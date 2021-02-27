Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Feb 14-26)

Attack on the U.S. Capitol
- How a January 6 Commission Can Succeed: What Empirical Research Tells Us
by Jordan Tama (@ProfJordanTama)
- Lessons from the 9/11 Commission
by Ambassador Tim Roemer (@Tim_Roemer)
Biden Administration vs. Trump Administration Litigation
- Litigation Tracker: Major Decisions Facing the Biden Administration
by Tess Bridgeman (@bridgewriter), Margaret Shields (@Maggie_Shields1), Mari Dugas (@marilisdugas), Nicholas Tonckens (@nicktonckens) and Karl Mihm
- Unpacking Biden Administration vs. Congressional Tension in the McGahn Case
by Andy Wright (@AndyMcCanse)
Countering Violent Extremism
- Right-Wing Extremism: An International Threat
by William Danvers
War Powers
- Trump’s War Powers Legacy and Questions for Biden
by Tess Bridgeman (@bridgewriter)
Climate Change
- Is Climate Change a National Emergency?
by Mark Nevitt (@MarkNevitt)
US Foreign Policy
- How Domestic Civic Movements Could Reshape US Foreign Policy
by Maria J. Stephan (@MariaJStephan)
- How the Biden-Harris Administration Can Advance Peace & Freedom – At Home and Abroad
by Corban Teague and Kehinde A. Togun (@KehindeTogun)
- Biden Needs a Foreign Policy Focused on Sustainable Peace
by Ursala Knudsen-Latta (@ursalakl)
Centering Families
- Families in the Crosshairs of National Security
by Fionnuala Ní Aoláin (@NiAolainF) and Jayne Huckerby (@jaynehuckerby )
Healthcare in Armed Conflict
- How the Biden Administration Can Better Protect Health Care in War
by Leonard Rubenstein (@lenrubenstein)
Social Media and Technology
- Telegram: A Growing Social Media Refuge, for Good and Ill
by Veronika Velch (@VeronikaVelch)
- KBR v. SFO: the United Kingdom’s Microsoft Ireland?
by Tim Cochrane (@timcochraneNZ)
Cybersecurity
Foreign Interference in Elections
- Outlaw Participation in Foreign Attacks on U.S. Elections
by Jessica Brandt (@jessbrandt) and Joshua Rudolph (@JoshRudes)
International Criminal Justice
- Shooting Ourselves in the Foot: Even Democratic Nations Are Undermining the International Justice System
by Andras Vamos-Goldman (@VamosGoldman)
U.S. Airstrike in Syria
- Biden’s First Strike and the International Law of Self-Defense
by Adil Ahmad Haque (@AdHaque110)
U.S. – Saudi Arabia
- How Biden, Congress, and US Business and Civic Leaders Can Deliver Justice for Jamal Khashoggi
by Jameel Jaffer (@JameelJaffer) and Joel Simon (@Joelcpj)
U.S. – Iran
- Biden Risks Playing into the Hands of Iranian Hardliners
by Sina Toossi
Myanmar
- UN Security Council Won’t Respond to Myanmar’s Coup, But the General Assembly Can
by Rebecca Barber (@becjbarber)
Yazidi Genocide
- Intersecting Religious and Gender-Based Persecution in Yazidi Genocide Case: A Request for an Extension of Charges
by Alexandra Lily Kather (@A_L_Kather) and Alexander Schwarz (@Schwarz__Alex)
United Kingdom, Citizenship, ISIS
- In Shamima Begum Case, UK Supreme Court Dismisses Rights and Overlooks Potential Victimhood
by Sarah St.Vincent (@Sarah_StVincent)
Sri Lanka
- Universal Jurisdiction — the Most Difficult Path to Achieve Justice for Sri Lanka
by Andreas Schüller (@schueller_a)
- Emblematic Cases Expose the Long Road to Justice in Sri Lanka
by Bhavani Fonseka (@bfonseka)
European Court of Human Rights (Investigations of War Crimes)
- Kunduz Airstrike Before European Court of Human Rights: Future of Jurisdiction and Duty to Investigate
by Chantal Meloni (@chamelons)
United Nations
