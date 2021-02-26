Telegram: A Growing Social Media Refuge, for Good and Ill

by

February 26, 2021

As social media giants like Facebook, YouTube, Reddit, and Twitter try to oust extremists, and web-hosting services toss some of the biggest propaganda purveyors like Parler, the quickly growing Telegram platform is becoming an alternative hub for disinformation.

Telegram is a cloud-based instant-messaging service founded by Russian entrepreneur Pavel Durov. While the platform has only 500 million monthly active users in comparison to WhatsApp’s 2 billion, Telegram has earned a distinct reputation. From Islamic or Western far-right extremists to freedom fighting protesters in Belarus, Telegram is known for its strict privacy standards and independence from government control, even in authoritarian-led countries like Russia and Belarus. While its relatively small number of subscribers may lead some analysts to dismiss the platform as benign, it provides a megaphone for users who would be – or already have been — banned from other platforms for messaging deemed, rightly or wrongly, to be harmful.

Telegram allows peer-to-peer messaging and the creation of “channels” that allow users to reach a large number of subscribers simultaneously. Both Islamic and far-right extremists have used Telegram channels to disseminate propaganda they use to advance their political agendas. Among the most harmful types of such communication is what’s known as “propaganda by the deed” or “propaganda of the deed.”

Propaganda by the deed is an old tactic dating to anarchists in late 19th century Europe that glorifies specific actions. Acts of terror committed by ISIS, for example, were exalted by extremists as the most meritorious acts individuals could commit to advance the cause of Islam. These acts were used not only to terrorize Western society, but also to inspire further attacks among Islamic extremists. Likewise, far-right extremists are pivoting to Telegram to amplify their messaging, including by seizing on acts of terror, such as the March 2019 Christchurch mosque shootings in New Zealand, to encourage further violence. In another instance, the founder and leader of the alleged neo-Nazi group The Base used Telegram recently to post letters of commendation showing he once worked in intelligence analysis for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Before the FBI arrested Edward Lang, one of the self-proclaimed “patriots” who stormed Capitol Hill and proclaimed the riot the “Second American Revolution,” he had utilized the Telegram platform in the 10 days following Jan. 6 to try to organize far-right paramilitary members into further acts of insurrection and revolt against the incoming Biden administration. In that sense, it seems to be the American version of the “propaganda of the deed” tactic used by the Islamic State only a few years ago.

Amplifying Political Agendas

Telegram channels are also utilized to amplify political agendas. Since the post-Jan. 6 shutout of Parler by Amazon, Apple and Google (it has since resurfaced with another web hosting service), an increasing number of pro-Trump channels are cropping up in Telegram. As a result, the verified channel of Donald Trump Jr. as well as Donald Trump’s unverified channel, both have 1 million subscribers now.

In Ukraine, after President Volodymyr Zelensky and his cabinet came to power, several Telegram channels began publishing what they claimed was insider information, sowing seeds of doubt about the new Ukrainian government. Claiming to be political insiders, the anonymous authors of Telegram channels gained popularity and influence as trusted sources, even for mainstream media outlets, despite assertions that were often lies. Even politicians in Zelensky’s party spoke on condition of anonymity about the channels occasionally.

What’s even more disturbing is that some Ukrainian journalists surmise that, in all likelihood, the majority of these channels originate in Russia, with the aim of exerting influence in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. The Ukrainian Security Service recently exposed this connection between channels and Russian intelligence agencies.

But these powerful social media tools often are wielded by noble actors as well. In Belarus, Telegram amplified the voices of otherwise suppressed protesters fighting for their right to freedom of speech and freedom of assembly and against suspicious re-election results that ostensibly gave autocrat Alexander Lukashenko another presidential term. Under his quarter century of authoritarian rule, independent media outlets were all but silenced and Telegram became the sole independent source of information for many Belarusians.

