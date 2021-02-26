Right-Wing Extremism: An International Threat

by

February 26, 2021

Days after the inauguration of President Joe Biden, the Department of Homeland Security issued a National Terrorism Advisory Bulletin that stated,

Information suggests that some ideologically-motivated violent extremists with objections to the exercise of governmental authority and the presidential transition, as well as other perceived grievances fueled by false narratives, could continue to mobilize to incite or commit violence.

This came as little surprise as warnings about the rise of right-wing extremism were growing in the lead up to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. According to the Anti-Defamation League , which closely tracks right-wing, terrorist-related attacks, 75 percent of the approximately 435 violent terrorist attacks in the United States between 2010 and 2019 were committed by right-wing domestic extremists, and 2019 was the deadliest year for right-wing extremist violence since the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995.

The European Connection

While right-wing extremism is rightly viewed as a domestic problem, it is also an international challenge. For example, last August, extremists made an effort to take over the German parliament, although they were not nearly as successful as the insurrectionists that attacked the U.S. Congress on Jan. 6. The primary connection between U.S. extremist groups and their European counterparts, however, is through the internet. QAnon, a bizarre, conspiracy-driven, cult-like group that seeks violence against political leaders in the United States, also has an active following in Germany. For example, after the U.S. presidential election, a German QAnon group spread false rumors about a CIA-Germany connection and interference in the U.S. election. These rumors were later spread by the right-wing German Party, Alternative for Germany (AfD), and picked up by U.S. politicians, Rudy Giuliani, and others. In addition, the U.S.-based Proud Boys, which has just been designated a terrorist group by the Canadian government, discussed on the social media platform Telegram how their videos are being more widely shared in Germany.

What makes the popularity of QAnon in Germany so peculiar is the unique nature of QAnon, with its largely U.S. focus on conspiracies driven by U.S. politics, persons, and events. One reason for this connection is the sense of community the internet facilitates between U.S.-based extremists and their European counterparts. As a New York Times article on the “Global Far Right” points out,

The transnational links are inspirational rather than organizational, said Miro Dittrich, an expert on far-right extremist networks. “It’s not so much forging a concrete plan as creating a violent potential.”

Both China and Russia “have seemingly become safe (internet) harbors for extremist Western content,” Fergus Ryan points out in Foreign Policy. Still, the decision by Twitter, Facebook and Google to de-platform extremists, and also to cut off other platforms like Parler, has complicated the transnational social media connection for right-wing extremists. But, as Ryan writes, “The founder of neo-Nazi rag the Daily Stormer had some advice for the people who ran Parler, after the app was purged from the internet last week: Ask China or Russia for help.” This China-Russia internet connection has, therefore, allowed right-wing extremists to continue to operate and avoid some restrictions put on them by more mainstream U.S. platforms.

A CSIS report on right-wing extremist groups discussed the breadth of platforms these groups are using,

Right-wing terrorists have used various combinations of Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Gab, Reddit, 4Chan, 8kun (formerly 8Chan), Endchan, Telegram, Vkontakte, MeWe,  Discord, Wire, Twitch, and other online communication platforms.

ISIS and AQ have also used the internet as a tool to further their agendas.  ISIS established a real caliphate, but as intelligence expert Rebecca Ulam Weiner wrote in Foreign Affairs, “for white supremacists the internet is the caliphate…”

The connection between U.S. and European right-wing extremist groups is not limited to the virtual world. In particular, Ukraine and Russia are centers of activity for these groups. Ukraine is a place where these groups can congregate to train and plan for operations at home. In its comprehensive report on white supremacy extremism, the Soufan Center notes that,

In Spring 2018, for example, members of the Rise Above Movement (RAM) travelled to Ukraine to celebrate Hitler’s birthday and train with the Azov Battalion, a paramilitary unit of the Ukrainian National Guard, which the FBI says is associated with neo-Nazi ideology.

The Azov Battalion’s Western Outreach Office sees its role as promoting the right-wing extremist cause, globally, and, in that regard, has established relationships with groups like RAM and the Atomwaffen Division (AWD), a U.S.-based neo-Nazi group with affiliates in the United Kingdom, the Baltics, and Germany.

