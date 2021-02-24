How a January 6 Commission Can Succeed: What Empirical Research Tells Us

by

February 24, 2021

Congress is moving closer to the establishment of an independent commission to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. My research on more than 50 independent commissions can shed light on the optimal design for the commission, the selection of its commissioners, and how those commissioners can best fulfill their mandate.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is working to build broad support for legislation that would authorize an independent panel to establish the facts and probe the causes of the January 6 riot. Some congressional Republicans have also called for a January 6 commission, though other Republicans have been noncommittal or suggested that an outside investigation is unnecessary. The White House has said that President Joe Biden supports creating a commission on the attack.

An independent investigation is needed to establish a complete and definitive account of the events leading up to and on January 6, and to identify the steps required to safeguard America’s democratic institutions going forward. While some on Capitol Hill argue that Congress can carry out these functions, investigations of the attack by congressional committees are likely to be riven by partisan politics and may fail to come to grips with some of the most important issues raised by the riot. Indeed, this is one of the lessons of efforts to investigate the September 11, 2001 attack nearly two decades ago. Congress established the independent 9/11 Commission in November 2002 in part because of a recognition that congressional investigations of the attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon had possessed a limited scope and were marred by the partisan goals of some lawmakers.

The 9/11 Commission went on to be one of the most successful commissions in U.S. history, producing a report that became widely read by the American public (it was a bestseller) and inspiring Congress to enact most of its recommendations into law. Given the obvious parallels between the 9/11 and 1/6 attacks – both involved high-profile acts of terrorism and raised critical questions about how to prevent such violence – it is a good time to consider what lessons can be drawn from the 9/11 Commission, as some of the members of that commission have recently done at Just Security and elsewhere.

Yet the 9/11 Commission does not represent the only relevant precedent, as independent commissions have examined many important and contentious issues over the years. I draw here on my empirical research on several dozen commissions to highlight two of the key factors that will shape the outcome of a January 6 commission: 1) the scope of the commission’s work and 2) the commission’s ability to project bipartisan, or nonpartisan, political credibility.

The Scope of the Commission’s Work

Defining the scope of a commission’s work involves a delicate balancing act. If a commission’s official mandate is very broad, or if a commission chooses itself to pursue a very far-reaching investigation, it might flounder because it lacks focus or becomes embroiled in too many disputes over complex or contentious issues. Commissions with very broad mandates also tend to find it more difficult to get their recommendations adopted, since reforms that span many policy areas require buy-in from more decision-makers and are more likely to generate opposition.

On the other hand, if a commission is given a narrow mandate or adopts a very limited scope for its work, it might not generate a complete understanding of an event and its recommendations might not address some of the most important dimensions of the issue. For instance, some commissions with narrow mandates focus exclusively on shortcomings of individual government agencies, without considering key root causes of a crisis or public policy failure.

When an event strikes at the heart of American democracy, it is essential that a commission tackle the most fundamental issues raised by the attack. In the case of a January 6 commission, it will be imperative for the commission to examine not only the relatively narrow security questions raised by the insurrection, such as the failure of the Capitol Police to prevent the rioters from breaching security barriers, but also to investigate an array of other critical questions. This should include examining how the attack was planned and carried out; the roles and motivations of extremist groups that were involved in it; the use of social media and other digital communications to facilitate it; how and to what extent political leaders inspired or contributed to it; whether foreign governments contributed to it; and what federal, state, and local law enforcement and intelligence agencies knew, did, and failed to do.

Based on a thorough investigation of these questions, the commission should develop a set of recommendations that address the full set of issues raised by the attack. These recommendations should include proposals for nuts-and-bolts reforms, such as changes in how law enforcement and other agencies work to protect government institutions and elected officials. But the commission should also aim higher, seeking, as 9/11 Commissioner Tim Roemer has suggested, to “strengthen our democratic institutions.”

This path will require the commission to identify steps that can help counteract the hate and misinformation that are threatening American democracy and serving as a petri dish for violent extremism. More concretely, the commission could seek to develop recommendations for increasing the accountability of leaders and groups that foment political violence, placing new regulations on social media and technology companies, bolstering state and local electoral systems, and streamlining the processes associated with transitions of power, among other possible outcomes.

The Commission’s Political Credibility

Beyond the substance of their work, the secret sauce of commissions involves their potential to project strong and bipartisan, or nonpartisan, political credibility. Unlike government agencies or congressional committees, commissions lack the capacity to act on their own recommendations. Their power therefore stems entirely from their ability to persuade others – the media, the public, elected officials, and other decision makers – that their ideas are worthy of support. Since the adoption of new policies or reforms usually requires some degree of bipartisanship, it is especially important for a commission to be able to persuade members of both parties that its recommendations are important and sound.

