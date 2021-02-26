National Security Last Week at the United Nations (Feb. 19-26)

by

February 26, 2021

U.N. Experts Implore U.S. to Address Ongoing Violations at Guantanamo Bay

On Feb. 23, 2021, in response to the Biden administration’s announcement of renewed efforts to close the detention center at Guantanamo Bay, independent U.N. human rights experts urged the United States to also address the ongoing treatment of the 40 or so inmates still being detained there and to provide redress and reparations for past harms related to the detention center. The statement calls for the United States to “ensure independent and impartial investigations and prosecutions of all credible allegations of violations…” and emphasizes the United States’ responsibility as a democracy on the global stage. The group of experts include Just Security Executive Editor Fionnuala Ní Aoláin.

Last week, President Joe Biden announced a full review of the Guantanamo Bay Detention Center, and revived the Obama-era goal of closing the facility before he leaves office.

Myanmar’s U.N. Ambassador Issues Public Rebuke of Coup as United Nations Agencies Condemn Takeover 

In a General Assembly special session on Friday, Myanmar’s Ambassador to the U.N. Kyaw Moe Tun urged the General Assembly to “use any means necessary” in opposing the military coup. He warned that no country should grant legitimacy to the Myanmar junta, and called on all nations to issue public statements of their own, condemning the coup. At the conclusion of his remarks, he gave the three-fingered salute which has been adopted by anti-coup protestors in Myanmar.

At the Human Rights Council’s 46th regular session, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres called on Myanmar’s military to “release the prisoners. End the violence. Respect human rights and the will of the people…” He went on to express his “full support” for the people of Myanmar in their “pursuit of democracy” and added that “Coups have no place in our modern world.” The coup in Myanmar sparked mass protests that have grown steadily across the nation since Feb. 1, 2021. At least two protestors were killed on Saturday, Feb. 20 in Mandalay. In response , Guterres tweeted that he condemned “the use of deadly violence in Myanmar.”

The International Labour Organization (ILO) has also condemned the military takeover. In a statement on Feb. 23, 2021, the agency called on the military to end “the harassment and intimidation of workers…” In a separate statement, the United Nations sexual and reproductive health agency expressed concerns that essential services like pregnancy and childbirth programs could be disrupted. Additionally, the U.N. Population Fund voiced concerns that the use of force by the military could be a catalyst to an “escalation of violence against women, girls and young people.”

Civilians in South Sudan Face Surge in Violence

The Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan released a statement on Feb. 19, 2021 detailing the “staggering levels of violence” that continue to threaten civilians. Barney Afako, a member of the commission, attributes the surge in violence at the local level to the power vacuum at the national level created by the Revitalized Peace Agreement signed two years ago. According to Afako and the commission, communal violence has been fueled by the weapons left in local communities and an absence of local officials. The surge in localized conflict and military activity has opened the door to several human rights atrocities including human trafficking of women and the exploitation of child soldiers. The Commission intends to present its findings to the Human Rights Council in Geneva on Mar. 10, 2021.

U.N. Calls for a “Democratic Renewal” in Haiti

Helen Meagher La Lime, Head of the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti informed the Security Council on Monday that political polarization has become more acute as the population faces the deleterious effects of shrinking civic spaces and increasing food insecurity. Political tension has gripped Haiti since its Parliament “ceased to function” in Jan. 2020 –  prompting President Jovenel Moise to postpone elections. In recent weeks, a growing opposition has increased demands for the president to step down amid disputes over the end-date of his term, which many protesters and critics argue ended Feb. 7, 2021. La Lime told the Security Council that “only a democratic renewal, resulting from the prompt holding of credible, transparent and participatory elections, can provide Haiti with the opportunity to overcome its protracted political crisis…” The Security Council echoed the call for prompt elections.

Italian Ambassador to DRC Killed in Convoy Attack

On Feb. 22, 2021, Ambassador Luca Attanasio, his security escort Vittorio Lacovacci and five others traveling on behalf of the World Food Programme (WFP) were attacked between Goma and Rtshuru, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). A driver, the Italian Ambassador, and his security escort were “mortally injured and subsequently died” in the course of the attack. In a statement, the U.N. Secretary-General condemned the attack, calling on Congolese authorities to “investigate swiftly this heinous targeting” of a U.N. field mission.