There is also Russian support for U.S. and other right-wing extremist groups. The Russian Imperial Movement (RIM) and its para-military affiliate, the Imperial Legion, established training camps for right-wing extremists , and, in 2016, trained two Swedish members of the Nordic Resistance Movement who carried out terrorist attacks in Sweden. While there are reports of RIM contact with U.S. based groups, there is no public indication that RIM has trained U.S. right-wing extremists.  Nonetheless, RIM and some of its leaders were made part of the U.S. State Department’s Specially Designated Terrorist List, the first white supremacist group to be added to the list. As long as RIM does not challenge the Russian government, its activities are tolerated within Russia.

The other dimension to the relationship between U.S. and European extremist groups is a common ideological thread exemplified by their martyrs. For example, Brenton Tarrant, the right-wing extremist who attacked mosques in New Zealand, killing 51 people, was inspired by extremist Anders Breivik, who killed 77 people in Norway in 2011. They both served as models for Dylann Roof, who brutally killed nine people in a Charleston, South Carolina church. These murderers are revered by other white supremacists. Their shared ideological perspective and writings serve as a common foundation for right-wing extremist thinking.

Right-Wing Extremists and AQ and ISIS

It is not only notorious white supremacists who offer inspiration for right-wing extremist groups in the United States and Europe; al-Qaeda (AQ) and ISIS also occupy that role. While right-wing terrorists do not share the same ultimate goals of AQ and ISIS, they do have common interests, as CSIS notes, “In a June 2019 online post, a member of the Atomwaffen Division (AWD) stated, ‘the culture of martyrdom and insurgency within groups like the Taliban and ISIS is something to admire and reproduce in the neo-Nazi terror movement.’”  In addition, the Base (the English translation for AQ), which has neo-Nazi connections, uses a vigorous vetting approach for recruiting new members that is similar to that of AQ. Neo-Nazis and other right-wing extremists also use online magazines and other writings by Islamist terrorists as how-to guides for tactics such as building bombs.

The Soufan Center points out fundamental connections between Islamist terrorists and their right-wing counterparts,

While there are crucial differences between jihadis and white supremacy extremists, there are also important similarities and particular ways these groups feed off of each other, including: the utility and cycle of violence; use of the internet; propaganda; recruitment; financing; and the transnational nature of the networks.

What Is To Be Done

Responses to U.S. right-wing extremist groups need to take into account the international relationships these groups have: virtual, operational, and inspirational. A report from the Center for American Progress recommends a number of substantive steps that can be taken to help law enforcement and others fight against right-wing extremists in the United States. Among other things, the report mentions working with allies, improving data collection, and passing comprehensive legislation that was introduced in the last Congress. It also recommends passing the Countering Global White Supremacist Terrorism Act, which would require the State Department to develop a strategy to deal with the global threat of right-wing extremism.

A more fundamental question is whether law enforcement needs new legal tools to confront the growing right-wing extremist threat. Finding ways to lessen, if not largely eliminate, social media as an important tool for right-wing extremists — both in the United States and internationally — is essential. This could also include such measures as designating these groups as terrorist organizations and allowing law enforcement authorities to take the same intrusive measures it does against foreign terrorists. Such action raises the question of whether this would be a slippery slope toward undermining civil liberties. U.S. policymakers could look into the impact on civil liberties that Canada’s recent designation of Proud Boys, as well as its designations of AWD, the Base and other terrorist organizations, will have in that country.

The G7 is a venue for better coordination of responses among the United States and its allies, particularly the groups’ use of social media. It played a useful role in responding to the post-9/11 terrorist threat, such as its 2016 Action Plan on Combatting the Financing of Terrorism and its 2003 (then G8) “Building International Political Will and Capacity to Combat Terrorism” action plan.  Similarly, the G7 could develop an action plan aimed at the growing challenge of right-wing extremist groups. In addition, the United States and its partners should work with the Ukrainian government regarding the use of Ukraine as a safe haven and training ground for these groups. Finally, U.S. officials should raise with Russia and China the roles they play in support of right-wing extremism.

The Intelligence Community (IC), particularly the Department of Homeland Security, must be given the resources it needs, financial and otherwise, to protect the United States from terrorist threats, domestically and internationally. Under Biden, it has new, dynamic leadership that will hopefully restore the IC to its rightful place as the tip of the spear of U.S. national security policy. One direct way to ensure the IC can play that role in the battle against domestic terrorism is for the president to continue to emphasize that this is a priority for him and that a focused and sustained fight is what he wants and expects.

The Biden administration has already begun to assess how best to respond to right-wing extremists. An examination of the international connection to the domestic problem is a necessary piece of ensuring the challenge of combating these groups is successfully met.