In fact, commissions often excel at bipartisanship, particularly compared to other political institutions. I’ve found that roughly two-thirds of commissions issue unanimous reports, even though the membership of most commissions includes both Democrats and Republicans.

Crucially, though, commissions are more likely to conduct their work in a bipartisan manner and reach consensus on their findings and recommendations when their members are not holding public office or engaged in other political roles during their tenure. When a commissioner is a sitting member of Congress or senior executive branch official, their approach to commission issues may be colored by the interests or positions of their party or administration. When a commissioner does not hold such positions, they are more apt to engage in commission work with an open mind, follow the facts, and seek common ground with their fellow commissioners. That’s the form of bipartisanship that’s required here. The January 6 commission will need an unequivocal commitment to evidence-based fact-finding and political impartiality as a prerequisite for its members and as a core condition of its work.

The willingness of commissioners to reach across party lines is important not only in facilitating a productive investigation and constructive deliberation on a commission, but also in boosting the impact of the commission’s work. Whereas commissions that issue unanimous reports see about half of their most important recommendations get adopted, this figure is only about one-third for commissions that generate dissenting opinions. To be sure, getting recommendations adopted should not be the only standard by which a commission is judged. If a commission makes anodyne recommendations, the adoption of those proposals should not be considered a great achievement. But for commissions that seek to get ambitious recommendations adopted, public unity is usually essential.

Former members of Congress and governors with a track record of working across the aisle therefore tend to be well-equipped to lead commissions effectively. Former senior military officers, diplomats, law enforcement, or intelligence officials with strong reputations in both parties can also be wise choices for commission appointments.

But is bipartisanship on a January 6 commission even possible given the highly polarized nature of today’s political environment? The commission will surely be the target of vitriol from supporters of former President Donald Trump, and will almost certainly face blowback from some other quarters too. But partisan pressures and attacks also strongly buffeted the 9/11 Commission. The commission was able to overcome them due in large part to the collegial, consensus-building approach of its leaders, former New Jersey Governor Tom Kean and former U.S. Representative Lee Hamilton.

To avoid any perceptions of partisan bias, the authorizing charter for the January 6 commission should evenly divide appointment power between Democratic leaders and Republican leaders – for instance, authorizing President Biden and Democratic congressional leaders to name half of the commissioners and authorizing Republican congressional leaders to name the other half. While such a structure runs the risk of having the commission be hamstrung if the Democratic-appointed and Republican-appointed commissioners line up entirely on opposite sides on key issues, this risk is outweighed by the importance of maximizing the commission’s potential bipartisan credibility.

The rubber is likely to hit the road, however, when Republican leaders make their selections of commissioners. Assuming they are both given some appointment power, will Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy name commissioners who will be willing to follow the facts and support corrective measures even when Trump and his supporters deny or denounce those facts and proposals? If Republican and Democratic leaders appoint commissioners who will be guided solely by the goal of protecting and strengthening the institutions of American democracy, the January 6 commission has the potential to be at least as consequential as the 9/11 Commission.

Image: Mark Wilson/Getty

 

Featured Articles

How a January 6 Commission Can Succeed: What Empirical Research Tells Us

by

Trump’s War Powers Legacy and Questions for Biden

by

Unpacking Biden Administration vs. Congressional Tension in the McGahn Case

by

Litigation Tracker: Major Decisions Facing the Biden Administration

by , , , and

Families in the Crosshairs of National Security

by and

Lessons from the 9/11 Commission

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Feb 13-19)

by

Oversight Board’s First Rulings Show Facebook’s Rules Are a Mess

by and

Facebook’s Unconscionable Action in Australia – and What It Means for the Rest of the World

by

US Can Restore Leadership on Human Rights by Promoting Accountability in Sri Lanka

by and

Comparison of (Similar) Republican and Democratic Draft Legislation on Jan. 6 Commission

by and

Leaving the War in Yemen: The Mostly Good, the Bad, and the Muddled

by

Their Fourteenth Amendment, Section 3 and Ours

by

In Their Own Words: The 43 Republicans’ Explanations of Their Votes Not to Convict Trump in Impeachment Trial

by and

Former UN High Commissioner Pillay Says It’s Time for the Human Rights Council to Act on Sri Lanka

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Feb 6-12)

by

Questions for Senators to Ask the Legal Teams During the Impeachment Trial

by and

Biden Paused Trump’s WeChat and TikTok Bans: Now What?