United Nations Officials Warn of Growing Political Tensions in Somalia

In a statement on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, the U.N. Secretary-General expressed grave concern over an outbreak of violence in Somalia and called on “all parties to exercise restraint and remain calm.” The statement came in response to escalating political tensions, which erupted in a bout of gunfire between government troops and opposition supporters during a protest on Feb. 19.

The angst follows a political standoff among Somali leaders that has prevented the administration of the electoral model agreed upon by leaders in the Federal Government and Federal Member State on Sep. 17, 2020. In addition, President Mohamed Abudullahi Mohamed’s official constitutional term ended on Feb. 8, 2021, and the selection of his successor by parliament has been delayed. U.N. officials informed the Security Council that the consensus-based model agreed upon in Sep. 2020 remains the best option for the nation’s democratic process.

IAEA Reaches Temporary Nuclear Deal with Iran

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), a U.N.-backed body, spent last weekend in talks with Tehran aimed at mitigating “plans to reduce cooperation this week.” In December 2020, Iran’s parliament passed a law that would result in the partial suspension of independent nuclear inspections in February 2021 if the United States refused to lift its recent sanctions. IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Gross told journalists that the agency and Iran reached “a temporary bilateral technical understanding whereby the agency is going to continue its necessary verification and monitoring activities for a period of up to three months…”

Human Rights Experts Accuse Iran of Violations in Downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752

Agnes Callamard, Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, published a letter to the Iranian government on Tuesday in which she concluded that “Iranian authorities violated the right to life of the passengers and crew onboard the plane” when they shot it down – apparently after mistaking the plane for a military aircraft – on Jan. 8, 2020. Callamard argued that the appropriate courses of action included closing its airspace for civilian traffic. Javid Rehman, Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the country also “raised concerns” over threats the families of the victims have received. Callamard, Rehman and several other experts have previously voiced concerns with the “use of force in protests that followed the attack.”

Peace Negotiations in Afghanistan Have Coincided with Increase in Targeted Civilian Killings

The Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights and the U.N. Assistance Mission in Afghanistan published their Afghanistan Protection of Civilians in Armed Conflict Annual Report on Feb. 23. Michelle Bachelet, the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, noted that while the nearly 9,000 civilian casualties in 2020 (down 15 percent from 2019) was the lowest since 2013, Afghanistan remains one of the “deadliest places in the world to be a civilian…”

The overall drop in civilian casualties is attributable to a decrease  in suicide attacks, but this coincided with a rise in “targeted killings” – up nearly 50 percent since 2019. Bachelet added, “I am particularly appalled by the high numbers of human rights defenders, journalists, and media workers killed since peace negotiations began in September…”

U.S. Senate Confirms Thomas-Greenfield as U.N. Ambassador

On Feb. 23, the U.S. Senate confirmed Biden nominee Linda Thomas-Greenfield to serve as ambassador to the U.N. An experienced diplomat who previously served as U.S. ambassador to Liberia, Thomas-Greenfield will oversee U.N.-related aspects of Biden’s promised reengagement with the international community. For more on her confirmation process, see previous coverage here.

Image: Myanmar’s Ambassador to the United Nations Kyaw Moe Tun addresses the General Assembly on Feb 26, 2021. (Photo credit: screengrab of United Nations Youtube stream)

 

Featured Articles

How Biden, Congress, and US Business and Civic Leaders Can Deliver Justice for Jamal Khashoggi

by and

Biden’s First Strike and the International Law of Self-Defense

by

Telegram: A Growing Social Media Refuge, for Good and Ill

by

Is Climate Change a National Emergency?