Because of the platform’s known influence, the 2020 Belarusian protests against electoral fraud were dubbed a “Telegram Revolution,” and the platform continues to help Belarusians coordinate mass protests that otherwise appear to have no clear leadership. Moreover, Telegram channels provide media coverage of the protests to a global audience. Its most successful channel, NEXTA, has accumulated 1.8 million new subscribers last year.

Dangerous Practices for Noble and Nefarious Causes

Even with a justified cause of fighting for freedom, abuse can still take place. Telegram has served as a useful platform to help Belarusians fight police violence towards protestors, which has intensified since the beginning of the year. Riot police officers obscure their identities out of fear of public condemnation. Belarusian hackers, however, are actively engaged on the platform to fight back by leaking officers’ identities, i.e. publishing names and sometimes clarifying their involvement in suppressing free speech. One of the dangerous implications of this practice is that it may, according to Apple, incite further violence against those engaged in the suppression.

As a powerful platform, Telegram users can wield its capabilities not only for righteous purposes, but also for nefarious ones. Terrorists operating in the name of Islam, for instance, have used not only Telegram’s encrypted messaging features, but also its file-sharing capabilities to store and distribute propaganda. Had Telegram’s cryptocurrency launched and not been blocked by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, it could have been utilized to covertly finance terrorism. Moreover, a 2019 BBC News investigation discovered Telegram was used to distribute child abuse images.

The platform professes to actively combat child abuse, terrorism, and now far-right extremism. But by virtue of Telegram’s privacy assurances, designed to hide protesters’ activity from authoritarian governments, it can also be used and abused to hide any activity, including malicious actions.

Whether used as a tool of constructive political resistance and social mobilization or abused as a megaphone to spread disinformation and illicit content to wider audiences, Telegram is a growing force in the social media universe. The technology behind the platform is by definition neither noble nor nefarious, but it is nonetheless an increasingly powerful medium. Any proponents of fact-based information should be aware of it, or they ignore it at their peril.

IMAGE: An activist of the Vesna (Spring) youth movement fills a bag with two thousand paper planes, as a symbol of Telegram, during a flash-mob near the Roskomnadzor building in Saint Petersburg on April 13, 2018, as they protest the blocking of the popular messaging app “Telegram” in Russia, after it refused to give state security services access to private conversations. The ruling follows a long-running battle between authorities and Telegram, which has a reputation for securely encrypted communications, as Moscow pushes to increase surveillance of internet activities. (Photo by OLGA MALTSEVA/AFP via Getty Images)

 

Featured Articles

Biden’s First Strike and the International Law of Self-Defense

by

Telegram: A Growing Social Media Refuge, for Good and Ill

by

Is Climate Change a National Emergency?

by

Biden Risks Playing into the Hands of Iranian Hardliners

by

UN Security Council Won’t Respond to Myanmar’s Coup, But the General Assembly Can

by

How a January 6 Commission Can Succeed: What Empirical Research Tells Us

by

Trump’s War Powers Legacy and Questions for Biden

by

Unpacking Biden Administration vs. Congressional Tension in the McGahn Case

by

Litigation Tracker: Major Decisions Facing the Biden Administration

by , , , and

Families in the Crosshairs of National Security

by and

Lessons from the 9/11 Commission

by

Oversight Board’s First Rulings Show Facebook’s Rules Are a Mess

by and

Facebook’s Unconscionable Action in Australia – and What It Means for the Rest of the World

by

US Can Restore Leadership on Human Rights by Promoting Accountability in Sri Lanka

by and

Comparison of (Similar) Republican and Democratic Draft Legislation on Jan. 6 Commission

by and

Leaving the War in Yemen: The Mostly Good, the Bad, and the Muddled

by

Their Fourteenth Amendment, Section 3 and Ours

by

In Their Own Words: The 43 Republicans’ Explanations of Their Votes Not to Convict Trump in Impeachment Trial

by and

Former UN High Commissioner Pillay Says It’s Time for the Human Rights Council to Act on Sri Lanka

by

Biden Paused Trump’s WeChat and TikTok Bans: Now What?