by

Avoiding Collateral Damage on the Battlefield

by , and

#StopTheSteal: Timeline of Social Media and Extremist Activities Leading to 1/6 Insurrection

by

Uganda’s Museveni Secured His Sixth Term in Office: What the International Community Can Do Now

by and

US Re-Engagement in UN Human Rights Council Brings Influence, Leverage, Amb. Donahoe Says

by

A Key Step in Preventing a Future SolarWinds

by

EXCLUSIVE: New Video of Roger Stone with Proud Boys Leaders Who May Have Planned for Capitol Attack

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (Jan 30-Feb 5)

by

Diplomats, Top Experts’ Reactions to Biden Foreign Policy Speech

by

Movie at the Ellipse: A Study in Fascist Propaganda

by

Why We Haven’t Made Progress on Civilian Protection

by

Congress Now Has More Power to Shed Light on Trump’s Abuses of Power

by and

Why Guantánamo Detainees Should Have Access to COVID Vaccines Part I: Law of Armed Conflict and Good Policy

by , and

If the US Wants to Push Back on Authoritarian Agendas at the UN, Get Counterterrorism Right

by and

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (January 23-29)

by

New Aid for Israeli-Palestinian Peacebuilding Aims at Issues Underlying Security

by

Unprecedented Threats to Journalists & Civil Society Activists Are Threatening Afghanistan

by

The Biden Administration Should Engage with the ICC – the Evidence Shows That It Saves Lives

by

NATO and the Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty: Options for the Biden Administration

by

How to Fix the U.S. Litigation Position in Key Pending Cases

by and

De-platforming Is a Fix, But Only a Short-Term One

by

Transforming the US Human Rights Report to Reflect Gender Rights — and Security

by and

“Fight for Trump”: Video Evidence of Incitement at the Capitol

by and

UPDATE: Gaps in Trump’s Pardons Apply to Bannon Criminal Charges As Well

by

Recap of Recent Articles on Just Security (January 16-22)

by

The Demise of Arms Control Extends Far Beyond Nuclear Weapons

by and

Principles for a 2021 Authorization for Use of Military Force

by , , and

Shifting Contours, But the Same Solution: Swiftly Returning to the Iran Nuclear Deal

by

De-platforming Following Capitol Insurrection Highlights Global Inequities Behind Content Moderation

by

On Biden’s Planned Summit: Humility, Not Hubris, Can Save Democracy

by

What Should Be Addressed in Austin’s Confirmation Hearing for Defense Secretary?

by

US Human Rights Policy: How to Really Build Back Better

by and

MLK Believed “No Justice, No Peace”

by

History Shows the Senate Can Hold an Impeachment Trial After Trump Leaves Office

by

Ousted Autocratic Presidents and Their Backers in the Legislative Branch

by

Impeachment Defense, the Constitution, and Bill of Rights

by

Military Personnel and the Putsch at the U.S. Capitol

by and

December Brought Harbingers of the Regulation Social Media Companies Could Soon Face

by

Questions to Guide an Investigation of the Capitol Attack

by

Incitement Timeline: Year of Trump’s Actions Leading to the Attack on the Capitol

by , and

How New Congress Can Shine Light on Trump Era and Persisting Abuses

by

The Promises of FOIA in 2021: A Ready Pathway to Accountability

by

20 Most Read Just Security Articles in 2020

by

Please Support Just Security With a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

SolarWinds as a Constitutive Moment: A New Agenda for the International Law of Intelligence

by

Pardongate 2.0: Prosecutors and Congress Investigated Clinton’s Pardons. The Same Should Happen to Trump.

by and

Shifting Norms About Secretary of Defense Has Long-Term Consequences: On the Austin Nomination

by , and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Russia’s SolarWinds Operation and International Law

by

Pandemic Consequences: The Acceleration of Confrontational Politics

by and

Beyond the ICC: Repositioning the Core of International Accountability

by , , and

Reviving the US Commitment to Women’s Rights and Gender Equality: The UN Commission on the Status of Women

by and

Representation at the Top: The Importance of Race in the Austin Nomination Debate

by

We Can’t “Look Forward” on the Trump Administration’s Abuses

by

The UDHR, Digital Authoritarianism, and Human Rights after Trump

by and

Addressing Our Whole-of-Government Deficit in National Security

by

New Zealand Pushes the Dialogue on International Cyber Law Forward

by

Global Kleptocracy as an American Problem

by and

The Need for More Chris Stevenses

by , and

Climate Change, National Security, & the New Commander-in-Chief

by

Data and Democracy: Three Things the Biden-Harris Administration Should Do to Tackle Big Tech

