How Biden, Congress, and US Business and Civic Leaders Can Deliver Justice for Jamal Khashoggi

by and

February 26, 2021

A U.S. intelligence report that was unlawfully suppressed by the Trump administration but released Friday afternoon concludes that Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman likely ordered the capture or killing of Washington Post columnist and Virginia resident Jamal Khashoggi. Now the world must ensure that the Saudi regime, and the Crown Prince in particular, are held accountable. This is a watershed moment, and how the Biden administration responds to this monstrous crime will tell us a great deal about the depth of its commitment to press freedom and human rights. It’s also a test for Congress and for American business and civic leaders.

What Was Already Known 

Many of the details of the plot against Khashoggi came to light in the days immediately after the murder. Khashoggi had once been close to the Saudi ruling family but had fallen out of favor after writing articles criticizing the regime for, among other things, its refusal to tolerate dissent. After he went into exile in 2017, the regime monitored his activities closely—including with surveillance software installed clandestinely on other Saudi dissidents’ phones. In late 2018, senior Saudi officials—including the ambassador to the United States, the brother to the Crown Prince—lured Khashoggi to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, telling him they would provide him with a certificate he needed to marry his fiancée, a Turkish citizen. When he arrived, he was met by a fifteen-member special operations team that included a forensic doctor equipped with a bone saw. He was drugged, strangled to death, and dismembered—all of this captured on audio tape by Turkish intelligence.

After first claiming that Khashoggi had left the embassy safely and of his own volition, Saudi officials—aided by President Donald Trump—laid the blame for the killing on rogue agents. But this story was totally implausible. The operation was meticulously planned and relied on resources that only the senior-most Saudi officials would have been able to supply. The Crown Prince’s covert-operations advisor, Saud al-Qahtani, met with the special operations team in advance of their mission. Many of the members of the team had previously worked closely with the Crown Prince. The CIA reportedly concluded just weeks after the killing that the Crown Prince could not have been unaware of the plot, and that he may well have authorized it personally. After an exhaustive investigation, Agnès Callamard, the United Nations special rapporteur for extrajudicial killing, reached essentially the same conclusion. Every expert she consulted found it “inconceivable that an operation of this scale could be implemented without the Crown Prince” being aware of it.

What Should Happen Now

Now we can read in black and white how the U.S. intelligence community—not just the CIA—reached this conclusion, too. The unclassified report does not add significant new facts to the public record.  But by putting the U.S. intelligence community firmly behind the conclusion that the Crown Prince likely authorized the plot, it should force a reckoning. It is a reckoning in which the Biden administration, Congress, and American business and civic leaders all have a role to play.

First, the Biden administration should disclose other key documents relating to Khashoggi’s murder. It should publish other intelligence reports about the case, including a report that was written by the CIA just a few weeks after the killing was carried out. (The Open Society Justice Initiative has sued for release of these documents.) It should also disclose whether U.S. intelligence agencies knew that the Saudi regime was planning to abduct or kill Khashoggi, and, if so, whether they made any effort to warn him of the threat, as U.S. law would have required them to do. (Our organizations sued for the release of these documents, and CPJ argued the case before the D.C. Circuit earlier this year.) If necessary, the documents could be redacted to protect sources and methods, but the intelligence agencies should not be permitted to rely on vague allusions to national security interests to withhold these documents categorically, given the singular brutality of this crime and its implications for press freedom. This is an instance in which the public interest in disclosure should be given decisive weight.

Second, the administration should ban the Crown Prince from the United States under laws including the Global Magnitsky Act, which authorizes the president to deny entry to, and block the assets of, foreign nationals determined to be “responsible for extrajudicial killings, torture, or other gross violations of internationally recognizes human rights.” (The Treasury Department sanctioned 17 Saudi nationals under the Act in connection with Khashoggi’s murder, and the State Department sanctioned most of these people, too, but the Crown Prince was conspicuously omitted from the lists.) Targeted sanctions would ensure that the Crown Prince pays a personal price—which is important not simply as a matter of accountability but as a deterrent to other authoritarian leaders who might be tempted to try to eliminate their critics in the same way.