by

Avoiding Collateral Damage on the Battlefield

by , and

#StopTheSteal: Timeline of Social Media and Extremist Activities Leading to 1/6 Insurrection

by

Uganda’s Museveni Secured His Sixth Term in Office: What the International Community Can Do Now

by and

A Key Step in Preventing a Future SolarWinds

by

Diplomats, Top Experts’ Reactions to Biden Foreign Policy Speech

by

Movie at the Ellipse: A Study in Fascist Propaganda

by

Congress Now Has More Power to Shed Light on Trump’s Abuses of Power

by and

Why Guantánamo Detainees Should Have Access to COVID Vaccines Part I: Law of Armed Conflict and Good Policy

by , and

If the US Wants to Push Back on Authoritarian Agendas at the UN, Get Counterterrorism Right

by and

New Aid for Israeli-Palestinian Peacebuilding Aims at Issues Underlying Security

by

NATO and the Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty: Options for the Biden Administration

by

How to Fix the U.S. Litigation Position in Key Pending Cases

by and

De-platforming Is a Fix, But Only a Short-Term One

by

Transforming the US Human Rights Report to Reflect Gender Rights — and Security

by and

UPDATE: Gaps in Trump’s Pardons Apply to Bannon Criminal Charges As Well

by

The Demise of Arms Control Extends Far Beyond Nuclear Weapons

by and

Principles for a 2021 Authorization for Use of Military Force

by , , and

Shifting Contours, But the Same Solution: Swiftly Returning to the Iran Nuclear Deal

by

De-platforming Following Capitol Insurrection Highlights Global Inequities Behind Content Moderation

by

US Human Rights Policy: How to Really Build Back Better

by and

MLK Believed “No Justice, No Peace”

by

Ousted Autocratic Presidents and Their Backers in the Legislative Branch

by

December Brought Harbingers of the Regulation Social Media Companies Could Soon Face

by

Incitement Timeline: Year of Trump’s Actions Leading to the Attack on the Capitol

by , and

How New Congress Can Shine Light on Trump Era and Persisting Abuses

by

The Promises of FOIA in 2021: A Ready Pathway to Accountability

by

Please Support Just Security With a Tax-Deductible Donation

by

SolarWinds as a Constitutive Moment: A New Agenda for the International Law of Intelligence

by

Pardongate 2.0: Prosecutors and Congress Investigated Clinton’s Pardons. The Same Should Happen to Trump.

by and

Shifting Norms About Secretary of Defense Has Long-Term Consequences: On the Austin Nomination

by , and

Top Expert Backgrounder: Russia’s SolarWinds Operation and International Law

by

Pandemic Consequences: The Acceleration of Confrontational Politics

by and

Beyond the ICC: Repositioning the Core of International Accountability

by , , and

Reviving the US Commitment to Women’s Rights and Gender Equality: The UN Commission on the Status of Women

by and

We Can’t “Look Forward” on the Trump Administration’s Abuses

by

The UDHR, Digital Authoritarianism, and Human Rights after Trump

by and

New Zealand Pushes the Dialogue on International Cyber Law Forward

by

Global Kleptocracy as an American Problem

by and

The Need for More Chris Stevenses

by , and

Data and Democracy: Three Things the Biden-Harris Administration Should Do to Tackle Big Tech

by

How I Came to Support the Treaty Prohibiting Nuclear Weapons

by

Revisiting the Office of Legal Counsel’s Override Opinion

by

Nestlé & Cargill v. Doe: Introduction to a Symposium

by and

A Landmark Report on Starvation as a Method of Warfare

by

COVID-19 and International Law Series: Introduction

by , , and

A Letter to President-Elect Biden on Restoring Relations with the Intelligence Community

by and

Turning the Page: A Biden Presidency and the Role for Us

by , and

Good Governance Paper No. 19: The Criminal Legal System — Toward a Paradigm Shift

by

Good Governance Paper No. 18: Reforming Emergency Powers

by

Good Governance Paper No. 14: War Powers Reform

by and

The Necessity of Enforcing Humanitarian Law and Human Rights in the Context of Counterterrorism

