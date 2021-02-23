Biden Needs a Foreign Policy Focused on Sustainable Peace

by

February 23, 2021

President Joe Biden faces more than his share of global threats. The rise in inequality, injustice, and instability worldwide over the past two decades, combined with the worsening impacts of climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic, have laid bare the need for new approaches in American foreign policy. War and weapons cannot solve today’s most urgent challenges. Climate change, pandemics, extreme inequality, corruption, and anti-democratic movements at home and abroad all make Americans less secure. These problems can only be uprooted and resolved through peacebuilding, diplomacy, and conflict-sensitive development.

In the last decade alone, more than 100 million civilians have been forcibly displaced due to conflict, persecution, and human rights violations. During the same period, the number of water-related conflicts has increased by 270 percent. Beyond the human toll of the violence, the combination of conflict and fragility have undercut performance in education, health, and economic growth, among other sectors. In 2019 alone –and before the pandemic — violent conflict cost the world $14.5 trillion, or in excess of 10 percent of global GDP.

Even before COVID-19 hit, the Institute for Economics and Peace projected that within the next three decades, 5.2 billion individuals will live in the world’s 40 least peaceful countries, including Afghanistan, Yemen, Syria, Somalia, Venezuela, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Now, COVID-19 has set back important measures of global development by “about 25 years in about 25 weeks,” as a Gates Foundation found, sparing no country, large or small, industrialized or developing, resilient or fragile. Instability and armed conflict reduce markets for trade, destabilize governments, trigger mass migration, and degrade the environment.

Biden already has committed to putting diplomacy “back at the center of our foreign policy.” In his first foreign policy speech as president, during a Feb. 4 visit to the State Department, Biden underscored his support for diplomatic and multilateral solutions to global challenges such as climate change, pandemic disease, authoritarianism, nuclear proliferation, conflict, and violence.

While these changes reflect a stark (and welcome) departure from the last four years, Biden must dig deeper to match his rhetoric with action. To carry out the promise in his inaugural address “to engage with the world once again, not to meet yesterday’s challenges, but today’s and tomorrow’s,” Biden must make peacebuilding a priority. Only by doing so can he and his team meet the real threats to human security in America and abroad.

Long-Term Work on Underlying Conditions 

Peacebuilding itself is not a single activity, but rather a framework to understand and respond to the complex problem set of preventing, managing, and resolving conflict. It includes all policies and actions that work over the long term to improve societal and structural conditions in a specific context by addressing the root causes of instability and war.

Peacebuilding can include locally-led peace committees, for example, that resolve community disputes, conduct civic education, and engage in dialogue with armed groups, in order to address grievances and reduce the risk of violence, while improving social cohesion in the long term. Peacebuilding can also include large-scale justice and security sector reform focused on prioritizing human rights and protection of vulnerable communities. Through a peacebuilding framework, local, national, and international actors can work together to achieve sustainable peace and reduce fragility, as has been seen over the last 25 years in Nepal, Timor-Leste and Rwanda – all of which graduated in 2020 from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s States of Fragility, based on pre-pandemic data.

To establish peacebuilding as a central foreign policy goal, Biden and his national security team must include it as a core component of the National Security Strategy, usually reviewed early in a president’s term. And they would need to request commensurate funding levels for the State Department and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) to support the requisite diplomacy and development efforts.

In particular, the president should request increased support to the Complex Crises fund and Prevention and Stabilization fund, both of which provide essential funding for implementation of to the Global Fragility Act (P.L. 116-94), and to the Atrocity Prevention fund, which supports the Elie Wiesel Genocide and Atrocity Prevention Act (P.L 115-441). These two laws, alongside the Women, Peace, and Security Act (P.L. 115-68), provide opportunities for USAID’s Bureau of Conflict Prevention and Stabilization and the State Department’s Bureau of Conflict Stabilization Operations to work together to achieve important national security objectives.

Congress must not only increase support to peacebuilding in annual appropriations, but also hold the administration accountable to fully realizing the potential of both the Elie Wiesel and Global Fragility Acts. Members should ensure effective oversight through public hearings and ensuring adherence to reporting requirements.