by

Getting the T’s and C’s Right: The Lessons of Intelligence Reform

by and

How I Came to Support the Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons

by

Revisiting the Office of Legal Counsel’s Override Opinion

by

Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe: Introduction to a Symposium

by and

How to Restore Ethics to the U.S. Department of State

by

A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare

by

The Urgent Need to Restore Independence to America’s Politicized Immigration Courts

by

COVID-19 and International Law Series: Introduction

by , , and

A Letter to President-Elect Biden on Restoring Relations with the Intelligence Community

by and

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

by , and

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

by and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

A Topical Index of COVID-19 Articles on Just Security

by

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Is the United States Heading for a Rural Insurgency?

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

Déjà Vu All Over Again: Racial Disparity in the Military Justice System

by and

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

China’s Forced Sterilization of Uyghur Women Violates Clear International Law

by

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

The Time has Come to Have a Conversation at the U.N. on Self-Defence

by

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

Biopharma: The Next National Security Frontier

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

New Online Resource: War Powers and Presidential Practice

by and

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

The Crossfire Hurricane Report’s Inconvenient Findings

by

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Jordan Tama

Jordan Tama (@ProfJordanTama) is Associate Professor in the School of International Service at American University, Co-Director of Bridging the Gap, and Research Fellow at the Center for Congressional and Presidential Studies.

Read these related stories next:

Secretary of Defense Donald H. Rumsfeld gives his opening remarks before the 9-11 Commission on March 23, 2004. He sits next to two others testifying.

Lessons from the 9/11 Commission

February 20, 2021 by

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), confer during a ceremony awarding former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole the Congressional Gold Medal at the U.S. Capitol on January 17, 2017 in Washington, DC.

Civil Society Orgs’ Letter to Schumer: Disqualify Trump via 14th Amendment

February 18, 2021 by

U.S. Air Force Gen. Richard Myers, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense Paul Wolfowitz; and U.S. Secretary of Defense The Honorable Donald H. Rumsfeld, listen and answer questions for members of the 9-11 Commission, on Capitol Hill, March 23, 2004.

Comparison of (Similar) Republican and Democratic Draft Legislation on Jan. 6 Commission

February 17, 2021 by and

Statues in front of the US capitol building. Behind the statues, flags at the US Capitol fly at half-mast to honor US Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, on January 8, 2021, in Washington, DC. Sicknick died from injuries sustained during the attempted coup on January 6th.

Their Fourteenth Amendment, Section 3 and Ours

February 16, 2021 by

In Their Own Words: The 43 Republicans’ Explanations of Their Votes Not to Convict Trump in Impeachment Trial

February 15, 2021 by and

The Senate floor during the start of the impeachment hearing on January 11, 2021.

Questions for Senators to Ask the Legal Teams During the Impeachment Trial

February 12, 2021 by and

The Senate floor during the start of the impeachment hearing on January 11, 2021.

Time to Reconsider the 14th Amendment for Trump’s Role in the Insurrection

February 11, 2021 by

Insurrectionists storm the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021. They waive Trump flags, American flags, police flags, and other white supremacy flags.

#StopTheSteal: Timeline of Social Media and Extremist Activities Leading to 1/6 Insurrection

February 10, 2021 by

A bus passes a bus stop on Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest with an ad from the Federal Bureau of Investigation seeking information related to violence at the U.S. Capitol, on January 9, 2021 in Washington, DC. Two people walk past in face masks.

To Prevent Domestic Terrorism, the US Needs Community Reporting That Protects Civil Liberties

February 9, 2021 by and

Roger Stone speaks with Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio during a demonstration the night before the December 12th “Stop The Steal” rally in Washington DC.

EXCLUSIVE: New Video of Roger Stone with Proud Boys Leaders Who May Have Planned for Capitol Attack

February 6, 2021 by and

Trump supporters infiltrate the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. They do not wear face masks, and one man appears to take a selfie or video on a phone. The insurgents placed a sign against a statue. The sign reads, “America First Never Give up Never Surrender.” A police officer, who wears a surgical mask, appears to stand nearby watching them but not stopping them.

Social Media Video Evidence in Impeachment Trial: Lessons from International Tribunals

February 5, 2021 by

Trump supporters at the January 6th rally at the Ellipse. The Trump propaganda film is playing and three large screens show the top half of Trump’s face under an ominous red light. People in the crowd wave American flags and Trump 2020 flags.

Movie at the Ellipse: A Study in Fascist Propaganda

February 4, 2021 by