by

Good Governance Paper No. 8: How to Strengthen Oversight by Congress

by and

A Transatlantic Plan for Racial Equity and Justice

by , and

The President and Immigration Law Series: Reflections on the Future of American Immigration Policy

by and

A Blueprint for the Future: The CIA in 2021 and Beyond

by and

The President and Immigration Law: The Danger and Promise of Presidential Power

by

App Stores as Back-Doors for Government Regulation of End-to-End Encryption

by

The Good Governance Papers: An Introduction

by , , and

Prosecuting the ISIS “Beatles:” A testament to dedicated US government professionalism

by

Ten Quick Takeaways from the New York Times’ Bombshell Article on Trump’s Tax Returns

by

An Enduring Impasse on Autonomous Weapons

by

On 9/11, Interrogating the Assumptions that Undergird the “Forever War”

by

9/11’s Long Shadow: What’s at Stake in Afghanistan

by

QAnon is a Nazi Cult, Rebranded

by

Supreme Court’s Trump v. Mazars Ruling Gave Attorney-Client Privilege a Boost in Congress

by

Immigration Maximalism at the Supreme Court

by and

The Second Oxford Statement on International Law Protections of the Healthcare Sector During Covid-19: Safeguarding Vaccine Research

by , , , , , and

Canada’s Scattered and Uncoordinated Cyber Foreign Policy: A Call for Clarity

by , and

Beyond Color-Blind National Security Law

by

A Threat or A Warning: Russia’s Weapons Testing in Space

by and

Interview with Christof Heyns: Major New UN Comment on Right of Peaceful Assembly

by and

What Comes Next: The Aftermath of European Court’s Blow to Transatlantic Data Transfers

by

The Surprising Convergence Between Neo-Nazis and Jihadis

by

Black Security and the Conundrum of Policing

by

Racing National Security: Introduction to the Just Security Symposium

by

Mexico’s Priorities as an Elected Member to the Security Council for 2021-2022

by and

A Solution in Search of a Problem: The Dangerous Invalidity of Divesting Military Commanders of Disposition Authority for Military Criminal Offenses

by , and

A Rejoinder to China’s Response to UN Human Rights Experts

by

The United Nations Charter at 75: Between Force and Self-Defense — Part Two

by

How Inter-State Procedures in Human Rights Treaties Can Support the Black Lives Matter Movement

by

The United States’ Racial Justice Problem Is Also an International Human Rights Law Problem

by

Jurisdiction at Guantanamo: The Case of Long-Term Complicity

by

Oxford Statement on the International Law Protections Against Cyber Operations Targeting the Health Care Sector

by , , and

Turkey Opened the Door to the European Court of Human Rights for Syrian Victims

by

The Significance of the Supreme Court’s Opati Decision for States and Companies Sued for Terrorism in U.S. Courts

by

The Importance of New Statements on Sovereignty in Cyberspace by Austria, the Czech Republic and United States

by

The Perils of Hyping Pandemic Response as a National Security Issue

by and

Top Experts Analyze Inspector General Report Finding Problems in FBI Surveillance

by , , and

What Counts As Sufficient Transparency on Civilian Casualties in Somalia

by

WhatsApp v. NSO Group: State Immunity and Cyber Spying

by and

Deepfakes 2.0: The New Era of “Truth Decay”

by and

Lawsuit Against Fox News Over Coronavirus Coverage: Can It Succeed? Should It?

by

Don’t Bother Suing China for Coronavirus

by

COVID-19 Shows How the U.S. Got National Security Wrong

by

A Chance to Fix FISA

by

The Defense Department’s Measured Take on International Law in Cyberspace

by

Punching on the Edges of the Grey Zone: Iranian Cyber Threats and State Cyber Responses

by

Confronting Russia’s Role in Transnational White Supremacist Extremism

by and

International Criminal Court and the Question of Palestine’s Statehood: Part II

by

Top Experts’ Backgrounder: Military Action Against Iran and US Domestic Law

by and

Can Turkey be Expelled from NATO? It’s Legally Possible, Whether or Not Politically Prudent

by

Guidelines on Investigating Violations of International Humanitarian Law

by , and

Army and Marine Corps Publish New Manual: The Commander’s Handbook on the Law of Land Warfare

by

Transparency on Civilian Harm in Somalia Matters – Not Just to Americans

by , and

Human Rights, Deprivation of Life and National Security: Q&A with Christof Heyns and Yuval Shany on General Comment 36

by , and

Need for Change to Protect Children in Armed Conflict

by and

View all »
Filed under:
About the Author(s)