The new administration, for its part, will have to ensure that security, humanitarian, and development assistance ‘do no harm,’ and do not escalate current conflicts, undermine peacebuilding efforts, or exacerbate human suffering. Biden already has made important steps in this direction by announcing an end to U.S. military aid to the Saudi-led war in Yemen and reversing the designation of the Houthis as a foreign terrorist organization.

Reform Security Assistance

But one-off change is not enough. The administration and Congress must work together to reform the oversight and approval process for security assistance and arms sales. For example, they could mandate an updated national-level risk assessment before approving arms sales or other security assistance to gauge the risk that the proposed equipment or training could be used to violate human rights, escalate conflict, or cause civilian harm. Congress could also “flip the script” on arms transfers by requiring that major sales receive their affirmative approval, rather than allowing them to proceed as long as Congress does not vote to reject them.

Biden will need to rebuild America’s foreign policy institutions, demoralized by four years of the Trump administration’s determined dismantling. Already, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has pledged to set ambitious goals for hiring, training, and promotion of racial and ethnic minority staff and taken steps toward a more inclusive workforce. Congress can support these efforts by ensuring that the foreign affairs agencies have the requisite funding and authority to expand hiring and training efforts, holding them to account for progress, and identifying remaining barriers that require redress.

To strengthen the institutional voice of peacebuilding, the Biden administration should increase the power and authority of the human rights and civilian security bureaus within the State Department. Foreign assistance programs should be made conflict-sensitive by requiring that up-to-date conflict assessments inform the design of all foreign assistance programs to ensure that they do not unintentionally worsen ongoing conflicts or trigger new violence.

And the many local peacebuilding efforts around the world should receive much more support. Those organizations and individuals know the terrain and have a clear enduring stake and make U.S. programs more effective and efficient, and supporting their work keeps American involvement to the minimum necessary while empowering local leaders and initiatives.

Finally, the Biden administration should continue to reaffirm the U.S. commitment to multilateralism by rejoining international organizations and treaties that it abandoned in the last four years. Biden has already taken crucial initial steps by extending the New START Treaty, rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement, and returning the United States to the World Health Organization and the U.N. Human Rights Council. But additional imperatives to support global governance include reversing Executive Order 13928, which sanctions International Criminal Court officials for doing their jobs. Biden further should align with the global consensus on arms control by submitting the Mine Ban Treaty to the Senate for ratification.

To be sure, peacebuilding is a long game, and will not be easy. It takes time, resources, commitment, and determination. If he is willing to go beyond a return to the status quo ante, Biden can make good on his inaugural promise to reclaim American credibility and moral authority as a “strong and trusted partner for peace.”

IMAGE: Nobel peace laureate Leymah Gbowee, head of the Women in Peacebuilding Network (WIPNET), stands in front of a sign calling for peaceful elections in Monrovia on October 5, 2017. Ahead of elections on October 10, 2017, women of all ages are gathering from dawn to sunset on a roadside close to the party headquarters of several presidential candidates, in an echo of protests that eventually helped bring an end to Liberia’s back-to-back 1989-2003 civil wars. (Photo by ZOOM DOSSO/AFP via Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

Trump’s War Powers Legacy and Questions for Biden

by

Unpacking Biden Administration vs. Congressional Tension in the McGahn Case

by

Litigation Tracker: Major Decisions Facing the Biden Administration

by , , , and

Families in the Crosshairs of National Security

by and

Lessons from the 9/11 Commission

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Feb 13-19)

by

Oversight Board’s First Rulings Show Facebook’s Rules Are a Mess

by and

Facebook’s Unconscionable Action in Australia – and What It Means for the Rest of the World

by

US Can Restore Leadership on Human Rights by Promoting Accountability in Sri Lanka

by and

Comparison of (Similar) Republican and Democratic Draft Legislation on Jan. 6 Commission

by and

Leaving the War in Yemen: The Mostly Good, the Bad, and the Muddled

by

Their Fourteenth Amendment, Section 3 and Ours

by

In Their Own Words: The 43 Republicans’ Explanations of Their Votes Not to Convict Trump in Impeachment Trial

by and

Former UN High Commissioner Pillay Says It’s Time for the Human Rights Council to Act on Sri Lanka