Image: A man waves a QAnon conspiracy flag at a protest of coronavirus skeptics, right-wing extremists and others angry over coronavirus-related restrictions and government policy on August 29, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images

 

Featured Articles

How Biden, Congress, and US Business and Civic Leaders Can Deliver Justice for Jamal Khashoggi

by and

Biden’s First Strike and the International Law of Self-Defense

by

Telegram: A Growing Social Media Refuge, for Good and Ill

by

Is Climate Change a National Emergency?

by

Biden Risks Playing into the Hands of Iranian Hardliners

by

UN Security Council Won’t Respond to Myanmar’s Coup, But the General Assembly Can

by

How a January 6 Commission Can Succeed: What Empirical Research Tells Us

by

Trump’s War Powers Legacy and Questions for Biden

by

Unpacking Biden Administration vs. Congressional Tension in the McGahn Case

by

Litigation Tracker: Major Decisions Facing the Biden Administration

by , , , and

Families in the Crosshairs of National Security

by and

Lessons from the 9/11 Commission

by

Oversight Board’s First Rulings Show Facebook’s Rules Are a Mess

by and

Facebook’s Unconscionable Action in Australia – and What It Means for the Rest of the World

by

US Can Restore Leadership on Human Rights by Promoting Accountability in Sri Lanka

by and

Comparison of (Similar) Republican and Democratic Draft Legislation on Jan. 6 Commission

by and

Leaving the War in Yemen: The Mostly Good, the Bad, and the Muddled

by

Their Fourteenth Amendment, Section 3 and Ours

by

In Their Own Words: The 43 Republicans’ Explanations of Their Votes Not to Convict Trump in Impeachment Trial

by and

Former UN High Commissioner Pillay Says It’s Time for the Human Rights Council to Act on Sri Lanka

by

Biden Paused Trump’s WeChat and TikTok Bans: Now What?

by

Avoiding Collateral Damage on the Battlefield

by , and

#StopTheSteal: Timeline of Social Media and Extremist Activities Leading to 1/6 Insurrection

by

Uganda’s Museveni Secured His Sixth Term in Office: What the International Community Can Do Now

by and

A Key Step in Preventing a Future SolarWinds

by

Diplomats, Top Experts’ Reactions to Biden Foreign Policy Speech

by

Movie at the Ellipse: A Study in Fascist Propaganda

by

Congress Now Has More Power to Shed Light on Trump’s Abuses of Power

by and

Why Guantánamo Detainees Should Have Access to COVID Vaccines Part I: Law of Armed Conflict and Good Policy

by , and

If the US Wants to Push Back on Authoritarian Agendas at the UN, Get Counterterrorism Right

by and

New Aid for Israeli-Palestinian Peacebuilding Aims at Issues Underlying Security

by

NATO and the Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty: Options for the Biden Administration

by

How to Fix the U.S. Litigation Position in Key Pending Cases

by and

De-platforming Is a Fix, But Only a Short-Term One

by

Transforming the US Human Rights Report to Reflect Gender Rights — and Security

by and

UPDATE: Gaps in Trump’s Pardons Apply to Bannon Criminal Charges As Well

by

The Demise of Arms Control Extends Far Beyond Nuclear Weapons

by and

Principles for a 2021 Authorization for Use of Military Force

by , , and

Shifting Contours, But the Same Solution: Swiftly Returning to the Iran Nuclear Deal

by

De-platforming Following Capitol Insurrection Highlights Global Inequities Behind Content Moderation

by

US Human Rights Policy: How to Really Build Back Better

by and

MLK Believed “No Justice, No Peace”

by

Ousted Autocratic Presidents and Their Backers in the Legislative Branch

by

December Brought Harbingers of the Regulation Social Media Companies Could Soon Face

by

Incitement Timeline: Year of Trump’s Actions Leading to the Attack on the Capitol

by , and

How New Congress Can Shine Light on Trump Era and Persisting Abuses

by

The Promises of FOIA in 2021: A Ready Pathway to Accountability

by

Please Support Just Security With a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

SolarWinds as a Constitutive Moment: A New Agenda for the International Law of Intelligence

by

Pardongate 2.0: Prosecutors and Congress Investigated Clinton’s Pardons. The Same Should Happen to Trump.