Third, given the personal responsibility of the Crown Prince for the crime, the administration should extend and expand the freeze it has already instituted on arms sales to Saudi Arabia. It must send an unequivocal message that the United States will not supply weapons to military and security services whose leadership persecutes journalists and activists.

Fourth, Congress should hold hearings to consider what legal reforms are necessary to ensure that American courts can hold accountable those who persecute U.S.-based journalists and human rights activists. It should also consider what reforms are necessary to ensure that American courts can hold accountable the companies that supply persecutors with surveillance technology. A day before Khashoggi’s fateful visit to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Citizen Lab at the University of Toronto reported “with a high degree of confidence” that Saudi agents had used spyware supplied by an Israeli company, NSO Group, to infect the phone of Omar Abdulaziz, a Saudi dissident based in Canada who had been in regular contact with Khashoggi. The effect was to allow Saudi agents to control the phone’s cameras and microphones. Spyware manufacturers should be held responsible when their products are designed to be used, or foreseeably used, in these ways.

Finally, American civic and business leaders must do their part. In the weeks after Khashoggi’s murder, many American business leaders withdrew from “Davos in the Desert,” the Saudi regime’s signature annual conference. Most of those who stayed away in the weeks after the killing, however, returned to the conference this year. Indeed, the roster of American guests at this year’s event included not only some of the biggest names in finance but a prominent CNN journalist as well. The release of the intelligence report should prompt some soul-searching on the part of these and other business and civic leaders tempted to engage with the Saudi Arabia, and with the Crown Prince, as if the Khashoggi murder had never taken place. Engagement on these terms normalizes the grotesque and increases the likelihood that other journalists and dissidents will find themselves similarly targeted in the future.

The administration, Congress, and American business and civic leaders all have a role to play in holding the regime accountable. The Biden administration deserves credit for releasing the DNI’s report, but press freedom will be an empty slogan unless the Saudi regime and the Crown Prince are made to pay a price for their lawless conduct.

Image: A protest sign reading “Khashoggi way” is seen across the street from the White House in Washington, DC, on December 23, 2018. Khashoggi, a Saudi contributor to the Washington Post, was killed on October 2 shortly after entering the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul. Photo by Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images

 

Featured Articles

How Biden, Congress, and US Business and Civic Leaders Can Deliver Justice for Jamal Khashoggi

by and

Biden’s First Strike and the International Law of Self-Defense

by

Telegram: A Growing Social Media Refuge, for Good and Ill

by

Is Climate Change a National Emergency?

by

Biden Risks Playing into the Hands of Iranian Hardliners

by

UN Security Council Won’t Respond to Myanmar’s Coup, But the General Assembly Can

by

How a January 6 Commission Can Succeed: What Empirical Research Tells Us

by

Trump’s War Powers Legacy and Questions for Biden

by

Unpacking Biden Administration vs. Congressional Tension in the McGahn Case

by

Litigation Tracker: Major Decisions Facing the Biden Administration

by , , , and

Families in the Crosshairs of National Security

by and

Lessons from the 9/11 Commission

by

Oversight Board’s First Rulings Show Facebook’s Rules Are a Mess

by and

Facebook’s Unconscionable Action in Australia – and What It Means for the Rest of the World

by

US Can Restore Leadership on Human Rights by Promoting Accountability in Sri Lanka

by and

Comparison of (Similar) Republican and Democratic Draft Legislation on Jan. 6 Commission

by and

Leaving the War in Yemen: The Mostly Good, the Bad, and the Muddled

by

Their Fourteenth Amendment, Section 3 and Ours

by

In Their Own Words: The 43 Republicans’ Explanations of Their Votes Not to Convict Trump in Impeachment Trial

by and

Former UN High Commissioner Pillay Says It’s Time for the Human Rights Council to Act on Sri Lanka

by

Biden Paused Trump’s WeChat and TikTok Bans: Now What?

