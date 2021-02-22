Families in the Crosshairs of National Security

by and

February 22, 2021

That national security policies adversely mobilize and impact families and family members is largely off the radar of policymakers. With limited exceptions, human rights advocates and academics have also paid scant attention to this issue. Nonetheless, there is an increasingly robust evidence base on how security policies treat families as allies, adversaries, and sometimes, even simultaneously, both. We identify these impacts of national security on families, explain why they have been at best downplayed and at worst ignored, and show that human rights law requires a very different approach to families under security policies. This topic is the focus of the United Nations Special Rapporteur’s recently issued report to the U.N. Human Rights Council (full disclosure: also author and Just Security executive editor) and has also been the focus of fact-finding and reporting by the Duke Law International Human Rights Clinic, which recently co-hosted an expert consultation to inform the U.N. Special Rapporteur’s report.

How does securitized targeting of families relate to other official policies toward families?

The centrality of family to national security sits in parallel with the family being at the center of recent international attention with moves to institutionalize and specify protection of the family in multiple arenas. This “protection of the family” agenda has been oft-critiqued, including as a conservative push to entrench a heterosexist definition of the family and to protect the family unit as a whole at the expense of its members, particularly women. We write this piece aware of the complexity and contestation of family as a concept, yet also recognizing the importance of family in all its multiple forms for human intimacy, meaning, and as the epicenter of life for millions. It is in that context that attention is long overdue to national security practices that undermine family and individual rights. In short, we need to understand how families are being targeting and sanctioned by national security policy and practice. Unsurprisingly, the increased centrality of the family as the site of many States’ counterterrorism regulation is distinctly at odds with the rhetoric of family stability and welfare of the family unit.

 Why have family impacts been downplayed or ignored?

Many reasons account for how families have been overlooked in accounts of the human rights impacts of national security. Understanding effects both within and between families means knowing how to analyze a whole host of gendered—and racialized—hierarchies that shape how security policies differently affect different family units and their members. Yet this gender and intersectional know-how is often absent when it comes to addressing terrorism, violent extremism, and their responses.

It can also be difficult to get information about impacts because of the acute stigma that occurs when security policies intrude on the most intimate and private spaces we all inhabit. Not all families are subject to national security practices and policies, and those that are will often be more vulnerable and visible to the State than others. As well, there are often very good reasons for confidentiality in the types of family-related proceedings (e.g., child custody decisions) where security policies are increasingly being enforced. Because decisions about families and their members can also often be implemented in highly localized and de-centralized locations (e.g., by teachers or social workers), it also makes it harder to fully track and document their nature and scope. Moreover, the new actors shaping security practice for families, have traditionally not been seen as security actors at all, namely educators, social workers, and medical professionals.

We also observed that there are certain trends—particularly toward focusing on the purported role of misogyny in violent extremism and terrorism—that can create too-easy inroads into, rather than circumspection about, scrutinizing families under a security rubric. Unchecked calls for preventing or countering violent extremism (P/CVE) policies to integrate “[e]vidence on individuals perpetrating violence against women or domestic violence needs” are a case in point. We should be clear: We are not claiming that a focus on misogyny and masculinity is unnecessary. Rather, we see a one-sided and selective engagement with the masculinities of non-State, racialized, ethnic and “outsider’ men,” with little integration of the military, State, and security sector masculinities in the mix. In this context, the use of feminist perspectives to securitize rather than protect the family and its members, can create new human rights violations. There is a general failure to understand that security policies that target the family in the name of protecting women can actually in practice be antithetical to women’s rights and disproportionately impact minority families and women.

How do security policies adversely impact families and their members?

Here we provide some examples of how different types of national security measures create adverse effects both within and between families. For example, there are administrative and criminal measures that impact the family unit or members directly. Direct effects are addressed by the Special Rapporteur’s Report including interrogations and counterterrorism financing prosecutions of relatives of terrorism suspects for de minimus support, as well as States’ non-repatriation policies. Indirect effects of administrative and criminal measures include the effects for relatives of citizenship revocation or cancellation of welfare benefits of sanctioned individuals, as well as the ways in which failure to recognize birth registration or legitimate marriages by proscribed groups creates hurdles for identifying the nationality of minor children.