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Feb 6-12)

by

Questions for Senators to Ask the Legal Teams During the Impeachment Trial

by and

Biden Paused Trump’s WeChat and TikTok Bans: Now What?

by

Avoiding Collateral Damage on the Battlefield

by , and

#StopTheSteal: Timeline of Social Media and Extremist Activities Leading to 1/6 Insurrection

by

Uganda’s Museveni Secured His Sixth Term in Office: What the International Community Can Do Now

by and

US Re-Engagement in UN Human Rights Council Brings Influence, Leverage, Amb. Donahoe Says

by

A Key Step in Preventing a Future SolarWinds

by

EXCLUSIVE: New Video of Roger Stone with Proud Boys Leaders Who May Have Planned for Capitol Attack

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Jan 30-Feb 5)

by

Diplomats, Top Experts’ Reactions to Biden Foreign Policy Speech

by

Movie at the Ellipse: A Study in Fascist Propaganda

by

Why We Haven’t Made Progress on Civilian Protection

by

Congress Now Has More Power to Shed Light on Trump’s Abuses of Power

by and

Why Guantánamo Detainees Should Have Access to COVID Vaccines Part I: Law of Armed Conflict and Good Policy

by , and

If the US Wants to Push Back on Authoritarian Agendas at the UN, Get Counterterrorism Right

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (January 23-29)

by

New Aid for Israeli-Palestinian Peacebuilding Aims at Issues Underlying Security

by

Unprecedented Threats to Journalists & Civil Society Activists Are Threatening Afghanistan

by

The Biden Administration Should Engage with the ICC – the Evidence Shows That It Saves Lives

by

NATO and the Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty: Options for the Biden Administration

by

How to Fix the U.S. Litigation Position in Key Pending Cases

by and

De-platforming Is a Fix, But Only a Short-Term One

by

Transforming the US Human Rights Report to Reflect Gender Rights — and Security

by and

“Fight for Trump”: Video Evidence of Incitement at the Capitol

by and

UPDATE: Gaps in Trump’s Pardons Apply to Bannon Criminal Charges As Well

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (January 16-22)

by

The Demise of Arms Control Extends Far Beyond Nuclear Weapons

by and

Principles for a 2021 Authorization for Use of Military Force

by , , and

Shifting Contours, But the Same Solution: Swiftly Returning to the Iran Nuclear Deal

by

De-platforming Following Capitol Insurrection Highlights Global Inequities Behind Content Moderation

by

On Biden’s Planned Summit: Humility, Not Hubris, Can Save Democracy

by

What Should Be Addressed in Austin’s Confirmation Hearing for Defense Secretary?

by

US Human Rights Policy: How to Really Build Back Better

by and

MLK Believed “No Justice, No Peace”

by

History Shows the Senate Can Hold an Impeachment Trial After Trump Leaves Office

by

Ousted Autocratic Presidents and Their Backers in the Legislative Branch

by

Impeachment Defense, the Constitution, and Bill of Rights

by

Military Personnel and the Putsch at the U.S. Capitol

by and

December Brought Harbingers of the Regulation Social Media Companies Could Soon Face

by

Questions to Guide an Investigation of the Capitol Attack

by

Incitement Timeline: Year of Trump’s Actions Leading to the Attack on the Capitol

by , and

How New Congress Can Shine Light on Trump Era and Persisting Abuses

by

The Promises of FOIA in 2021: A Ready Pathway to Accountability

by

20 Most Read Just Security Articles in 2020

by

Please Support Just Security With a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

SolarWinds as a Constitutive Moment: A New Agenda for the International Law of Intelligence

by

Pardongate 2.0: Prosecutors and Congress Investigated Clinton’s Pardons. The Same Should Happen to Trump.