by

Avoiding Collateral Damage on the Battlefield

by , and

#StopTheSteal: Timeline of Social Media and Extremist Activities Leading to 1/6 Insurrection

by

Uganda’s Museveni Secured His Sixth Term in Office: What the International Community Can Do Now

by and

A Key Step in Preventing a Future SolarWinds

by

Diplomats, Top Experts’ Reactions to Biden Foreign Policy Speech

by

Movie at the Ellipse: A Study in Fascist Propaganda

by

Congress Now Has More Power to Shed Light on Trump’s Abuses of Power

by and

Why Guantánamo Detainees Should Have Access to COVID Vaccines Part I: Law of Armed Conflict and Good Policy

by , and

If the US Wants to Push Back on Authoritarian Agendas at the UN, Get Counterterrorism Right

by and

New Aid for Israeli-Palestinian Peacebuilding Aims at Issues Underlying Security

by

NATO and the Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty: Options for the Biden Administration

by

How to Fix the U.S. Litigation Position in Key Pending Cases

by and

De-platforming Is a Fix, But Only a Short-Term One

by

Transforming the US Human Rights Report to Reflect Gender Rights — and Security

by and

UPDATE: Gaps in Trump’s Pardons Apply to Bannon Criminal Charges As Well

by

The Demise of Arms Control Extends Far Beyond Nuclear Weapons

by and

Principles for a 2021 Authorization for Use of Military Force

by , , and

Shifting Contours, But the Same Solution: Swiftly Returning to the Iran Nuclear Deal

by

De-platforming Following Capitol Insurrection Highlights Global Inequities Behind Content Moderation

by

US Human Rights Policy: How to Really Build Back Better

by and

MLK Believed “No Justice, No Peace”

by

Ousted Autocratic Presidents and Their Backers in the Legislative Branch

by

December Brought Harbingers of the Regulation Social Media Companies Could Soon Face

by

Incitement Timeline: Year of Trump’s Actions Leading to the Attack on the Capitol

by , and

How New Congress Can Shine Light on Trump Era and Persisting Abuses

by

The Promises of FOIA in 2021: A Ready Pathway to Accountability

by

Please Support Just Security With a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

SolarWinds as a Constitutive Moment: A New Agenda for the International Law of Intelligence

by

Pardongate 2.0: Prosecutors and Congress Investigated Clinton’s Pardons. The Same Should Happen to Trump.

by and

Shifting Norms About Secretary of Defense Has Long-Term Consequences: On the Austin Nomination

by , and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Russia’s SolarWinds Operation and International Law

by

Pandemic Consequences: The Acceleration of Confrontational Politics

by and

Beyond the ICC: Repositioning the Core of International Accountability

by , , and

Reviving the US Commitment to Women’s Rights and Gender Equality: The UN Commission on the Status of Women

by and

We Can’t “Look Forward” on the Trump Administration’s Abuses

by

The UDHR, Digital Authoritarianism, and Human Rights after Trump

by and

New Zealand Pushes the Dialogue on International Cyber Law Forward

by

Global Kleptocracy as an American Problem

by and

The Need for More Chris Stevenses

by , and

Data and Democracy: Three Things the Biden-Harris Administration Should Do to Tackle Big Tech

by

How I Came to Support the Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons

by

Revisiting the Office of Legal Counsel’s Override Opinion

by

Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe: Introduction to a Symposium

by and

A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare

by

COVID-19 and International Law Series: Introduction

by , , and

A Letter to President-Elect Biden on Restoring Relations with the Intelligence Community

by and

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

by , and

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

by and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Jameel Jaffer

Inaugural Director of the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, Former Deputy Legal Director at the American Civil Liberties Union and Director of the ACLU’s Center for Democracy, Author of The Drone Memos. Member of the editorial board of Just Security. Follow him on Twitter (@JameelJaffer).

Joel Simon

Joel Simon (@Joelcpj/a>) is the executive director of the Committee to Protect Journalists.