Increasingly there are also a range of preventive security approaches—usually under the banner of P/CVE—that mobilize care professionals (e.g., welfare officers, social workers, educators) to provide officials with unprecedented access to, and control of, families. Appointing such care professionals as the watchdogs for “radicalization” or “violent extremism” in youth or parents is often deeply problematic.  This is because P/CVE practice follows from broad and/or vague definitions of violent extremism and its responses with little training on how to engage P/CVE practice in a way that is consistent with human rights. We remain troubled by the lack of purchase of agreed definition of P/CVE in international law, leaving practice in this area ripe for abuse. Even when there are welfare initiatives aimed at supporting families (e.g., group or individual-level support for relatives of terrorism suspects), these can sit in tension with other security programs that criminally target family members such as through counterterrorism financing investigations and convictions. Failure to always make transparent to beneficiaries how these family support initiatives relate to security policies themselves can create situations that threaten the stability of family relationships, as well as the well-being of individual members.

A range of national security measures that unduly target women on the basis of their familial relationships (e.g., training mothers in security tactics to watch for radicalization in their families) or undermine gender equality (e.g., the burqa ban in some countries), also necessarily impact individual family members and the family as a whole. Here, too, it is important to note how gender inequalities can intersect with discrimination on the basis of religion and/or race to mean that security policies in practice apply unequally between and within families. Custody orders that remove children from Muslim mothers because of “radicalization,” but which might also apply different, less punitive approaches to men or to different family structures or to right-wing violent extremism or terrorism, are an example. The particular targeting of Muslim families and Muslim mothers in multiple countries is of distinct concern to us both. Such adverse impacts on families, including mothers, are heightened because State national security policies also often simultaneously undermine civil society, including stakeholders such as women’s organizations that provide critical support to families, including female members.

Too often, governmental security policy simultaneously affects the integrity of the family unit as well as the status of its members. A stark example is States’ refusals to recognize birth registration by proscribed groups such as ISIS or legitimate marriages in areas under terrorists’ control, undermining recognition of the composition of the family unit with significant flow-on consequences for its members, including denials of nationality of minor children or access to assets of would-be spouses.

What is a gender-sensitive and human rights-compliant approach to families and its members?

These effects above implicate human rights that go beyond the usual scope of analysis regarding national security policies. Instead, they engage States’ obligations such as those “obligations not to interfere with the family life; obligations to ensure equality rights within the family and obligations to protect and assist the family;” the status of children as rights’ holders; economic, social, and cultural rights (e.g., with housing policies that circumscribe where families related to terrorism suspects can live); and other rights relevant to family life (e.g., the right to inheritance and sexual and reproductive rights). They require us to “see” the family as an object of counterterrorism and security regulation, and to address the scale and importance of rights within and between families.

Equally States’ security policies that either directly or indirectly impact the family unit and its members can also affect rights that are generally understood to be threatened in counterterrorism and P/CVE spaces, such as the right to privacy, freedom of religion or belief, and non-discrimination and equality. The guarantees of non-discrimination and equality are particularly engaged when State policies treat different family units differently (e.g., by unduly focusing on and stigmatizing Muslim families) or create or reinforce hierarchies within family structures (e.g., by administrative and criminal measures that in practice are a form of collective punishment that limit the freedoms of female relatives and children of terrorism suspects).

As international obligations on the family particularly include compliance with human rights guarantees related to gender equality, a nuanced gender and human rights-based approach to counterterrorism and P/CVE is key to addressing how security policies involve and impact families. It is important to recall that a range of “gendered security harms” related to the family can result from when States take a gender-blind approach to security policy, but even when they try to explicitly adopt a gender lens. It is also critical for us to “see” the impacts upon and harm to families from abusive counterterrorism and security policy. Opening up the harms experienced by families to greater scrutiny may be a means to hold the security state accountable, as well as to expose the paradox of affirming families in public policy while simultaneously targeting them in security practice.

Image: A picture taken on February 19, 2018, shows French Jihadist Melina Boughedir carrying her son as she arrives to court in the Iraqi capital Baghdad. Melina Boughedir, 27, was arrested last summer in former Islamic State group stronghold Mosul with her four children, three of whom have been repatriated to France. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

 

Featured Articles

Litigation Tracker: Major Decisions Facing the Biden Administration

by , , , and

Families in the Crosshairs of National Security

by and

Lessons from the 9/11 Commission

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Feb 13-19)

by

Oversight Board’s First Rulings Show Facebook’s Rules Are a Mess

by and

Facebook’s Unconscionable Action in Australia – and What It Means for the Rest of the World

by

US Can Restore Leadership on Human Rights by Promoting Accountability in Sri Lanka

by and

Comparison of (Similar) Republican and Democratic Draft Legislation on Jan. 6 Commission

by and

Leaving the War in Yemen: The Mostly Good, the Bad, and the Muddled

by

Their Fourteenth Amendment, Section 3 and Ours

by

In Their Own Words: The 43 Republicans’ Explanations of Their Votes Not to Convict Trump in Impeachment Trial

by and

Former UN High Commissioner Pillay Says It’s Time for the Human Rights Council to Act on Sri Lanka

