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

by , and

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Scott Sagan

Scott D. Sagan is the Caroline S.G. Munro Professor of Political Science, the Mimi and Peter Haas University Fellow in Undergraduate Education, and Senior Fellow at the Center for International Security and Cooperation and the Freeman Spogli Institute at Stanford University.

Allen Weiner

Allen S. Weiner is Senior Lecturer in Law at Stanford Law School, where he is the Director of the Stanford Program in International and Comparative Law and Director of the Stanford Center on International Conflict and Negotiation.

Read these related stories next:

Ukrainian officers of the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination (JCCC) and OSCE employees watch as people walk across a destroyed bridge between the Ukraine-controlled territory and territory held by Russia-backed separatists at a checkpoint near the village of Stanytsia Luhanska, in Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine on August 1, 2019.

Ukraine’s Pandemic-Era Obligations to Civilians in Crimea and Donbas Under Humanitarian Law

May 3, 2021 by , and

A displaced Syrian girl looks around at the camp created by Turkey's Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) in Kafr Lusin village on the border with Turkey in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib on March 10, 2020. Tents and laundry hang behind her.

Renouncing Reprisals: An Opportunity for the Biden Administration

April 1, 2021 by

A graphic illustration of Germany with a triangular grid pattern symbolizing virtual connections.

Germany’s Positions on International Law in Cyberspace Part II

March 10, 2021 by

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) sits with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden during a meeting that included Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) (not shown) at the Queen Theater on November 20, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. They sit at a large horse-shoe or square table allowing ample room for social distancing. An American flag stands behind the table near President-elect Biden.

Principles for a 2021 Authorization for Use of Military Force

March 5, 2021 by , , and

A AFP journalist views a video on January 25, 2019, manipulated with artificial intelligence to potentially deceive viewers, or "deepfake" at his newsdesk in Washington, DC.

Protecting the Information Space in Times of Armed Conflict

March 3, 2021 by and

A U.S. Air Force MQ-1B Predator unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), awaits a mission at an air base in the Persian Gulf region on January 7, 2016.

To End the Forever Wars, Rein in the Drones

February 16, 2021 by

UN human rights chief Navi Pillay speaks to reporters at a Sri Lankan hotel in Colombo on August 25, 2013.

Former UN High Commissioner Pillay Says It’s Time for the Human Rights Council to Act on Sri Lanka

February 15, 2021 by

Patmanathan Kokilavani holds a photo of her two children at a protest site for loved ones of the disappeared on May 13, 2019 in Mullaitivu, Sri Lanka. Patmanathan Kokilavani is missing her two children, Patmanthan Piratheepan and Patmanathan Tharsika. They were separated in a chaos of a bombing May 17 2009. Photographs of others who have been disappeared cover the wall behind her.

A Catalogue of Suffering Behind the Calls for Action on Sri Lanka’s War Crimes

February 12, 2021 by

: An F-16CJ from the 78th Fighter Squadron, at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina flies over the Eglin Land Range as the pilot releases a GBU-31 2,000 pound Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) during a test mission February 25, 2003.

Avoiding Collateral Damage on the Battlefield

February 11, 2021 by , and

Georgian families visit the remains of their homes that were bombed by Russian aircraft August 28, 2008 in Gori, Georgia. Debris litters the floor. Buildings are missing walls and ceilings appear to be collapsing.

Georgia v. Russia: Jurisdiction, Chaos and Conflict at the European Court of Human Rights

February 2, 2021 by

Why Guantánamo Detainees Should Have Access to COVID Vaccines Part I: Law of Armed Conflict and Good Policy

February 1, 2021 by , and

Anti-nuclear activists of ICAN (International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons) and other peace initiatives stage a protest with 51 flags of countries that ratified the UN Treaty to Ban Nuclear Weapons and a banner reading "Nuclear weapons are forbidden ! More than 50 states joined. Germany didn't", in front of the Chancellery in Berlin, on January 22, 2021.

NATO and the Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty: Options for the Biden Administration

January 28, 2021 by