by

Biden Risks Playing into the Hands of Iranian Hardliners

by

UN Security Council Won’t Respond to Myanmar’s Coup, But the General Assembly Can

by

How a January 6 Commission Can Succeed: What Empirical Research Tells Us

by

Trump’s War Powers Legacy and Questions for Biden

by

Unpacking Biden Administration vs. Congressional Tension in the McGahn Case

by

Litigation Tracker: Major Decisions Facing the Biden Administration

by , , , and

Families in the Crosshairs of National Security

by and

Lessons from the 9/11 Commission

by

Oversight Board’s First Rulings Show Facebook’s Rules Are a Mess

by and

Facebook’s Unconscionable Action in Australia – and What It Means for the Rest of the World

by

US Can Restore Leadership on Human Rights by Promoting Accountability in Sri Lanka

by and

Comparison of (Similar) Republican and Democratic Draft Legislation on Jan. 6 Commission

by and

Leaving the War in Yemen: The Mostly Good, the Bad, and the Muddled

by

Their Fourteenth Amendment, Section 3 and Ours

by

In Their Own Words: The 43 Republicans’ Explanations of Their Votes Not to Convict Trump in Impeachment Trial

by and

Former UN High Commissioner Pillay Says It’s Time for the Human Rights Council to Act on Sri Lanka

by

Biden Paused Trump’s WeChat and TikTok Bans: Now What?

by

Avoiding Collateral Damage on the Battlefield

by , and

#StopTheSteal: Timeline of Social Media and Extremist Activities Leading to 1/6 Insurrection

by

Uganda’s Museveni Secured His Sixth Term in Office: What the International Community Can Do Now

by and

A Key Step in Preventing a Future SolarWinds

by

Diplomats, Top Experts’ Reactions to Biden Foreign Policy Speech

by

Movie at the Ellipse: A Study in Fascist Propaganda

by

Congress Now Has More Power to Shed Light on Trump’s Abuses of Power

by and

Why Guantánamo Detainees Should Have Access to COVID Vaccines Part I: Law of Armed Conflict and Good Policy

by , and

If the US Wants to Push Back on Authoritarian Agendas at the UN, Get Counterterrorism Right

by and

New Aid for Israeli-Palestinian Peacebuilding Aims at Issues Underlying Security

by

NATO and the Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty: Options for the Biden Administration

by

How to Fix the U.S. Litigation Position in Key Pending Cases

by and

De-platforming Is a Fix, But Only a Short-Term One

by

Transforming the US Human Rights Report to Reflect Gender Rights — and Security

by and

UPDATE: Gaps in Trump’s Pardons Apply to Bannon Criminal Charges As Well

by

The Demise of Arms Control Extends Far Beyond Nuclear Weapons

by and

Principles for a 2021 Authorization for Use of Military Force

by , , and

Shifting Contours, But the Same Solution: Swiftly Returning to the Iran Nuclear Deal

by

De-platforming Following Capitol Insurrection Highlights Global Inequities Behind Content Moderation

by

US Human Rights Policy: How to Really Build Back Better

by and

MLK Believed “No Justice, No Peace”

by

Ousted Autocratic Presidents and Their Backers in the Legislative Branch

by

December Brought Harbingers of the Regulation Social Media Companies Could Soon Face

by

Incitement Timeline: Year of Trump’s Actions Leading to the Attack on the Capitol

by , and

How New Congress Can Shine Light on Trump Era and Persisting Abuses

by

The Promises of FOIA in 2021: A Ready Pathway to Accountability

by

Please Support Just Security With a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

SolarWinds as a Constitutive Moment: A New Agenda for the International Law of Intelligence

by

Pardongate 2.0: Prosecutors and Congress Investigated Clinton’s Pardons. The Same Should Happen to Trump.