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Feb 6-12)

by

Questions for Senators to Ask the Legal Teams During the Impeachment Trial

by and

Biden Paused Trump’s WeChat and TikTok Bans: Now What?

by

Avoiding Collateral Damage on the Battlefield

by , and

#StopTheSteal: Timeline of Social Media and Extremist Activities Leading to 1/6 Insurrection

by

Uganda’s Museveni Secured His Sixth Term in Office: What the International Community Can Do Now

by and

US Re-Engagement in UN Human Rights Council Brings Influence, Leverage, Amb. Donahoe Says

by

A Key Step in Preventing a Future SolarWinds

by

EXCLUSIVE: New Video of Roger Stone with Proud Boys Leaders Who May Have Planned for Capitol Attack

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Jan 30-Feb 5)

by

Diplomats, Top Experts’ Reactions to Biden Foreign Policy Speech

by

Movie at the Ellipse: A Study in Fascist Propaganda

by

Why We Haven’t Made Progress on Civilian Protection

by

Congress Now Has More Power to Shed Light on Trump’s Abuses of Power

by and

Why Guantánamo Detainees Should Have Access to COVID Vaccines Part I: Law of Armed Conflict and Good Policy

by , and

If the US Wants to Push Back on Authoritarian Agendas at the UN, Get Counterterrorism Right

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (January 23-29)

by

New Aid for Israeli-Palestinian Peacebuilding Aims at Issues Underlying Security

by

Unprecedented Threats to Journalists & Civil Society Activists Are Threatening Afghanistan

by

The Biden Administration Should Engage with the ICC – the Evidence Shows That It Saves Lives

by

NATO and the Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty: Options for the Biden Administration

by

How to Fix the U.S. Litigation Position in Key Pending Cases

by and

De-platforming Is a Fix, But Only a Short-Term One

by

Transforming the US Human Rights Report to Reflect Gender Rights — and Security

by and

“Fight for Trump”: Video Evidence of Incitement at the Capitol

by and

UPDATE: Gaps in Trump’s Pardons Apply to Bannon Criminal Charges As Well

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (January 16-22)

by

The Demise of Arms Control Extends Far Beyond Nuclear Weapons

by and

Principles for a 2021 Authorization for Use of Military Force

by , , and

Shifting Contours, But the Same Solution: Swiftly Returning to the Iran Nuclear Deal

by

De-platforming Following Capitol Insurrection Highlights Global Inequities Behind Content Moderation

by

On Biden’s Planned Summit: Humility, Not Hubris, Can Save Democracy

by

What Should Be Addressed in Austin’s Confirmation Hearing for Defense Secretary?

by

US Human Rights Policy: How to Really Build Back Better

by and

MLK Believed “No Justice, No Peace”

by

History Shows the Senate Can Hold an Impeachment Trial After Trump Leaves Office

by

Ousted Autocratic Presidents and Their Backers in the Legislative Branch

by

Impeachment Defense, the Constitution, and Bill of Rights

by

Military Personnel and the Putsch at the U.S. Capitol

by and

December Brought Harbingers of the Regulation Social Media Companies Could Soon Face

by

Questions to Guide an Investigation of the Capitol Attack

by

Incitement Timeline: Year of Trump’s Actions Leading to the Attack on the Capitol

by , and

How New Congress Can Shine Light on Trump Era and Persisting Abuses

by

The Promises of FOIA in 2021: A Ready Pathway to Accountability

by

20 Most Read Just Security Articles in 2020

by

Please Support Just Security With a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

SolarWinds as a Constitutive Moment: A New Agenda for the International Law of Intelligence

by

Pardongate 2.0: Prosecutors and Congress Investigated Clinton’s Pardons. The Same Should Happen to Trump.

by and

Shifting Norms About Secretary of Defense Has Long-Term Consequences: On the Austin Nomination

by , and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Russia’s SolarWinds Operation and International Law

by

Pandemic Consequences: The Acceleration of Confrontational Politics

by and

Beyond the ICC: Repositioning the Core of International Accountability

by , , and

Reviving the US Commitment to Women’s Rights and Gender Equality: The UN Commission on the Status of Women

by and

Representation at the Top: The Importance of Race in the Austin Nomination Debate

by

We Can’t “Look Forward” on the Trump Administration’s Abuses

by

The UDHR, Digital Authoritarianism, and Human Rights after Trump

by and

Addressing Our Whole-of-Government Deficit in National Security

by

New Zealand Pushes the Dialogue on International Cyber Law Forward

by

Global Kleptocracy as an American Problem

by and

The Need for More Chris Stevenses

by , and

Climate Change, National Security, & the New Commander-in-Chief

by

Data and Democracy: Three Things the Biden-Harris Administration Should Do to Tackle Big Tech

by

Getting the T’s and C’s Right: The Lessons of Intelligence Reform

by and

How I Came to Support the Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons

by

Revisiting the Office of Legal Counsel’s Override Opinion

by

Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe: Introduction to a Symposium

by and

How to Restore Ethics to the U.S. Department of State

by

A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare

by

The Urgent Need to Restore Independence to America’s Politicized Immigration Courts

by

COVID-19 and International Law Series: Introduction

by , , and

A Letter to President-Elect Biden on Restoring Relations with the Intelligence Community

by and

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

by , and

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

by and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

by

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Is the United States Heading for a Rural Insurgency?