Read these related stories next:

Workers extinguish flames at a warehouse, after it was reportedly hit in an airstrike by the Saudi-led coalition, in the Yemeni capital Sanaa on July, 2, 2020.

Fulfilling Biden Campaign Pledge on Saudi-UAE Policy Will Require a Full Overhaul

February 18, 2021 by

US President Joe Biden speaks about foreign policy at the State Department in Washington, DC, on February 4, 2021. An American flag and a US President flag stand behind him.

Leaving the War in Yemen: The Mostly Good, the Bad, and the Muddled

February 17, 2021 by

Local elderly residents take shelter in the basement of an undisclosed church on October 12, 2020 in Stepanakert, Nagorno-Karabakh. Boxes and blankets are placed in piles on the floor and there are a few chairs and benches on which people sit. A person walks past the camera using a walking cane.

Power Politics Obstructs Protection of Civilians in — and After — the Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict

February 2, 2021 by and

Antony Blinken rests his chin in his hand during his confirmation hearing to be Secretary of State before the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee on January 19, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Blinken Sails Through Queries on Iran, China, Russia, NATO, and More in Secretary of State Confirmation Hearing

January 20, 2021 by

Istanbul University's students hold posters of Bogazici University rector Mesut Balu and Istanbul University rector Mahmut Ak and placards reading "Istanbul University students in solidarity with Bogazici" during a solidarity protest against the appointment of the new rector to Bogazici University by Turkish President, on January 11, 2021 in Istanbul. The protestors wear face masks in compliance with COVID-19 safety measures.

A New Assault on a Democratic Citadel in Turkey, Too

January 14, 2021 by and

Seated under a portrait of the Saudi monarch, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at Al Salam Palace in the Red Sea port of Jeddah on June 24, 2019.

Why the State Dept Should Reject Saudi Crown Prince MBS’s Claimed “Immunity”

December 30, 2020 by and

Women wait with children in a ward at a malnourishment treatment centre in Yemen's northern Hajjah province on November 22, 2020. The beds the children lie in are covered in netting, and the walkways between beds are very small since the beds are crowded together.

Biden Must Stick to His Pledge to End US Support for the Yemen War

December 14, 2020 by and

Ethiopian refugees who fled the Tigray conflict, wait to fill their jerrycans with water at Um Raquba reception camp in Sudan's eastern Gedaref state on December 3, 2020. The jerry cans are lined in an “L” shape and people cluster in groups talking.

National Security Last Week at the United Nations (Dec 4 – Dec 11)

December 11, 2020 by and

A projection on the Louvre Museum in Paris by Amnesty International members depicting jailed Saudi human rights activists including Loujain Al-Athloul and reading "Mr Macron, demand their release", ahead of the upcoming virtual G20 summit. November 19, 2020

Defending Women’s Rights Is Not Terrorism: A Saudi Prosecution on Human Rights Day

December 11, 2020 by and

A Russian peacekeeper gestures in the yard of the 12th-13th century Orthodox Dadivank Monastery on November 16, 2020, after the monastery was put under Russia's protection as part of the peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Armenia-Azerbaijan Ceasefire Terms: A Tenuous Hope for Peace

November 27, 2020 by

Egyptian members of the press sit outside the headquarters of the journalists syndicate in Cairo on January 25, 2009 with their cameras on the ground, in protest against police interference in their work. Many hold images of police brutality.

How to Fight Truth Decay: Protect the Truth Tellers

November 23, 2020 by

Three people walk and talk along a tree and grass-lined path at the Yuzhnoukrainska Nuclear Power Plant on June 19, 2018. One of the power plant’s cylindrical towers is covered in a sculptural art piece. The 3rd unit of Yuzhnoukrainsa Nuclear Power Plant is the first one in Ukraine loaded with a full core of nuclear fuel delivered by the Westinghouse Electric Company (USA).

Trump’s Impact on Nuclear Proliferation

November 18, 2020 by