by and

Shifting Norms About Secretary of Defense Has Long-Term Consequences: On the Austin Nomination

by , and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Russia’s SolarWinds Operation and International Law

by

Pandemic Consequences: The Acceleration of Confrontational Politics

by and

Beyond the ICC: Repositioning the Core of International Accountability

by , , and

Reviving the US Commitment to Women’s Rights and Gender Equality: The UN Commission on the Status of Women

by and

Representation at the Top: The Importance of Race in the Austin Nomination Debate

by

We Can’t “Look Forward” on the Trump Administration’s Abuses

by

The UDHR, Digital Authoritarianism, and Human Rights after Trump

by and

Addressing Our Whole-of-Government Deficit in National Security

by

New Zealand Pushes the Dialogue on International Cyber Law Forward

by

Global Kleptocracy as an American Problem

by and

The Need for More Chris Stevenses

by , and

Climate Change, National Security, & the New Commander-in-Chief

by

Data and Democracy: Three Things the Biden-Harris Administration Should Do to Tackle Big Tech

by

Getting the T’s and C’s Right: The Lessons of Intelligence Reform

by and

How I Came to Support the Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons

by

Revisiting the Office of Legal Counsel’s Override Opinion

by

Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe: Introduction to a Symposium

by and

How to Restore Ethics to the U.S. Department of State

by

A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare

by

The Urgent Need to Restore Independence to America’s Politicized Immigration Courts

by

COVID-19 and International Law Series: Introduction

by , , and

A Letter to President-Elect Biden on Restoring Relations with the Intelligence Community

by and

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

by , and

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

by and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

by

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Is the United States Heading for a Rural Insurgency?

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

by and

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Ursala Knudsen-Latta

Ursala Knudsen-Latta (@ursalakl) is the Legislative Representative for Peacebuilding at the Friends Committee on National Legislation.

Read these related stories next:

Legal blind justice Themis metal statue with scales on chains

Litigation Tracker: Major Decisions Facing the Biden Administration

February 22, 2021 by , , , and

Families of victims and rights activists demonstrate outside Sri Lanka's main prison, demanding justice for the 27 inmates shot dead by security forces in 2012, in Colombo on September 12, 2017.

Emblematic Cases Expose the Long Road to Justice in Sri Lanka

February 22, 2021 by

A Sri Lankan demonstrator holds a portrait of a missing relative during a protest outside the United Nations office in Colombo on March 13, 2013.

Tamils – and Justice – Can’t Wait: The Need for Decisive UN Action on Sri Lanka

February 19, 2021 by

Egyptian military officers talk with Saudi men at the Saudi stand during Egypt’s first Service Defence Exhibition in Cairo on December 3, 2018, at the International Exhibition Center. Armored military vehicles are on display in the room they speak in.

A US Return to Human Rights Requires Consistency and Self-Restraint in National Security

February 18, 2021 by

Fulfilling Biden Campaign Pledge on Saudi-UAE Policy Will Require a Full Overhaul

February 18, 2021 by

US Can Restore Leadership on Human Rights by Promoting Accountability in Sri Lanka

February 18, 2021 by and

Now is the Time for the Biden Administration to Commit to Upholding Reproductive Rights as Human Rights

February 17, 2021 by

Escalating Attacks on Journalists in Sri Lanka Demand New Tack from Human Rights Council

February 17, 2021 by and

Sargent Forrest Huckabey from Neodesha, Kansas with the U.S. Army's 2nd Battalion 87th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division stands guard with a gun in front of a billboard which encourages women to vote in Afghanistan's April 5th presidential election during a patrol outside of Forward Operating Base (FOB) Shank on March 29, 2014 near Pul-e Alam, Afghanistan.

Women, Peace, and Security: Is DOD Turning a Human Rights Corner?

February 17, 2021 by

A U.S. Air Force MQ-1B Predator unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), awaits a mission at an air base in the Persian Gulf region on January 7, 2016.

To End the Forever Wars, Rein in the Drones

February 16, 2021 by

UN human rights chief Navi Pillay speaks to reporters at a Sri Lankan hotel in Colombo on August 25, 2013.

Former UN High Commissioner Pillay Says It’s Time for the Human Rights Council to Act on Sri Lanka

February 15, 2021 by

Women prepare raw groundnuts to cook at the Protection of Civilians (POC) site in Wau on February 1, 2020.

Changing the Calculus to Support Peace in South Sudan

February 13, 2021 by