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

by and

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Fionnuala Ní Aoláin

U.N. Special Rapporteur on the Promotion and Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms While Countering Terrorism. This article is written in the author's personal and academic capacity. Robina Chair in Law, Public Policy, and Society at the University of Minnesota Law School; Professor of Law at the Queens University in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Member of the editorial board of Just Security. You can follow her on Twitter (@NiAolainF).

Jayne Huckerby

Clinical Professor of Law and the Director of the International Human Rights Clinic at Duke University School of Law. Follow her on Twitter (@jaynehuckerby).

Read these related stories next:

Sargent Forrest Huckabey from Neodesha, Kansas with the U.S. Army's 2nd Battalion 87th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division stands guard with a gun in front of a billboard which encourages women to vote in Afghanistan's April 5th presidential election during a patrol outside of Forward Operating Base (FOB) Shank on March 29, 2014 near Pul-e Alam, Afghanistan.

Women, Peace, and Security: Is DOD Turning a Human Rights Corner?

February 17, 2021 by

A bus passes a bus stop on Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest with an ad from the Federal Bureau of Investigation seeking information related to violence at the U.S. Capitol, on January 9, 2021 in Washington, DC. Two people walk past in face masks.

To Prevent Domestic Terrorism, the US Needs Community Reporting That Protects Civil Liberties

February 9, 2021 by and

Members of the Wayuu ethnic group watch as a US army helicopter arrives for a joint exercise in the "Tres Bocas" area, northern Colombia, on the border with Venezuela, on March 13, 2020. The helicopter kicks up a large wall of dust that is taller than the people standing nearby.

Give Local Civil Society a Say in U.S. Security Assistance

February 9, 2021 by and

U.S. special operations service members conduct combat operations in support of Operation Resolute Support in Southeast Afghanistan, May 2019. The image is dark and the service members are lit in a low green light.

Defining “Endless War” is Essential for Proper Strategic Analysis of America’s Wars

February 3, 2021 by

Prosthetic legs are stacked against a wall with a mirror in the therapy room at the ICRC Orthopedic Center on October 1 2019 in Kabul, Afghanistan. Some of the prosthetics wear sandals or sneakers and others are barefoot.

The Progress Not Made on Protecting Civilians  

February 2, 2021 by

Security Council meeting on peace and security in Africa, with a focus on countering terrorism and extremism in Africa.

If the US Wants to Push Back on Authoritarian Agendas at the UN, Get Counterterrorism Right

February 1, 2021 by and

Soldiers in action during a drill on day three of the China-Russia counter-terrorist Cooperation-2017 on December 5, 2017 in Yinchuan, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region of China. They hold guns and speak in a circle.

Violent Extremism and the Governance Challenge

January 29, 2021 by

This picture taken during a government-guided tour on December 27, 2020 shows inmates operating sewing machines at a workshop at al-Qanatir women's prison, at the tip of the Nile delta in Qalyoubiya province, about 30 kilometres north of Egypt's capital. The wear face masks and appear to be socially distanced.

Transforming the US Human Rights Report to Reflect Gender Rights — and Security

January 26, 2021 by and

A child climbs on the back of her mother while the adult works at a home computer. A dog or stuffed animal brushes against the adult’s hand on the computer mouse. Palma de Mallorca on May 19, 2020

Why Policies Around the Pandemic May Help Women Working in National Security

January 25, 2021 by and

Acting Defense Secretary Christopher C. Miller address media at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C. November 17, 2020.

Pentagon Moves Undermine Counterterrorism Strategy

January 5, 2021 by and

A child stands through a curtain of traditional fabrics in Alamata, Ethiopia, on December 8, 2020.

To Prevent Atrocities, Break Bureaucratic Silos, Don’t Build A New One

December 15, 2020 by

U.S. Vice President Joseph Biden speaks during the White House Summit on the United State of Women June 14, 2016 in Washington, DC.

Reviving the US Commitment to Women’s Rights and Gender Equality: The UN Commission on the Status of Women

December 15, 2020 by and