by and

Shifting Norms About Secretary of Defense Has Long-Term Consequences: On the Austin Nomination

by , and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Russia’s SolarWinds Operation and International Law

by

Pandemic Consequences: The Acceleration of Confrontational Politics

by and

Beyond the ICC: Repositioning the Core of International Accountability

by , , and

Reviving the US Commitment to Women’s Rights and Gender Equality: The UN Commission on the Status of Women

by and

We Can’t “Look Forward” on the Trump Administration’s Abuses

by

The UDHR, Digital Authoritarianism, and Human Rights after Trump

by and

New Zealand Pushes the Dialogue on International Cyber Law Forward

by

Global Kleptocracy as an American Problem

by and

The Need for More Chris Stevenses

by , and

Data and Democracy: Three Things the Biden-Harris Administration Should Do to Tackle Big Tech

by

How I Came to Support the Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons

by

Revisiting the Office of Legal Counsel’s Override Opinion

by

Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe: Introduction to a Symposium

by and

A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare

by

COVID-19 and International Law Series: Introduction

by , , and

A Letter to President-Elect Biden on Restoring Relations with the Intelligence Community

by and

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

by , and

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

by and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Josh Asabor

Josh Asabor is a Student Staff Editor at Just Security, and a JD student at Yale Law School.

Read these related stories next:

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden speaks as he meets with Jewish community leaders at the David Posnack Jewish Community Center to discuss the nuclear deal reached with Iran on September 3, 2015 in Davie, Florida. He looks down at the table and rests his mouth in closed hands. A person appears to place a hand on his shoulder from next to him.

Biden Risks Playing into the Hands of Iranian Hardliners

February 25, 2021 by

Volkan Bozkir, President of the seventy-fifth session of the United Nations General Assembly, chairs the General Assembly meeting that hears a report of the Economic and Social Council.

UN Security Council Won’t Respond to Myanmar’s Coup, But the General Assembly Can

February 25, 2021 by

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), addresses the Munich Security Conference (MSC) Special Edition: "Beyond Westlessness: Renewing Transatlantic Cooperation, Meeting Global Challenges". Behind him is the WHO flag and a WHO banner.

National Security Last Week at the United Nations (Feb. 12-19)

February 19, 2021 by

Myanmar migrants share their activities on social media before going to a local protest against the military coup in their home country, at a house in the outskirts of Bangkok on February 7, 2021. One person holds a phone recording the others. They wear face masks.

Myanmar is Experiencing a Digital-Age Coup – Tech Companies Must Push Back

February 16, 2021 by

Women prepare raw groundnuts to cook at the Protection of Civilians (POC) site in Wau on February 1, 2020.

Changing the Calculus to Support Peace in South Sudan

February 13, 2021 by

The detainee hospital's operating room is seen in Camp Delta which is part of the U.S. military prison for 'enemy combatants' on June 26, 2013 in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

Why Guantánamo Detainees Should Have Access to COVID Vaccines Part II: Federal Law and DoD Policies

February 4, 2021 by , and

Why Guantánamo Detainees Should Have Access to COVID Vaccines Part I: Law of Armed Conflict and Good Policy

February 1, 2021 by , and

Linda Thomas-Greenfield appears before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on her nomination to be the United States Ambassador to the United Nations, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on January 27, 2021.

Biden’s UN Nominee Thomas-Greenfield Awaits Vote After Questioning on China, Iran, Israel and More

February 1, 2021 by

Family members and relatives take part in the funeral procession of Afghan journalist Rahmatullah Nekzad at Khoja Omari district of Ghazni province, on December 22, 2020. The group appears to walk uphill and fills the span of the block.

Unprecedented Threats to Journalists & Civil Society Activists Are Threatening Afghanistan

January 29, 2021 by

The empty courtroom of the Commissions building where on Tuesday preliminary hearings will begin for four detainees held on the Naval Base is seen August 22, 2004 in Guantanamo, Cuba. Six flags stand at the front of the room.

How to Fix the U.S. Litigation Position in Key Pending Cases

January 27, 2021 by and

Antony Blinken at his confirmation hearing to be Secretary of State before the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee on January 19, 2021 in Washington, DC.

U.S.-ICC Relations Under a Biden Administration: Room to Be Bold

January 22, 2021 by

U.S. and Iran flags are projected on chess kings on a chess board. The projection continues to the background behind the chess pieces, leaving shadows of the chess pieces.

Shifting Contours, But the Same Solution: Swiftly Returning to the Iran Nuclear Deal

January 21, 2021 by