by and

Shifting Norms About Secretary of Defense Has Long-Term Consequences: On the Austin Nomination

by , and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Russia’s SolarWinds Operation and International Law

by

Pandemic Consequences: The Acceleration of Confrontational Politics

by and

Beyond the ICC: Repositioning the Core of International Accountability

by , , and

Reviving the US Commitment to Women’s Rights and Gender Equality: The UN Commission on the Status of Women

by and

We Can’t “Look Forward” on the Trump Administration’s Abuses

by

The UDHR, Digital Authoritarianism, and Human Rights after Trump

by and

New Zealand Pushes the Dialogue on International Cyber Law Forward

by

Global Kleptocracy as an American Problem

by and

The Need for More Chris Stevenses

by , and

Data and Democracy: Three Things the Biden-Harris Administration Should Do to Tackle Big Tech

by

How I Came to Support the Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons

by

Revisiting the Office of Legal Counsel’s Override Opinion

by

Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe: Introduction to a Symposium

by and

A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare

by

COVID-19 and International Law Series: Introduction

by , , and

A Letter to President-Elect Biden on Restoring Relations with the Intelligence Community

by and

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

by , and

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

by and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

William Danvers

Adjunct professor at George Washington University Elliott School of International Affairs

Read these related stories next:

An activist of Vesna (Spring) youth movement fills a bag with two thousand paper planes, as a symbol of Telegram, during a flash-mob near the Roskomnadzor building in Saint Petersburg on April 13, 2018, as they protest against the blocking of the popular messaging app "Telegram" in Russia, after it refused to give state security services access to private conversations.

Telegram: A Growing Social Media Refuge, for Good and Ill

February 26, 2021 by

U.S. President Joe Biden, wearing a face mask, prepares to sign a series of executive orders at the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office just hours after his inauguration on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Biden Executive Actions Make Unity Possible for Millions of Marginalized Americans

February 16, 2021 by

Insurrectionists storm the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021. They waive Trump flags, American flags, police flags, and other white supremacy flags.

#StopTheSteal: Timeline of Social Media and Extremist Activities Leading to 1/6 Insurrection

February 10, 2021 by

Roger Stone speaks with Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio during a demonstration the night before the December 12th “Stop The Steal” rally in Washington DC.

EXCLUSIVE: New Video of Roger Stone with Proud Boys Leaders Who May Have Planned for Capitol Attack

February 6, 2021 by and

An insurrectionist gets very close to police officers at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. The member of the Proud Boys wears a shirt reading “Anti-ANTIFA,” a helmet, face covering, and googles on top of the helmet. One police officer wears a face mask, but the other does not. Other insurrectionists stand behind the Proud Boys member.

The Capitol Assault and the Continuing Threat: A Podcast Conversation with Elizabeth Neumann

January 30, 2021 by

Soldiers in action during a drill on day three of the China-Russia counter-terrorist Cooperation-2017 on December 5, 2017 in Yinchuan, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region of China. They hold guns and speak in a circle.

Violent Extremism and the Governance Challenge

January 29, 2021 by

A hand touches a laptop that shows Facebook. Only the screen is lit up; the rest of the photo is dark.

Guardrails Needed for FBI Access to Social Media Monitoring

January 26, 2021 by and

US National Guard soldiers guard the grounds of the US Capitol from across a security fence in Washington, DC, on January 9, 2021.

Responding to the Capitol Attack: Accountability Without Overreaction

January 12, 2021 by

U.S. Capitol police officers point their guns at a barricaded door that was vandalized in the House Chamber during a joint session of Congress on January 06, 2021 in Washington, D.C. Insurrectionists peek through the window of the door, which is broken.

Tragedy at the Capitol: Four Questions that Demand Answers

January 9, 2021 by

Members of the Proud Boys kick an anti-fascist protestor on the ground during a protest on December 12, 2020 in Washington, DC. Additional white supremacists stand around watching.

Risk of Election-Related Violence Remains, Here’s What Could Reduce It

December 21, 2020 by

The white supremacist group, the Proud Boys, rally against the results of the U.S. Presidential election outside the Georgia State Capitol on November 18, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. They do not wear face masks, and one wears a MAGA hat. A person appearing to be a sheriff or police office speaks with their leader, Enrique Tarrio, who wears a bullet proof vest.

Could America’s Electoral Process Foment Political Violence?

November 23, 2020 by and

Transition Mali President Bah Ndaw without a face mask is seen with Malii Interim Vice President Colonel Assimi Goita, who wears a face, mask during his inauguration ceremony at the CICB (Centre International de Conferences de Bamako) in Bamako on September 25, 2020. Other soldiers with face masks sit and stand behind the two.

Mali: The “Good” Coup d’État?

November 19, 2020 by