Veronika Velch

Senior National Security Fellow at the Rainey Center, and Senior Director of Advocacy at Ridgely Walsh. Follow her on Twitter (@VeronikaVelch ).

Read these related stories next:

A man waves a QAnon conspiracy flag at a protest of coronavirus skeptics, right-wing extremists and others angry over coronavirus-related restrictions and government policy on August 29, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. People do not wear face masks.

Right-Wing Extremism: An International Threat

February 26, 2021 by

A man browses Facebook on his smart phone after the mobile internet went back online in Kampala, Uganda, on January 18, 2021. He stands next to a stack of tires.

Oversight Board’s First Rulings Show Facebook’s Rules Are a Mess

February 19, 2021 by and

A laptop shows the 9News Facebook site, which is blank, on February 18, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia. Facebook has banned publishers and users in Australia from posting and sharing news content as the Australian government prepares to pass laws that will require social media companies to pay news publishers for sharing or using content on their platforms.

Facebook’s Unconscionable Action in Australia – and What It Means for the Rest of the World

February 18, 2021 by

U.S. President Joe Biden, wearing a face mask, prepares to sign a series of executive orders at the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office just hours after his inauguration on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Biden Executive Actions Make Unity Possible for Millions of Marginalized Americans

February 16, 2021 by

Myanmar migrants share their activities on social media before going to a local protest against the military coup in their home country, at a house in the outskirts of Bangkok on February 7, 2021. One person holds a phone recording the others. They wear face masks.

Myanmar is Experiencing a Digital-Age Coup – Tech Companies Must Push Back

February 16, 2021 by

An American flag flies at the U.S. Border Patrol station where lawyers reported that detained migrant children had been held unbathed and hungry on June 26, 2019 in Clint, Texas. A fence with barbed wire surrounds the complex.

Ending PACR/HARP: An Urgent Step Toward Restoring Humane Asylum Policy

February 16, 2021 by

A mobile phone displays the logos for Chinese apps WeChat and TikTok in front the flags of the United States and China.

Biden Paused Trump’s WeChat and TikTok Bans: Now What?

February 12, 2021 by

Insurrectionists storm the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021. They waive Trump flags, American flags, police flags, and other white supremacy flags.

#StopTheSteal: Timeline of Social Media and Extremist Activities Leading to 1/6 Insurrection

February 10, 2021 by

A lock highlighted in blue embedded on a computer chip has numbers written all over it.

A Key Step in Preventing a Future SolarWinds

February 8, 2021 by

Roger Stone speaks with Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio during a demonstration the night before the December 12th “Stop The Steal” rally in Washington DC.

EXCLUSIVE: New Video of Roger Stone with Proud Boys Leaders Who May Have Planned for Capitol Attack

February 6, 2021 by and

Trump supporters infiltrate the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. They do not wear face masks, and one man appears to take a selfie or video on a phone. The insurgents placed a sign against a statue. The sign reads, “America First Never Give up Never Surrender.” A police officer, who wears a surgical mask, appears to stand nearby watching them but not stopping them.

Social Media Video Evidence in Impeachment Trial: Lessons from International Tribunals

February 5, 2021 by

Trump supporters at the January 6th rally at the Ellipse. The Trump propaganda film is playing and three large screens show the top half of Trump’s face under an ominous red light. People in the crowd wave American flags and Trump 2020 flags.

Movie at the Ellipse: A Study in Fascist Propaganda

February 4, 2021 by